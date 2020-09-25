crime
Spotlight on Christopher Vialva: First Black Man Put to Death Since Federal Executions Resumed
*The U.S. government has executed the first Black man since the death penalty was resumed this summer after a 17-year hiatus.
Convicted murderer Christopher Vialva, 40, was put to death Thursday for his role in the killing of Todd and Stacie Bagley, white married Christian youth ministers, on the Fort Hood army base in 1999. Vialva was 19 years old in 1999 when he shot the couple and burned them in the trunk of their car.
At his trial in 2000, a jury found him and a his accomplice, Brandon Bernard, guilty of carjacking and murder. Bernard’s execution date has not been set, per CBS News.
Vialva was reportedly executed via lethal injection at the execution chamber in Terre Haute, Indiana.
Here’s more via Reuters:
Under Trump, the Justice Department has now executed twice as many men this year as all of Trump’s predecessors combined going back to 1963. It is the most executions within a single year by the U.S. government since at least 1927, the oldest year of records in a database compiled by the Death Penalty Information Center (DPIC) in Washington.
Of the 56 people on federal death row, 26, or 46%, are Black, and 22, or 39%, are white.
Vialva was the seventh person to be federally executed since July, and the second this week, according to the Death Penalty Information Center. The first six were white and the sixth was Navajo.
The last time six or more people were killed in a single year was in 1942, according to Reuters.
In the video statement his lawyers released Thursday, Vialva expressed regret for the murder.
“I committed a grave wrong when I was a lost kid and took two precious lives from this world,” he said. “Every day, I wish I could right this wrong.”
Civil Rights
Ben Carson Says Protesters are Being ‘Manipulated’ to Create Chaos (Video)
*There’s been a Ben Carson sighting.
After being off the radar since his RNC speech, the Secretary of Housing and Urban Development popped up Thursday evening at the Values Voter Summit in Washington D.C. trying to argue that race is being manipulated this election cycle in order to create chaos and divide Americans.
“In this election season, everything is race. And, obviously, it’s being manipulated along those lines,” he said during an interview with Family Research Council Action President Tony Perkins. “Things have changed so incredibly dramatically in this country, but in order to create the kind of chaos that’s necessary to make people want a change, you divide them, you divide them in every way you possibly can: by race, by gender, by age, by income.”
Dr. Carson also said that as a black child growing up in Detroit in the 1950s and 60s, he saw racism “that would curl your hair.”
“You don’t see that kind of stuff anymore,” the retired pediatric neurosurgeon said. “We’ve made so much progress, it’s absolutely astonishing.”
Dr. Carson also appeared to suggest that protesters are beholden to government as opposed to democracy. He said, “Right now we’re looking at people clashing who believe in a system that is of, for, and by the people, and people who believe in a system that is of, for, and by the government. Those are two very different things.”
Watch below, or click here to view on Twitter:
.@secretarycarson on the civil unrest:
“Right now we’re looking at people clashing who believe in a system that is of, for, and by the people, and people who believe in a system that is of, for, and by the government.
Those are two very different things. @secretarycarson #VVS20 pic.twitter.com/m5s9z3nGvs
— FRCAction (@FRCAction) September 25, 2020
News
YouTuber Ari Zahir Cast as New Voice of Cleveland Brown on ‘Family Guy’
*Family Guy has cast YouTuber Arif Zahir to voice Cleveland Brown after Mike Henry, a white man, announced he would be stepping down from the role because “persons of color should play characters of color.”
Henry announced his departure on social media in August, saying in a statement, “It’s been an honor to play Cleveland on Family Guy for 20 years. I love this character, but persons of color should play characters of color. Therefore, I will be stepping down from the role.”
“The Cleveland Show” ran from 2009 to 2013, during which Henry provided the voice of Cleveland and his stepson, Rallo Tubbs. The comedian also voices Consuela the maid and several other minor characters. He served as co-creator and lead star on the spinoff for the series’ four seasons, The Blast reports.
Henry provided the voice of the character since the Fox animated series’ debut in 1999.
We have found our new Cleveland! Excited to have you join the fam, @Azerrz. 🥳 pic.twitter.com/i3YTSc0DiC
— Family Guy (@FamilyGuyonFOX) September 25, 2020
The animated sitcom announced on Twitter Friday that Zahir, who is Black, will now voice Cleveland in season 19.
“We have found our new Cleveland! Excited to have you join the fam, @Azerrz,” the series tweeted alongside a split photo of Zahir and Cleveland.
Of the news, Zahir, 26, said in a statement: “To Mike Henry, Rich Appel, Alec Sulkin and Seth MacFarlane, thank you for this incredible gift. And to the millions of fans who love this show, I promise not to let you own.”
Actor Wendell Pierce had petitioned to become the new voice of Cleveland Brown, SandraRose reported.
He took to social media to pitch himself, writing “Now that Mike Henry has consciously given up the role of Cleveland, I am publicly starting a campaign to voice the role myself on ‘The Cleveland Show.’”
We previously reported, “The Simpsons” will no longer allow non-white characters to be voiced by white actors.
“Moving forward, “The Simpsons” will no longer have white actors voice non-white characters,” the producers stated.
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip
Mariah Carey’s Memoir Claims Sister Drugged & Offered Her to A Pimp At Age 12 / WATCH
*As #MariahCarey’s memoir “The Meaning of Mariah Carey” is approaching release, more excerpts from the book are being shared to the anticipating public.
Most Mariah fans are excited to learn more about the intimate inner works and personal life experiences of the superstar singer songwriter. Mariah tells it’s all in the upcoming book, including allegations of abuse by her older sister.
So far from the snippets of Mariah’s memoir we have learned that her lavish baths aren’t just for relaxation, but also a place where Mariah gains musical inspiration. Fans also got a piece of vulnerability from Mariah when she recently sat down with Oprah Winfrey on “The Oprah Conversation”…
View this post on Instagram
TSR Staff: Cheyenne @thechocolatediva _________________________________________________ As #MariahCarey's memoir "The Meaning of Mariah Carey" is approaching release, more excerpts from the book are being shared to the anticipating public. Most Mariah fans are excited to learn more about the intimate inner works and personal life experiences of the superstar singer songwriter. Mariah tells it's all in the upcoming book, including allegations of abuse by her older sister. _________________________________________________ So far from the snippets of Mariah's memoir we have learned that her lavish baths aren't just for relaxation, but also a place where Mariah gains musical inspiration. Fans also got a piece of vulnerability from Mariah when she recently sat down with Oprah Winfrey on "The Oprah Conversation"…
The CultureCalendar: What's New & Black on TV
