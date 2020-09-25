Blind Items
BLIND ITEM: A Big Payday
*The following Blind Item comes from Hollywood insider Enty Lawyer. Please address all inquiries and complaints to the original source.
That Is A Big Payday: This very controversial makeup influencer is probably the only one you will know for this blind. There are several others throughout the world that are also in on the deal, but you would be hard pressed to guess them. The controversial one and the others have signed deals, that when executed could potentially pay them many millions of dollars.
The deal is being made by a company based in Sweden that wants to expand their chip implants throughout the world. They are going to pay influencers around the world not only a flat rate, but also bonuses for every thousand people that get implants. They know that young people will be most accepting of the message which is why they have targeted influencers who have shown they can get people to buy and do what they are asked. It is the end of the world.
Can you name the makeup influencer?
BLIND ITEM: The Things We Do for Love
*The following Blind Item comes from Hollywood insider Enty Lawyer. Please address all inquiries and complaints to the original source.
This A/A- list dual threat actress who is an Emmy winner/nominee and an Oscar winner/nominee has a serial cheating significant other. To end it, she started having threesomes with him.
Can you name the actress and her boyfriend?
BLIND ITEM: Former Married Couple Plotting PR Stunt
*The following Blind Item comes from Hollywood insider Enty Lawyer. Please address all inquiries and complaints to the original source.
There has been some back and forth talk between this former married couple of going out to dinner and making sure paps are there. It would make every cover of every tabloid in the world, so they are going to wait until there is something huge to promote.
Can you name the former married couple ?
BLIND ITEM: Killer Secrets
*The following Blind Item comes from Hollywood insider Enty Lawyer. Please address all inquiries and complaints to the original source.
The getting divorced rapper who is going to be asking for some child support money from his much more famous wife, has some new questions he needs to answer to authorities about the death of a man that knew some very intimate secrets about the rapper.
Can you name the rapper and his wife?
