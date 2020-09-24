Music
Whitney McClain’s ‘Letters from A Broken Heart’ EP Now Available At Digital Outlets / WATCH
(Los Angeles, CA) – On the heels of an exhilarating year, singer and songwriter Whitney McClain drops new music, releasing her “Letters from a Broken Heart” EP.
McClain introduced “Fireplace,” the first cut from project this past winter; which has amassed over 2 million views to date.
Produced by Da Beatfreakz, Ralph Stacy, and Marlon L. McClain ll, Letters from a Broken Heart is comprised of “Fireplace,” “Good With Pain,” “Don’t Believe Ya,” and “Fall So Far,” rounding out the 4-song, project.
Now available at all digital music outlets, Letters from a Broken Heart is the first installment of a four-part EP collection to be released by Whitney. McClain embarked on her musical career in 2015 when her debut single, Bombs Away, quickly generated half of a million video views. Letters from a Broken Heart, which harks back to a myriad of Whitney’s formative influences, is the second EP release from the songstress.
Listen to Letters from a Broken Heart on your preferred digital music platform and watch the new lyric video for “Don’t Believe Ya” on YouTube now!
TIMING IS EVERYTHING: Ray J Admits He’s Ready for Marriage Counseling with Princess Love [VIDEO]
For more info on Whitney McClain, visit http://www.whitneymcclain.com, or follow her on social media! Facebook | Instagram | SoundCloud | Spotify | Twitter | YouTube
Entertainment
‘Damn If I Say It You Can Slap Me Right Here!’: The Backlash to ‘Don’t Worry Be Happy’ (EUR Video Throwback]
*On September 24, 1988, Bobby McFerrin made history by giving the Billboard Hot 100 its first ever No. 1 single that was strictly acapella. “Don’t Worry Be Happy,” comprised entirely of sounds out of McFerrin’s body, held the top position for two weeks and went on to earn 1989 Grammy Awards for Song of the Year, Record of the Year and Best Male Pop Vocal Performance.
It was also named by Village Voice critic Michael Musto as the worst song of all time. All Time. It topped Q100 DJ Bert Weiss’ list of tracks he would ban from radio for good, and made Blender’s “50 Worst Songs Ever” list, saying the lyrics were “appalling” and adding, “It’s difficult to think of a song more likely to plunge you into suicidal despondency than this.”
Very rarely has a song so critically acclaimed been equally publicly defamed, with Public Enemy putting a stamp on the vitriol against its responsibility-shirking sentiment with its “Fight the Power” line “Don’t Worry, Be Happy was a number one jam. Damn if I say it you can slap me right here!”
Let’s dip back to this week in 1988 to get a bit of history behind the polarizing song.
“Don’t Worry, Be Happy” was released as part of the soundtrack to the 1988 Tom Cruise movie “Cocktail.”
Thirty-two years ago today, it took the number one spot by knocking off “Sweet Child o’ Mine” by Guns N’ Roses.
Guns N’ Roses – Live At The Ritz – 1988 – Sweet Child O’ Mine
It was knocked off of its two week Hot 100 reign by Whitney Houston’s Olympics-themed “One Moment in Time.”
Whitney Houston – One Moment In Time – (Live at Grammy, 1989)
While “Don’t Worry, Be Happy” was all the rage atop Billboard’s pop-oriented Hot 100, R&B fans tolerated it, at best. The song never made it past No. 11 on Billboard’s Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Tracks, where Jeffrey Osborne’s “She’s On The Left” held down the top spot 32 years ago this week.
McFerrin was already an established, multiple Grammy-winning, respected jazz lyricist before the ‘Don’t Worry Be Happy” detour happened. Bill Cosby had featured him in The Playboy Jazz Festival during the 80s, and had McFerrin re-record “The Cosby Show’s” theme for its fourth season.
McFerrin reportedly said he got the idea for “Don’t Worry, Be Happy” after visiting the San Francisco apartment of jazz duo Tuck & Patti and noticing a poster on the wall with the phrase “Don’t Worry Be Happy,” referring to the popular expression printed on promotional cards and posters during the 1960s from Indian mystic Meher Baba, who claimed he was God in human form.
Inspired by the charm and simplicity of Meher Baba’s phrase “Don’t worry, be happy,” McFerrin wrote the song’s lyrics and overdubbed percussion, melody, lead vocals and other sounds from his own mouth as the backing track. Its use in “Cocktail” didn’t hurt the promotion. Neither did the presence of comedic stars Robin Williams and Bill Irwin in the music video.
But in an era that saw the emergence of Black power-infused hip hop from the likes of Public Enemy, X-Clan and KRS-One, McFerrin’s artistry in creating an acapella masterpiece came was eventually blurred by lyrics that some interpreted as turning a blind eye to pressing societal issues of race and economics that warranted righteous rage from a Black man, not blissful ignorance.
Entertainment
Exit the Dragon: Busta Rhymes Talks About his Very Limited Run on ‘Masked Singer’ (Watch)
*”The Masked Singer” returned to FOX Wednesday night, and its first casualty was rap veteran Busta Rhymes.
Although he was masked up as The Dragon, there was no mistaking that gravelly, New York-heavy voice when he stomped onto the stage to perform LL Cool J’s “Mama Said Knock You Out.”
Twitter lit up with correct guesses just minutes into his performance, rendering his unmasking a bit anti-climatic.
But Busta spoke off-screen afterwards to talk about his experience on the show, what he thought of his dragon costume and much more.
Watch below:
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip
Lizzo Says as ‘a Big Black Woman’ Her Fashion Style is ‘Politicized’ [VIDEO]
*Lizzo is speaking out yet again about how she’s proud to represent for the body-positivity movement.
The Grammy Award-winning artist tells Voguse that despite her bold fashion statement, she believes many of her style choices were “instantly political” because of the way she looks.
“I think that I was politicized because of the things that I wore,” Lizzo said in Vogue’s 73 Questions video series. “Being a big black woman, wearing what I wore on stage was instantly political and it made a statement and I’m grateful for that.”
Late last year, Lizzo was dragged for filth after twerking at a Lakers game with her literal ass out. She later stopped by CBS This Morning to address why she wasn’t bothered by the hate she has received over the stunt.
“I stay in my own positive bubble,” she said to co-host Gayle King, PEOPLE reported. “It’s their opinion. It’s not for me to really ingest, it’s for them to express and for me to choose to listen to or not.”
READ MORE: Rihanna Announces Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 2 Featuring Lizzo, Willow Smith, Paris Hilton and Travis Scott [VIDEO]
Lizzo went on to explain that twerking at the game wearing a thong-revealing dress was a spontaneous decision.
“I think no one would have ever saw what I was wearing, like the back of it, if I didn’t get up and dance,” she recalled. “The Laker girls came up to me and said, ‘We’re so excited that you’re here, we want to perform one of your songs for you.’ And I remember I was sitting there and I was with my manager and my friend and they were like, ‘You should get up and dance, they’re doing this for you,’ and I was like, ‘Alright.’ ”
“So I got up and just did what I always do. Anyone who knows me knows this is how I’ve always been, this is how I’ve always liked to dress,” she added, before noting that “contrary to popular belief” she wasn’t just wearing a thong underneath the dress.
The singer noted, “I had on layers down there, so it wasn’t just flesh to seats.”
Meanwhile, Lizzo tells Vogue that she’s “so grateful to be a part of moving the conversation in fashion forward for bigger bodies and Black women.”
Scroll up and watch her 73 Questions with Vogue via the YouTube video above.
Search
The CultureCalendar: What's New & Black on TV
Trending
- Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip3 months ago
Vanessa Bryant: Pro Athletes Sliding in DMs of Kobe Bryant’s Widow
- Slider5 months ago
Clutch My Peaches!: Cynthia Bailey Reportedly Out and Offered Reduced #RHOA Role to Make Room for Phaedra Parks
- Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip4 months ago
Mike Pence Invites Candace Owens to White House for Talks on Race Relations
- George Floyd4 months ago
Jacob Pederson: St. Paul Police Officer Accused of Starting #GeorgeFloyd Riot [WATCH]
- Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip4 months ago
Trapped in the Closet? Fans Suspect Diddy’s New Girlfriend is Transgender [VIDEO]
- #BlackLivesMatter3 months ago
B(l)ack Stabbing Candace Owens Raising Funds for Cop who Killed Rayshard Brooks – Wants ATL Mayor Fired
- News3 months ago
Ms. Robbie of ‘Welcome to Sweetie Pies’ Claims Son’s Ex Won’t Allow Her to See Grandson [VIDEO]
- Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip4 months ago
Yasmine Jackson: Granddaughter of Joe Jackson Stabbed in Racially Charged Attack [PHOTOS]