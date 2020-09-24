Urban Education
University of Chicago English Dept Only Accepting Graduate Applications for Black Studies
*The English department of the University of Chicago has announced that this year it will only accept graduate students committed to working in Black Studies.
The department announced the decision in a statement on its homepage.
“English as a discipline has a long history of providing aesthetic rationalizations for colonization, exploitation, extraction, and anti-Blackness. Our discipline is responsible for developing hierarchies of cultural production that have contributed directly to social and systemic determinations of whose lives matter and why,” the statement read.
“And while inroads have been made in terms of acknowledging the centrality of both individual literary works and collective histories of racialized and colonized people, there is still much to do as a discipline and as a department to build a more inclusive and equitable field for describing, studying, and teaching the relationship between aesthetics, representation, inequality, and power,” the statement continued.
The department then explained that part of the change requires hiring and expanding research initiatives.
“In light of this historical reality, we believe that undoing persistent, recalcitrant anti-Blackness in our discipline and in our institutions must be the collective responsibility of all faculty, here and elsewhere. In support of this aim, we have been expanding our range of research and teaching through recent hiring, mentorship, and admissions initiatives that have enriched our department with a number of Black scholars and scholars of color who are innovating in the study of the global contours of anti-Blackness and in the equally global project of Black freedom,” the department’s statement continued.
In a statement to The Post, the University said: “Like many graduate programs around the country, the English Department at the University of Chicago can accept a limited number of PhD graduate students in the 2020-21 application season due to the COVID-19 pandemic and limited employment opportunities for English PhDs.
“Currently, there are 77 PhD students studying a wide variety of disciplines within the English Department, and the department is admitting 5 additional PhD students for 2021. The English department faculty saw a need for additional scholarship in Black Studies, and decided to focus doctoral admissions this year on prospective PhD students with an interest in working in and with Black Studies. As with other departments in the University, the department’s faculty will decide which areas of scholarship they wish to focus on for PhD admissions in future years.”
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip
Lizzo Says as ‘a Big Black Woman’ Her Fashion Style is ‘Politicized’ [VIDEO]
*Lizzo is speaking out yet again about how she’s proud to represent for the body-positivity movement.
The Grammy Award-winning artist tells Voguse that despite her bold fashion statement, she believes many of her style choices were “instantly political” because of the way she looks.
“I think that I was politicized because of the things that I wore,” Lizzo said in Vogue’s 73 Questions video series. “Being a big black woman, wearing what I wore on stage was instantly political and it made a statement and I’m grateful for that.”
Late last year, Lizzo was dragged for filth after twerking at a Lakers game with her literal ass out. She later stopped by CBS This Morning to address why she wasn’t bothered by the hate she has received over the stunt.
“I stay in my own positive bubble,” she said to co-host Gayle King, PEOPLE reported. “It’s their opinion. It’s not for me to really ingest, it’s for them to express and for me to choose to listen to or not.”
Lizzo went on to explain that twerking at the game wearing a thong-revealing dress was a spontaneous decision.
“I think no one would have ever saw what I was wearing, like the back of it, if I didn’t get up and dance,” she recalled. “The Laker girls came up to me and said, ‘We’re so excited that you’re here, we want to perform one of your songs for you.’ And I remember I was sitting there and I was with my manager and my friend and they were like, ‘You should get up and dance, they’re doing this for you,’ and I was like, ‘Alright.’ ”
“So I got up and just did what I always do. Anyone who knows me knows this is how I’ve always been, this is how I’ve always liked to dress,” she added, before noting that “contrary to popular belief” she wasn’t just wearing a thong underneath the dress.
The singer noted, “I had on layers down there, so it wasn’t just flesh to seats.”
Meanwhile, Lizzo tells Vogue that she’s “so grateful to be a part of moving the conversation in fashion forward for bigger bodies and Black women.”
Scroll up and watch her 73 Questions with Vogue via the YouTube video above.
James McBride’s Book (‘The Good Lord Bird’) Adapted Into A Showtime Series / WATCH
*Award-winning author James McBride’s novel “The Good Lord Bird” has been adapted into a limited series on Showtime.
The series and book are based on actual events that took place during slavery and focus on the abolitionists’ movement. It tells the story of abolitionist John Brown, a white man, who literally fought for the freedom of slaves. John Brown who is played by Ethan Hawke (“Training Day”) would try to free slaves from their masters by any means necessary, which often meant killing them. His efforts led him to take over the United States Arsenal at Harpers Ferry. An event in history that many are unaware of. The history that we are taught would have you to believe abolitionists only assisted with the underground railroad. That isn’t the case, most got their hands dirty and put their own lives on the line.
We sat down with James McBride to ask him what inspired him to write this book.
“I was in a historical society and I saw a diary by a Jewish merchant. He had a line, John Brown attacks Harper’s Ferry, and there was a two-page narrative about what he read about the events,” says McBride.
After reading that entry in that diary, McBride became fascinated with John Brown’s story. The book and the series depict a raw and honest version of the events that led up to the attack on Harpers Ferry. Now that there are more African Americans involved in film and TV we are starting to see a different narrative than what has been taught or not taught over the years.
Because of the lack of education, most people think the civil war was the only “war” that occurred during slavery. But, there were many slave revolts that were sometimes initiated by abolitionists like John Brown.
The Showtime series “The Good Love Bird” is a good start to learn about these untold stories. It is written as a satire which makes for a good balance of educating and entertaining.
“The Good Lord Bird” airs on Showtime Sunday, October 4.
Entertainment
Joy Reid’s Take on Breonna Taylor Case; ‘Defund the Police’ and More on ‘Tonight Show’ (Watch)
*Joy Reid was a guest on “The Tonight Show” Wednesday to talk about the lack of charges in Breonna Taylor’s death at the hands of police.
The host of MSNBC’s “The Reid Out” also breaks down the details of what happened to her, including the police arresting her boyfriend Kenneth Walker for trying to defend her.
Additionally, Reid speaks about the difficulty of explaining police brutality to her children, explains that the police are trained to shoot to kill and explains what it really means to defund the police.
Watch below:
