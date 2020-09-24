University of Chicago English Dept Only Accepting Graduate Applications for Black Studies

*The English department of the University of Chicago has announced that this year it will only accept graduate students committed to working in Black Studies.

The department announced the decision in a statement on its homepage.

“English as a discipline has a long history of providing aesthetic rationalizations for colonization, exploitation, extraction, and anti-Blackness. Our discipline is responsible for developing hierarchies of cultural production that have contributed directly to social and systemic determinations of whose lives matter and why,” the statement read.

“And while inroads have been made in terms of acknowledging the centrality of both individual literary works and collective histories of racialized and colonized people, there is still much to do as a discipline and as a department to build a more inclusive and equitable field for describing, studying, and teaching the relationship between aesthetics, representation, inequality, and power,” the statement continued.

READ MORE: ‘I Want a White Doctor’: Black Physician Opens Up About Racism in the Emergency Room (Watch)

An overview of Autumn Quarter at #UChicago: University leaders discuss plans and expectations for students and their families, faculty, researchers, and staff about the resumption of on-campus activity this fall. https://t.co/XAsUaP2pHv pic.twitter.com/HUnXxu8VZj — The University of Chicago (@UChicago) August 6, 2020

The department then explained that part of the change requires hiring and expanding research initiatives.

“In light of this historical reality, we believe that undoing persistent, recalcitrant anti-Blackness in our discipline and in our institutions must be the collective responsibility of all faculty, here and elsewhere. In support of this aim, we have been expanding our range of research and teaching through recent hiring, mentorship, and admissions initiatives that have enriched our department with a number of Black scholars and scholars of color who are innovating in the study of the global contours of anti-Blackness and in the equally global project of Black freedom,” the department’s statement continued.

In a statement to The Post, the University said: “Like many graduate programs around the country, the English Department at the University of Chicago can accept a limited number of PhD graduate students in the 2020-21 application season due to the COVID-19 pandemic and limited employment opportunities for English PhDs.

“Currently, there are 77 PhD students studying a wide variety of disciplines within the English Department, and the department is admitting 5 additional PhD students for 2021. The English department faculty saw a need for additional scholarship in Black Studies, and decided to focus doctoral admissions this year on prospective PhD students with an interest in working in and with Black Studies. As with other departments in the University, the department’s faculty will decide which areas of scholarship they wish to focus on for PhD admissions in future years.”