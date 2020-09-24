Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip
Tyra Banks Slams Rumors She’s Engaged to Louis Bélanger-Martin
*Tyra Banks has responded to rumors that she’s engaged to boyfriend Louis Bélanger-Martin.
The online chatter about her relationship status began after Banks, 46, was spotted out and about wearing what appeared to be an engagement ring in August.
But the former supermodel attempted to curb the speculation on Wednesday by making clear it was not a diamond engagement ring.
“They’re talking about the ring … The ring is a crab. It’s shaped like a crab … and it’s an opal, not a diamond,” said Banks in an interview with Tamron Hall. “It is not a crab opal engagement ring. It is just a ring.”
She added that it’s “annoying” that the press thought a crab ring was an engagement ring. “The press gets it right sometimes but a lot of times they’re bored,” she said.
READ MORE: Jay Manuel on Why ANTM Ended His Friendship with Tyra Banks, Gave Him PTSD
.@TyraBanks has some new jewelry that’s making headlines and you won’t believe what it is 🦀… Head to the link for more on those engagement rumors, “America’s Next Top Model” regrets and more! https://t.co/giJsjr28By pic.twitter.com/5g8fMZ2SKW
— Tamron Hall Show (@TamronHallShow) September 23, 2020
Meanwhile, Banks admits she “messed up” during her second week hosting “Dancing With the Stars.”
“I hosted the second episode of Dancing with the Stars … and yeah, it wasn’t perfect,” she said in a TikTok video after Tuesday’s episode of the hit ABC competition series. ”Yeah, I had a lot of fun but I messed up, I said the wrong words, but I kept, kept going.”
Banks compared it to contestant Skai Jackson nearly falling during her Samba with partner Alan Bersten.
“She got back up and she kept going, and because of that she’s here for another week,” the host said. “So the message is: I messed up this week, Skai messed up this week, but we’re gonna keep on going and going. Forgive yourself when you mess up and keep going.”
WATCH:
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip
Gabourey Sidibe Says After Oscar Nomination the ‘Seas Did Not Part’ for Her in Hollywood
*“Antebellum” star Gabourey Sidibe says her 2010 Oscar nomination did nothing for her career, unlike fellow actress Anna Kendrick.
Both stars were first time Oscar nominees at the Academy Awards in 2010. Sidibe was in the running for Best Actress in Lee Daniels’ “Precious,” while Kendrick received a Best Supporting Actress nod for Jason Reitman’s “Up in the Air.” Neither won Oscars, but Sidibe says Kendrick’s career took off after her nomination, while hers did not.
Speaking to Collider, Sidibe said: “I’ve heard the idea that I’m just lucky before. I’ve heard that. I’m an extremely unlucky person, actually. I work really, really hard though. And no, the Hollywood seas didn’t part for me in the same way that it might have for maybe Anna Kendrick who was nominated for the first time that year as well, who then went on to star in films and television and the whole thing.
READ MORE: ‘Antebellum’ Stars Gabourey Sidibe & Lily Cowle Discuss Race and White Allies
Gabourey Sidibe shares how it felt to portray the microagressions she has felt in her own life on screen…Head to the link for more on her role in “Antebellum.” https://t.co/iUhQkA8dMp pic.twitter.com/2mdnC5gWeU
— Tamron Hall Show (@TamronHallShow) September 22, 2020
“The seas did not part that same way for me and I assume that there are a few factors that made that so, but I am still working 10 years later.”
She went on: “I have agency. I am comfortable with who I am. I know my voice. I know what I want to say to the world. I know what I want to give to the world and what I want to give to myself. I know my artistry.”
After “Precious,” Sidibe appeared in Ben Stiller’s “Tower Heist,” and TV shows “The Big C” “American Horror Story” and “Empire.”
Her latest film “Antebellum” is now playing OnDemand in the US.
“My character refuses to be undervalued,” Sidibe tells PEOPLE of her “Antebellum” role.
“She sees microaggressions as macroaggressions and does not stand for them. That is not always who I am,” she says. “I’m learning to stand tall, to not hunch my shoulders — to flower.”
When asked why this is the right time for this film, she explains “Well, slavery wasn’t actually that long ago. My mom is from Georgia, and her mother’s grandmother was a slave, and that’s not long enough ago for my liking. I went to Ghana right before I filmed the movie. We toured the slave castles, where Africans were captured and jailed for three months before coming to America. Those jails still exist. The bars are still there. Because they were meant to be there forever.”
And when it comes to changing stereotypes about Black women Sidibe said, “The narrative surrounding Black women is that we are “magic.” That we are superheroes. That we can weather anything, that we are so strong. That all sounds like a good narrative — those are positive words. The problem with those words is that they dehumanize us. Superman was a superhero, right? That means he can’t be shot with bullets. Having this narrative around Black women that we are super and magical means that we are not human, that we can’t be hurt, that we’ll be fine. That is so dangerous. Black women are 70 percent more likely to die in childbirth because [many doctors] do not believe us when we say we are in pain. I love being thought of as magical, but for my survival I need to be thought of as human.”
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip
THE REAL Hosts on State of Emergency in Louisville + Adrienne’s Confession to Ken Jeong! / WATCH
*On Wednesday, Sept. 23, the hosts of The Real talk about how the mayor of Louisville, KY, has declared a “state of emergency due to the potential for “civil unrest” as the city awaits the state attorney general’s announcement about whether he will charge officers in Breonna Taylor’s shooting death. Is this declaration overkill, a precaution or an intention to incite riots? The ladies discuss.
Then Ken Jeong drops in to reminisce with co-host Adrienne Houghton about her time as The Flamingo on The Masked Singer, and discuss their new show, I Can See Your Voice. And Adrienne makes a confession to Ken – she knows where he lives!
And… did co-host Jeannie Mai and fiancé Jeezy have a secret ceremony without anyone knowing? The hosts are on the case!
The Ladies Have A Few Questions For Jeannie Mai About Her… “Husband?!”
Is The Current State Of Emergency In Louisville Justified Or Intended to Incite Trouble?
Adrienne Confesses – She Knows Where Ken Jeong Lives!
Is The Current State Of Emergency In Louisville Justified Or Intended to Incite Trouble?
Loni Love: They’re getting ready for looting, they’re getting ready for trouble, because it’s more than likely these police officers will be let off by the grand jury, so I think they’re just taking it as a precaution. I don’t know if they know yet, because the grand jury is supposed to be secret? So, I think they’re anticipating and based on that they’re just trying to get the city ready.
Garcelle Beauvais: That’s how I feel too.
Adrienne Houghton: I think that it is very scary to know that I think they’re almost intentionally trying to incite riots, already setting people up to loot and do these things with the idea that like, “Oh, justice won’t be served,” which is absolutely ridiculous, and I understand why people would be outraged, as I already am just thinking about it, because 100 million percent, the officers should be charged and I just don’t understand why they haven’t been already. So, I understand why people would be enraged and why they might act out.
Garcelle: Do you think if we get – if we get the verdict that we want, do you think they’ll be an opposing side that may have a problem with a verdict like they’re – do think that’s going to happen?
Loni: That could happen too! That, that could happen too!
Garcelle: I think so too.
Loni: That’s why I believe – I try to look at people – I try – everybody that works in government, for me, is not bad. But we also have to understand that there are organizations out there, and we’ve seen it all this summer, that are trying to – they infiltrate themselves within the movement, and they’re making people – you know, they’re making the movement look bad, and we have to – we have to fight to separate that. But it’s up to each city to decide what they want to do and hopefully we get the justice that we need. We just keep fighting and keep pushing – just because if the grand jury comes back, it doesn’t stop there. You continue to protest, you continue to fight, and you continue to move.
Website: thereal.com
Twitter: @TheRealDaytime
Instagram: http://instagram.com/therealdaytime
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/therealdaytime
YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/therealdaytime
About THE REAL
THE REAL is a live daily, one-hour, two-time NAACP Image Award-winning and Emmy®-nominated talk show now in its seventh season on Fox Television Stations and in national syndication (check local listings), with a rebroadcast on cable network Bounce. The bold, diverse and outspoken hosts, Garcelle Beauvais and Emmy® Award-winners Adrienne Houghton, Loni Love and Jeannie Mai, all frankly say what women are actually thinking. Their unique perspectives are brought to life through candid conversations about their personal lives, current events, beauty, fashion and relationships (nothing is off limits). Unlike other talk shows, THE REAL hosts are admittedly a “work in progress,” and fearlessly invite viewers to reflect on their own lives and opinions. Fresh points of view, youthful energy and passion have made THE REAL a platform for multicultural women. Produced by Telepictures Productions and distributed by Warner Bros. Domestic Television Distribution, THE REAL is led by Executive Producer, Rachel Miskowiec (Good Morning America, Katie, The Tyra Banks Show, Judge Hatchett, The Ricki Lake Show) and Co-Executive Producer Tenia Watson (Judge Mathis, Lauren Lake’s Paternity Court, WGN-TV Morning News, Just Keke, The Test) and shot in Los Angeles, California.
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip
Jodie Turner-Smith on Not Passing ‘Fear’ to Daughter Through Breastfeeding
*Jodie Turner-Smith says it was quite challenging being a new mom and balancing her emotions during protests surrounding the death of George Floyd.
The “Queen & Slim” recalls being home in California with husband Joshua Jackson as the nation erupted over the police killing of Floyd.
“We decided to live in West Hollywood for the birth [to be closer to a hospital in case of an emergency], so I was hearing the sirens and the marches,” the “Queen & Slim” star recalls in a new interview with Porter. “I could hear all the unrest outside the door, and it actually took me a while before I could watch the video of George Floyd because I was nursing my daughter and you think about the generational trauma that we already carry and deal with and pass on.”
“I was trying really hard not to pass on that fear, sadness and anxiety through my breast to my child,” she added. “I had to shut a lot of it down and just stay insular and inside my family for a bit.”
READ MORE: Jodie Turner-Smith Opens Up About 4-Day Labor Journey: ‘I Was Fatigued’
View this post on Instagram
moth·er /ˈməT͟Hər/ : a fantastic voyage that begins in wonder and transformation. >>>>> thank you @fancygomez for capturing a small piece of this portion of the journey. i will never forget how this felt and now won’t soon forget how it looked 🌱💞 #FrankieMark #JodieByFrankieMark
Turner-Smith had a home birth with the support of her obstetrician, her doula, her midwife, her mother and Jackson.
“Right after I gave birth, my husband washed her, and the midwife and doula cleaned everything up. Then me, my husband and my daughter, we just slept for a good 12 hours. I needed that. We needed that,” she recalled.
She opted for a home birth amid the COVID-19 pandemic and due to the “negative birth outcomes for Black women in America.”
“We had already decided on a home birth, because of concerns about negative birth outcomes for Black women in America — according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the risk of pregnancy-related deaths is more than three times greater for Black women than for white women, pointing, it seems to me, to systemic racism,” she wrote in an essay for the September issue of British Vogue.
“We never imagined that in the coming weeks, hospitals around the country would begin restricting who could be present in the birthing rooms, forcing mothers to deliver without the support person or people of their choice,” she explained. “Delivering at home ensured that I had what every single woman deserves to have: full agency in determining my birth support.”
Turner-Smith spent nearly four days in labor in late April.
“Early in the morning on my third day of labour, my husband and I shared a quiet moment. I was fatigued and beginning to lose my resolve. Josh ran me a bath, and as I lay in it contracting, I talked to my body and I talked to my daughter,” she shared. “In that moment, he snapped a picture of me. An honest moment of family and togetherness — a husband supporting a wife, our baby still inside me, the sacred process of creating a family.”
Search
The CultureCalendar: What's New & Black on TV
Trending
- Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip3 months ago
Vanessa Bryant: Pro Athletes Sliding in DMs of Kobe Bryant’s Widow
- Slider5 months ago
Clutch My Peaches!: Cynthia Bailey Reportedly Out and Offered Reduced #RHOA Role to Make Room for Phaedra Parks
- Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip4 months ago
Mike Pence Invites Candace Owens to White House for Talks on Race Relations
- George Floyd4 months ago
Jacob Pederson: St. Paul Police Officer Accused of Starting #GeorgeFloyd Riot [WATCH]
- Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip4 months ago
Trapped in the Closet? Fans Suspect Diddy’s New Girlfriend is Transgender [VIDEO]
- #BlackLivesMatter3 months ago
B(l)ack Stabbing Candace Owens Raising Funds for Cop who Killed Rayshard Brooks – Wants ATL Mayor Fired
- News3 months ago
Ms. Robbie of ‘Welcome to Sweetie Pies’ Claims Son’s Ex Won’t Allow Her to See Grandson [VIDEO]
- Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip4 months ago
Yasmine Jackson: Granddaughter of Joe Jackson Stabbed in Racially Charged Attack [PHOTOS]