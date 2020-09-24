Film
‘The Rock’ is a Hero to a ‘Secret Second Born Royal’ / EUR Exclusive!
*Peyton Elizabeth Lee stars as Sam in “Secret Society of Second Born Royals.” She is a teenage royal rebel second in line to the throne of Illyria.
Sam and fellow royals with special powers attend a top-secret training camp learn how to harness their powers to save the world. Noah Lomax (Mike) is Sam’s best friend and bandmate in the Disney+ original movie “Secret Society of Second Born Royals.”
Both discussed their roles in an exclusive interview with EUR.
What’s the difference between the “Secret Society of Second Born Royals’ academies, especial Professor Xavier’s Academy for Gifted Children.
PEYTON ELIZABETH LEE: Sam goes to a very prestigious elitist school, and it’s a place where she’s never really felt like she belonged. And it’s because there are all these uptight princesses and princes that she doesn’t really connect with or relate to. And so she really struggles with finding herself, and finding people that she can connect with and trust in such a school.
NOAH LOMAX: My character Mike is actually more realistic I think. He doesn’t attend the prestigious school that Sam goes to. So he’s just on his own doing his own thing with the public school, but still playing an important part in keeping the world safe.
How would you use your powers to help ease some of the chaos in the world today?
PEL: That a good question. Sam has super senses, so maybe she could listen in to hear people saying racist, rude, and mean things. Then go to those people and teach them a lesson.
NL: For, me unfortunately, Mike doesn’t have any superpowers. But I think he can use the power of being such a loyal friend, and being there for someone no matter what. I think that could really come into play and help out in today’s society.
What goes into being a best friend friend?
PEL: I think Mike in ‘Secret Society’ is a great example of a best friend. He’s always there for her. He doesn’t judge her. He knows who she is and he doesn’t get caught up in all the background noise that is being royalty and all of her responsibilities. And he’s always there for her as a human rather than as a princess. So I think that’s a really great quality that all friends should have is that loyalty, and that understanding.
What are some things you want viewers to walk away with?
NL: Self-empowerment and being proud of who you are, what you were born with, and not being ashamed of it.
PEL: Yeah, I definitely agree with that. I think the great themes of this movie are self-acceptance, empowerment, and being excited and proud of who you are with all your quirks and differences. It’s a really great reflection of what we should be doing in this world.
Do you have any superheroes onscreen or off?
PEL: I would definitely say my parents. They’ve just always been there for me. They’ve been my rock. They’ve pushed me to pursue my dreams and I really don’t know where I would be without them.
NL: For me I’d probably have to say my dad, and mom and then maybe Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. I love The Rock.
James McBride’s Book (‘The Good Lord Bird’) Adapted Into A Showtime Series / WATCH
*Award-winning author James McBride’s novel “The Good Lord Bird” has been adapted into a limited series on Showtime.
The series and book are based on actual events that took place during slavery and focus on the abolitionists’ movement. It tells the story of abolitionist John Brown, a white man, who literally fought for the freedom of slaves. John Brown who is played by Ethan Hawke (“Training Day”) would try to free slaves from their masters by any means necessary, which often meant killing them. His efforts led him to take over the United States Arsenal at Harpers Ferry. An event in history that many are unaware of. The history that we are taught would have you to believe abolitionists only assisted with the underground railroad. That isn’t the case, most got their hands dirty and put their own lives on the line.
We sat down with James McBride to ask him what inspired him to write this book.
“I was in a historical society and I saw a diary by a Jewish merchant. He had a line, John Brown attacks Harper’s Ferry, and there was a two-page narrative about what he read about the events,” says McBride.
After reading that entry in that diary, McBride became fascinated with John Brown’s story. The book and the series depict a raw and honest version of the events that led up to the attack on Harpers Ferry. Now that there are more African Americans involved in film and TV we are starting to see a different narrative than what has been taught or not taught over the years.
Because of the lack of education, most people think the civil war was the only “war” that occurred during slavery. But, there were many slave revolts that were sometimes initiated by abolitionists like John Brown.
The Showtime series “The Good Love Bird” is a good start to learn about these untold stories. It is written as a satire which makes for a good balance of educating and entertaining.
“The Good Lord Bird” airs on Showtime Sunday, October 4.
Sterling K. Brown Puts Spotlight on Cancer & Diversity in Entertainment / VIDEO
*You may know Sterling K Brown for his compelling roles such as Randall Pearson on This Is Us, Reggie on The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, or one of my favorites, Christopher Darden on The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story. This time around the brilliant actor has taken on an even more meaningful role.
EURweb reporter Monique Loveless spoke with Sterling regarding new cancer enlightening series Survivorship Today and how his production company, Indian Meadows will champion for diversity in the industry.
“My uncle who passed away was diagnosed in 2004 and within six months he had passed away,” Brown goes on to share “ The fact that we’re talking about people living long term with cancer is an accomplishment within itself.”
Survivorship Today is an initiative by Bristol Myers Squibb to share the stories of people across the country who are affected by and living with cancer today. The series features survivors of the disease to call attention and understanding to their personal triumphs and everyday challenges, inspiring others to take action and garner more support.
“I think so much of the journey can be felt with fear, anxiety, stress, and isolation.,” The This Is Us star explains, “That when folks have an opportunity to hear others stories about what people have gone through before, then it sort of lets them know that they’re not alone.”
Of course, we couldn’t speak about cancer without acknowledging the shocking passing of his Black Panther co-star Chadwick Boseman. Boseman passed away on August 28th after a four year battle of colon cancer.
“I hope it’s a wake-up call!” Brown answers “You know Chad was 43 years old and such a beautiful spirit,” He goes on to express “I hope it’s a wake-up call to all young or old black men to say if I’m not taking care of myself the way that I should be, what steps can I take to make sure that I give myself the best chance for the longest and most fulfilling life possible.”
The two time Emmy winner has also begun focusing on some of his own projects with his production company Indian Meadows. Centralizing on intelligent diversity in front of and behind the camera, Indian Meadows has many projects dropping from a Hulu series called Washington Black, to a family drama on Fox Everyday Insanity and an action co-starring Kerry Washington called Shadow Force.
“It won’t be all black but because I am who I am there will be a very strong emphasis on the black community.” So we had to ask if this meant behind the scenes too with stunt doubles, makeup artist, hairstylist, etc. Brown didn’t hesitate to answer with a major “#HELLYES!”
Be on the lookout for Sterling’s new projects dropping from Indian Meadows. Also, support and catch the stories of amazing survivors at Survivorship Today.
LaToya Tonodeo (‘Power Book II: Ghost’) Spills About The Power Universe & How Mary J Blige Inspired Her
*LaToya Tonodeo is a rising star who has officially joined the Power Universe. Debuting as her break out role character Diana Tejada in new hit spin-off Power Book II: Ghost.
“I love that we get to see her [Diana Tejada] trying to navigate and to find her independence, her footing, and her voice, but still making sure that everything she does is in the best interest of her family.”
EURweb’s correspondent Monique Loveless did a one on one with Tonodeo discussing what she loves most about her character, how Mary J. Blige inspired her, and falling into her new part.
“I admire how calm and laid back she is. I think it’s dope she has so much swag.” LaToya says excitedly while talking about working with Mary J. Blige. “I remember we had this one scene and it felt like she was giving me the real game and how to maneuver the industry because she’s been in it for so long.”
Power Book II: Ghost follows Tariq St. Patrick who is going to school and hustling to get his mom out of jail. When Tariq runs out of options he turns to the familiar drug game in which his family has become accustomed to. The sequel is the spin-off of the hit STARZ show Power, and if you haven’t seen Power you must’ve just arrived on earth, so welcome and go binge watch it during this quarantine. Trust you’ll thank us.
Tonodeo’s character Diana is the daughter of Monet Tejada played by Mary J. Blige. Monet now runs the family business since her husband Lorenzo has gone to jail. The drama gets deeper as Diana has her eye on Tariq. Tonodeo admits that Michael Rainey Jr not only welcomed her but also gave her some inside on how to be herself and navigate her character as well.
Catch the drama series now every Sunday on STARZ as it began on September 6th and definitely a sequel to fall in love with.
