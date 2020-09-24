The Real Hosts React to Breonna Taylor Grand Jury Decision + Debra Messing and More

*The co-hosts have an emotional discussion about justice, about being valued, about the way the city of Louisville, KY, has handled the case – and how we all have the power to make some needed changes for the future.

Then activist Rachel Cargle visits to explain the concept of “unlearning,” and reversing the whitewashing of history.

And actress and activist Debra Messing drops in to talk about the “I Am A Voter” organization and the “National Vote at Home” campaign. She also has some questions about The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills for Garcelle – who has some good answers!

The Hosts React To The Breonna Taylor Grand Jury Decision

Debra Messing On How Voting Affects All Of Us

Garcelle Beauvais: I am so tired. I am so tired of us not being valued. I am so tired that we don’t matter. We matter! We matter! And I’m so sick of it! That fact that they were wrong and they didn’t – they’re not even making it right. They’re not even saying, “You guys, we were wrong and this beautiful woman’s life matters,” that we matter. I’m so sick, I’m exhausted. I have nothing else to say. I don’t even know any… I’m just… I can’t.

Jeannie Mai: I feel for you Garcelle. There is no doubt that the most disrespected person in America is the Black woman. Period.

Loni Love: When you have – you have a DA, who is also the special prosecutor – which I’m still trying to figure out why is he the special prosecutor anyway… you know…

Adrienne Houghton: That seems like tortious interference, in my opinion.

Loni: It’s like… what is happening? This is what I’m saying. And then the thing is, is that I want to say to the good people of Kentucky, ‘cause there was a statement made by Daniel Cameron about “Don’t let outside people influence you.” Kentucky? There’s some wonderful people there. They’re smart. They know right from wrong, and they even know that this is wrong. So I’m – don’t get influenced by him saying that we’re influencing you – you guys have a mind of your own. Wrong is wrong and there were a lot of mistakes made. A lot of mistakes made.

Garcelle: Listen. This is why they gave them the settlement early. This is why they gave them that 12.5 million dollars, this is why they gave it early, this is why they declared a state of emergency – they were prepping knowing what was going to happen. This is what I’m talking about. This is why we need to vote, and vote other political leaders into office because this is not okay, this is why we’re mad, this is why we’re angry, this is why we’re protesting because this was the chance for them to show us we had value and they still didn’t do it.

Adrienne: And it’s calculated! And it’s calculated.

Loni: Very much so.

Website: thereal.com

Twitter: @TheRealDaytime

Instagram: http://instagram.com/therealdaytime

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/therealdaytime

YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/therealdaytime

About THE REAL

THE REAL is a live daily, one-hour, two-time NAACP Image Award-winning and Emmy®-nominated talk show now in its seventh season on Fox Television Stations and in national syndication (check local listings), with a rebroadcast on cable network Bounce. The bold, diverse and outspoken hosts, Garcelle Beauvais and Emmy® Award-winners Adrienne Houghton, Loni Love and Jeannie Mai, all frankly say what women are actually thinking. Their unique perspectives are brought to life through candid conversations about their personal lives, current events, beauty, fashion and relationships (nothing is off limits). Unlike other talk shows, THE REAL hosts are admittedly a “work in progress,” and fearlessly invite viewers to reflect on their own lives and opinions. Fresh points of view, youthful energy and passion have made THE REAL a platform for multicultural women. Produced by Telepictures Productions and distributed by Warner Bros. Domestic Television Distribution, THE REAL is led by Executive Producer, Rachel Miskowiec (Good Morning America, Katie, The Tyra Banks Show, Judge Hatchett, The Ricki Lake Show) and Co-Executive Producer Tenia Watson (Judge Mathis, Lauren Lake’s Paternity Court, WGN-TV Morning News, Just Keke, The Test) and shot in Los Angeles, California.