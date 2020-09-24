Ray J Admits He’s Ready for Marriage Counseling with Princess Love [VIDEO]

*Ray J is reconsidering his refusal to go to marriage counseling with Princess Love, weeks after he filed for divorce from his wife.

Two months after Princess Love made a request to dismiss her filing to legally end her marriage with Ray J, the singer made his own filing to move forward with the separation less than two weeks ago.

Back in May, Love filed papers in LA County Superior Court. She and Ray J had already been living separately after their epic Las Vegas blow up last year, in which Love accused him of abandoning her and their daughter following a blow up at the BET Awards.

“You know, I love her and I love my babies and it’s just personal, but she knows how I feel about her,” Ray J told Entertainment Tonight the day after he filed. “I just think that I want to make sure everybody is happy, that everybody enjoys life and that this can help her smile more and enjoy who she is and enjoy her life. You know, sometimes it’s the best thing to do.”

“It was just how I felt at the time. I didn’t really talk to nobody about it,” Ray J later admitted, saying he would have gotten “too many opinions” if he had shared his plans. “I just went to God.”

READ MORE: Princess Love Requests Dismissal of Her Divorce from Ray J

During a Monday appearance on “The Real,” Ray J said he initially told Love he would not go to counseling because he “felt like it would get one-sided,” but he told the hosts he’s had a change of heart.

“I spent all weekend at the house with the kids, with Princess and my mom and her friends and it was just a good vibe,” he said. “It really was and I just had to fall back and go damn this is a really, really good thing.”

Ray J then explained that he would go to marriage counseling primarily for the sake of his children.

“I would be up for it,” Ray J said. “I would be up for whatever it is to make sure that my kids have a strong foundation and have both their parents in their lives 24/7.”

Following the Las Vegas incident, Love said she had no desire to continue the marriage and Ray J was photo’d out and about without his wedding band.

A rep for the couple told PEOPLE at the time, “It’s a very difficult time for both Princess and Ray J and we are asking that we just let them have their privacy as they work through and deal with this very trying situation.”

Ray J and Princess Love tied the knot in 2016.

Watch Ray J’s conversation with “The Real” via the YouTube video above.