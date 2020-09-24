Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip
Ray J Admits He’s Ready for Marriage Counseling with Princess Love [VIDEO]
*Ray J is reconsidering his refusal to go to marriage counseling with Princess Love, weeks after he filed for divorce from his wife.
Two months after Princess Love made a request to dismiss her filing to legally end her marriage with Ray J, the singer made his own filing to move forward with the separation less than two weeks ago.
Back in May, Love filed papers in LA County Superior Court. She and Ray J had already been living separately after their epic Las Vegas blow up last year, in which Love accused him of abandoning her and their daughter following a blow up at the BET Awards.
“You know, I love her and I love my babies and it’s just personal, but she knows how I feel about her,” Ray J told Entertainment Tonight the day after he filed. “I just think that I want to make sure everybody is happy, that everybody enjoys life and that this can help her smile more and enjoy who she is and enjoy her life. You know, sometimes it’s the best thing to do.”
“It was just how I felt at the time. I didn’t really talk to nobody about it,” Ray J later admitted, saying he would have gotten “too many opinions” if he had shared his plans. “I just went to God.”
READ MORE: Princess Love Requests Dismissal of Her Divorce from Ray J
During a Monday appearance on “The Real,” Ray J said he initially told Love he would not go to counseling because he “felt like it would get one-sided,” but he told the hosts he’s had a change of heart.
“I spent all weekend at the house with the kids, with Princess and my mom and her friends and it was just a good vibe,” he said. “It really was and I just had to fall back and go damn this is a really, really good thing.”
Ray J then explained that he would go to marriage counseling primarily for the sake of his children.
“I would be up for it,” Ray J said. “I would be up for whatever it is to make sure that my kids have a strong foundation and have both their parents in their lives 24/7.”
Following the Las Vegas incident, Love said she had no desire to continue the marriage and Ray J was photo’d out and about without his wedding band.
A rep for the couple told PEOPLE at the time, “It’s a very difficult time for both Princess and Ray J and we are asking that we just let them have their privacy as they work through and deal with this very trying situation.”
Ray J and Princess Love tied the knot in 2016.
Watch Ray J’s conversation with “The Real” via the YouTube video above.
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip
Chris Rock to Kick Off New Season of ‘Saturday Night Live’ with Megan Thee Stallion
*Chris Rock will help kick off the premiere of the 46th season of Saturday Night Live on October 3.
This will mark his third appearance as host of the NBC sketch comedy show.
The news coincides with the announcement that Jim Carrey is joining the show as Joe Biden.
In an interview with Vulture, series creator Lorne Michaels confirmed that Maya Rudolph will also be back as Kamala Harris. The actress debuted her take on Harris in a sketch last September.
As Biden, Carrey will probably be facing off in debate against Alec Baldwin as Donald Trump.
READ POST: Chris Rock: Comedian Reveals He Has a Nonverbal Learning Disorder
View this post on Instagram
HOTTIES Oct 3 the mf hot girl coach will be on the SEASON PREMIERE of SNL with @chrisrock @nbcsnl 🔥🔥🔥🔥
“There was some interest on his part,” Michaels told the site of Carey’s casting.
“Then we responded, obviously, positively. But it came down to discussions about what the take was. He and Colin Jost had a bunch of talks. He and I as well. He will give the part energy and strength, and… hopefully it’s funny,” Michaels added.
This will mark Carrey’s fourth appearance as host.
The “Saturday Night Live” cast this season includes Michael Che, Pete Davidson, Mikey Day, Heidi Gardner, Colin Jost, Alex Moffat, Kyle Mooney, Ego Nwodim, Chris Redd, Cecily Strong, Kenan Thompson, Melissa Villasenor, Chloe Fineman and Bowen Yang.
The new season will have three new cast members: Andrew Dismukes, Lauren Holt and Punkie Johnson, the show tweeted.
Megan Thee Stallion is slated to be the premiere’s guest musical performer. The Houston rapper reacted to the news via her Instagram.
“HOTTIES Oct 3 the mf hot girl coach will be on the SEASON PREMIERE of SNL with @chrisrock @nbcsnl,” she wrote.
See her IG post above.
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip
Lizzo Says as ‘a Big Black Woman’ Her Fashion Style is ‘Politicized’ [VIDEO]
*Lizzo is speaking out yet again about how she’s proud to represent for the body-positivity movement.
The Grammy Award-winning artist tells Voguse that despite her bold fashion statement, she believes many of her style choices were “instantly political” because of the way she looks.
“I think that I was politicized because of the things that I wore,” Lizzo said in Vogue’s 73 Questions video series. “Being a big black woman, wearing what I wore on stage was instantly political and it made a statement and I’m grateful for that.”
Late last year, Lizzo was dragged for filth after twerking at a Lakers game with her literal ass out. She later stopped by CBS This Morning to address why she wasn’t bothered by the hate she has received over the stunt.
“I stay in my own positive bubble,” she said to co-host Gayle King, PEOPLE reported. “It’s their opinion. It’s not for me to really ingest, it’s for them to express and for me to choose to listen to or not.”
READ MORE: Rihanna Announces Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 2 Featuring Lizzo, Willow Smith, Paris Hilton and Travis Scott [VIDEO]
Lizzo went on to explain that twerking at the game wearing a thong-revealing dress was a spontaneous decision.
“I think no one would have ever saw what I was wearing, like the back of it, if I didn’t get up and dance,” she recalled. “The Laker girls came up to me and said, ‘We’re so excited that you’re here, we want to perform one of your songs for you.’ And I remember I was sitting there and I was with my manager and my friend and they were like, ‘You should get up and dance, they’re doing this for you,’ and I was like, ‘Alright.’ ”
“So I got up and just did what I always do. Anyone who knows me knows this is how I’ve always been, this is how I’ve always liked to dress,” she added, before noting that “contrary to popular belief” she wasn’t just wearing a thong underneath the dress.
The singer noted, “I had on layers down there, so it wasn’t just flesh to seats.”
Meanwhile, Lizzo tells Vogue that she’s “so grateful to be a part of moving the conversation in fashion forward for bigger bodies and Black women.”
Scroll up and watch her 73 Questions with Vogue via the YouTube video above.
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip
Tyra Banks Slams Rumors She’s Engaged to Louis Bélanger-Martin
*Tyra Banks has responded to rumors that she’s engaged to boyfriend Louis Bélanger-Martin.
The online chatter about her relationship status began after Banks, 46, was spotted out and about wearing what appeared to be an engagement ring in August.
But the former supermodel attempted to curb the speculation on Wednesday by making clear it was not a diamond engagement ring.
“They’re talking about the ring … The ring is a crab. It’s shaped like a crab … and it’s an opal, not a diamond,” said Banks in an interview with Tamron Hall. “It is not a crab opal engagement ring. It is just a ring.”
She added that it’s “annoying” that the press thought a crab ring was an engagement ring. “The press gets it right sometimes but a lot of times they’re bored,” she said.
READ MORE: Jay Manuel on Why ANTM Ended His Friendship with Tyra Banks, Gave Him PTSD
.@TyraBanks has some new jewelry that’s making headlines and you won’t believe what it is 🦀… Head to the link for more on those engagement rumors, “America’s Next Top Model” regrets and more! https://t.co/giJsjr28By pic.twitter.com/5g8fMZ2SKW
— Tamron Hall Show (@TamronHallShow) September 23, 2020
Meanwhile, Banks admits she “messed up” during her second week hosting “Dancing With the Stars.”
“I hosted the second episode of Dancing with the Stars … and yeah, it wasn’t perfect,” she said in a TikTok video after Tuesday’s episode of the hit ABC competition series. ”Yeah, I had a lot of fun but I messed up, I said the wrong words, but I kept, kept going.”
Banks compared it to contestant Skai Jackson nearly falling during her Samba with partner Alan Bersten.
“She got back up and she kept going, and because of that she’s here for another week,” the host said. “So the message is: I messed up this week, Skai messed up this week, but we’re gonna keep on going and going. Forgive yourself when you mess up and keep going.”
WATCH:
Search
The CultureCalendar: What's New & Black on TV
Trending
- Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip3 months ago
Vanessa Bryant: Pro Athletes Sliding in DMs of Kobe Bryant’s Widow
- Slider5 months ago
Clutch My Peaches!: Cynthia Bailey Reportedly Out and Offered Reduced #RHOA Role to Make Room for Phaedra Parks
- Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip4 months ago
Mike Pence Invites Candace Owens to White House for Talks on Race Relations
- George Floyd4 months ago
Jacob Pederson: St. Paul Police Officer Accused of Starting #GeorgeFloyd Riot [WATCH]
- Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip4 months ago
Trapped in the Closet? Fans Suspect Diddy’s New Girlfriend is Transgender [VIDEO]
- #BlackLivesMatter3 months ago
B(l)ack Stabbing Candace Owens Raising Funds for Cop who Killed Rayshard Brooks – Wants ATL Mayor Fired
- News3 months ago
Ms. Robbie of ‘Welcome to Sweetie Pies’ Claims Son’s Ex Won’t Allow Her to See Grandson [VIDEO]
- Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip4 months ago
Yasmine Jackson: Granddaughter of Joe Jackson Stabbed in Racially Charged Attack [PHOTOS]