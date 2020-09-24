Entertainment
Rap Legend E-40 Collabs with Fantastic Negrito; New Video Out Now / WATCH
*2x GRAMMY® Award-winner Fantastic Negrito has announced the premiere of “Searching for Captain Save a Hoe (Feat. E-40),” a thought-provoking modern reinvention of legendary Bay Area rapper E-40’s 1993 classic, “Captain Save A Hoe.”
An equally inventive companion video was directed by Isaiah Frazier and is streaming now at the official Fantastic Negrito YouTube channel joins the track.
WATCH “SEARCHING FOR CAPTAIN SAVE A HOE (FEAT. E-40)”
“Searching for Captain Save a Hoe (Feat. E-40)” marks the latest single from Fantastic Negrito’s acclaimed new album, HAVE YOU LOST YOUR MIND YET?, available now via Cooking Vinyl and the artist’s own Blackball Universe. The track sees Negrito and E-40 – both Oakland icons and undeniable vocal powerhouses – creating history with an intense exploration of self that forces the listener to explore the concept of being emotionally vulnerable and the corresponding associations, labels, and mentalities humans often attach to that vulnerability.
“Working with E-40 is like working with the Godfather of Hip Hop,” says Fantastic Negrito. “I am such a fan of his work. He is, and has always been so original. Light years ahead of what everyone was doing. I think people are just catching up with the genius of E-40.
“You have to be familiar with E-40’s work to understand the title ‘Searching for Captain Save a Hoe.’ For those who are not, I was reversing the role in the original “Captain Save a Hoe” – The character Captain Save a Hoe was reformed and became a savior of men, and in the new song I am searching for him. I wrote the song from the perspective that I am the ‘hoe.’ Me and my fellow man. Because culturally we refer to women as ‘hoes’ when in fact we are the biggest hoes in the world.”
HAVE YOU LOST YOUR MIND YET? stands tall as Fantastic Negrito’s most far-reaching work thus far, fusing elements of hip-hop, R&B, funk, soul, and rock ‘n roll into an incendiary synthesis all his own. Inspired by and reminiscent of the socio-political albums coming from black America in the late 1960s and into the 70s, the album sees Negrito exploring the struggle and complexities of mental health issues while continuing his long running lyrical examination of America’s increasingly broken social and political state of affairs.
STREAM HAVE YOU LOST YOUR MIND YET?
Though known far and wide as a gifted bluesman, Negrito shows off his extraordinary musical versatility on such extraordinary tracks as “I’m So Happy I Cry” (featuring vocals from Tarriona “Tank” Ball of New Orleans’ Tank and the Bangas), “How Long,” and “Chocolate Samurai.” The latter track is currently ascending at US radio following a spectacular #PlayAtHome performance on CBS’s The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. As urgent, desperate, and volatile as the times we live in, HAVE YOU LOST YOUR MIND YET? more than affirms Fantastic Negrito as one of American music’s most vital and provocative artists, no matter the genre, of this or any era.
WATCH “I’M SO HAPPY I CRY” FEAT. TANK OF TANK AND THE BANGAS
WATCH “HOW LONG”
WATCH “CHOCOLATE SAMURAI
(LIVE ON THE LATE SHOW WITH STEPHEN COLBERT)”
As if all that weren’t enough, Fantastic Negrito is currently featured in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame’s remarkable new social justice exhibit, “It’s Been Said All Along: Voices of Rage, Hope & Empowerment.” The exhibit – which spotlights how musical artists throughout the years have channeled the power of rock & roll to respond to racism – includes Negrito’s powerful docu-narrative, “In The Pines (Oakland),” alongside the Gibson guitar he plays in the powerful video.
The Real Hosts React to Breonna Taylor Grand Jury Decision + Debra Messing and More
*The co-hosts have an emotional discussion about justice, about being valued, about the way the city of Louisville, KY, has handled the case – and how we all have the power to make some needed changes for the future.
Then activist Rachel Cargle visits to explain the concept of “unlearning,” and reversing the whitewashing of history.
And actress and activist Debra Messing drops in to talk about the “I Am A Voter” organization and the “National Vote at Home” campaign. She also has some questions about The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills for Garcelle – who has some good answers!
The Hosts React To The Breonna Taylor Grand Jury Decision
Debra Messing On How Voting Affects All Of Us
Garcelle Beauvais: I am so tired. I am so tired of us not being valued. I am so tired that we don’t matter. We matter! We matter! And I’m so sick of it! That fact that they were wrong and they didn’t – they’re not even making it right. They’re not even saying, “You guys, we were wrong and this beautiful woman’s life matters,” that we matter. I’m so sick, I’m exhausted. I have nothing else to say. I don’t even know any… I’m just… I can’t.
Jeannie Mai: I feel for you Garcelle. There is no doubt that the most disrespected person in America is the Black woman. Period.
Loni Love: When you have – you have a DA, who is also the special prosecutor – which I’m still trying to figure out why is he the special prosecutor anyway… you know…
Adrienne Houghton: That seems like tortious interference, in my opinion.
Loni: It’s like… what is happening? This is what I’m saying. And then the thing is, is that I want to say to the good people of Kentucky, ‘cause there was a statement made by Daniel Cameron about “Don’t let outside people influence you.” Kentucky? There’s some wonderful people there. They’re smart. They know right from wrong, and they even know that this is wrong. So I’m – don’t get influenced by him saying that we’re influencing you – you guys have a mind of your own. Wrong is wrong and there were a lot of mistakes made. A lot of mistakes made.
Garcelle: Listen. This is why they gave them the settlement early. This is why they gave them that 12.5 million dollars, this is why they gave it early, this is why they declared a state of emergency – they were prepping knowing what was going to happen. This is what I’m talking about. This is why we need to vote, and vote other political leaders into office because this is not okay, this is why we’re mad, this is why we’re angry, this is why we’re protesting because this was the chance for them to show us we had value and they still didn’t do it.
Adrienne: And it’s calculated! And it’s calculated.
Loni: Very much so.
‘The Rock’ is a Hero to a ‘Secret Second Born Royal’ / EUR Exclusive!
*Peyton Elizabeth Lee stars as Sam in “Secret Society of Second Born Royals.” She is a teenage royal rebel second in line to the throne of Illyria.
Sam and fellow royals with special powers attend a top-secret training camp learn how to harness their powers to save the world. Noah Lomax (Mike) is Sam’s best friend and bandmate in the Disney+ original movie “Secret Society of Second Born Royals.”
Both discussed their roles in an exclusive interview with EUR.
What’s the difference between the “Secret Society of Second Born Royals’ academies, especial Professor Xavier’s Academy for Gifted Children.
PEYTON ELIZABETH LEE: Sam goes to a very prestigious elitist school, and it’s a place where she’s never really felt like she belonged. And it’s because there are all these uptight princesses and princes that she doesn’t really connect with or relate to. And so she really struggles with finding herself, and finding people that she can connect with and trust in such a school.
NOAH LOMAX: My character Mike is actually more realistic I think. He doesn’t attend the prestigious school that Sam goes to. So he’s just on his own doing his own thing with the public school, but still playing an important part in keeping the world safe.
How would you use your powers to help ease some of the chaos in the world today?
PEL: That a good question. Sam has super senses, so maybe she could listen in to hear people saying racist, rude, and mean things. Then go to those people and teach them a lesson.
NL: For, me unfortunately, Mike doesn’t have any superpowers. But I think he can use the power of being such a loyal friend, and being there for someone no matter what. I think that could really come into play and help out in today’s society.
What goes into being a best friend friend?
PEL: I think Mike in ‘Secret Society’ is a great example of a best friend. He’s always there for her. He doesn’t judge her. He knows who she is and he doesn’t get caught up in all the background noise that is being royalty and all of her responsibilities. And he’s always there for her as a human rather than as a princess. So I think that’s a really great quality that all friends should have is that loyalty, and that understanding.
What are some things you want viewers to walk away with?
NL: Self-empowerment and being proud of who you are, what you were born with, and not being ashamed of it.
PEL: Yeah, I definitely agree with that. I think the great themes of this movie are self-acceptance, empowerment, and being excited and proud of who you are with all your quirks and differences. It’s a really great reflection of what we should be doing in this world.
Do you have any superheroes onscreen or off?
PEL: I would definitely say my parents. They’ve just always been there for me. They’ve been my rock. They’ve pushed me to pursue my dreams and I really don’t know where I would be without them.
NL: For me I’d probably have to say my dad, and mom and then maybe Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. I love The Rock.
Veteran, syndicated Entertainment journalist Marie Moore reports on mainstream media and the Black diaspora. Facebook.com/TheFilmStrip Twitter: @thefilmstrip Instagram.com/thefilmstriptm
Ray J Admits He’s Ready for Marriage Counseling with Princess Love [VIDEO]
*Ray J is reconsidering his refusal to go to marriage counseling with Princess Love, weeks after he filed for divorce from his wife.
Two months after Princess Love made a request to dismiss her filing to legally end her marriage with Ray J, the singer made his own filing to move forward with the separation less than two weeks ago.
Back in May, Love filed papers in LA County Superior Court. She and Ray J had already been living separately after their epic Las Vegas blow up last year, in which Love accused him of abandoning her and their daughter following a blow up at the BET Awards.
“You know, I love her and I love my babies and it’s just personal, but she knows how I feel about her,” Ray J told Entertainment Tonight the day after he filed. “I just think that I want to make sure everybody is happy, that everybody enjoys life and that this can help her smile more and enjoy who she is and enjoy her life. You know, sometimes it’s the best thing to do.”
“It was just how I felt at the time. I didn’t really talk to nobody about it,” Ray J later admitted, saying he would have gotten “too many opinions” if he had shared his plans. “I just went to God.”
READ MORE: Princess Love Requests Dismissal of Her Divorce from Ray J
During a Monday appearance on “The Real,” Ray J said he initially told Love he would not go to counseling because he “felt like it would get one-sided,” but he told the hosts he’s had a change of heart.
“I spent all weekend at the house with the kids, with Princess and my mom and her friends and it was just a good vibe,” he said. “It really was and I just had to fall back and go damn this is a really, really good thing.”
Ray J then explained that he would go to marriage counseling primarily for the sake of his children.
“I would be up for it,” Ray J said. “I would be up for whatever it is to make sure that my kids have a strong foundation and have both their parents in their lives 24/7.”
Following the Las Vegas incident, Love said she had no desire to continue the marriage and Ray J was photo’d out and about without his wedding band.
A rep for the couple told PEOPLE at the time, “It’s a very difficult time for both Princess and Ray J and we are asking that we just let them have their privacy as they work through and deal with this very trying situation.”
Ray J and Princess Love tied the knot in 2016.
Watch Ray J’s conversation with “The Real” via the YouTube video above.
