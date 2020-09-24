Hulu Apologizes for Promoting Breonna Taylor Documentary After Grand Jury Decision

*Hulu has apologized for promoting its Breonna Taylor documentary just moments after the grand jury decision was announced.

Earlier this month, the documentary “The Killing of Breonna Taylor” debuted on the streaming network, which explores her life and death through personal accounts from Taylor’s boyfriend Kenneth Walker, her mother, Tamika Palmer, and others.

Taylor, 26, was shot and killed by Louisville Metro Police Department during a botched, no-knock raid on March 13.

“She sees the film as another piece of a story line that can help magnify the serious issue, in connection to her daughter losing her life,” said Christopher 2X, with Game Changers, during an August press conference about the documentary.

Earlier today, we promoted content that we felt would be meaningful in light of today’s events. That was, quite simply, the wrong call. We’ve taken the posts down and are deeply sorry. Thank you for holding us accountable – we will learn from this. — Hulu (@hulu) September 24, 2020

On Wednesday, Hulu faced backlash on Twitter after tweeting about the documentary in an attempt to profit off her death. The company later deleted the post and apologized for promoting the documentary.

“Earlier today, we promoted content that we felt would be meaningful in light of today’s events. That was, quite simply, the wrong call,” the company said. “We’ve taken the posts down and are deeply sorry. Thank you for holding us accountable—we will learn from this.”

A Twitter user said: “The fact that this Breonna Taylor documentary is sitting here on the homepage of Hulu meanwhile her killers are free… it’s enraging. People are just making money off of her death.”

On Wednesday, a Jefferson County grand jury indicted a former Louisville police officer in the Taylor case.

Former Louisville police officer Brett Hankison, one of the three officers involved in the death, was charged with three counts of wanton endangerment of the first degree. The charges stem from Hankison firing shots that hit other apartments in the raid, not Taylor. Matter fact, Taylor’s name is not even mentioned in the indictment.