News
Hulu Apologizes for Promoting Breonna Taylor Documentary After Grand Jury Decision
*Hulu has apologized for promoting its Breonna Taylor documentary just moments after the grand jury decision was announced.
Earlier this month, the documentary “The Killing of Breonna Taylor” debuted on the streaming network, which explores her life and death through personal accounts from Taylor’s boyfriend Kenneth Walker, her mother, Tamika Palmer, and others.
Taylor, 26, was shot and killed by Louisville Metro Police Department during a botched, no-knock raid on March 13.
“She sees the film as another piece of a story line that can help magnify the serious issue, in connection to her daughter losing her life,” said Christopher 2X, with Game Changers, during an August press conference about the documentary.
READ MORE: NAACP Denounces Decision to Indict Only 1 Officer in Connection to Murder of Breonna Taylor
Earlier today, we promoted content that we felt would be meaningful in light of today’s events. That was, quite simply, the wrong call. We’ve taken the posts down and are deeply sorry. Thank you for holding us accountable – we will learn from this.
— Hulu (@hulu) September 24, 2020
On Wednesday, Hulu faced backlash on Twitter after tweeting about the documentary in an attempt to profit off her death. The company later deleted the post and apologized for promoting the documentary.
“Earlier today, we promoted content that we felt would be meaningful in light of today’s events. That was, quite simply, the wrong call,” the company said. “We’ve taken the posts down and are deeply sorry. Thank you for holding us accountable—we will learn from this.”
A Twitter user said: “The fact that this Breonna Taylor documentary is sitting here on the homepage of Hulu meanwhile her killers are free… it’s enraging. People are just making money off of her death.”
On Wednesday, a Jefferson County grand jury indicted a former Louisville police officer in the Taylor case.
Former Louisville police officer Brett Hankison, one of the three officers involved in the death, was charged with three counts of wanton endangerment of the first degree. The charges stem from Hankison firing shots that hit other apartments in the raid, not Taylor. Matter fact, Taylor’s name is not even mentioned in the indictment.
Blind Items
BLIND ITEM: The Things We Do for Love
*The following Blind Item comes from Hollywood insider Enty Lawyer. Please address all inquiries and complaints to the original source.
This A/A- list dual threat actress who is an Emmy winner/nominee and an Oscar winner/nominee has a serial cheating significant other. To end it, she started having threesomes with him.
Can you name the actress and her boyfriend?
News
Trump Dismisses ‘Peaceful Transfer of Power,’ Slams Meghan Markle [VIDEO]
*During a White House press conference Wednesday, Donald Trump refused to commit to a “peaceful transfer of power” should he lose to Joe Biden.
“Win, lose or draw in this election, will you commit here today for a peaceful transferal of power after the election?” a reporter asked. “There has been rioting in Louisville, there’s been rioting in many cities across this country, red and- your so-called red and blue states. Will you commit to making sure that there is a peaceful transferal of power after the election?”
“Well, we’re gonna have to see what happens,” Trump replied. He then suggested that “ballots are out of control.”
“You know that. I’ve been complaining very strongly about the ballots, and the ballots are a disaster.”
“I understand that, but people are rioting” the reporter countered. “Do you commit to making sure that there’s a peaceful transferal of power?”
READ MORE: Michael Cohen: ‘I’m Not Really Sure Why People Don’t Get It. Donald Trump is a Racist.’ (Watch)
Asked if he’d “commit to making sure that there is a peaceful transferral of power after the election,” win or lose, Pres. Trump replies, “Well, we’re going to have to see what happens.” https://t.co/JUzMGHCfwo pic.twitter.com/sSxuunLr2t
— ABC News (@ABC) September 23, 2020
Trump replied, “Get rid of the ballots and you’ll have a very peaceful — there won’t be a transfer, frankly. There’ll be a continuation,” he said.
“The ballots are out of control. You know it, and you know who knows it better than anybody else? The Democrats know it better than anybody else.”
Watch the moment via the clip above.
Trump also made time to shade Meghan Markle.
Responding to a reporter’s question about Meghan and Prince Harry encouraging “people to vote for Joe Biden,” Trump said “I’m not a fan of hers and I would say this, and she has probably heard this, I wish a lot of luck to Harry — because he’s going to need it.”
During their appearance on the TIME100 Tuesday night, the royal couple urged voters to “reject hate speech, misinformation and online negativity.”
“What we consume, what we are exposed to, and what we engage with online, has a real effect on all of us,” Harry added.
“We’re six weeks out from the election, and today is Voter Registration Day,” Meghan said. “Every four years, we’re told, ‘This is the most important election of our lifetime.’ But this one is. When we vote, our values are put into action, and our voices are heard.”
crime
Ramsey Orta, Man Who Filmed Police Killing of Eric Garner Arrested Again
*Ramsey Orta, the man who filmed the police killing of Eric Garner, has been arrested during a traffic stop in Brooklyn on gun possession charges.
According to the New York Post, Orta was pulled over around 2 a.m. for overly tinted windows, according to police. Cops allegedly found a 9mm handgun on him during the stop.
“They saw drugs, took him out of the car and found a gun,” a police source said.
He was taken into custody with charges pending, according to the report.
We previously reported… Orta was released from prison in May after serving four years on gun and drug charges.
READ MORE: Ramsey Orta: Man Who Filmed Police Killing of Eric Garner Released From Prison
A year after filming Garner’s fatal arrest, Orta expressed regret for getting involved because the public attention ruined his life, Time magazine reported.
“Sometimes I regret just not minding my business,” he said. “Because it just put me in a messed-up predicament.”
In 2016, he filed suit against the city, claiming he was arrested as payback for filming former NYPD Officer Daniel Pantaleo’s encounter with Garner.
Pantaleo was found guilty at a disciplinary trial, and fired in August 2019 without pension.
Earlier this year, New York lawmakers passed a bill named in honor Eric Garner that bans police use of chokeholds.
Gossip On This writes, “The bill ensures that any police officer who injures or kills someone through the use of a “chokehold or similar restraint” would be charged with a Class C felony, which is punishable by up to 15 years in prison.”
Search
The CultureCalendar: What's New & Black on TV
Trending
- Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip3 months ago
Vanessa Bryant: Pro Athletes Sliding in DMs of Kobe Bryant’s Widow
- Slider5 months ago
Clutch My Peaches!: Cynthia Bailey Reportedly Out and Offered Reduced #RHOA Role to Make Room for Phaedra Parks
- Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip4 months ago
Mike Pence Invites Candace Owens to White House for Talks on Race Relations
- George Floyd4 months ago
Jacob Pederson: St. Paul Police Officer Accused of Starting #GeorgeFloyd Riot [WATCH]
- Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip4 months ago
Trapped in the Closet? Fans Suspect Diddy’s New Girlfriend is Transgender [VIDEO]
- #BlackLivesMatter3 months ago
B(l)ack Stabbing Candace Owens Raising Funds for Cop who Killed Rayshard Brooks – Wants ATL Mayor Fired
- News3 months ago
Ms. Robbie of ‘Welcome to Sweetie Pies’ Claims Son’s Ex Won’t Allow Her to See Grandson [VIDEO]
- Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip4 months ago
Yasmine Jackson: Granddaughter of Joe Jackson Stabbed in Racially Charged Attack [PHOTOS]