Hartford Police Follow Viral Video of Black Woman’s Violent Arrest with Her ‘Apology’ During Booking (Watch)
*Hartford Police have released new body camera video after a woman’s arrest earlier this week went viral.
On September 21, Sydnee Ransom was arrested after an officer pulled over her car which was registered stolen in the police’s system. The arrest prompted several officers to respond to the area and several videos were taken of them arresting Ransom.
The new Hartford Police body camera footage shows Ransom being booked at the precinct after being charged with interfering with police and reckless endangerment. Ransom is shown apologizing to the police for “acting crazy.” She said she didn’t know her car was involved in a suspected crime.
Watch below, followed by video of her arrest.
#BlackLivesMatter
‘Breonna Taylor Wasn’t Even Mentioned in the Indictment’: Al Sharpton, Karine Jean-Pierre React to Lack of Charges (Watch)
*Rev. Al Sharpton joined MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell Wednesday night to discuss the “outrageous and unbelievable” justification of the grand jury for not directly charging the officers with the murder of Breonna Taylor.
“Grand Juries are usually totally framed by what the prosecutor puts before it because that’s the only lawyer in the room,” Sharpton said.
“Breonna Taylor was not even mentioned in the indictment,” he continued. “If anyone wants to know why we are saying Black lives should matter, they are clearly saying in Louisville today it did not matter.”
Sharpton also went after Kentucky’s Attorney General Daniel Cameron for suggesting in his announcement Wednesday that Kentuckians should not let outside “celebrities, influencers and activists” come in and “influence our thinking and capture our emotions.”
Sharpton told O’Donnell: “Saying the celebrities and the influencers and the activists aren’t welcome into Kentucky or should not be there to give their views, when we’re welcomed there to watch horses run around the track for the Kentucky Derby. But we’re. not welcomed there to stand up for the life and value and worth of a Black woman, whose only actions that night was she went to bed in her own home, committing no crime. Involved in no criminal activity.”
Watch below:
Karine Jean-Pierre, the campaign chief of staff to Vice Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris, told Lawrence O’Donnell that Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are committed to uprooting systemic racism in part by “re-imagining” police reform “to meet the moment we are in.”
News
Shots Fired! 2 Louisville Cops Wounded Amid Protests Wed. Night: Report / VIDEO
*Here’s the latest from Louisville. Wednesday night at least two Louisville Metro Police officers were shot in the city’s downtown area, just eight hours after an indictment was returned in the Breonna Taylor case, the Louisville Courier Journal is reporting.
A source with knowledge of the situation confirmed the number of officers to The Courier Journal.
One officer was shot in the abdomen below their bulletproof vest and is in surgery, and a second was shot in the thigh, according to the source.
MetroSafe said it received reports the shooting occurred at South Brook Street and Broadway Avenue.
READ THIS: Trump Supporters Accuse Cardi B and Sister of Defamation in New Lawsuit
Max Gersh, a photographer working for The Courier Journal, said he saw “a line of officers move toward a gas station with rifles up. Shortly after, they had somebody pinned to the ground and cuffed.” He said he wasn’t there when the officers got shot.
Police are expected to give an update soon.
Developing …
#BlackLivesMatter
NAACP Denounces Decision to Indict Only 1 Officer in Connection to Murder of Breonna Taylor
*Washington, D.C. — The NAACP released the following statement regarding Louisville city official’s decision to indict 1 police officer in connection with the murder of Breonna Taylor:
The injustice we’re witnessing at this moment can be sensed throughout the nation. Kentucky’s Attorney General Daniel Cameron’s failure to bring substantial charges against the officers who murdered Breonna Taylor causes angst and pain for far too many Americans still reeling from a pandemic. The charges of wanton endangerment in connection with the murder of Breonna Taylor does not go far enough and is a miscarriage of justice for her family and the people of Louisville. Atrocities committed against the people of this country by the authorities cannot and should not go unanswered when miscalculations are made. The continuous and blatant failure of a system sworn to protect the very citizens it endangers is all too telling of its efficiency and viability.
The justice system failed Breonna Taylor and, as such, failed us. From the officers’ ill-informed conduct to the city official’s delayed response, their actions have discredited their pledge and responsibility to the greater community. It is unacceptable that, once again, culpability has eluded those guilty of state-sanctioned murder.
RELATED: Former Louisville Police Officer Charged with ‘Wanton Endangerment’ in Breonna Taylor Case
In this case, and countless others, we must ask ourselves and those elected to serve, “Who is responsible for this system and its outcomes?” We must demand that our system of justice holds people working within it accountable. Black lives cannot continue to be considered collateral damage in these instances. The recent announcement of 1 indictment against the police officer Brett Hankison proves city officials believe otherwise.
This devastating blow to the community of Louisville and the nation is heart-wrenching. Our efforts to realize justice for Breonna Taylor should be redirected to bring attention to the faulty and burdensome justice system that compromises our society’s moral and humane fabric. Our course of action is to vote and make it abundantly clear that we will not tolerate the injustice we’re observing. Far too many Black lives have been lost due to the egregious malpractice of police officers, elected officials, and the justice system as a whole. We must press forward in our pursuit of dismantling oppressive ideologies that plague our country so we can reach parity and equity on all fronts.
NAACP
Founded in 1909 in response to the ongoing violence against Black people around the country, the NAACP (National Association for the Advancement of Colored People) is the largest and most pre-eminent civil rights organization in the nation. We have over 2,200 units and branches across the nation, along with well over 2M activists. Our mission is to secure the political, educational, social, and economic equality of rights in order to eliminate race-based discrimination and ensure the health and well-being of all persons.
In media attributions, please refer to us as the NAACP.
NOTE: The Legal Defense Fund – also referred to as the NAACP-LDF was founded in 1940 as a part of the NAACP, but separated in 1957 to become a completely separate entity. It is recognized as the nation’s first civil and human rights law organization and shares our commitment to equal rights.
source:
Marc Banks
[email protected]
