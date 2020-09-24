Politics
Groups for and Against Prop 22 Aim Their Messages to Black Voters as Election Day Nears
*With less than two months left before Election Day, campaigns both defending and opposing Proposition 22 — the ballot initiative that aims to keep gig company drivers classified as independent contractors — are revving up their efforts to reach out to Black voters.
Earlier this month, Uber, Lyft, DoorDash and Instacart pumped another $70 million into their campaign to pass Prop 22. The total funds those app-based companies and others have spent on the Yes on Prop 22 public information effort is now $181 million, making it one of the most expensive California initiative information campaigns ever.
The opposition, made up of mostly labor organizing groups, has raised about $4.8 million so far, with funding coming mostly from labor organizing groups.
On Sept 3, the Yes on 22 campaign hosted a press conference for ethnic communities in the state. At the event, community leaders spoke up about why they support the ballot initiative. They emphasized that gig companies provide an easy stream of income for their drivers, and that Prop 22 would keep those jobs in California — and in Black and Brown communities in particular.
“Driving has been a source of relief for these people. It’s easy to sign up, start driving and earning right away, without a lot of the normal barriers that block Black and Latino Americans from working,” said Dr. Tecoy Porter Sr., President of the National Action Network Sacramento Chapter.
MORE POLITICAL NEWS: Old Navy Will Pay Employees to Work Election Polls in November: ‘Every Voice Matters’
Jay King, President and CEO of California Black Chamber of Commerce, said the Black community can not afford massive job losses in the wake of the pandemic.
“One in 10 app-based drivers are Black. Many of them would lose their jobs if Prop 22 is not passed this November. When so much of our community is suffering, we need to encourage and promote new and innovative ways to make income. I encourage everyone to vote yes to save app-based jobs and services,” he said.
On Sept. 9, protesters from Rideshare Drivers United (RDU), an organizing group that has come out against Prop 22, gathered under an Uber billboard in Oakland that read, “If you tolerate racism, delete Uber. Black people have the right to move without fear.” Uber has launched a microsite that promotes that slogan and shares how the company plans to rid its platform of racism and investments it has made in the Black community.
“We are condemning them on their hypocritical ballot measure that would relegate drivers to a permanent underclass without basic rights or voices or privileges. We condemn major companies like Uber and Lyft who are claiming support of a protest movement that has galvanized America, in the middle of a pandemic that has disproportionately affected Black and Brown people in their lives,” Cherri Murphy, an RDU organizer, told California Black Media.
Murphy says there are multiple instances when Uber and Lyft exploit Black drivers and customers, alleging that those companies increase ride prices in Black and Brown neighborhoods. That claim has been supported by a June preprint study by George Washington University.
“If you want to know whether or not Lyft and Uber are doing the right thing, you need to look at their historical measures and tactics. The most recent one is around the preliminary injunction. As opposed to following the rules, what they want to do is invoke fear and have people make a decision based on fear. So their method on threatening people to shut down wasn’t because they’re in a bind. Not a million dollar — a billion dollar — company. Compare that to those who live check to check,” said Murphy.
As they wait to see how Californians will vote on Prop 22, Uber and Lyft are also currently in an appeals process against the preliminary injunction that ordered them to classify their drivers as employees last August.
Jay King, President and CEO of California Black Chamber of Commerce
source: Quinci LeGardye | California Black Media
News
The Congressional Black Caucus Unveils Policy Agenda to Advance Black Families
* Washington, D.C. – Today, Members of the Congressional Black Caucus (CBC), unveiled the second edition of the Jobs and Justice Act. The comprehensive legislation developed by the Congressional Black Caucus is aimed at increasing the upward mobility of Black families in America. The bill was first introduced in 2018 by then-CBC Chair Cedric Richmond (LA-02).
The Jobs and Justice Act of 2020 is a package of over 200 bills championed by members of the CBC. This omnibus bill addresses a wide range of issues, from community and economic development, and educational opportunities, to health disparities, environmental justice and comprehensive criminal justice reform. It is a bold proposal to advance Black families in the 21st Century.
At a time when COVID-19 has disproportionately impacted Black communities in many different ways, it is imperative that the Jobs and Justice Act serves as a holistic response for Black America to not only survive the pandemic, but thrive after it ends.
“When we developed the Jobs and Justice Act of 2020, we knew that Black America was going to need policies that not only solved the imminent issues but addressed the long-term impact of COVID-19 on our community, said Rep. Karen Bass (CA-37), Chair, Congressional Black Caucus. I am proud to present the second edition of the Jobs and Justice Act, which is a direct response to critical issue areas including the short term and long-term impact of COVID-19. Since 1971, the CBC has been a voice in Congress for the African-American community and in a year where the stakes are extremely high for Black Americans, we encourage lawmakers to support the provisions in this bill.”
2020 is an historic year for the Black community with a series of existential threats we never could have imagined: Widespread voter suppression efforts, including the undermining of our election by the President and his administration; a purposefully undercounted Census; a global pandemic disproportionately impacting Black people; an epidemic of police brutality; and emboldened White supremacists.
The CBC is fighting for public policies that advance the human rights, civil rights, and economic rights of Black Americans. That’s why we are pleased to introduce the Jobs and Justice Act of 2020. This package reflects the legislative priorities of the Caucus.
Some of the provisions of the bill include:
- Robust funding to combat the COVID-19 pandemic through targeted contact tracing, testing, and treatment, along with research and data.
- Raising the minimum wage to $15 an hour.
- $7.5 billion for investments in transportation infrastructure through the successful “TIGER” program, which provides grants to local governments to fund innovative highway, bridge, and transit projects.
- $7.5 billion to help specifically upgrade water infrastructure and ensure clean drinking water for families.
- Encourages government contractors on infrastructure projects to actively recruit, hire, and provide on-the-job training to African-Americans ages 18 to 39 through existing jobs, apprenticeships, and “earn while you learn” programs.
- Provides the Minority Business Development Agency, the only federal agency dedicated to supporting Black businesses, with statutory authorization. This means more access to capital, contracts and markets.
- Expands the grants for HBCUs to help with acquiring the technological resources needed to continue offering competitive academic programs in the STEM field.
- Establishes “baby bonds” to give every American child a seed savings account of $1,000 at birth to aid with long term savings goals.
- Incentivizes food service providers such as grocers, retailers, and nonprofits to help eradicate food deserts, which disproportionately impacts communities of color.
The Jobs and Justice Act of 2020 reflects solution-oriented policies to enhance the livelihood of Black people in America. As the “Conscience of the Congress,” the Jobs and Justice Act of 2020 reflects solution-oriented policies to enhance the livelihood of Black people in America. The CBC will continue to fight for legislative policies for our communities.
Section by Section Summary of the Jobs and Justice Act of 2020, click here.
source:
Toyin Awesu, Director of Communications
E: [email protected]
Politics
Greg Palast Lawsuit Threat to Georgia Sec of State Raffensperger Joins with BLM to Reverse Illegal Purge
Breaking News:
The Secretary of State of Georgia, Brad Raffensperger, admitted to CNN that they did not use a postal service licensee to check the names and addresses of voters on their purge list to verify that they had moved (we did!). This means that his entire 2019 purge is illegal under the National Voter Registration Act, Section 8(c)(A).
In other words, he flat-out lied. He said he used a “respected licensee,” a complete fabrication.
Let the people vote, Mr. Raffensperger.
His office has reportedly said, “The Post Office is our licensee.” There is no such thing; that’s why the law specifically states, “Postal Service licensee”. The Palast Fund retained the USPS licensee, Merkle Inc. Now we know the key reason he removed tens of thousands of voters wrongly—disproportionately Black, low-income and young voters.
Today, Greg Palast and The Palast Investigative Fund’s attorney sent a formal, legal notice to Georgia’s Secretary of State.
The letter demands that the Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger review our evidence that he wrongly removed 198,351 voters from Georgia’s registration rolls.
This is follows the ACLU of Georgia’s release of the Palast report Georgia Voter Roll Purge Errors.
Furthermore, Palast Fund attorney Jeanne Mirer demanded that Raffensperger reveal the name of his so-called expert who gave him this bogus, racially biased purge list or face another legal action under the National Voter Registration Act.
THA NERVE! Wells Fargo CEO’s ‘Limited Pool of Black Talent’ Comment Not Going Down Very Well
Greg Palast already won a federal court ruling against Raffensperger in February of this year. “Do we really have to haul this guy back to court to find out the source of his Jim Crow list?”
Today The Palast Investigative team held a joint press conference with Black Voters Matter Fund founders LaTosha Brown and Cliff Albright.
Brown and Albright called on Raffensperger to restore all these voters’ registrations before the election.
LaTosha Brown commented, “This report shows that 200,000 people were illegally removed from the voter rolls, and the Sec. of State must restore their rights immediately. It was not the fault of these voters.”
Greg Palast said: “We are asking the Sec. of State to name the so-called expert, who by law must be a US Postal Service licensee, to meet with our experts, go over our list name by name and find out how his office got this so disastrously wrong—purging voters for moving from their registration residence—who never moved.”
Black Voters Matter with the Palast Fund will launch a campaign to contact the ’scrubbed voters’ by mail and other means to tell them they must re-register by October 5.
Our outreach campaign will be non-partisan: No voter of any party, of any race, should lose their vote, “because of the State’s mistake,” said LaTosha Brown.
Entertainment
Michelle Obama to Drop In on ‘West Wing’ Reunion Table Read Benefiting Her Voter Drive (Video)
*For the first time in 17 years, the cast of 27-time Emmy Award winning NBC series “The West Wing” will reunite, along with creator Aaron Sorkin and executive producer/director Thomas Schlamme, for a special benefit stage presentation of a 2002 episode for HBO Max.
It’s happening on Oct. 15 and will support When We All Vote, a non-profit, nonpartisan organization co-chaired by Michelle Obama, who is scheduled to make a guest appearance, along with President Bill Clinton and Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda.
Cast members Rob Lowe, Dulé Hill, Allison Janney, Janel Moloney, Richard Schiff, Bradley Whitford, Anna Deavere Smith and Martin Sheen will reprise their roles from the third-season episode “Hartsfield’s Landing,” which premiered on February 27, 2002. The episode finds Sheen’s President Bartlet engaging both Sam (Rob Lowe) and Toby (Richard Schiff) in intricate chess matches that mirror the wily game of brinksmanship that Bartlet is playing with the Chinese, who are conducting war games in the Taiwan Strait. The Chinese threaten real war if Taiwan begins test firing its new U.S.-made Patriot defense missiles. Meanwhile, Josh (Bradley Whitford) is nervous about the 42 votes in a remote New Hampshire town’s election, which are counted immediately and always predict the winner of that state’s primary. Mischievous C.J. (Allison Janney) tries to upset Charlie (Dulé Hill) by hiding his copy of the President’s top-secret daily schedule — prompting a spate of playful tricks.
Watch clips from the original episode below:
A West Wing Special to Benefit When We All Vote is produced by Casey Patterson Entertainment in association with Warner Horizon Unscripted Television. Aaron Sorkin, Thomas Schlamme and Casey Patterson are the executive producers. Rob Paine is co-executive producer and Schlamme will serve as director.
Michelle Obama’s When We All Vote was founded to increase participation in America’s elections. WarnerMedia will make a donation to the organization and the production will strictly follow COVID Safe Way Forward Protocols.
Search
The CultureCalendar: What's New & Black on TV
Trending
- Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip3 months ago
Vanessa Bryant: Pro Athletes Sliding in DMs of Kobe Bryant’s Widow
- Slider5 months ago
Clutch My Peaches!: Cynthia Bailey Reportedly Out and Offered Reduced #RHOA Role to Make Room for Phaedra Parks
- Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip4 months ago
Mike Pence Invites Candace Owens to White House for Talks on Race Relations
- George Floyd4 months ago
Jacob Pederson: St. Paul Police Officer Accused of Starting #GeorgeFloyd Riot [WATCH]
- Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip4 months ago
Trapped in the Closet? Fans Suspect Diddy’s New Girlfriend is Transgender [VIDEO]
- #BlackLivesMatter3 months ago
B(l)ack Stabbing Candace Owens Raising Funds for Cop who Killed Rayshard Brooks – Wants ATL Mayor Fired
- News3 months ago
Ms. Robbie of ‘Welcome to Sweetie Pies’ Claims Son’s Ex Won’t Allow Her to See Grandson [VIDEO]
- Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip4 months ago
Yasmine Jackson: Granddaughter of Joe Jackson Stabbed in Racially Charged Attack [PHOTOS]