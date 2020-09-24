RadioScope-OldSchool
‘Damn If I Say It You Can Slap Me Right Here!’: The Backlash to ‘Don’t Worry Be Happy’ (EUR Video Throwback]
*On September 24, 1988, Bobby McFerrin made history by giving the Billboard Hot 100 its first ever No. 1 single that was strictly acapella. “Don’t Worry Be Happy,” comprised entirely of sounds out of McFerrin’s body, held the top position for two weeks and went on to earn 1989 Grammy Awards for Song of the Year, Record of the Year and Best Male Pop Vocal Performance.
It was also named by Village Voice critic Michael Musto as the worst song of all time. All Time. It topped Q100 DJ Bert Weiss’ list of tracks he would ban from radio for good, and made Blender’s “50 Worst Songs Ever” list, saying the lyrics were “appalling” and adding, “It’s difficult to think of a song more likely to plunge you into suicidal despondency than this.”
Very rarely has a song so critically acclaimed been equally publicly defamed, with Public Enemy putting a stamp on the vitriol against its responsibility-shirking sentiment with its “Fight the Power” line “Don’t Worry, Be Happy was a number one jam. Damn if I say it you can slap me right here!”
Let’s dip back to this week in 1988 to get a bit of history behind the polarizing song.
“Don’t Worry, Be Happy” was released as part of the soundtrack to the 1988 Tom Cruise movie “Cocktail.”
Thirty-two years ago today, it took the number one spot by knocking off “Sweet Child o’ Mine” by Guns N’ Roses.
Guns N’ Roses – Live At The Ritz – 1988 – Sweet Child O’ Mine
It was knocked off of its two week Hot 100 reign by Whitney Houston’s Olympics-themed “One Moment in Time.”
Whitney Houston – One Moment In Time – (Live at Grammy, 1989)
While “Don’t Worry, Be Happy” was all the rage atop Billboard’s pop-oriented Hot 100, R&B fans tolerated it, at best. The song never made it past No. 11 on Billboard’s Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Tracks, where Jeffrey Osborne’s “She’s On The Left” held down the top spot 32 years ago this week.
McFerrin was already an established, multiple Grammy-winning, respected jazz lyricist before the ‘Don’t Worry Be Happy” detour happened. Bill Cosby had featured him in The Playboy Jazz Festival during the 80s, and had McFerrin re-record “The Cosby Show’s” theme for its fourth season.
McFerrin reportedly said he got the idea for “Don’t Worry, Be Happy” after visiting the San Francisco apartment of jazz duo Tuck & Patti and noticing a poster on the wall with the phrase “Don’t Worry Be Happy,” referring to the popular expression printed on promotional cards and posters during the 1960s from Indian mystic Meher Baba, who claimed he was God in human form.
Inspired by the charm and simplicity of Meher Baba’s phrase “Don’t worry, be happy,” McFerrin wrote the song’s lyrics and overdubbed percussion, melody, lead vocals and other sounds from his own mouth as the backing track. Its use in “Cocktail” didn’t hurt the promotion. Neither did the presence of comedic stars Robin Williams and Bill Irwin in the music video.
But in an era that saw the emergence of Black power-infused hip hop from the likes of Public Enemy, X-Clan and KRS-One, McFerrin’s artistry in creating an acapella masterpiece came was eventually blurred by lyrics that some interpreted as turning a blind eye to pressing societal issues of race and economics that warranted righteous rage from a Black man, not blissful ignorance.
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip
Chris Rock to Kick Off New Season of ‘Saturday Night Live’ with Megan Thee Stallion
*Chris Rock will help kick off the premiere of the 46th season of Saturday Night Live on October 3.
This will mark his third appearance as host of the NBC sketch comedy show.
The news coincides with the announcement that Jim Carrey is joining the show as Joe Biden.
In an interview with Vulture, series creator Lorne Michaels confirmed that Maya Rudolph will also be back as Kamala Harris. The actress debuted her take on Harris in a sketch last September.
As Biden, Carrey will probably be facing off in debate against Alec Baldwin as Donald Trump.
READ POST: Chris Rock: Comedian Reveals He Has a Nonverbal Learning Disorder
View this post on Instagram
HOTTIES Oct 3 the mf hot girl coach will be on the SEASON PREMIERE of SNL with @chrisrock @nbcsnl 🔥🔥🔥🔥
“There was some interest on his part,” Michaels told the site of Carey’s casting.
“Then we responded, obviously, positively. But it came down to discussions about what the take was. He and Colin Jost had a bunch of talks. He and I as well. He will give the part energy and strength, and… hopefully it’s funny,” Michaels added.
This will mark Carrey’s fourth appearance as host.
The “Saturday Night Live” cast this season includes Michael Che, Pete Davidson, Mikey Day, Heidi Gardner, Colin Jost, Alex Moffat, Kyle Mooney, Ego Nwodim, Chris Redd, Cecily Strong, Kenan Thompson, Melissa Villasenor, Chloe Fineman and Bowen Yang.
The new season will have three new cast members: Andrew Dismukes, Lauren Holt and Punkie Johnson, the show tweeted.
Megan Thee Stallion is slated to be the premiere’s guest musical performer. The Houston rapper reacted to the news via her Instagram.
“HOTTIES Oct 3 the mf hot girl coach will be on the SEASON PREMIERE of SNL with @chrisrock @nbcsnl,” she wrote.
See her IG post above.
#BlackLivesMatter
Stanley Nelson Discusses the Evolution of the Revolution at CBC Virtual Panel
*On Thursday September 24, 2020 during the Congressional Black Caucus (CBC) Congressman Bobby L. Rush (D- Illinois) hosted a virtual panel discussion on The Evolution of the Revolution.
Primetime Emmy Award winning filmmaker Stanley Nelson joined Congressman Rush and civic leaders to discuss his film The Black Panthers: Vanguard of the Revolution.
DID YOU SEE THIS? Lizzo Says as ‘a Big Black Woman’ Her Fashion Style is ‘Politicized’ [VIDEO]
Stanley Nelson’s track record as a documentarian is impressive to say the least. In 2016 the National Academy of Television Arts Sciences bestowed upon him the Lifetime Achievement Award. A Lifetime Achievement Award has also been granted to Mr. Nelson from the International Documentary Association (IDA) and from the George Foster Peabody Awards. Stanley spoke with EURweb about The Black Panthers: Vanguards of the Revolution and his participation in the CBC panel.
EURweb was also quite excited to learn about a short that Stanley produced for Starbucks to help train their employees called The Story of Access.
Joining Stanley Nelson on the Evolution of the Revolution CBC panel are panelists: Alicia Garza, Special Projects Director for National Domestic Workers Alliance, Tamika Mallory, Founder of Until Freedom, Lynn French, Former Black Panther, Director of Hope and a Home, Inc., Carlil Pittman, Co-Founder of Good Kids Mad City Englewood, Khalid Kamau, Councilman for South Fulton, GA and Former Black Lives Matter Organizer. Mr. Nelson’s upcoming projects include a film for Netflix about the 1980’s drug epidemic called “Crack” and a film for Showtime to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the Attica prison rebellion.
Stanley Nelson and his wife Marcia A. Smith are the founders of Firelight Media. Other films by Firelight Media include Miles Davis: The Birth of Cool, Tell Them We Are Rising: The Story of Black Colleges and Universities, Freedom Riders, Freedom Summer and The Murder Of Emmett Till; which are now available to stream free through PBS via American Experience’s Civil Rights Film Collection HERE. Stanley Nelson is the winner of five Primetime Emmy Awards and the recipient of the National Medal in the Humanities from President Barack Obama. Click here for further details on the CBC panel discussion.
LaRita “Jazzy Rita” Shelby is a writer & entertainer and Director of Digital Strategy & Sales for EURweb.com, newly branded Everything Urban & Radioscope. Winner of MIMPA’S 2020 Entertainment Journalist of the Year Award & Proud member of Sigma Gamma Rho. LaRita is the author of The Brand Beside the Brand and On My Father’s Side. Chat, swap ideas & vision at [email protected]
Entertainment
Exit the Dragon: Busta Rhymes Talks About his Very Limited Run on ‘Masked Singer’ (Watch)
*”The Masked Singer” returned to FOX Wednesday night, and its first casualty was rap veteran Busta Rhymes.
Although he was masked up as The Dragon, there was no mistaking that gravelly, New York-heavy voice when he stomped onto the stage to perform LL Cool J’s “Mama Said Knock You Out.”
Twitter lit up with correct guesses just minutes into his performance, rendering his unmasking a bit anti-climatic.
But Busta spoke off-screen afterwards to talk about his experience on the show, what he thought of his dragon costume and much more.
Watch below:
Search
The CultureCalendar: What's New & Black on TV
Trending
- Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip3 months ago
Vanessa Bryant: Pro Athletes Sliding in DMs of Kobe Bryant’s Widow
- Slider5 months ago
Clutch My Peaches!: Cynthia Bailey Reportedly Out and Offered Reduced #RHOA Role to Make Room for Phaedra Parks
- Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip4 months ago
Mike Pence Invites Candace Owens to White House for Talks on Race Relations
- George Floyd4 months ago
Jacob Pederson: St. Paul Police Officer Accused of Starting #GeorgeFloyd Riot [WATCH]
- Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip4 months ago
Trapped in the Closet? Fans Suspect Diddy’s New Girlfriend is Transgender [VIDEO]
- #BlackLivesMatter3 months ago
B(l)ack Stabbing Candace Owens Raising Funds for Cop who Killed Rayshard Brooks – Wants ATL Mayor Fired
- News3 months ago
Ms. Robbie of ‘Welcome to Sweetie Pies’ Claims Son’s Ex Won’t Allow Her to See Grandson [VIDEO]
- Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip4 months ago
Yasmine Jackson: Granddaughter of Joe Jackson Stabbed in Racially Charged Attack [PHOTOS]