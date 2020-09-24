Barbie Rereleases Yara Shahidi’s ‘Shero’ Doll Ahead of 2020 Election

*Actress and activist Yara Shahidi was honored with her own Barbie Shero Doll in March 2019.

Now, ahead of the 2020 presidential election, Mattel is relaunching the collectable doll to educate young voters and encourage them to cast a ballot in the November election.

As noted by PEOPLE, Shahidi’s doll wears a gray suit with a Tory Burch “vote” graphic tee underneath. The doll’s packaging has a QR code that links to voter registration resource WeVoteNext and comes with an “I Voted” sticker on her black leather backpack.

“I’m honored to be repping all the young ones as a Barbie Role Model,” Shahidi wrote on Instagram when the doll was initially revealed. “Let’s continue to inspire the next generation and each other. We need your voices and are watching you all Blossom and shine!”

The goal of each and every one of my opportunities is hold the door open to spaces that have been highly privileged for too long. It’s exciting to see how many of my incredible peers are fighting for the same transparency and equity that has been offered to our non-BIPOC peers — Yara shahidi (@YaraShahidi) September 15, 2020

Shahidi’s doll is part of Barbie’s “Sheroes” collection of 20 dolls created in the likeness of global influencers, including tennis player Naomi Osaka.

“For 60 years, Barbie has championed girls, inspired generations to believe through make believe and showed them that they have choices. With more than 200 careers, six runs for president and a trip to the moon before Neil Armstrong, Barbie continues to evolve to be a modern, relevant role model for all ages,” said Lisa McKnight, General Manager and Senior Vice President, Barbie. “The Barbie brand believes girls should never know a world, job, or dream women haven’t conquered. Through our global platform, we are igniting a movement to help close the Dream Gap and further establish Barbie as the ultimate girl empowerment brand.”

Shahidi’s collectible doll “empowers the next generation of voters to stand up for what they believe in, emphasizes the importance of using one’s voice at every age, and shows young voters how they hold the power to help shape a better future,” a Barbie press release states.

The doll retails for $29.99 and is available for pre-sale on Amazon and barbie.com. The doll officially launches on Oct. 9.