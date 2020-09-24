Urban News
Barbie Rereleases Yara Shahidi’s ‘Shero’ Doll Ahead of 2020 Election
*Actress and activist Yara Shahidi was honored with her own Barbie Shero Doll in March 2019.
Now, ahead of the 2020 presidential election, Mattel is relaunching the collectable doll to educate young voters and encourage them to cast a ballot in the November election.
As noted by PEOPLE, Shahidi’s doll wears a gray suit with a Tory Burch “vote” graphic tee underneath. The doll’s packaging has a QR code that links to voter registration resource WeVoteNext and comes with an “I Voted” sticker on her black leather backpack.
“I’m honored to be repping all the young ones as a Barbie Role Model,” Shahidi wrote on Instagram when the doll was initially revealed. “Let’s continue to inspire the next generation and each other. We need your voices and are watching you all Blossom and shine!”
READ MORE: Mattel Releases Rosa Parks Barbie Doll in Honor of Civil Rights Activist
The goal of each and every one of my opportunities is hold the door open to spaces that have been highly privileged for too long. It’s exciting to see how many of my incredible peers are fighting for the same transparency and equity that has been offered to our non-BIPOC peers
— Yara shahidi (@YaraShahidi) September 15, 2020
Shahidi’s doll is part of Barbie’s “Sheroes” collection of 20 dolls created in the likeness of global influencers, including tennis player Naomi Osaka.
“For 60 years, Barbie has championed girls, inspired generations to believe through make believe and showed them that they have choices. With more than 200 careers, six runs for president and a trip to the moon before Neil Armstrong, Barbie continues to evolve to be a modern, relevant role model for all ages,” said Lisa McKnight, General Manager and Senior Vice President, Barbie. “The Barbie brand believes girls should never know a world, job, or dream women haven’t conquered. Through our global platform, we are igniting a movement to help close the Dream Gap and further establish Barbie as the ultimate girl empowerment brand.”
Shahidi’s collectible doll “empowers the next generation of voters to stand up for what they believe in, emphasizes the importance of using one’s voice at every age, and shows young voters how they hold the power to help shape a better future,” a Barbie press release states.
The doll retails for $29.99 and is available for pre-sale on Amazon and barbie.com. The doll officially launches on Oct. 9.
Trump Dismisses ‘Peaceful Transfer of Power,’ Slams Meghan Markle [VIDEO]
*During a White House press conference Wednesday, Donald Trump refused to commit to a “peaceful transfer of power” should he lose to Joe Biden.
“Win, lose or draw in this election, will you commit here today for a peaceful transferal of power after the election?” a reporter asked. “There has been rioting in Louisville, there’s been rioting in many cities across this country, red and- your so-called red and blue states. Will you commit to making sure that there is a peaceful transferal of power after the election?”
“Well, we’re gonna have to see what happens,” Trump replied. He then suggested that “ballots are out of control.”
“You know that. I’ve been complaining very strongly about the ballots, and the ballots are a disaster.”
“I understand that, but people are rioting” the reporter countered. “Do you commit to making sure that there’s a peaceful transferal of power?”
READ MORE: Michael Cohen: ‘I’m Not Really Sure Why People Don’t Get It. Donald Trump is a Racist.’ (Watch)
Asked if he’d “commit to making sure that there is a peaceful transferral of power after the election,” win or lose, Pres. Trump replies, “Well, we’re going to have to see what happens.” https://t.co/JUzMGHCfwo pic.twitter.com/sSxuunLr2t
— ABC News (@ABC) September 23, 2020
Trump replied, “Get rid of the ballots and you’ll have a very peaceful — there won’t be a transfer, frankly. There’ll be a continuation,” he said.
“The ballots are out of control. You know it, and you know who knows it better than anybody else? The Democrats know it better than anybody else.”
Watch the moment via the clip above.
Trump also made time to shade Meghan Markle.
Responding to a reporter’s question about Meghan and Prince Harry encouraging “people to vote for Joe Biden,” Trump said “I’m not a fan of hers and I would say this, and she has probably heard this, I wish a lot of luck to Harry — because he’s going to need it.”
During their appearance on the TIME100 Tuesday night, the royal couple urged voters to “reject hate speech, misinformation and online negativity.”
“What we consume, what we are exposed to, and what we engage with online, has a real effect on all of us,” Harry added.
“We’re six weeks out from the election, and today is Voter Registration Day,” Meghan said. “Every four years, we’re told, ‘This is the most important election of our lifetime.’ But this one is. When we vote, our values are put into action, and our voices are heard.”
Ramsey Orta, Man Who Filmed Police Killing of Eric Garner Arrested Again
*Ramsey Orta, the man who filmed the police killing of Eric Garner, has been arrested during a traffic stop in Brooklyn on gun possession charges.
According to the New York Post, Orta was pulled over around 2 a.m. for overly tinted windows, according to police. Cops allegedly found a 9mm handgun on him during the stop.
“They saw drugs, took him out of the car and found a gun,” a police source said.
He was taken into custody with charges pending, according to the report.
We previously reported… Orta was released from prison in May after serving four years on gun and drug charges.
READ MORE: Ramsey Orta: Man Who Filmed Police Killing of Eric Garner Released From Prison
A year after filming Garner’s fatal arrest, Orta expressed regret for getting involved because the public attention ruined his life, Time magazine reported.
“Sometimes I regret just not minding my business,” he said. “Because it just put me in a messed-up predicament.”
In 2016, he filed suit against the city, claiming he was arrested as payback for filming former NYPD Officer Daniel Pantaleo’s encounter with Garner.
Pantaleo was found guilty at a disciplinary trial, and fired in August 2019 without pension.
Earlier this year, New York lawmakers passed a bill named in honor Eric Garner that bans police use of chokeholds.
Gossip On This writes, “The bill ensures that any police officer who injures or kills someone through the use of a “chokehold or similar restraint” would be charged with a Class C felony, which is punishable by up to 15 years in prison.”
Gabourey Sidibe Says After Oscar Nomination the ‘Seas Did Not Part’ for Her in Hollywood
*“Antebellum” star Gabourey Sidibe says her 2010 Oscar nomination did nothing for her career, unlike fellow actress Anna Kendrick.
Both stars were first time Oscar nominees at the Academy Awards in 2010. Sidibe was in the running for Best Actress in Lee Daniels’ “Precious,” while Kendrick received a Best Supporting Actress nod for Jason Reitman’s “Up in the Air.” Neither won Oscars, but Sidibe says Kendrick’s career took off after her nomination, while hers did not.
Speaking to Collider, Sidibe said: “I’ve heard the idea that I’m just lucky before. I’ve heard that. I’m an extremely unlucky person, actually. I work really, really hard though. And no, the Hollywood seas didn’t part for me in the same way that it might have for maybe Anna Kendrick who was nominated for the first time that year as well, who then went on to star in films and television and the whole thing.
READ MORE: ‘Antebellum’ Stars Gabourey Sidibe & Lily Cowle Discuss Race and White Allies
Gabourey Sidibe shares how it felt to portray the microagressions she has felt in her own life on screen…Head to the link for more on her role in “Antebellum.” https://t.co/iUhQkA8dMp pic.twitter.com/2mdnC5gWeU
— Tamron Hall Show (@TamronHallShow) September 22, 2020
“The seas did not part that same way for me and I assume that there are a few factors that made that so, but I am still working 10 years later.”
She went on: “I have agency. I am comfortable with who I am. I know my voice. I know what I want to say to the world. I know what I want to give to the world and what I want to give to myself. I know my artistry.”
After “Precious,” Sidibe appeared in Ben Stiller’s “Tower Heist,” and TV shows “The Big C” “American Horror Story” and “Empire.”
Her latest film “Antebellum” is now playing OnDemand in the US.
“My character refuses to be undervalued,” Sidibe tells PEOPLE of her “Antebellum” role.
“She sees microaggressions as macroaggressions and does not stand for them. That is not always who I am,” she says. “I’m learning to stand tall, to not hunch my shoulders — to flower.”
When asked why this is the right time for this film, she explains “Well, slavery wasn’t actually that long ago. My mom is from Georgia, and her mother’s grandmother was a slave, and that’s not long enough ago for my liking. I went to Ghana right before I filmed the movie. We toured the slave castles, where Africans were captured and jailed for three months before coming to America. Those jails still exist. The bars are still there. Because they were meant to be there forever.”
And when it comes to changing stereotypes about Black women Sidibe said, “The narrative surrounding Black women is that we are “magic.” That we are superheroes. That we can weather anything, that we are so strong. That all sounds like a good narrative — those are positive words. The problem with those words is that they dehumanize us. Superman was a superhero, right? That means he can’t be shot with bullets. Having this narrative around Black women that we are super and magical means that we are not human, that we can’t be hurt, that we’ll be fine. That is so dangerous. Black women are 70 percent more likely to die in childbirth because [many doctors] do not believe us when we say we are in pain. I love being thought of as magical, but for my survival I need to be thought of as human.”
The CultureCalendar: What's New & Black on TV
