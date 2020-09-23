We’re Here for This: A Rick James Mini-series (‘Brother’s Keeper’) is in Development

*Hollywood continues to show just how much it loves celebrity biopics—and funk/soul legend Rick James is reportedly up next.

It was recently confirmed that a seven-episode miniseries about the life of #RickJames and his brother/former manager LeRoi Johnson, is currently in development with a projected 2021 filming date.

According to @Shadow_Act, fans will finally get the chance to get an in-depth look at the wild and interesting life of Rick James, along with his brother and former manager LeRoi Johnson. The reported seven-episode miniseries titled “Brother’s Keeper” is from filmmaker Addison Henderson, who is working exclusively with Johnson to tell the authorized version of Rick James’ life. The project is set to focus on Rick and LeRoi’s early days before fame in the Buffalo projects to their worldwide achievements.

“Brother’s Keeper” is described as follows: “Growing up, [Rick James and LeRoi Johnson] could not have taken more different paths. Rick became a celebrated singer-songwriter, musician, and producer best known for hit songs “Super Freak” and “Mary Jane.” [While] LeRoi, a Georgetown Law graduate, pursued a legal career and worked his way up the political ladder in Washington, DC.



