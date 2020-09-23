Music
Trump Supporters Accuse Cardi B and Sister of Defamation in New Lawsuit
*Cardi B, her sister Hennessy Carolina and her sister’s girlfriend Michelle Diaz have been named in a defamation lawsuit seeking damages for a beach altercation with a group of Trump supporters.
Carolina and Diaz are accused of battering, assaulting, threatening and defaming three people who confronted them over parking ‘ettiqute’ at a New York beach earlier this month, MSN reports.
According to a lawsuit filed in Suffolk County on Sept. 21, plaintiffs Peter Caliendo, Pauline Caliendo and Manuel Alarcon say Carolina started filming the interaction while “shouting foul and threatening language and defamatory statements.”
The suit claims Carolina “sprayed her copious spittle upon said plaintiffs as she raged.”
They also accuse her of using “racist” and threatening language such as “F–k these n—-s before I bring my f—–g n—-s to beat your f—–g a– for real.”
Carolina published footage of the incident online to her “9.5 million followers.” Cardi B also shared the video on social media.
You wanna know why joe gotta talk to me Candice cause I have the #1 song & yet my sister can’t go to the beach in the Hampton’s wit out trump supporters harassing cause they were by themselves & Santa Claus was harassing my sis GF all because they are a Afro/Hispanic gay couple https://t.co/OLQX2mrzbp pic.twitter.com/ISfJStODme
— iamcardib (@iamcardib) September 6, 2020
The plantiffs claim the rapper, Carolina and Diaz edited the videos “to remove portions thereof, and thereby hold plaintiffs in a false light, so as to tend to expose and in fact expose each plaintiff to public contempt, ridicule and disgrace and harm,” and accusing the plaintiffs of “racism.”
“These peaceful Suffolk County residents were quietly enjoying a Sunday at the Smith Point beach with their families, when rap celebrity Hennessy Carolina suddenly approached them, raging, spitting, insulting, assaulting, defaming and threatening them, all the while videotaping them because one of them wore a MAGA hat,” John Ray, the plaintiffs’ attorney, told ABC New York. “Then Hennessy, Cardi B and celebrity model Michelle Diaz deviously edited the videotape and published the edited version all over social media, across the world for all to see, and maliciously falsely labeled these residents and their families as ‘N…s’ and as racists. … Real threats of harm were made. They live in fear now. Their reputations have been ruined.”
Cardi B tweeted audio of Carolina and Diaz discussing the situation. “We moved out of respect and you still came — two men — to us, and yelled ‘Get out of here; go to your f—–g country’ because you saw us parking here and we were speaking Spanish?” one of them can be heard saying.
Listen to the audio via the Twitter embed below.
Nooooo that big pink man was harassing my sister girlfriend to move her car for no reason and then my sister came there had a back and forth and they stood quit when she Wip that phone out .They was harassing 2 Women ! Ya going to catch the right fuckin one ! https://t.co/xcH1PvGVAB pic.twitter.com/rLym9O2yIU
— iamcardib (@iamcardib) September 6, 2020
Tamar Braxton Grateful for ‘Second Chance’ After Suicide Attempt: ‘God Thank You for Saving Me’
*Tamar Braxton penned an emotional post on Instagram Monday in which she thanks God for her “second chance” following a suicide attempt in July.
“God thank you for saving me! You know my true heart,” Braxton, 43, wrote alongside a photo of herself smiling at a mirror. “Despite what the world may think of me, you kept me here for a reason. You are a God of second chances, and this second chance I won’t take for granted. The world can often be a dark place but I must resort to you for my light.”
The singer and “Braxton Family Values” star went on to explain that over the past few years she neglected to “put a lot of time and effort in loving and giving my all to everything else but myself.”
“I have allowed myself to stay in toxic situations including work environments. I’ve allowed my talents to be used for the wrong reasons. I have allowed myself to be used in too many ‘angry black girl’ narratives. I’m not angry at all.”
View this post on Instagram
God thank you for saving me! You know my true heart. Despite what the world may think of me, you kept me here for a reason. You are a God of second chances, and this second chance I won’t take for granted. The world can often be a dark place but I must resort to you for my light. Ladies, have you ever felt like you put all your time and love into your children, job, relationship and family but often forget to love yourself? That is where I have been for the past few years. I believe I have put a lot of time and effort in loving and giving my all to everything else but myself. I have allowed myself to stay in toxic situations including work environments. I’ve allowed my talents to be used for the wrong reasons. I have allowed myself to be used in too many “angry black girl” narratives. I’m not angry at all. I have been battling mental health for some time now, and Let me tell y’all is not a joke. Nor is it a reason for anyone to call you “crazy”. I am praying for anyone that is on this same battle. I’ve realized in this time that the only thing I can control is the things I own. I want to personally fight for brown girls to have more ownership and not just be a slave to the industry. Black women are the unvalued and unprotected. I am on a never ending battle to be the best Tamar Braxton I can be. God has brought me through alot so I would like to pass it on to use my voice to help brown women and ALL women in these similar situations. We all have the opportunity to evolve. For now on it’s me vs me. ✨
Braxton admits she’s been battling mental health issues for a while now.
“Let me tell y’all is not a joke,” she writes. “Nor is it a reason for anyone to call you ‘crazy.’ I am praying for anyone that is on this same battle. I’ve realized in this time that the only thing I can control is the things I own. I want to personally fight for brown girls to have more ownership and not just be a slave to the industry. Black women are the unvalued and unprotected.
“I am on a never ending battle to be the best Tamar Braxton I can be. God has brought me through a lot so I would like to pass it on to use my voice to help brown women and ALL women in these similar situations. We all have the opportunity to evolve. For now on it’s me vs me.”
Read her full message via the Instagram post above.
Da Brat Gets Candid About Bisexuality and Past Romance with Allen Iverson
*Da Brat is opening up about her sexuality, relationship with girlfriend Jesseca DuPart and past romance with NBA icon Allen Iverson.
Months after coming out, the hip-hop star sat down with Kandi Burruss on her YouTube show “Speak On It” and dished about DuPart, whom she described as “my last” partner.
“I’m grown as hell,” she said. “I’ve been through so many situations and no one ever makes me feel the way she does.”
“As long as I’m happy, I feel like she would understand,” Da Brat added. “I would marry her but I got my own legal issues and my own life issues that I want to keep separate from hers. I’d not want to pull her into none of my s—.”
Asked if Iverson had any idea of her bisexuality at the time they dated, Da Brat explained, “I think he knew but we never talked about it. I met his whole family and we never talked about it.”
View this post on Instagram
Adding, “I used to wake up and pick his clothes out and cook breakfast. The things he liked, I just made sure he was happy. And he spoiled me and made sure I was happy.”
Da Brat said Iverson had “had a lot of stuff going on” in his personal life, with baby mamas and his kids — but their relationship “lasted for a good while.”
She said “the last straw” for her was when the two were chatting in a hotel hallway and a woman approached asking for Iverson.
“This half-naked bitch walks up the hallway looking for him. I’m sitting there with him [and] I’m like bitch you motherf—ing see me sit here with this n— and you still gonna say you’re looking for him?” she explained. “I must’ve molly wopped that bitch down the hall. I said I can’t do this, I can’t do this with you.”
“I faded out answering the calls and I just had to pull out and it eventually fizzled out,” she continued. “I heard he was f—ing this bitch, that bitch, bitches I knew, bitches I was cool with… I was like okay hoe. I was done.”
Burruss asked if Iverson was her last boyfriend, and Da Brat replied “He was not my last. And I wasn’t his last girlfriend either.”
Scroll up and watch their conversation via the YouTube video above.
‘Tamar Braxton: Get Ya Life’ Exclusive Clip: David Questions Goli [WATCH]
*We have an exclusive look at Thursday’s episode of ‘Get Ya Life!,’ a new WE tv docuseries that takes viewers on Tamar Braxton’s journey to turn her life around. This week, her (now ex) boyfriend David Adefeso questions the motives of Braxton’s creative coach Goli.
We previously reported… Adefeso made clear during a confessional that Braxton’s “dream” exercise with Goli doesn’t align with his religious beliefs.
“Tamar is interested in doing the dream work, but I’m a hardcore, born-again, Jesus-believing Christian,” he said. “I really don’t know about who Goli is or how she does what she does. I’m not so sure that her methods are something that fit my own beliefs.”
He also wonders if Goli is a “witch.”
“I’m not sure what dream work is,” said Adefeso. “If it doesn’t come from God and the bible, then I can’t subscribe to it.”
In this week’s episode, “Tamar’s journey to her dream life comes to a dramatic halt when cameras are forced to shut down. The songstress is caught in the crossfire between David’s suspicions and relaunching her career. A long-lasting family feud hovers over Tamar and Mona steps in,” per official synopsis.
In our exclusive clip, David explains how Braxton is too “trusting,” and “often you find people coming in that shouldn’t be there,” he explains. “Very often they have their own agenda.”
Scroll up and watch the moment via the YouTube video above.
“Tamar Braxton: Get Ya Life” airs Thursdays at 9:00 ET/CT on WE tv.
Series description
Tamar Braxton is back! After nearly losing everything, including herself, Tamar is determined to turn her life around and take matters into her own hands by sharing her truth in a revealing new docu-series that follows her every move. Tamar teams up with music and TV mogul Mona Scott-Young to bare it all and bring her “baggage” – aka the camera crew — along with her for the ride. But nothing can prepare Tamar for the most epic journey of her life. In a series of shocking revelations and extreme breakthroughs, it’s the most authentic side of Tamar Braxton ever as she vows to show the good, the bad and the ugly. Cameras continue rolling during Tamar’s most vulnerable hours as she invites love back into her life with her new boo David, relaunches her music career, navigates co-parenting with ex-husband Vince Herbert, and battles the pressure to reconcile and reunite with her family. In the end, will Tamar be able to bounce back and turn her life around or will all of her demons defeat her? This is her last shot.
