Trump Supporters Accuse Cardi B and Sister of Defamation in New Lawsuit

*Cardi B, her sister Hennessy Carolina and her sister’s girlfriend Michelle Diaz have been named in a defamation lawsuit seeking damages for a beach altercation with a group of Trump supporters.

Carolina and Diaz are accused of battering, assaulting, threatening and defaming three people who confronted them over parking ‘ettiqute’ at a New York beach earlier this month, MSN reports.

According to a lawsuit filed in Suffolk County on Sept. 21, plaintiffs Peter Caliendo, Pauline Caliendo and Manuel Alarcon say Carolina started filming the interaction while “shouting foul and threatening language and defamatory statements.”

The suit claims Carolina “sprayed her copious spittle upon said plaintiffs as she raged.”

They also accuse her of using “racist” and threatening language such as “F–k these n—-s before I bring my f—–g n—-s to beat your f—–g a– for real.”

Carolina published footage of the incident online to her “9.5 million followers.” Cardi B also shared the video on social media.

You wanna know why joe gotta talk to me Candice cause I have the #1 song & yet my sister can’t go to the beach in the Hampton’s wit out trump supporters harassing cause they were by themselves & Santa Claus was harassing my sis GF all because they are a Afro/Hispanic gay couple https://t.co/OLQX2mrzbp pic.twitter.com/ISfJStODme — iamcardib (@iamcardib) September 6, 2020



The plantiffs claim the rapper, Carolina and Diaz edited the videos “to remove portions thereof, and thereby hold plaintiffs in a false light, so as to tend to expose and in fact expose each plaintiff to public contempt, ridicule and disgrace and harm,” and accusing the plaintiffs of “racism.”

“These peaceful Suffolk County residents were quietly enjoying a Sunday at the Smith Point beach with their families, when rap celebrity Hennessy Carolina suddenly approached them, raging, spitting, insulting, assaulting, defaming and threatening them, all the while videotaping them because one of them wore a MAGA hat,” John Ray, the plaintiffs’ attorney, told ABC New York. “Then Hennessy, Cardi B and celebrity model Michelle Diaz deviously edited the videotape and published the edited version all over social media, across the world for all to see, and maliciously falsely labeled these residents and their families as ‘N…s’ and as racists. … Real threats of harm were made. They live in fear now. Their reputations have been ruined.”

Cardi B tweeted audio of Carolina and Diaz discussing the situation. “We moved out of respect and you still came — two men — to us, and yelled ‘Get out of here; go to your f—–g country’ because you saw us parking here and we were speaking Spanish?” one of them can be heard saying.

Listen to the audio via the Twitter embed below.

Nooooo that big pink man was harassing my sister girlfriend to move her car for no reason and then my sister came there had a back and forth and they stood quit when she Wip that phone out .They was harassing 2 Women ! Ya going to catch the right fuckin one ! https://t.co/xcH1PvGVAB pic.twitter.com/rLym9O2yIU — iamcardib (@iamcardib) September 6, 2020