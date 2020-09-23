Today’s Video
Trump Allegedly Said ‘Lack of Initiative’, Not Racism, Prevents Progress of Black Americans (Video)
*The Washington Post reported Wednesday that President Trump allegedly said privately to senior officials that a lack of initiative, rather than racism, had prevented Black Americans from progress in the United States.
The Post story, which sourced two dozen current and former U.S. officials, put remarks Trump made in private in the context of other derogatory remarks it said he privately made about other groups, including Hispanics and Jewish Americans. The Post said many of the officials spoke candidly on the condition of anonymity because they said they feared retribution.
Officials said that in one instance, Trump said following phone calls with Jewish lawmakers that Jews “are only in it for themselves” and “stick together” in an ethnic alliance. In response to first lady Melania Trump’s planned 2018 trip to Africa, the president reportedly said he “could never understand why she would want to go there.” According to a former senior White House official who spoke to the Post, Trump responded to staffers who challenged him on his views by saying, “No one loves Black people more than me.”
The White House responded to the Post story in a statement from White House Deputy Press Secretary Sarah Matthews.
“Donald Trump’s record as a private citizen and as president has been one of fighting for inclusion and advocating for the equal treatment of all,” Matthews told the Post. “Anyone who suggests otherwise is only seeking to sow division.”
The article comes a day after Trump announced that he was extending his administration’s ban on race- and sex-based discrimination training for federal agency employees by including federal contractors as well.
Below, the YouTube show The Young Turks discuss Trump’s comments about Black people in Bob Woodward’s interview tapes for his new book “Rage.”
Entertainment
Michelle Obama to Drop In on ‘West Wing’ Reunion Table Read Benefiting Her Voter Drive (Video)
*For the first time in 17 years, the cast of 27-time Emmy Award winning NBC series “The West Wing” will reunite, along with creator Aaron Sorkin and executive producer/director Thomas Schlamme, for a special benefit stage presentation of a 2002 episode for HBO Max.
It’s happening on Oct. 15 and will support When We All Vote, a non-profit, nonpartisan organization co-chaired by Michelle Obama, who is scheduled to make a guest appearance, along with President Bill Clinton and Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda.
Cast members Rob Lowe, Dulé Hill, Allison Janney, Janel Moloney, Richard Schiff, Bradley Whitford, Anna Deavere Smith and Martin Sheen will reprise their roles from the third-season episode “Hartsfield’s Landing,” which premiered on February 27, 2002. The episode finds Sheen’s President Bartlet engaging both Sam (Rob Lowe) and Toby (Richard Schiff) in intricate chess matches that mirror the wily game of brinksmanship that Bartlet is playing with the Chinese, who are conducting war games in the Taiwan Strait. The Chinese threaten real war if Taiwan begins test firing its new U.S.-made Patriot defense missiles. Meanwhile, Josh (Bradley Whitford) is nervous about the 42 votes in a remote New Hampshire town’s election, which are counted immediately and always predict the winner of that state’s primary. Mischievous C.J. (Allison Janney) tries to upset Charlie (Dulé Hill) by hiding his copy of the President’s top-secret daily schedule — prompting a spate of playful tricks.
Watch clips from the original episode below:
A West Wing Special to Benefit When We All Vote is produced by Casey Patterson Entertainment in association with Warner Horizon Unscripted Television. Aaron Sorkin, Thomas Schlamme and Casey Patterson are the executive producers. Rob Paine is co-executive producer and Schlamme will serve as director.
Michelle Obama’s When We All Vote was founded to increase participation in America’s elections. WarnerMedia will make a donation to the organization and the production will strictly follow COVID Safe Way Forward Protocols.
Obama/Trump/Political
How Rep. Ilhan Omar Responded After Trump Told Rally ‘She’s Telling Us How to Run Our Country’ (Video)
*Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) on Tuesday night used basic facts to brilliantly clap back at President Trump after he attacked her during a campaign rally in Pennsylvania.
Trump said Omar, a refugee from Somalia who came to the U.S. as a child, is “telling us how to run our country” and taunted her, asking, “How is your country doing?”
Omar was not bothered. She responded on Twitter, “Firstly, this is my country & I am a member of the House that impeached you. Secondly, I fled civil war when I was 8. An 8-year-old doesn’t run a country even though you run our country like one.”
Watch Trump’s Tuesday remarks about Omar below:
The Minnesota lawmaker has been a favorite target of Trump throughout his presidency, using her criticism of Israel to paint her as anti-Semitic and saying at one point she and three other congresswomen of color – collectively known as The Squad – should “go back” to their countries. At a Trump rally last year, his followers broke out into a “send her back” chant directed at Omar.
Their feud comes as Trump tries to flip the reliably blue Minnesota in the presidential race, though former Vice President Joe Biden is still expected to win the Gopher State, and Omar is expected to handily win reelection in her solidly blue district that represents Minneapolis.
Entertainment
‘Trump Eviscerates Trump’: A ‘Daily Show’ Montage of #45 Being Mocked By His Own Words (Watch)
*”The Daily Show” posted video Friday of President Trump being destroyed by the very words that he repeatedly uses to mock his Democratic presidential rival, Joe Biden.
For example, Trump’s claims about Biden “hiding in his basement” during quarantine was met with video of news reports about Trump literally hiding in his bunker during Black Lives Matter protests outside the White House. His claims that Biden is getting “slower and slower” were countered by the famous video of Trump lumbering gingerly down a ramp following a speech.
Also, video of Trump claiming that Biden must be on drugs, “doesn’t know where the hell he is,” “doesn’t know what’s going on,” “can’t put two sentences together” and is “playing politics with the virus” were brilliantly and hilariously met with receipts of Trump exhibiting the very behavior that he’s barking about.
Watch below:
Search
The CultureCalendar: What's New & Black on TV
Trending
- Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip3 months ago
Vanessa Bryant: Pro Athletes Sliding in DMs of Kobe Bryant’s Widow
- Slider5 months ago
Clutch My Peaches!: Cynthia Bailey Reportedly Out and Offered Reduced #RHOA Role to Make Room for Phaedra Parks
- Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip4 months ago
Mike Pence Invites Candace Owens to White House for Talks on Race Relations
- George Floyd4 months ago
Jacob Pederson: St. Paul Police Officer Accused of Starting #GeorgeFloyd Riot [WATCH]
- Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip4 months ago
Trapped in the Closet? Fans Suspect Diddy’s New Girlfriend is Transgender [VIDEO]
- #BlackLivesMatter3 months ago
B(l)ack Stabbing Candace Owens Raising Funds for Cop who Killed Rayshard Brooks – Wants ATL Mayor Fired
- News3 months ago
Ms. Robbie of ‘Welcome to Sweetie Pies’ Claims Son’s Ex Won’t Allow Her to See Grandson [VIDEO]
- Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip4 months ago
Yasmine Jackson: Granddaughter of Joe Jackson Stabbed in Racially Charged Attack [PHOTOS]