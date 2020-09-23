THE REAL Hosts on State of Emergency in Louisville + Adrienne’s Confession to Ken Jeong! / WATCH

*On Wednesday, Sept. 23, the hosts of The Real talk about how the mayor of Louisville, KY, has declared a “state of emergency due to the potential for “civil unrest” as the city awaits the state attorney general’s announcement about whether he will charge officers in Breonna Taylor’s shooting death. Is this declaration overkill, a precaution or an intention to incite riots? The ladies discuss.

Then Ken Jeong drops in to reminisce with co-host Adrienne Houghton about her time as The Flamingo on The Masked Singer, and discuss their new show, I Can See Your Voice. And Adrienne makes a confession to Ken – she knows where he lives!

And… did co-host Jeannie Mai and fiancé Jeezy have a secret ceremony without anyone knowing? The hosts are on the case!

The Ladies Have A Few Questions For Jeannie Mai About Her… “Husband?!”

Loni Love: They’re getting ready for looting, they’re getting ready for trouble, because it’s more than likely these police officers will be let off by the grand jury, so I think they’re just taking it as a precaution. I don’t know if they know yet, because the grand jury is supposed to be secret? So, I think they’re anticipating and based on that they’re just trying to get the city ready.

Garcelle Beauvais: That’s how I feel too.

Adrienne Houghton: I think that it is very scary to know that I think they’re almost intentionally trying to incite riots, already setting people up to loot and do these things with the idea that like, “Oh, justice won’t be served,” which is absolutely ridiculous, and I understand why people would be outraged, as I already am just thinking about it, because 100 million percent, the officers should be charged and I just don’t understand why they haven’t been already. So, I understand why people would be enraged and why they might act out.

Garcelle: Do you think if we get – if we get the verdict that we want, do you think they’ll be an opposing side that may have a problem with a verdict like they’re – do think that’s going to happen?

Loni: That could happen too! That, that could happen too!

Garcelle: I think so too.

Loni: That’s why I believe – I try to look at people – I try – everybody that works in government, for me, is not bad. But we also have to understand that there are organizations out there, and we’ve seen it all this summer, that are trying to – they infiltrate themselves within the movement, and they’re making people – you know, they’re making the movement look bad, and we have to – we have to fight to separate that. But it’s up to each city to decide what they want to do and hopefully we get the justice that we need. We just keep fighting and keep pushing – just because if the grand jury comes back, it doesn’t stop there. You continue to protest, you continue to fight, and you continue to move.

