Television
‘Tamar Braxton: Get Ya Life’ Exclusive Clip: David Questions Goli [WATCH]
*We have an exclusive look at Thursday’s episode of ‘Get Ya Life!,’ a new WE tv docuseries that takes viewers on Tamar Braxton’s journey to turn her life around. This week, her (now ex) boyfriend David Adefeso questions the motives of Braxton’s creative coach Goli.
We previously reported… Adefeso made clear during a confessional that Braxton’s “dream” exercise with Goli doesn’t align with his religious beliefs.
“Tamar is interested in doing the dream work, but I’m a hardcore, born-again, Jesus-believing Christian,” he said. “I really don’t know about who Goli is or how she does what she does. I’m not so sure that her methods are something that fit my own beliefs.”
He also wonders if Goli is a “witch.”
“I’m not sure what dream work is,” said Adefeso. “If it doesn’t come from God and the bible, then I can’t subscribe to it.”
READ MORE: Trina Braxton Slams Abuse Claims by Tamar’s Ex David Adefeso [VIDEO]
In this week’s episode, “Tamar’s journey to her dream life comes to a dramatic halt when cameras are forced to shut down. The songstress is caught in the crossfire between David’s suspicions and relaunching her career. A long-lasting family feud hovers over Tamar and Mona steps in,” per official synopsis.
In our exclusive clip, David explains how Braxton is too “trusting,” and “often you find people coming in that shouldn’t be there,” he explains. “Very often they have their own agenda.”
Scroll up and watch the moment via the YouTube video above.
“Tamar Braxton: Get Ya Life” airs Thursdays at 9:00 ET/CT on WE tv.
Series description
Tamar Braxton is back! After nearly losing everything, including herself, Tamar is determined to turn her life around and take matters into her own hands by sharing her truth in a revealing new docu-series that follows her every move. Tamar teams up with music and TV mogul Mona Scott-Young to bare it all and bring her “baggage” – aka the camera crew — along with her for the ride. But nothing can prepare Tamar for the most epic journey of her life. In a series of shocking revelations and extreme breakthroughs, it’s the most authentic side of Tamar Braxton ever as she vows to show the good, the bad and the ugly. Cameras continue rolling during Tamar’s most vulnerable hours as she invites love back into her life with her new boo David, relaunches her music career, navigates co-parenting with ex-husband Vince Herbert, and battles the pressure to reconcile and reunite with her family. In the end, will Tamar be able to bounce back and turn her life around or will all of her demons defeat her? This is her last shot.
Entertainment
The Pulse of Entertainment: Marvin Sapp, 11X Grammy Nom’d, Achieve 3 Milestones as ‘Chosen Vessel’
*“On October 9th my album ‘Chosen Vessel’ comes out,” said Bishop Marvin Sapp, founder of Lighthouse Full Life Center in Michigan and now Senior Pastor of The Chosen Vessel Cathedral in Fort Worth, Texas – one of three major milestones celebrated. “(“The Marvin Sapp Radio Show”) It’s syndicated in 40 markets.
I moved to Dallas… to head a church called The Chosen Vessel Cathedral and I said, ‘New market, new place – it would be nice to get my radio show on the #1 Gospel station in the area.’ It’s been cool. I’m on at a nice time slot and the listeners are really embracing me.”
The three milestones of the 11-time Grammy nominated singer/songwriter are the new position as head pastor of The Chosen Vessel in Fort Worth, Texas, the release of his 12th album “Chosen Vessel” (RCA Inspiration), and his “Marvin Sapp Radio Show” making a home at KHVN Heaven 97 in Dallas, Texas. His two-hour radio show is syndicated by Superadio in partnership with American Urban Radio Networks (AURN) and airs Saturdays from 5 – 7 p.m., his “Chosen Vessel” record is released from RCA Inspiration/Verity/Provident Entertainment and he is currently promoting its single “Thank You for It All,” and his role as Senior Pastor at The Chosen Vessel Cathedral since 2019 seems to be a natural progression as an ordained Bishop within the Global United Fellowship (GUF) of churches since 2015. The Fellowship of cross-denominational churches, founded by Bishop Neil C. Ellis in 2013, only requires that you believe in Jesus Christ and his teachings. It services 1400 churches in 40 countries. Pastor Sapp’s leadership abilities resulted in overseeing the Central Deanery of GUF, which consisted of 75 churches in 10 states, to overseeing 100 churches in the North Central Province of GUF as Bishop.
“I believe very strongly that excellence is the standard, not the goal,” Marvin said. “Because of everything I do I have to make sure what I give is excellence, that I give them my very best. So when I sing…play music and preach the Gospel in church all these vehicles are at a level of excellent.”
THIS IS COOL: Alicia Keys Performs in ‘Late Late Show’ Parking Lot for Show’s First Drive-In Concert (Watch)
Marvin Sapp, also a 24-time Stellar Award winner, started in the Gospel music business as a member of the group Commission founded by Fred Hammond in the early 1990s. In 1996 he went solo and released “Never World Have Made It” – his signature song. In 2003 Sapp and his deceased wife MaLinda started the Lighthouse Full Life Center Church in Grand Rapids, Michigan to teach spirituality. Today, aside from it being mortgage free, is headed by Pastor Rory Marshall, but Bishop Marvin Sapp is still Chairman of the Board.
“I’m excited about being able to get the audience to see me as not only a pastor, singer, songwriter, but as a radio show host,” he concluded. www.MarvinSapp.com www.TheP.com www.superadio.com/the-marvin-sapp-radio-show/ www.TheChosenVessel.org www.LighthouseGR.org www.KHVNam.com www.RCAInspiration.com
SYNDICATED COLUMN: Eunice Moseley, MS, MBA, MPhil has an estimated weekly readership of over ¼ million with The Pulse of Entertainment. She is also a Public Relations Strategist and Business Management Consultant at Freelance Associates, and is Promotions Director (at-large) for The Baltimore Times. www.ThePulseofEntertainment.com. EVENTS: “Uplifting Minds II” Entertainment Conference (ULMII), founded by Eunice in 1999, is into its 21st year. Next events are coming to Los Angeles Saturday, November 7, 2020 via Zoom Video Conferencing and to Baltimore Saturday April 17, 2021 at Security Square Mall. The ULMII event is a free conference offering an Entertainment Business Panel Q&A Session, a Talent Showcase and Talent Competition (vocal, songwriting, dance and acting) where aspiring artists have a chance to receive over $15,000 valued in prizes/product/services. Log onto www.UpliftingMinds2.com for more information or to RSVP for Zoom Access email [email protected]
www.GoFundMe.com/Uplifting-Minds-II-Entertainment-Conference
Entertainment
Alicia Keys Performs in ‘Late Late Show’ Parking Lot for Show’s First Drive-In Concert (Watch)
*Alicia Keys made some history with her performance on “The Late Late Show” Monday night.
The singer-songwriter and her piano set up shop outside of the Television City studio to perform “Love Looks Better” off her new album ALICIA for the show’s first ever drive-in concert in the parking lot.
Audience members literally drove up to and around the stage and kept socially distant from other cars while taking in the concert.
Watch below:
Africa
The ‘Rumble in the Jungle’ Was Postponed, But Not Its Three-Day Promotional Concert ‘Zaire 74’ [EUR Video Throwback]
*The Muhammad Ali vs. George Foreman boxing match in Zaire, a.k.a. the “Rumble In The Jungle,” was originally scheduled to go down on Sept. 24, with an all-star concert featuring top local acts and soul superstars from the States set for two days before. But Foreman suffered a cut above his eye while sparring and the fight had to be pushed back six weeks.
The concert, however – featuring James Brown, B.B. King, Sister Sledge, The Spinners, Bill Withers, and a host of local African talent – went on as scheduled, kicking off 46 years ago today.
The three-day music festival, known as Zaire 74, took place from Sept. 22 to 24, 1974 at the 20th of May Stadium in Kinshasa. It was organized by the fight’s promoter, Don King, and conceived by legendary South African trumpeter Hugh Masekela along with record producer Stewart Levine. The idea was to use the powerhouse lineup to promote the heavyweight championship bout, as well as cultural unity between Africans and African Americans.
A documentary about the concert, the Jeffrey Levy-Hinte-directed “Soul Power,” was released in 2009 and contains the following performance footage, seen below:
BB King, The Thrill Is Gone – Zaire 74
Sister Sledge, On and On – Zaire 1974
James Brown, Soul Power – Zaire 1974
Bill Withers, Hope She’ll Be Happier – Zaire 1974
The Spinners, One of a Kind (Love Affair) – Zaire 1974
Among the 31 acts who performed over the three-days were 17 prominent African stars, including Miriam Makeba, TPOK Jazz and Tabu Ley Rochereau. Other performers included Celia Cruz and the Fania All-Stars. [The entire film can be seen at the top of the page.]
When the fight finally took place on October 30, Ali knocked out Foreman in the eighth round.
Search
The CultureCalendar: What's New & Black on TV
Trending
- Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip3 months ago
Vanessa Bryant: Pro Athletes Sliding in DMs of Kobe Bryant’s Widow
- Slider5 months ago
Clutch My Peaches!: Cynthia Bailey Reportedly Out and Offered Reduced #RHOA Role to Make Room for Phaedra Parks
- Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip4 months ago
Mike Pence Invites Candace Owens to White House for Talks on Race Relations
- George Floyd4 months ago
Jacob Pederson: St. Paul Police Officer Accused of Starting #GeorgeFloyd Riot [WATCH]
- Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip4 months ago
Trapped in the Closet? Fans Suspect Diddy’s New Girlfriend is Transgender [VIDEO]
- #BlackLivesMatter3 months ago
B(l)ack Stabbing Candace Owens Raising Funds for Cop who Killed Rayshard Brooks – Wants ATL Mayor Fired
- News3 months ago
Ms. Robbie of ‘Welcome to Sweetie Pies’ Claims Son’s Ex Won’t Allow Her to See Grandson [VIDEO]
- Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip4 months ago
Yasmine Jackson: Granddaughter of Joe Jackson Stabbed in Racially Charged Attack [PHOTOS]