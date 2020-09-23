‘Tamar Braxton: Get Ya Life’ Exclusive Clip: David Questions Goli [WATCH]

*We have an exclusive look at Thursday’s episode of ‘Get Ya Life!,’ a new WE tv docuseries that takes viewers on Tamar Braxton’s journey to turn her life around. This week, her (now ex) boyfriend David Adefeso questions the motives of Braxton’s creative coach Goli.

We previously reported… Adefeso made clear during a confessional that Braxton’s “dream” exercise with Goli doesn’t align with his religious beliefs.

“Tamar is interested in doing the dream work, but I’m a hardcore, born-again, Jesus-believing Christian,” he said. “I really don’t know about who Goli is or how she does what she does. I’m not so sure that her methods are something that fit my own beliefs.”

He also wonders if Goli is a “witch.”

“I’m not sure what dream work is,” said Adefeso. “If it doesn’t come from God and the bible, then I can’t subscribe to it.”

READ MORE: Trina Braxton Slams Abuse Claims by Tamar’s Ex David Adefeso [VIDEO]

In this week’s episode, “Tamar’s journey to her dream life comes to a dramatic halt when cameras are forced to shut down. The songstress is caught in the crossfire between David’s suspicions and relaunching her career. A long-lasting family feud hovers over Tamar and Mona steps in,” per official synopsis.

In our exclusive clip, David explains how Braxton is too “trusting,” and “often you find people coming in that shouldn’t be there,” he explains. “Very often they have their own agenda.”

Scroll up and watch the moment via the YouTube video above.

“Tamar Braxton: Get Ya Life” airs Thursdays at 9:00 ET/CT on WE tv.

Series description

Tamar Braxton is back! After nearly losing everything, including herself, Tamar is determined to turn her life around and take matters into her own hands by sharing her truth in a revealing new docu-series that follows her every move. Tamar teams up with music and TV mogul Mona Scott-Young to bare it all and bring her “baggage” – aka the camera crew — along with her for the ride. But nothing can prepare Tamar for the most epic journey of her life. In a series of shocking revelations and extreme breakthroughs, it’s the most authentic side of Tamar Braxton ever as she vows to show the good, the bad and the ugly. Cameras continue rolling during Tamar’s most vulnerable hours as she invites love back into her life with her new boo David, relaunches her music career, navigates co-parenting with ex-husband Vince Herbert, and battles the pressure to reconcile and reunite with her family. In the end, will Tamar be able to bounce back and turn her life around or will all of her demons defeat her? This is her last shot.