Sterling K. Brown Puts Spotlight on Cancer & Diversity in Entertainment / VIDEO

*You may know Sterling K Brown for his compelling roles such as Randall Pearson on This Is Us, Reggie on The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, or one of my favorites, Christopher Darden on The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story. This time around the brilliant actor has taken on an even more meaningful role.

EURweb reporter Monique Loveless spoke with Sterling regarding new cancer enlightening series Survivorship Today and how his production company, Indian Meadows will champion for diversity in the industry.

“My uncle who passed away was diagnosed in 2004 and within six months he had passed away,” Brown goes on to share “ The fact that we’re talking about people living long term with cancer is an accomplishment within itself.”

Survivorship Today is an initiative by Bristol Myers Squibb to share the stories of people across the country who are affected by and living with cancer today. The series features survivors of the disease to call attention and understanding to their personal triumphs and everyday challenges, inspiring others to take action and garner more support.

“I think so much of the journey can be felt with fear, anxiety, stress, and isolation.,” The This Is Us star explains, “That when folks have an opportunity to hear others stories about what people have gone through before, then it sort of lets them know that they’re not alone.”

Of course, we couldn’t speak about cancer without acknowledging the shocking passing of his Black Panther co-star Chadwick Boseman. Boseman passed away on August 28th after a four year battle of colon cancer.

“I hope it’s a wake-up call!” Brown answers “You know Chad was 43 years old and such a beautiful spirit,” He goes on to express “I hope it’s a wake-up call to all young or old black men to say if I’m not taking care of myself the way that I should be, what steps can I take to make sure that I give myself the best chance for the longest and most fulfilling life possible.”

The two time Emmy winner has also begun focusing on some of his own projects with his production company Indian Meadows. Centralizing on intelligent diversity in front of and behind the camera, Indian Meadows has many projects dropping from a Hulu series called Washington Black, to a family drama on Fox Everyday Insanity and an action co-starring Kerry Washington called Shadow Force.

“It won’t be all black but because I am who I am there will be a very strong emphasis on the black community.” So we had to ask if this meant behind the scenes too with stunt doubles, makeup artist, hairstylist, etc. Brown didn’t hesitate to answer with a major “#HELLYES!”

Be on the lookout for Sterling’s new projects dropping from Indian Meadows. Also, support and catch the stories of amazing survivors at Survivorship Today.