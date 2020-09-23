** FEATURED STORY **
Sterling K. Brown Puts Spotlight on Cancer & Diversity in Entertainment / VIDEO
*You may know Sterling K Brown for his compelling roles such as Randall Pearson on This Is Us, Reggie on The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, or one of my favorites, Christopher Darden on The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story. This time around the brilliant actor has taken on an even more meaningful role.
EURweb reporter Monique Loveless spoke with Sterling regarding new cancer enlightening series Survivorship Today and how his production company, Indian Meadows will champion for diversity in the industry.
“My uncle who passed away was diagnosed in 2004 and within six months he had passed away,” Brown goes on to share “ The fact that we’re talking about people living long term with cancer is an accomplishment within itself.”
MORE NEWS: Claudia Jordan Sues Just Peachy Wine for Terminating Her Contract Over BLM Support
Survivorship Today is an initiative by Bristol Myers Squibb to share the stories of people across the country who are affected by and living with cancer today. The series features survivors of the disease to call attention and understanding to their personal triumphs and everyday challenges, inspiring others to take action and garner more support.
“I think so much of the journey can be felt with fear, anxiety, stress, and isolation.,” The This Is Us star explains, “That when folks have an opportunity to hear others stories about what people have gone through before, then it sort of lets them know that they’re not alone.”
Of course, we couldn’t speak about cancer without acknowledging the shocking passing of his Black Panther co-star Chadwick Boseman. Boseman passed away on August 28th after a four year battle of colon cancer.
RAPPER DRAMA: Kanye Responds to Mase Saying Rapper Owes Him a Public Apology
“I hope it’s a wake-up call!” Brown answers “You know Chad was 43 years old and such a beautiful spirit,” He goes on to express “I hope it’s a wake-up call to all young or old black men to say if I’m not taking care of myself the way that I should be, what steps can I take to make sure that I give myself the best chance for the longest and most fulfilling life possible.”
The two time Emmy winner has also begun focusing on some of his own projects with his production company Indian Meadows. Centralizing on intelligent diversity in front of and behind the camera, Indian Meadows has many projects dropping from a Hulu series called Washington Black, to a family drama on Fox Everyday Insanity and an action co-starring Kerry Washington called Shadow Force.
“It won’t be all black but because I am who I am there will be a very strong emphasis on the black community.” So we had to ask if this meant behind the scenes too with stunt doubles, makeup artist, hairstylist, etc. Brown didn’t hesitate to answer with a major “#HELLYES!”
Be on the lookout for Sterling’s new projects dropping from Indian Meadows. Also, support and catch the stories of amazing survivors at Survivorship Today.
** FEATURED STORY **
LaToya Tonodeo (‘Power Book II: Ghost’) Spills About The Power Universe & How Mary J Blige Inspired Her
*LaToya Tonodeo is a rising star who has officially joined the Power Universe. Debuting as her break out role character Diana Tejada in new hit spin-off Power Book II: Ghost.
“I love that we get to see her [Diana Tejada] trying to navigate and to find her independence, her footing, and her voice, but still making sure that everything she does is in the best interest of her family.”
EURweb’s correspondent Monique Loveless did a one on one with Tonodeo discussing what she loves most about her character, how Mary J. Blige inspired her, and falling into her new part.
WE’VE LOST ANOTHER ONE: WE REMEMBER: Pamela Hutchinson (The Emotions) Dies at 61
“I admire how calm and laid back she is. I think it’s dope she has so much swag.” LaToya says excitedly while talking about working with Mary J. Blige. “I remember we had this one scene and it felt like she was giving me the real game and how to maneuver the industry because she’s been in it for so long.”
Power Book II: Ghost follows Tariq St. Patrick who is going to school and hustling to get his mom out of jail. When Tariq runs out of options he turns to the familiar drug game in which his family has become accustomed to. The sequel is the spin-off of the hit STARZ show Power, and if you haven’t seen Power you must’ve just arrived on earth, so welcome and go binge watch it during this quarantine. Trust you’ll thank us.
Tonodeo’s character Diana is the daughter of Monet Tejada played by Mary J. Blige. Monet now runs the family business since her husband Lorenzo has gone to jail. The drama gets deeper as Diana has her eye on Tariq. Tonodeo admits that Michael Rainey Jr not only welcomed her but also gave her some inside on how to be herself and navigate her character as well.
Catch the drama series now every Sunday on STARZ as it began on September 6th and definitely a sequel to fall in love with.
** FEATURED STORY **
It’s International Peace Day!
*The world is in need of good vibes and The Shift Network is on the case.
A three day peace and love fest aka The Shift Summit & Music Festival (which included Louis Gossett, Jr., Marianne Williamson, Caroline Myss, Michael Beckwith, Shiva Rea & many more) culminates on Monday, September 21st 2020, which has been declared an International Day of Peace.
The day long online event delivers offerings from major speakers like Deepak Chopra, Dr. Bernard Lafayette and Jane Goodall. Chopra describes it as; “The online event of the year to uplift consciousness and redesign our future.” Registration is free.
DID U SEE THIS: Eddie Murphy Wins FIRST Ever Emmy for His ‘SNL’ Hosting Stint / WATCH
Musical artists like Michael Franti & Nattali Rize will also be featured, along with important lessons from 30 of today’s top peacebuilders — as well as voices of amazing children peacebuilders from around the world! This is the good stuff, an international collection of conscious thought leaders and healers who are committed to creating a peaceful, sustainable, and healthy future.
Be among the people who believe that there is hope in our world. There is a collective spirit among those who are willing to put forth their best to endure the present and endear the days ahead, despite the unprecedented challenges of 2020. Help the Shift Network reach one million people by sharing this link and join the virtual activities for the International Day of Peace. To register: Click here.
LaRita “Jazzy Rita” Shelby is a writer & entertainer and Director of Digital Strategy & Sales for EURweb.com, newly branded Everything Urban & Radioscope. Winner of MIMPA’S 2020 Entertainment Journalist of the Year Award & Proud member of Sigma Gamma Rho. LaRita is the author of The Brand Beside the Brand and On My Father’s Side. Chat, swap ideas & vision at [email protected]
** FEATURED STORY **
Tongayi Chirisa is Compelling in ‘Antebellum’ / EUR Exclusive
*Rising star Tongayi Chirisa has had quite a ride, with TV movies and series, including ‘Palm Springs’ and ‘The Jim Gaffigan Show.’
Now adding to his impressive repertoire is the compelling alternate reality film, “Antebellum.” In an exclusive interview with EUR, Chirisa related just how relevant the movie is, and how little things have changed with respect to racism.
Tongayi, explain your character’s motivation in the ‘Antebellum’?
I can’t say too much without spoiling it for the rest of the people that will read this, but Eli has seen the brutality that happened to him and others that he loves. It gets to a point where he feels like he now needs to try and figure out a way to get out of that hell hole.
Needless to say, ‘Antebellum’ is among the most relevant films released this year. Can you speak on this?
Oh, my God. It is a carbon copy. It is the mirror of what is happening today. It is no different to what was taking place in the 1960s with the civil rights movement, with the slaves, with underground railroads, with people trying to fight for freedom and liberty. The same theme is recurring 400 years later, which is, give us our freedom. Give us the equality that you so spoke about. Give us the privileges that you are so enjoying, and yet somehow you keep suppressing us from having those same benefits. Give us our equality!
RELATED: ‘Antebellum’ Stars Gabourey Sidibe & Lily Cowle Discuss Race and White Allies
What was your initial reaction when you received the script to this fantastic film?
As I read it, there was that moment when the world was turned upside down. I jumped up out of my chair, threw the script down, and hollered. I was like, ‘No way.’ I hadn’t seen something like this in a movie. So I had to be a part of this. And when they told me Janelle (Monáe) was going to be the lead in it, I was like, ‘Wow, this is writing itself.’
Janelle is a pop icon and the center of everything that is cultural, everything that is about the movement, and the improvement of Black consciousness. I love who she is, what she stands for and what she advocates for. So to be a part of this film with this dynamic woman, this goes down in the history books for me.
There are so many truths and great messages in ‘Antebellum,’ but is there any one particular thought you want viewers to walk away with?
That’s a very multilayered question because there’s so many things that one can walk away with. Are you for equal or are you not? And if you’re not, why? If we say that we’re created equally in the eyes of God, is that being reflected and represented today? And if that’s not the case, what needs to be addressed to make sure that everyone gets the same treatment regardless of race or color.
Directed by Gerard Bush and Christopher Renz, “Antebellum” also stars Gabourey Sidibe, Eric Lange, Jena Malone, Jack Huston, and Kiersey Clemons.
Veteran, syndicated Entertainment journalist Marie Moore reports on mainstream media and the Black diaspora. Facebook.com/TheFilmStrip Twitter: @thefilmstrip Instagram.com/thefilmstriptm
Search
The CultureCalendar: What's New & Black on TV
Trending
- Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip3 months ago
Vanessa Bryant: Pro Athletes Sliding in DMs of Kobe Bryant’s Widow
- Slider5 months ago
Clutch My Peaches!: Cynthia Bailey Reportedly Out and Offered Reduced #RHOA Role to Make Room for Phaedra Parks
- Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip4 months ago
Mike Pence Invites Candace Owens to White House for Talks on Race Relations
- George Floyd4 months ago
Jacob Pederson: St. Paul Police Officer Accused of Starting #GeorgeFloyd Riot [WATCH]
- Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip4 months ago
Trapped in the Closet? Fans Suspect Diddy’s New Girlfriend is Transgender [VIDEO]
- #BlackLivesMatter3 months ago
B(l)ack Stabbing Candace Owens Raising Funds for Cop who Killed Rayshard Brooks – Wants ATL Mayor Fired
- News3 months ago
Ms. Robbie of ‘Welcome to Sweetie Pies’ Claims Son’s Ex Won’t Allow Her to See Grandson [VIDEO]
- Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip4 months ago
Yasmine Jackson: Granddaughter of Joe Jackson Stabbed in Racially Charged Attack [PHOTOS]