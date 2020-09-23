Urban Videos
LisaRaye McCoy Says Bisexual Men Must Be Called Out, Given ‘Gay Test’ [VIDEO]
*LisaRaye McCoy is catching heat for labeling bisexual men as “suspect” during a recent episode of the web series “Cocktails With Queens.”
The actress was speaking with co-hosts Claudia Jordan, Syleena Johnson, and Vivica A. Fox about Andrew Gillum, the former Florida Democratic gubernatorial candidate who got caught up in a gay scandal earlier this year. He took a break from social media following the controversy and apparently went to rehab for substance abuse. During a recent conversation with Tamron Hall, Gillum came out as bisexual.
“You know what? I just, I think it’s so unfortunate because when you get busted, you know, and then you’re just forced to come on out with it, and it’s almost like he could’ve pleaded the fifth still,” McCoy said of the politician.
She then suggested he’s not really bisexual, but gay.
“Now he’s gotta come on out and say, well, you know what, I’m not completely completely gay, I’m just bi,” she said.
Fox noted that it’s “the world we are living in.”
“People are fluid,” she added. “They are not afraid to love who they might want to that night, baby.”
Fox said many downlow men mislead women into thinking they are “over here and then you come to find out they’re on both sides,” McCoy responded, “They gotta be outed! They gotta be busted!”
She then explained the “gay test” that women can use to confirm if their boyfriends and husbands prefer men.
McCoy suggested “using your finger a little bit” to see if the man enjoys it. If the does, he’s gay.
Watch the conversation via the YouTube video above.
Blind Items
BLIND ITEM: Former Married Couple Plotting PR Stunt
*The following Blind Item comes from Hollywood insider Enty Lawyer. Please address all inquiries and complaints to the original source.
There has been some back and forth talk between this former married couple of going out to dinner and making sure paps are there. It would make every cover of every tabloid in the world, so they are going to wait until there is something huge to promote.
Can you name the former married couple ?
#BlackLivesMatter
Officer Involved in Breonna Taylor Shooting Said ‘We Did the Ethical Thing That Night’
*One of the Louisville officers involved in the killing of Breonna Taylor insists he and his colleagues did nothing wrong on the night of the botched raid.
Taylor, 26, was shot eight times while sleeping in her bed with boyfriend Kenneth Walker when three plain clothes officers performed a no-knock arrest warrant at her Louisville apartment on March 13.
Three undercover officers, Myles Cosgrove, Brett Hankison and Sgt. Jonathan Mattingly, conducted an improper raid when they burst into Taylor’s home and fired at least 22 times.
Taylor was shot several times and died. One officer involved in her death was fired, the other two remain on the police force.
Mattingly sent a mass email to his department earlier this week, in which he defended his actions and slammed Mayor Greg Fischer, Public Safety Chief Amy Hess, and former Louisville Metro Police Chief Steve Conrad, per Complex.
The message, addressed to his “LMPD family,” begins “I’m here to tell you I’m sorry you have to go through this…. I’m sorry for the Mayor, Amy Hess, and Chief Conrad failed us in epic proportions for their own gain and to cover their asses.”
He goes on to call protesters “thugs.”
“You DO NOT DESERVE to be in this position. The position that allows thugs to get in your face and yell, curse, and degrade you. Throw bricks, bottles, and urine on you and expect you to do nothing … Your civil rights mean nothing, but the criminal has total autonomy.
The email was sent as Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron prepares to announce whether officers involved in Taylor’s death will face criminal charges.
Breaking: At least one of the officers involved in the raid on Breonna Taylor’s apartment was wearing a body camera. And at least one more was pictured wearing a body camera holder after the raid https://t.co/SrxWGBYlZt pic.twitter.com/VbKM9OQvqW
— Roberto Aram Ferdman (@robferdman) September 4, 2020
We previously reported.. the Louisville Metro Police Department is currently under a state of emergency “in anticipation” of the announcement.
The state of emergency suggests police officials are expecting an hostile response from the public once the announcement is made.
“… Regardless of the outcome (of the Kentucky attorney general’s decision) today or Wednesday, I know we did the legal, moral and ethical thing that night,” Mattingly continued. “It’s sad how the good guys are demonized, and the criminals are canonized.”
In a statement to CNN, Mattingly’s lawyer confirmed his client sent the email.
“Sgt. Mattingly sent an email to his colleagues last evening, expressing his support for them and their work in these difficult times,” Kent Wicker said. “As you will recall, he was shot and severely injured while serving this warrant. Like our entire community, he is hopeful that this process moves forward quickly, and that his fellow officers and the people of Louisville remain safe.”
Da Brat Gets Candid About Bisexuality and Past Romance with Allen Iverson
*Da Brat is opening up about her sexuality, relationship with girlfriend Jesseca DuPart and past romance with NBA icon Allen Iverson.
Months after coming out, the hip-hop star sat down with Kandi Burruss on her YouTube show “Speak On It” and dished about DuPart, whom she described as “my last” partner.
“I’m grown as hell,” she said. “I’ve been through so many situations and no one ever makes me feel the way she does.”
“As long as I’m happy, I feel like she would understand,” Da Brat added. “I would marry her but I got my own legal issues and my own life issues that I want to keep separate from hers. I’d not want to pull her into none of my s—.”
Asked if Iverson had any idea of her bisexuality at the time they dated, Da Brat explained, “I think he knew but we never talked about it. I met his whole family and we never talked about it.”
View this post on Instagram
Adding, “I used to wake up and pick his clothes out and cook breakfast. The things he liked, I just made sure he was happy. And he spoiled me and made sure I was happy.”
Da Brat said Iverson had “had a lot of stuff going on” in his personal life, with baby mamas and his kids — but their relationship “lasted for a good while.”
She said “the last straw” for her was when the two were chatting in a hotel hallway and a woman approached asking for Iverson.
“This half-naked bitch walks up the hallway looking for him. I’m sitting there with him [and] I’m like bitch you motherf—ing see me sit here with this n— and you still gonna say you’re looking for him?” she explained. “I must’ve molly wopped that bitch down the hall. I said I can’t do this, I can’t do this with you.”
“I faded out answering the calls and I just had to pull out and it eventually fizzled out,” she continued. “I heard he was f—ing this bitch, that bitch, bitches I knew, bitches I was cool with… I was like okay hoe. I was done.”
Burruss asked if Iverson was her last boyfriend, and Da Brat replied “He was not my last. And I wasn’t his last girlfriend either.”
Scroll up and watch their conversation via the YouTube video above.
