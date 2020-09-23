LisaRaye McCoy Says Bisexual Men Must Be Called Out, Given ‘Gay Test’ [VIDEO]

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

*LisaRaye McCoy is catching heat for labeling bisexual men as “suspect” during a recent episode of the web series “Cocktails With Queens.”

The actress was speaking with co-hosts Claudia Jordan, Syleena Johnson, and Vivica A. Fox about Andrew Gillum, the former Florida Democratic gubernatorial candidate who got caught up in a gay scandal earlier this year. He took a break from social media following the controversy and apparently went to rehab for substance abuse. During a recent conversation with Tamron Hall, Gillum came out as bisexual.

“You know what? I just, I think it’s so unfortunate because when you get busted, you know, and then you’re just forced to come on out with it, and it’s almost like he could’ve pleaded the fifth still,” McCoy said of the politician.

She then suggested he’s not really bisexual, but gay.

“Now he’s gotta come on out and say, well, you know what, I’m not completely completely gay, I’m just bi,” she said.

Fox noted that it’s “the world we are living in.”

“People are fluid,” she added. “They are not afraid to love who they might want to that night, baby.”

Fox said many downlow men mislead women into thinking they are “over here and then you come to find out they’re on both sides,” McCoy responded, “They gotta be outed! They gotta be busted!”

She then explained the “gay test” that women can use to confirm if their boyfriends and husbands prefer men.

McCoy suggested “using your finger a little bit” to see if the man enjoys it. If the does, he’s gay.

