Today’s Video
How Rep. Ilhan Omar Responded After Trump Told Rally ‘She’s Telling Us How to Run Our Country’ (Video)
*Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) on Tuesday night used basic facts to brilliantly clap back at President Trump after he attacked her during a campaign rally in Pennsylvania.
Trump said Omar, a refugee from Somalia who came to the U.S. as a child, is “telling us how to run our country” and taunted her, asking, “How is your country doing?”
Omar was not bothered. She responded on Twitter, “Firstly, this is my country & I am a member of the House that impeached you. Secondly, I fled civil war when I was 8. An 8-year-old doesn’t run a country even though you run our country like one.”
Watch Trump’s Tuesday remarks about Omar below:
The Minnesota lawmaker has been a favorite target of Trump throughout his presidency, using her criticism of Israel to paint her as anti-Semitic and saying at one point she and three other congresswomen of color – collectively known as The Squad – should “go back” to their countries. At a Trump rally last year, his followers broke out into a “send her back” chant directed at Omar.
Their feud comes as Trump tries to flip the reliably blue Minnesota in the presidential race, though former Vice President Joe Biden is still expected to win the Gopher State, and Omar is expected to handily win reelection in her solidly blue district that represents Minneapolis.
Entertainment
Michelle Obama to Drop In on ‘West Wing’ Reunion Table Read Benefiting Her Voter Drive (Video)
*For the first time in 17 years, the cast of 27-time Emmy Award winning NBC series “The West Wing” will reunite, along with creator Aaron Sorkin and executive producer/director Thomas Schlamme, for a special benefit stage presentation of a 2002 episode for HBO Max.
It’s happening on Oct. 15 and will support When We All Vote, a non-profit, nonpartisan organization co-chaired by Michelle Obama, who is scheduled to make a guest appearance, along with President Bill Clinton and Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda.
Cast members Rob Lowe, Dulé Hill, Allison Janney, Janel Moloney, Richard Schiff, Bradley Whitford, Anna Deavere Smith and Martin Sheen will reprise their roles from the third-season episode “Hartsfield’s Landing,” which premiered on February 27, 2002. The episode finds Sheen’s President Bartlet engaging both Sam (Rob Lowe) and Toby (Richard Schiff) in intricate chess matches that mirror the wily game of brinksmanship that Bartlet is playing with the Chinese, who are conducting war games in the Taiwan Strait. The Chinese threaten real war if Taiwan begins test firing its new U.S.-made Patriot defense missiles. Meanwhile, Josh (Bradley Whitford) is nervous about the 42 votes in a remote New Hampshire town’s election, which are counted immediately and always predict the winner of that state’s primary. Mischievous C.J. (Allison Janney) tries to upset Charlie (Dulé Hill) by hiding his copy of the President’s top-secret daily schedule — prompting a spate of playful tricks.
Watch clips from the original episode below:
A West Wing Special to Benefit When We All Vote is produced by Casey Patterson Entertainment in association with Warner Horizon Unscripted Television. Aaron Sorkin, Thomas Schlamme and Casey Patterson are the executive producers. Rob Paine is co-executive producer and Schlamme will serve as director.
Michelle Obama’s When We All Vote was founded to increase participation in America’s elections. WarnerMedia will make a donation to the organization and the production will strictly follow COVID Safe Way Forward Protocols.
Entertainment
‘Trump Eviscerates Trump’: A ‘Daily Show’ Montage of #45 Being Mocked By His Own Words (Watch)
*”The Daily Show” posted video Friday of President Trump being destroyed by the very words that he repeatedly uses to mock his Democratic presidential rival, Joe Biden.
For example, Trump’s claims about Biden “hiding in his basement” during quarantine was met with video of news reports about Trump literally hiding in his bunker during Black Lives Matter protests outside the White House. His claims that Biden is getting “slower and slower” were countered by the famous video of Trump lumbering gingerly down a ramp following a speech.
Also, video of Trump claiming that Biden must be on drugs, “doesn’t know where the hell he is,” “doesn’t know what’s going on,” “can’t put two sentences together” and is “playing politics with the virus” were brilliantly and hilariously met with receipts of Trump exhibiting the very behavior that he’s barking about.
Watch below:
#BlackLivesMatter
MD GOP Candidate Kim Klacik Drops ‘Part 2’ of Viral Campaign Ad Touring Baltimore Blight (Watch)
*Kim Klacik, the GOP congressional candidate from Baltimore, has a sequel to her viral video from August, where she walked the poor neighborhoods of the city and blamed its condition on longtime failed Democratic leadership.
In the her new ad released over the weekend, “Part 2: The Plan,” Klacik, continues walking the streets but is more specific with her ideas to better Baltimore, including school choice and offering tax credits for residents to buy and rehabilitate the city’s over 17,000 abandoned buildings. The clip ends with women of varied ages and races, all dressed in Republican red, filing in formation behind her as she walks forward. “Baltimore doesn’t have to vote Democrat,” she says at the end, with the women posed behind her.
Klacik is running to fill the vacant seat left by the late, legendary Democrat Rep. Elijah Cummings.
Watch her new ad below:
