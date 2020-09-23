How Rep. Ilhan Omar Responded After Trump Told Rally ‘She’s Telling Us How to Run Our Country’ (Video)

*Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) on Tuesday night used basic facts to brilliantly clap back at President Trump after he attacked her during a campaign rally in Pennsylvania.

Trump said Omar, a refugee from Somalia who came to the U.S. as a child, is “telling us how to run our country” and taunted her, asking, “How is your country doing?”

Omar was not bothered. She responded on Twitter, “Firstly, this is my country & I am a member of the House that impeached you. Secondly, I fled civil war when I was 8. An 8-year-old doesn’t run a country even though you run our country like one.”

Watch Trump’s Tuesday remarks about Omar below:

The Minnesota lawmaker has been a favorite target of Trump throughout his presidency, using her criticism of Israel to paint her as anti-Semitic and saying at one point she and three other congresswomen of color – collectively known as The Squad – should “go back” to their countries. At a Trump rally last year, his followers broke out into a “send her back” chant directed at Omar.

Their feud comes as Trump tries to flip the reliably blue Minnesota in the presidential race, though former Vice President Joe Biden is still expected to win the Gopher State, and Omar is expected to handily win reelection in her solidly blue district that represents Minneapolis.