Greg Palast Lawsuit Threat to Georgia Sec of State Raffensperger Joins with BLM to Reverse Illegal Purge
Breaking News:
The Secretary of State of Georgia, Brad Raffensperger, admitted to CNN that they did not use a postal service licensee to check the names and addresses of voters on their purge list to verify that they had moved (we did!). This means that his entire 2019 purge is illegal under the National Voter Registration Act, Section 8(c)(A).
In other words, he flat-out lied. He said he used a “respected licensee,” a complete fabrication.
Let the people vote, Mr. Raffensperger.
His office has reportedly said, “The Post Office is our licensee.” There is no such thing; that’s why the law specifically states, “Postal Service licensee”. The Palast Fund retained the USPS licensee, Merkle Inc. Now we know the key reason he removed tens of thousands of voters wrongly—disproportionately Black, low-income and young voters.
Today, Greg Palast and The Palast Investigative Fund’s attorney sent a formal, legal notice to Georgia’s Secretary of State.
The letter demands that the Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger review our evidence that he wrongly removed 198,351 voters from Georgia’s registration rolls.
This is follows the ACLU of Georgia’s release of the Palast report Georgia Voter Roll Purge Errors.
Furthermore, Palast Fund attorney Jeanne Mirer demanded that Raffensperger reveal the name of his so-called expert who gave him this bogus, racially biased purge list or face another legal action under the National Voter Registration Act.
THA NERVE! Wells Fargo CEO’s ‘Limited Pool of Black Talent’ Comment Not Going Down Very Well
Greg Palast already won a federal court ruling against Raffensperger in February of this year. “Do we really have to haul this guy back to court to find out the source of his Jim Crow list?”
Today The Palast Investigative team held a joint press conference with Black Voters Matter Fund founders LaTosha Brown and Cliff Albright.
Brown and Albright called on Raffensperger to restore all these voters’ registrations before the election.
LaTosha Brown commented, “This report shows that 200,000 people were illegally removed from the voter rolls, and the Sec. of State must restore their rights immediately. It was not the fault of these voters.”
Greg Palast said: “We are asking the Sec. of State to name the so-called expert, who by law must be a US Postal Service licensee, to meet with our experts, go over our list name by name and find out how his office got this so disastrously wrong—purging voters for moving from their registration residence—who never moved.”
Black Voters Matter with the Palast Fund will launch a campaign to contact the ’scrubbed voters’ by mail and other means to tell them they must re-register by October 5.
Our outreach campaign will be non-partisan: No voter of any party, of any race, should lose their vote, “because of the State’s mistake,” said LaTosha Brown.
Michelle Obama to Drop In on ‘West Wing’ Reunion Table Read Benefiting Her Voter Drive (Video)
*For the first time in 17 years, the cast of 27-time Emmy Award winning NBC series “The West Wing” will reunite, along with creator Aaron Sorkin and executive producer/director Thomas Schlamme, for a special benefit stage presentation of a 2002 episode for HBO Max.
It’s happening on Oct. 15 and will support When We All Vote, a non-profit, nonpartisan organization co-chaired by Michelle Obama, who is scheduled to make a guest appearance, along with President Bill Clinton and Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda.
Cast members Rob Lowe, Dulé Hill, Allison Janney, Janel Moloney, Richard Schiff, Bradley Whitford, Anna Deavere Smith and Martin Sheen will reprise their roles from the third-season episode “Hartsfield’s Landing,” which premiered on February 27, 2002. The episode finds Sheen’s President Bartlet engaging both Sam (Rob Lowe) and Toby (Richard Schiff) in intricate chess matches that mirror the wily game of brinksmanship that Bartlet is playing with the Chinese, who are conducting war games in the Taiwan Strait. The Chinese threaten real war if Taiwan begins test firing its new U.S.-made Patriot defense missiles. Meanwhile, Josh (Bradley Whitford) is nervous about the 42 votes in a remote New Hampshire town’s election, which are counted immediately and always predict the winner of that state’s primary. Mischievous C.J. (Allison Janney) tries to upset Charlie (Dulé Hill) by hiding his copy of the President’s top-secret daily schedule — prompting a spate of playful tricks.
Watch clips from the original episode below:
A West Wing Special to Benefit When We All Vote is produced by Casey Patterson Entertainment in association with Warner Horizon Unscripted Television. Aaron Sorkin, Thomas Schlamme and Casey Patterson are the executive producers. Rob Paine is co-executive producer and Schlamme will serve as director.
Michelle Obama’s When We All Vote was founded to increase participation in America’s elections. WarnerMedia will make a donation to the organization and the production will strictly follow COVID Safe Way Forward Protocols.
How Rep. Ilhan Omar Responded After Trump Told Rally ‘She’s Telling Us How to Run Our Country’ (Video)
*Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) on Tuesday night used basic facts to brilliantly clap back at President Trump after he attacked her during a campaign rally in Pennsylvania.
Trump said Omar, a refugee from Somalia who came to the U.S. as a child, is “telling us how to run our country” and taunted her, asking, “How is your country doing?”
Omar was not bothered. She responded on Twitter, “Firstly, this is my country & I am a member of the House that impeached you. Secondly, I fled civil war when I was 8. An 8-year-old doesn’t run a country even though you run our country like one.”
Watch Trump’s Tuesday remarks about Omar below:
The Minnesota lawmaker has been a favorite target of Trump throughout his presidency, using her criticism of Israel to paint her as anti-Semitic and saying at one point she and three other congresswomen of color – collectively known as The Squad – should “go back” to their countries. At a Trump rally last year, his followers broke out into a “send her back” chant directed at Omar.
Their feud comes as Trump tries to flip the reliably blue Minnesota in the presidential race, though former Vice President Joe Biden is still expected to win the Gopher State, and Omar is expected to handily win reelection in her solidly blue district that represents Minneapolis.
Oprah Winfrey & NAACP Voting Town Hall – OWN Your Vote: Our Lives Depend on It
*WASHINGTON, D.C. – Oprah Winfrey and OWN have joined together with the NAACP and national voting rights leaders to host “OWN Your Vote: Our Lives Depend On it,” a virtual conversation aimed to inspire and equip thousands of voters and community leaders with specific steps they can take to register to vote, request their absentee ballots, and mobilize voters throughout their community.
Slated to take place on September 24, 2020, at 8:00 PM EST, the hour-long conversation will include remarks from leaders in the fight for voting rights, including Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley, Stacey Abrams (Fair Fight), Minyon Moore (Power Rising), Tiffany Dena Loftin (NAACP Youth and College), Judith Browne Dianis, and other key leaders. Join this conversation by visiting bit.ly/OprahZoom and registering today!
“We are excited to work with OWN, Ms. Winfrey and other key voting rights leaders as we engage our members, activists, and community leaders around the country about the importance of this election and their vote,” said Derrick Johnson, president and CEO, NAACP. “Her voice during this critical time when communities not only need reassurance in their ability to affect change but encouragement and enlightenment on how to do so with clear impact cannot be overstated.”
As the nation reels from the effects of COVID-19, racial injustice, and voter suppression, OWN Your Vote seeks to shed light on the solution through a bipartisan registration and a get-out-the-vote campaign aimed at providing OWN’s audience of Black women with tools and resources to overcome voter suppression in the November election. The pro-social campaign connects people to urgent political actions and gives their concerns a powerful microphone by placing a spotlight on crucial community issues.
“OWN is proud to partner with the NAACP and prominent voting rights leaders to hold this important conversation to energize and engage our community to vote this November,” said Tina Perry, president of OWN. “This is a critical time in our history to come together and raise our voices.”
Along with shedding light on why this moment is paramount for Black women to use their voice, Ms. Winfrey will also moderate a panel discussion that will bring attention to barriers to voting, what everyone should know about this election, and how they can overcome voter suppression in their community.
The OWN Your Vote campaign has been informed by a study OWN conducted with over 700 Black women of voting age to identify critical issues affecting them. The political impact tracking study determined that affordable health care and racism/discrimination are the two most relevant issues to Black women this election season.
OWN Your Vote Partner Organizations include:
Advancement Project National Office
Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated
AME Church Social Action Commission
Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Incorporated
Fair Fight Action
Higher Heights Leadership Fund
Joseph and Evelyn Lowery Institute for Justice and Human Rights
The Kapor Center
The King Center (Martin Luther King, Jr. Center for Nonviolent Social Change, Inc.)
Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law
The Links, Incorporated
National Association for the Advancement of Colored People
NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund, Inc. (LDF)
National Council of Negro Women
National Urban League
Power Rising
Power to the Polls
Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Incorporated
Sistahs in Business Expo
Vote Run Lead
Vote.org
VoteAsIf.org
When We All Vote
Woke Vote
Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Incorporated
Link to OWN YOUR VOTE Website:
Social Media Handles:
FB: @OWNTV // http:// facebook.com/owntv
IG: @OWNYourVote // https://www.instagram.com/ownyourvote/
TW: @OWNYourVote // https://twitter.com/OWNYourVote
About NAACP
Founded in 1909 in response to the ongoing violence against Black people around the country, the NAACP (National Association for the Advancement of Colored People) is the largest and most pre-eminent civil rights organization in the nation. We have over 2,200 units and branches across the nation, along with well over 2M activists. Our mission is to secure the political, educational, social, and economic equality of rights to eliminate race-based discrimination and ensure the health and well-being of all persons.
The NAACP is a c4 organization (contributions are not tax-deductible), and we have a partner c3 organization known as NAACP Empowerment Programs (contributions are fully tax-deductible as allowed by the IRS).
NOTE: The Legal Defense Fund – also referred to as the NAACP-LDF was founded in 1940 as a part of the NAACP, but separated in 1957 to become a completely separate entity. It is recognized as the nation’s first civil and human rights law organization and shares our commitment to equal rights.
About OWN Your Vote
The OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network OWN YOUR VOTE initiative is a bipartisan registration and get-out-the-vote campaign partnering with national and local grassroots and voting rights organizations to provide tools and resources that will empower Black women to vote this November. Black women powerfully influence election outcomes, and OWN YOUR VOTE will support this group of voters to show up to the polls and help friends, family, and their community to do the same.
OWN Your Vote is designed to help Black women make a voting plan for this critical 2020 election cycle, by recognizing obstacles to voting including challenges around COVID-19, mail-in ballots, voter suppression, transportation, and changing protocols and poll locations; connecting the everyday issues critical to Black women to the issues appearing on the ballot; empowering this key voting block to own their voting story, and make a plan to ensure success at the polls; encouraging local community activism and leveraging personal networks; and collaborating with the voting rights partnership community to support mail-in voting, voter registration, volunteerism, transportation, and safety procedures.
About OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network
OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network is the first and only network named for, and inspired by, a single iconic leader. Oprah Winfrey’s heart and creative instincts inform the brand and the magnetism of the channel. OWN is a leading destination for a premium scripted and unscripted programming from today’s most innovative storytellers. The network’s robust lineup features original scripted cable series for African American women including popular dramas “Queen Sugar,” “Greenleaf,” “The Haves and the Have Nots,” “David Makes Man” and “Cherish the Day.” OWN is also #1 on Saturday nights for unscripted programming including “Iyanla: Fix My Life,” “Ready to Love,” “Love & Marriage: Huntsville,” “Family or Fiancé,” “Black Women OWN the Conversation,” “Girlfriends Check In” and “Black Love.” OWN connects with its audience wherever they are, inspiring conversation among a global community of like-minded viewers on social media and beyond. Launched on January 1, 2011, OWN is a joint venture between Harpo, Inc. and Discovery, Inc. The venture also includes award-winning digital platform Oprah.com. Access OWN anytime on WatchOWN.tv or across mobile devices and connected TVs.
source:
Kristin Silady / own.tv
