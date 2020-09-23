Good News: Vivica A. Fox Says She Does NOT Have COVID 19 Despite Positive Test

If you were watching E!’s “Live From the Red Carpet” Emmys pre-show today it was immediately obvious that the hosting team was not Giuliana Rancic and Vivica A. Fox.

So why were Brad Goreski and Nina Parker greeting folks, you’re no doubt asking? The answer is COVID-19.

In a video shared by E!, a few minutes into the show, Rancic explained the situation.

“Hey, everyone. As I go into my 20th year on the E! red carpet I have to say I do not take missing an award show lightly, but unfortunately this year is just so different,” Rancic shared with fans. “As part of E! and NBCUniversal’s very strict testing guidelines, especially before an event like this, I did find out that I tested positive for COVID-19. Now as much as I didn’t want to hear that, I’m very thankful I heard it before I traveled and possibly could have exposed other people. So for that, I’m thankful.”

Rancic continued, “As far as my health, I’m doing well. My husband Bill and our son [Duke] also did test positive, but we’re all doing well and taking care each other so I’m going to get back to doing that. But I just want to say I’m wishing you all the best and please protect yourselves and protect those around you. Take good care and I’ll see you on the next red carpet.”

As far as Vivica A. Fox is concerned, E!’s co-host Brad Goreski read a statement from the actress saying that she had to miss the broadcast because she was quarantining at home out of “an abundance of caution after testing positive for COVID-19, too.

According to sources, the hosts’ positive test result came within the past 24 hours, triggering last-minute changes in the network’s plans. Along with Ryan Seacrest, Rancic has been the face of E!’s red carpet coverage for the past two decades.

All we can say is WOW. Get well, ladies.