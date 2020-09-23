crime
Four Charged in Murder of Black Man Found Burning in Iowa Ditch [VIDEO]
*Four people have been arrested and charged in connection with the killing of Michael Ronnell Williams, a Black man whose body was found burning in a ditch in rural Iowa on September 16.
According to Iowa authorities, his death was “not a random act of violence.”
Williams was reportedly strangled at a home and his body dumped in rural Kellogg. He knew at least one of the suspects, Steven Vogel, 31, for years.
Vogel has been charged with first-degree murder and abuse of a corpse. The other suspects, Julia Cox, 55, Roy Garner, 57, and Cody Johnson, 29, face charges for abuse of a corpse, destruction of evidence, and accessory after the fact, per CNN.
The president of the local NAACP chapter said “We understand the fear this kind of incident evokes.”
Iowa DCI Special Agent Adam DeCamp said during a press conference on Tuesday that “no evidence has been found to show the acts against Michael Williams were motivated by his race.”
“Our mission from the very beginning and that will continue is to bring justice for Mike and Justice for his family,” said Grinnell Police Chief Dennis Reilly. “I just want to be clear to say: This was not a random act of violence. Those responsible for this heinous act knew each other.”
Williams’ death as been ruled a homicide by the medical examiner. The evidence is “consistent with strangulation,” DeCamp said.
“He was a family person,” said Williams’ ex-wife Janalee Boldt, with whom he shares five children. “His kids were always important,” she told CNN affiliate KCCI.
“My daughter will not let me outside in the dark by myself because she’s afraid of losing another parent,” Boldt added.
“Given that the current climate where racial justice is on the front burner for so many … we understand the fear this kind of incident evokes,” Andrews said.
“If there is something there, then we need to identify and address it. If there is not something there, we need to make sure that we have that clarity, as well. Any time there is a concern about the possibility of a racist act, that’s where we are,” Andrews added.
Louisville Police Declare State of Emergency ‘In Anticipation’ of Announcement in Breonna Taylor Case
*The Louisville Metro Police Department is currently under a state of emergency “in anticipation” of an announcement in the Breonna Taylor case.
Taylor, 26, was shot eight times while sleeping in her bed with her boyfriend Kenneth Walker when three plain clothes officers performed a no-knock arrest warrant at her Louisville apartment on March 13.
Three undercover Louisville officers, Myles Cosgrove, Brett Hankison and Sgt. Jonathan Mattingly, conducted an improper raid when they burst into Taylor’s home and fired at least 22 times, with bullets going into neighboring apartments, and “it was incredible that Mrs. Taylor was the only one killed,” said Rob Eggert, Walker’s defense attorney.
Taylor was shot several times and died. One officer involved in her death was fired, the other two remain on the police force.
As we previously reported, Taylor’s family will receive a $12 million settlement from the city over their wrongful death suit.
#BREAKING: A State of Emergency has been declared in Louisville, Kentucky in preparation of the grand jury decision for the Breonna Taylor case. LMPD has banned days off and is erecting barricades across the city. pic.twitter.com/vlcLfweJxh
— Hunter Cullen (@HunterJCullen) September 21, 2020
Sources told WAVE 3 News that the payout is “one of the largest settlements following an officer-involved shooting in Louisville police history.” The financial payment also comes with a series of police reforms, including that commanders must approve all search warrants in advance.
The settlement is in response to a wrongful death lawsuit that Taylor’s family filed against the city and its police department back in April
Both the FBI and the Kentucky state authorities are investigating Taylor’s death, and neither has announced any s preliminary findings.
The state of emergency suggests police officials are expecting an hostile response from the public.
White Bar Owner Indicted in Fatal Shooting of James Scurlock Dies by Suicide [VIDEO]
*Jake Gardner, the white bar owner who fatally shot a 22-year-old Black man during a Black Lives Matter protest in Omaha on May 30, has reportedly died by suicide.
An earlier report on EURweb noted that the alleged white supremacist had been charged with multiple felonies, including manslaughter in the killing of James Scurlock.
In a press release shared on Sunday, the Hillsboro Police Department stated:
Hillsboro Police Department officers responded to the 300 block of Southeast Ninth Avenue after a body was found outside a medical clinic. They discovered 38-year-old Jacob Gardner of Omaha, Nebraska dead.
The cause of death is under investigation, but officers are not seeking any suspects and there is no danger to the community.
Gardner was indicted by a Douglas County, Nebraska grand jury last week on charges stemming from the May 30 shooting death of James Scurlock in Omaha.
The grand jury rejected Gardner’s claims that he acted in self-defense. He also faced charges of attempted first-degree assault and making terroristic threats.
Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine refused to bring any charges against Gardner, citing self-defense. The case was then presented to a grand jury led by special prosecutor Fredrick D. Franklin..
“There was evidence that was gathered and presented to the grand jury about activity that Jake Gardner was engaged in prior to even coming in contact with James Scurlock,” Franklin said. “Evidence to reasonably be construed as an intent to use a firearm for purposes of killing someone. You will want to know what it is, and I can’t tell you about it. But what I can tell you is that that evidence comes primarily from Jake Gardner himself.”
A Yahoo News exclusive story outlined how a rushed investigation overlooked signs of Gardner’s racist past.
The quick decision to initially not file charges was viewed by many in the community as an example of the ingrained racism within the criminal justice system that has been the subject of nationwide protests.
Attorney Stu Dornan said Gardner “took his own life at his own hand.”
“Unfortunately there are two men who have died in a terrible tragedy,” Dornan said at a news confernece, Complex reports. “It’s a terrible tragedy for the Omaha community. It’s a terrible tragedy for James Scurlock and his family. Our condolences are with them and the condolences are with the Gardner family. It’s a terrible tragedy for the Gardner family and a terrible tragedy for this community.”
Gardner was reportedly facing 95 years in prison for the slaying of James Scurlock.
VIDEO: Police Dodge Bullets to Make Arrest
*TAMPA, Fla.—Police responding to a shooting at a Tampa nightclub found themselves under fire by a drive-by shooter.
The altercation, which was captured on video, took place outside a nightclub in the Jackson Heights neighborhood of Tampa in the early hours of Sept. 13. The Tampa Police Department arrested Michah Omari Dozier, 22, in connection with the shootings at Club 1828.
The suspect faces 10 counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on a law enforcement officer, aggravated battery with a firearm, and felon in possession of a firearm, police said.
Here’s how police said the shooting unfolded: At around 12.40 a.m., officers responded to reports of a gunfire inside the club that resulted in three patrons and a security guard being hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries. While investigating, police said gunshots were fired at officers, a security guard and patrons from a vehicle traveling north toward Hillsborough Avenue. With police vehicles in pursuit, the suspect’s car crashed a few blocks away. Its three occupants fled on foot and were subsequently captured.
The trio of suspects have been identified, and two were released pending the investigation. Dozier, who the police say was driving, remains in custody.
The Tampa gunfire is one of 453 mass shootings that have taken place thus far this year across the U.S. according to the Gun Violence Archive. (The archive defines mass shootings as any in which four or more people are shot and/or killed.)
(Edited by Stephen Gugliociello and Matthew Hall)
