Deion Sanders Talks New Jackson State Head Coach Gig, HBCUs and Bomani Jones Comment (Watch)

*ATLANTA – With one in 10 eligible voters now between the ages of 18 and 23 – an estimated 73 million voters of color, and as millions of children and young adults across the nation prepare to return to school in the face of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and the new protocols it necessitates, Usher’s New Look (UNL) today announced its fall 2020 educational programming that marks its most extensive back-to-school initiative since the Foundation launched 21 years ago.

A major highlight of the robust fall curriculum and programs is the relaunch of UNL’s groundbreaking I Can’t, But You Can campaign, a youth-led voter registration and awareness initiative designed to equip young people between the ages of 12-19 with educational insights about democracy and the democratic process. I Can’t, But You Can also offers youth various opportunities to impact upcoming elections, with the goal of impacting policies and positive outcomes in their communities across the country.

In light of the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, the campaign has been reimagined into a predominantly virtual experience, launching on Thursday, September 24 (Registration Link). Among the topics to be covered are: the definition of democracy and how it is exercised in the U.S.; a review of voting rights and the Constitution; the importance and impact of voting on federal, local, and state levels; a thorough review and explanation of the Presidential election process; and an analysis of how technology and social media platforms can be leveraged to increase awareness and voter turnout. The launch event will also feature live performances and opportunities for participants to engage in virtual fellowship and collaborative activities.

Originally launched in 2008, UNL’s I Can’t, But You Can campaign harnesses the power and energy of young people to increase the number of registered voters around the country. In 2008, youth-led rallies were held in nine cities (Atlanta, Boston, Cleveland, Denver, Detroit, New Orleans, Los Angeles, New York, and Oakland).

“Usher’s New Look is proud to re-launch our I Can’t, But You Can campaign to help our young people become better informed about democracy and the democratic process,” says Careshia Moore, president and CEO of Usher’s New Look.” “Now more than ever, young people have the power to impact change. So in keeping with UNL’s mission to activate, motivate and inspire the power within our young people, we are pleased to be at the forefront of the conversation and to be driving that conversation into action.

And this is just the tipping point, as our programming calendar for the fall and through the rest of the year is more robust than ever.”

Adds Geoff Streat, COO of Usher’s New Look, “We designed this campaign to allow participants to engage with speakers, performers and experts all gathered to collaboratively unpack the history of voting and voting rights, the importance of voting, and how elections are conducted in the U.S. This virtual summit will be followed in subsequent weeks by a series of virtual sessions with content experts on voter mobilization, voting rights, and other related topics to facilitate expanded dialogues around the I Can’t, But You Can curriculum. Additionally, youth will have the opportunity to participate in voter outreach efforts, including through socially distanced events and digital platforms.”

This year, UNL will also offer new content and expanded developmental and educational avenues for students to learn and engage virtually. Highlights include a new Disruptivator Club concept, modeled after Debate or other high school clubs where students will have the opportunity to, learn and demonstrate leadership skills, collaborate and “disruptivate” issues such as access, voting, mental health, racial injustice and more. The Disruptivator Clubs will also provide safe and positive environments for teens to discuss the effects of racism, socioeconomic inequality and the COVID-19 pandemic on their mental health and overall well-being. The Clubs will allow more students throughout the world to engage with the Usher’s New Look curriculum that currently serves over 150 students each year.

“Developing effective solutions to complex issues like racial injustice, climate change, and public health crises requires leadership that represents the interests of the people that put them in office. While we are seeing unprecedented numbers of citizens (including youth under the age of 18) taking to the streets to voice their outrage and desire for change, it is imperative that we also express our voice through voting. Even though voting is reserved for individuals 18 and over, youth can share their voices and impact elections outside of casting ballots,” concludes Ms. Moore.

About Usher’s New Look

Usher’ New Look was founded 21 years ago by musical performer Usher Raymond as a young man barely out of his teens. Since then, the Foundation has been at the forefront of driving conversation into action and mobilizing communities – including the private sector – and the public to work together around the issues of community empowerment, youth development, economic disparities and health. Over the course of 21 years, the organization has served more than 50,000 young people and has galvanized a movement towards positive change in how young people of color perceive themselves and the world around them.

UNL offers comprehensive programming that develops passion-driven, global leaders from middle school through college. Throughout the summer of 2020, UNL hosted 300 high school and college-level students for its annual Summer Leadership Academy, as well as a landmark UNL Disruptivate Racial Inequity & Mental Health Trauma Summit.

UNL is on a mission to transform the lives of underserved youth through a 10-year comprehensive program that develops passion-driven, global leaders. UNL’s peer-to-peer program model and curriculum provides Access, Awareness and Empowerment to youth in underserved communities, in order to guide them on a pathway to leadership and help them make educational and career choices that match their passions.

