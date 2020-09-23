Education
Deion Sanders Talks New Jackson State Head Coach Gig, HBCUs and Bomani Jones Comment (Watch)
*On his new podcast “21st & Prime” on Sunday, Deion Sanders announced that he would be the new head football coach at Jackson State.
The Mississippi HBCU followed Monday with its own announcement, quoting Prime Time as saying “It’s my desire to continue this storied tradition and history of JSU and prayerfully bring more national recognition to the athletes, the university, the Sonic Boom of the South, and HBCUs in general.”
Today, the Pro Football Hall of Fame member spoke about the new gig and the state of HBCUs in general during an appearance on ESPN’s “First Take.” Sanders also addressed comments from ESPN personality Bomani Jones that declared Sanders would “fail” in his new job if he focuses on himself and not the players.
First, Bomani’s comments below (or here), then, Sanders addressing Jones on “First Take” Wednesday morning (Sept. 23, 2020).
Texas Teacher, Literally Named Lilli White, Was Fired for Refusing to Stop Wearing her BLM Mask at School (Video)
*A white teacher in San Antonio says she was fired after she declined to stop wearing a Black Lives Matter face mask at the school.
Lillian White was a teacher at Great Hearts Western Hills, a charter school on the city’s north side. According to KENS, she started attending weekly in-person training sessions at the school in July, wearing homemade masks printed with the phrases, “Black Lives Matter” and “Silence is Violence.”
“For about a week and a half I was wearing these masks and no one said anything. A couple of the other teachers came up and asked for some if I had any extras and I made them some,” White told KENS.
But she says one Friday, she received a text message from the assistant principal, saying, “We’d like you to stop wearing these masks. Parents will be coming around more and we don’t discuss the current political climate.”
White says she continued to wear the mask, citing her commitment to what Black Lives Matter stands for. She told KENS: “This is human rights and it should be something that is promoted at our school. It’s an excuse to not talk about it by saying this is politics, talk about it on your own time. It’s just an excuse because they’re uncomfortable with the conversation.”
Great Hearts Texas Superintendent Daniel Scoggin emailed the following statement to KENS regarding White’s termination:
Great Hearts respects the privacy of all current and former employees and as a result does not issue public comment on specific personnel matters. On the question related to face coverings, Great Hearts enacted, in this unprecedented pandemic environment, a policy that face coverings have no external messages. This policy was authored by school leaders and teachers in service to the learning environment of our classrooms.
Great Hearts was founded and exists today to serve the innate dignity and worth of every human being. We stand with the Black community and all who are suffering. Great Hearts deplores bigotry and its crushing effects on all those subjected to it. Great Hearts is committed to an America where racism, violence, and injustice do not happen, because such acts find no home in the hearts of a great people.
Watch an interview with White below from KENS:
Ushers’ New Look Announces National Voting Registration Initiative for High School/College Students
*ATLANTA – With one in 10 eligible voters now between the ages of 18 and 23 – an estimated 73 million voters of color, and as millions of children and young adults across the nation prepare to return to school in the face of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and the new protocols it necessitates, Usher’s New Look (UNL) today announced its fall 2020 educational programming that marks its most extensive back-to-school initiative since the Foundation launched 21 years ago.
A major highlight of the robust fall curriculum and programs is the relaunch of UNL’s groundbreaking I Can’t, But You Can campaign, a youth-led voter registration and awareness initiative designed to equip young people between the ages of 12-19 with educational insights about democracy and the democratic process. I Can’t, But You Can also offers youth various opportunities to impact upcoming elections, with the goal of impacting policies and positive outcomes in their communities across the country.
In light of the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, the campaign has been reimagined into a predominantly virtual experience, launching on Thursday, September 24 (Registration Link). Among the topics to be covered are: the definition of democracy and how it is exercised in the U.S.; a review of voting rights and the Constitution; the importance and impact of voting on federal, local, and state levels; a thorough review and explanation of the Presidential election process; and an analysis of how technology and social media platforms can be leveraged to increase awareness and voter turnout. The launch event will also feature live performances and opportunities for participants to engage in virtual fellowship and collaborative activities.
Originally launched in 2008, UNL’s I Can’t, But You Can campaign harnesses the power and energy of young people to increase the number of registered voters around the country. In 2008, youth-led rallies were held in nine cities (Atlanta, Boston, Cleveland, Denver, Detroit, New Orleans, Los Angeles, New York, and Oakland).
THIS IS INTERESTING: Ben Crump and Geo. Clinton Hold News Conference Outside Sony Music HQ on ‘Let’s Get It On’ Copyright Case
“Usher’s New Look is proud to re-launch our I Can’t, But You Can campaign to help our young people become better informed about democracy and the democratic process,” says Careshia Moore, president and CEO of Usher’s New Look.” “Now more than ever, young people have the power to impact change. So in keeping with UNL’s mission to activate, motivate and inspire the power within our young people, we are pleased to be at the forefront of the conversation and to be driving that conversation into action.
And this is just the tipping point, as our programming calendar for the fall and through the rest of the year is more robust than ever.”
Adds Geoff Streat, COO of Usher’s New Look, “We designed this campaign to allow participants to engage with speakers, performers and experts all gathered to collaboratively unpack the history of voting and voting rights, the importance of voting, and how elections are conducted in the U.S. This virtual summit will be followed in subsequent weeks by a series of virtual sessions with content experts on voter mobilization, voting rights, and other related topics to facilitate expanded dialogues around the I Can’t, But You Can curriculum. Additionally, youth will have the opportunity to participate in voter outreach efforts, including through socially distanced events and digital platforms.”
This year, UNL will also offer new content and expanded developmental and educational avenues for students to learn and engage virtually. Highlights include a new Disruptivator Club concept, modeled after Debate or other high school clubs where students will have the opportunity to, learn and demonstrate leadership skills, collaborate and “disruptivate” issues such as access, voting, mental health, racial injustice and more. The Disruptivator Clubs will also provide safe and positive environments for teens to discuss the effects of racism, socioeconomic inequality and the COVID-19 pandemic on their mental health and overall well-being. The Clubs will allow more students throughout the world to engage with the Usher’s New Look curriculum that currently serves over 150 students each year.
“Developing effective solutions to complex issues like racial injustice, climate change, and public health crises requires leadership that represents the interests of the people that put them in office. While we are seeing unprecedented numbers of citizens (including youth under the age of 18) taking to the streets to voice their outrage and desire for change, it is imperative that we also express our voice through voting. Even though voting is reserved for individuals 18 and over, youth can share their voices and impact elections outside of casting ballots,” concludes Ms. Moore.
About Usher’s New Look
Usher’ New Look was founded 21 years ago by musical performer Usher Raymond as a young man barely out of his teens. Since then, the Foundation has been at the forefront of driving conversation into action and mobilizing communities – including the private sector – and the public to work together around the issues of community empowerment, youth development, economic disparities and health. Over the course of 21 years, the organization has served more than 50,000 young people and has galvanized a movement towards positive change in how young people of color perceive themselves and the world around them.
UNL offers comprehensive programming that develops passion-driven, global leaders from middle school through college. Throughout the summer of 2020, UNL hosted 300 high school and college-level students for its annual Summer Leadership Academy, as well as a landmark UNL Disruptivate Racial Inequity & Mental Health Trauma Summit.
UNL is on a mission to transform the lives of underserved youth through a 10-year comprehensive program that develops passion-driven, global leaders. UNL’s peer-to-peer program model and curriculum provides Access, Awareness and Empowerment to youth in underserved communities, in order to guide them on a pathway to leadership and help them make educational and career choices that match their passions.
15 Helpful Tips for Students: How to Avoid Plagiarism in Your Essays
*Plagiarism is a massive problem at every academic level, and students often struggle to avoid the pitfall of plagiarism while navigating the complex art of essay writing.
The consequences of plagiarism can be extremely serious, from failing an assignment to failing an entire course. If you are looking for some help avoiding plagiarism, we have you covered.
Our list of fifteen tips for avoiding plagiarism will help you to produce original, quality essays every time. Let’s take a look at some of the best ways to steer clear of plagiarism when you write your next essay.
- Learn the definition of plagiarism. By understanding what plagiarism is and is not, you will be more likely to avoid committing plagiarism as you write your own paper. Ignorance may be bliss, but it won’t help you avoid costly errors.
- Review your college’s academic honesty policy. Each school treats plagiarism a little differently, particularly in distinguishing between accidental plagiarism and intentional dishonesty. Be sure you know the consequences at your college for any plagiarism problems.
- Paraphrase rather than quote. When you use material from your sources, make it a practice to rewrite everything in your own words. If you don’t borrow any language, you can’t accidentally forget to put quotation marks around it
- Quote sources using quotation marks. Whenever you do borrow the exact language of a source, use quotation marks to clearly distinguish between your words and those of your source.
- Cite your sources whenever you use them. Don’t wait until the end of the paper to go back and sprinkle in citations. Whenever you use material from a source, add a citation right then and there to make sure you’ve documented your work thoroughly.
- Fill out your reference list as you go. Avoid accidentally forgetting a source by adding each source to your reference list as you use it rather than waiting until the end to try to compile the entire list all at once.
- Double-check your reference list. When you’ve finished your paper, make sure every in-text citation matches up to a source in the reference list in order to ensure that your paper’s sources are all present and accounted for.
- Be enthusiastic about your topic. Often, plagiarism is the result of a lack of interest and enthusiasm, which translates into carelessness. Write about what you love so you’ll be more likely to do the research and put in the effort to write it right.
- Know what not to cite. Common knowledge doesn’t have to be cited, so write about it in your own words to reduce the chances that you might accidentally plagiarize by trying to use someone else’s formulation of a common fact.
- Use an outline to plan your paraphrases and quotes. By outlining your paper before you begin, you’ll be able to identify when and where you will paraphrase and quote to make sure you know where all the citations need to go. This will also help you to ensure that you have the right balance between your own original ideas and those you borrow from others.
- Use a plagiarism checker to spot problem areas. Run your paper through an online plagiarism detection service and use the report you receive to identify potential problem spots in your paper that you can then go back and manually review.
- Use quality sources. When you use sources you find through a search engine search, you might run across plagiarized material, and using it can cause problems in your own paper. Evaluate each source’s credibility before you begin using it to make sure you are using only the best sources.
- Check image permissions. Yes, you can plagiarize images, charts, and graphs as much as you can text. Be sure that you have proper permissions and have given appropriate credit to the creators of any images, charts, or graphs you use in your paper.
- Slow down. Plagiarism is more likely to happen when you are racing through an essay. Going too fast can lead to carelessness, which in turn can create the conditions that lead to plagiarism. Slow down to make sure you do things the right way.
- Get professional help. Using an essay writing service can show you the right way to write your essay and work with sources without plagiarizing. A team of professional essay writers know how to create plagiarism-free papers and will be happy to help you create one, too.
