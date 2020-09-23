Blind Items
BLIND ITEM: Former Married Couple Plotting PR Stunt
*The following Blind Item comes from Hollywood insider Enty Lawyer. Please address all inquiries and complaints to the original source.
There has been some back and forth talk between this former married couple of going out to dinner and making sure paps are there. It would make every cover of every tabloid in the world, so they are going to wait until there is something huge to promote.
Can you name the former married couple ?
Blind Items
BLIND ITEM: Killer Secrets
*The following Blind Item comes from Hollywood insider Enty Lawyer. Please address all inquiries and complaints to the original source.
The getting divorced rapper who is going to be asking for some child support money from his much more famous wife, has some new questions he needs to answer to authorities about the death of a man that knew some very intimate secrets about the rapper.
Can you name the rapper and his wife?
Blind Items
BLIND ITEM: Family Secrets Will Be Exposed
*The following Blind Item comes from Hollywood insider Enty Lawyer. Please address all inquiries and complaints to the original source.
… The marriage is in trouble. The thing is though, if there is a split, there will be hundreds of Tweets exposing the reality family for everything under the sun and you can’t put that back in the closet. Every last secret. Plus, with recent events, I think there would be a very good chance of another suicide attempt.
Can you name the couple and the reality TV family ?
Blind Items
BLIND ITEM: The Mysterious Sex Tape
*The following Blind Item comes from Hollywood insider Enty Lawyer. Please address all inquiries and complaints to the original source.
This permanent A+ list singing diva blames drugs on the sex tape she made with an A+ list celeb many years ago. The question of whether this recording still exists is something the celebrity has been very cagey about, but everyone is afraid to call his bluff.
Can you name the diva and her alleged sextape partner?
Search
The CultureCalendar: What's New & Black on TV
Trending
- Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip3 months ago
Vanessa Bryant: Pro Athletes Sliding in DMs of Kobe Bryant’s Widow
- Slider5 months ago
Clutch My Peaches!: Cynthia Bailey Reportedly Out and Offered Reduced #RHOA Role to Make Room for Phaedra Parks
- Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip4 months ago
Mike Pence Invites Candace Owens to White House for Talks on Race Relations
- George Floyd4 months ago
Jacob Pederson: St. Paul Police Officer Accused of Starting #GeorgeFloyd Riot [WATCH]
- Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip4 months ago
Trapped in the Closet? Fans Suspect Diddy’s New Girlfriend is Transgender [VIDEO]
- #BlackLivesMatter3 months ago
B(l)ack Stabbing Candace Owens Raising Funds for Cop who Killed Rayshard Brooks – Wants ATL Mayor Fired
- News3 months ago
Ms. Robbie of ‘Welcome to Sweetie Pies’ Claims Son’s Ex Won’t Allow Her to See Grandson [VIDEO]
- Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip4 months ago
Yasmine Jackson: Granddaughter of Joe Jackson Stabbed in Racially Charged Attack [PHOTOS]