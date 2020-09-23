Health
Avoid Wildfire-Related Sicknesses: Check Air Quality to Protect Your Health
*This year’s wildfire season has already been out of the ordinary. About 3.3 million acres have burned across vast tracts of California, Oregon and Washington. The areas surrounding those places have also been affected by dangerous levels of smoke over the last few weeks.
Although the skies in the Bay Area are no longer orange and the air quality has improved, wildfire season is not over. Therefore, officials are advising people living close to wildfires to learn more about how air quality affects their health.
“Anytime we have any major wildfires, we often see some very high levels of air pollution,” said Dr. Jo Kay Ghosh, the Health Effects Officer at South Coast Air Quality Management District, the regulatory agency responsible for improving air quality for large areas of Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside and San Bernardino counties.
She spoke to California Black Media about how unhealthy air quality affects our health.
“Most of us have been experiencing burning eyes, or a scratchy throat, a headache, or coughing,” she said. But for some people, these high levels of particle air pollution can cause more serious health problems such as chest pain, difficulty breathing, asthma attacks and heart attack.”
Some Black communities in California are already exposed to higher levels of air pollution. A number of studies have found that that dangerous amounts of contaminants continue to poison the air in African-American and lower-income areas even as they decrease in higher-income and predominantly White areas.
Several studies have also found that wildfires are growing contributors to fine-particle pollution across the West Coast. Though the long-term health effects of exposure to fine-particle pollution and smog are well-established, there has been little research on the long-term effects of wildfire smoke, according to environmental experts.
MORE NEWS: Gabrielle Union to Host ‘Friends’ Table Read with All Black Actors
“We know that some communities that are living near a lot of sources of air pollution like freeways or areas where there’s a lot of industrial activity, we know that these communities are often disproportionately impacted by these types of health conditions. So whenever we have this kind of poor air quality during wildfires, we definitely recommend to take precaution because these high levels of pollution can cause some serious health problems,” Ghosh said.
The U.S. Air Quality Index (AQI) measures the amount of air pollution on a scale from 0 to 500. It increases as air quality gets worse, with an AQI value over 300 representing hazardous air quality. When the AQI reaches between 101 and 150, members of sensitive groups may experience health effects, and at 151 or higher, members of the general public may experience health effects, with the risk getting higher as the AQI increases.
Ghosh recommends that community members check their air quality frequently, as conditions can change quickly. South Coast Air Quality Management District has an air quality app available on their website in both English and Spanish.
“When we have wildfire conditions, your air quality can change hour to hour and sometimes even within a few minutes, because the wind conditions really affect which direction the smoke is going. Some areas might see moderate air quality, and maybe in the next hour, it might go all the way up to unhealthy. So definitely check what the conditions are in your area at that time.”
Ghosh says there are a few preventive measures all Californians affected by poor quality of air — or who live near wildfires — can take, too, to manage their health.
“If you’re seeing that your air quality in your area is unhealthy, try to stay indoors if your doors and windows shut. If you have an air conditioner, air purifier you can run that to help filter out particles that may have gotten indoors. But you know those units can be pretty expensive. So actually, there are some instructions available to create a temporary air purifier. If you can get a box fan and a disposable air filter, you can create a temporary air filter that you can use it in a bedroom.”
The South Coast AQMD app is available at aqmd.gov/mobileapp.
source: Quinci LeGardye | California Black Media
Health
VIDEO: Want to Stay in Shape While Stuck at Home? Yanet Garcia Goes Viral Showing How
*Love to work out, but wary of going to the gym in the face of the pandemic? You’re not alone.
Exercise is Medicine, a global health initiative managed by the American College of Sports Medicine, offers this explanation for such reluctance:
“Based on what we know about how the virus moves from one person to another, it is recommended to avoid public gatherings and keep a social distance of 6 feet (1.83 meter) or more. That, along with advice related to personal care (hand washing, not touching your face) has created concern about exercising in gyms, where hundreds of people are in and out every day.”
So what are some alternative strategies for staying fit while staying at home? Here are suggestions from a variety of healthcare sources:
* The ACSM suggestions include aerobic activities (put some music on and walk briskly around the house or up and down the stairs for 10–15 minutes two-three times per day; dance to your favorite music; jump rope (if your joints can handle it); and use a home cardio machine) or get in some strength training (by doing squats or sit-to-stands from a sturdy chair, push-ups against a wall, the kitchen counter or the floor; and lunges or single leg step-ups on stairs).
* The World Health Organization offers these ideas: “Try to reduce long periods of time spent sitting by taking short 3-5 minute breaks every 20-30 minutes. Simply stand up and stretch or even better, take a walk around the house, up and down the stairs, or into the garden… Set up a regular routine to be active every day, as doing so helps you stick with that plan.”
The ACSM, WHO and other health organizations also suggest participating in video workouts or those posted on social media. Among the influencers in the latter camp working to keep their followers active during the lockdown is Yanet Garcia, a 29-year-old in Mexico City who has gone viral posting clips to Instagram of herself working out.
One such video shows Garcia dancing to the song “La Curiosidad” by Jay Wheeler featuring Myke Towers. When Garcia shared the clip to her 13.4 million followers on Instagram, she quickly racked up 750,000 views.
In another video, the former TV weather girl is seen performing a series of exercises in a stairwell. She accompanied the clip with the message, “If you want it, you can do it. 84 floors, there are no excuses!”
But perhaps her most popular video shows Garcia performing “the Beyonce strut” to “Crazy in Love.” That clip went viral, with 2.7 million views.
(Edited by Matthew Hall and Stephen Gugliociello)
The post VIDEO: Want to Stay in Shape While Stuck at Home? Yanet Garcia Goes Viral Showing How appeared first on Zenger News.
Coronavirus
Alicia Keys Surprises Frontline Workers with New Music on ‘GMA’ (Watch)
*On Thursday’s “Good Morning America” Alicia Keys thanked essential workers on the frontline of America’s ongoing COVID-19 pandemic with a trio of songs at a safe social distance.
During the event in New York City to honor nurses Charles Alfred and Chinyere Okoro, the 15-time Grammy winner sang a trio of songs, “Good Job” and “Love Looks Better” from her new album, “Alicia,” and her NYC anthem “Empire State of Mind.”
Keys, 39, also spoke about her upcoming album — her first since 2016 — as well as her new book, “More Myself,” which she considers a “companion piece” to the self-titled album, out Friday. She said on GMA, “The book takes you up to today and the music takes you from today on. It’s definitely about all sides of us as people.
“I have so many sides to myself — we all do — and I’ve been embracing that on this music, so you’re going to love it,” she added. “It’s going to take you to many places and many reflections.”
Watch her interview and performances below or view here at goodmorningamerica.com.
“Good Job” and “Empire State of Mind”
“Love Looks Better”
Coronavirus
Anti-Masker Buffoonery: Target Dance Mob; South Dakota School Board; Dr. Phil Grills ‘Trader Joe’s Karen’ (Watch)
*A flurry of anti-masker antics have gone viral in recent days, from the “Trader Joe’s Karen” who now tells Dr. Phil that she is not a Karen, to the man who had to be dragged out of a South Dakota school board meeting, to the “flash mob” dancing maskless through the aisles of a Florida Target.
The Target Tomfoolery involved a bunch of maskless demonstrators – some in MAGA gear – barreling through the store while hollering, “This is America!” and yelling at customers to take off their masks – as Twisted Sister’s “We’re Not Gonna Take It” blared from someone’s phone. According to HuffPost, the video, “apparently taken by someone shopping in the store, popped up on Reddit, and later on Twitter.”
Swinging West to South Dakota, police physically dragged this maskless man out of a school board meeting about the district’s mask mandate. According to the Mitchell Republic, the man has been identified as Reed Bender, a local resident who has spoken out against mask mandates in the past. He refused to wear a mask during the meeting, even after district officials offered him one. So Superintendent Joe Graves called the cops.
And then there’s this lady, who went viral in June after having a mask meltdown at her local Trader Joe’s in North Hollywood, Calif. She’s gone viral again after appearing on Dr. Phil to explain herself. “I am not a Karen,” she said on the show.
Search
The CultureCalendar: What's New & Black on TV
Trending
- Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip3 months ago
Vanessa Bryant: Pro Athletes Sliding in DMs of Kobe Bryant’s Widow
- Slider5 months ago
Clutch My Peaches!: Cynthia Bailey Reportedly Out and Offered Reduced #RHOA Role to Make Room for Phaedra Parks
- Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip4 months ago
Mike Pence Invites Candace Owens to White House for Talks on Race Relations
- George Floyd4 months ago
Jacob Pederson: St. Paul Police Officer Accused of Starting #GeorgeFloyd Riot [WATCH]
- Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip4 months ago
Trapped in the Closet? Fans Suspect Diddy’s New Girlfriend is Transgender [VIDEO]
- #BlackLivesMatter3 months ago
B(l)ack Stabbing Candace Owens Raising Funds for Cop who Killed Rayshard Brooks – Wants ATL Mayor Fired
- News3 months ago
Ms. Robbie of ‘Welcome to Sweetie Pies’ Claims Son’s Ex Won’t Allow Her to See Grandson [VIDEO]
- Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip4 months ago
Yasmine Jackson: Granddaughter of Joe Jackson Stabbed in Racially Charged Attack [PHOTOS]