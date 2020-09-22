Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip
Vanessa Bryant Fires Back At Her Mother’s ‘AUDACITY to Speak ‘Negatively of Me!’
*As many of you know, over the weekend, EURweb was one of the first news outlets to report that Kobe Bryant‘s mother-in-law, Sofia Blaine had gone on a Spanish TV show and accused her daughter Vanessa of basically abandoning her.
Sofia Blaine told Univision’s ‘El Gorda y La Flaca’ show that Vanessa Bryant told her to “get out” of the house after NBA star’s death.
On top of that she claims Vanessa ordered her to give a vehicle back.
“She told me, ‘I need you to get out of this house.’ She also told me that she wanted her car and she wants it now.”
INTERESTING STORY: Texas Teacher, Literally Named Lilli White, Was Fired for Refusing to Stop Wearing her BLM Mask at School (Video)
OK, there you have it straight from mom’s mouth, but Vanessa ain’t havin’ it. She provided a statement to the program in response to her mother’s claims.
“My husband and daughter passed away unexpectedly, and yet my mother had the audacity to do a television interview speaking negatively of me while shedding tears for a car and a house that were not in her name,” she wrote.
“She has removed all her diamond jewellery, emptied the apartment I provided, and put away the furniture to make it look like she doesn’t have my support.
“My husband and I have supported her financially for the past 20 years, and continue to do so, in addition to her monthly alimony.
“Contrary to previous reports, she has not been physically present or emotionally supportive of my daughters and me after my husband and daughter passed away.
“Now I see what is most important to my mother and it’s more than painful. I hope that everything that is coming out about our personal relationship ends here.”
Obviously SOMETHING has gone done between mother and daughter and it ain’t pretty. And it’s playing out in public. Not a good look.
We can only wonder what he real story is between these two
Kanye Responds to Mase Saying Rapper Owes Him a Public Apology
*Kanye West has responded to Mase for criticizing him on the track “Devil in a New Dress,” over his decision to quit rap and turn his life over to Christ.
West has been on a crusade lately against the music industry, comparing it to “slavery” over the suffocating contracts that artists choose to sign. Ye claims to be a God warrior these days, but he previously criticized Mase for stepping away from spotlight at the height of his career.
In 1999, Mase announced he was donen with music and opted to instead go off and pursue “a calling from god.”
Last week, the hip-hop-star-turned-pastor posted a message to Kanye, calling on him to apologize over his previous comments about Mase answering God’s call.
“Much of what you are feeling has been expressed before. But when I was saying it, the same system and mindset that you are fighting against today, used you to shame me for leaving the very same system!” Mase wrote on Instagram on Friday .
READ MORE: Kanye West Says ‘JAY-Z is My Brother’ Following Tweet About Master Recordings
Ma$e is right about that line … I always felt funny about that line … Ma$e is one of my favorite rappers and I based a lot of my flows off of him … I’m the king of “ooh can I get away with this bars” so I reap what I sow when the next generation does the same to me.
— ye (@kanyewest) September 21, 2020
He then noted the line in Kanye’s 2010 record “Devil In a New Dress,” in which he rapped: “Don’t leave while you’re hot, that’s how Mase screwed up.”
“… I know today you may see it very differently so… You owe me (and my family) a public #apology and then some, if anyone owes you one,” Mase continued. “For alluding to the fact that me following God at the height of my career was a bad decision.”
Mase’s response comes as Kanye expresses his frustrations on Twitter over his ongoing battle to obtain ownership of his masters.
We previously reported, Kanye is back on Twitter following a temporary ban after he posted legal documents related to his record contracts.
A Twitter user with the handle @lavidaNOTA, allegedly a South African record label owner who read over the contracts, claimed Jay Z sold the masters to Kanye’s first six albums to Def Jam just so he could get his own masters back.
Ye responded in a post, writing “Don’t let the system pit us against each other … JAY IS MY BROTHER.”
Apparently, Jay sold Kanye’s masters to Def Jam knowing the label wouldn’t sell them back to the rapper.
“I have eternal love for all artist that have been through and are still trapped [in] this crooked system,” Kanye added. “Jay still doesn’t get his own masters back for ten years. I will see to it that we all get our masters.” In a follow-up tweet less than an hour later, he continued, “We will change the paradigm.”
Claudia Jordan Sues Just Peachy Wine for Terminating Her Contract Over BLM Support
*Claudia Jordan is firing back at the parent company of Just Peachy wine after she was curbed for supporting Black Lives Matter.
According to Page Six, the former “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star began working with Biagio Cru and Estate Wines in 2016, but two years later, the company terminated her contract over her public support Black people seeking fair justice under America’s system of white supremacy.
Jordan claims she was hired to promote and market Just Peachy and in return receive three percent ownership/and three percent of all the money earned, according to the report. But in 2018, Biagio stopped paying her and attempted to “terminate the contract due to Jordan’s alleged support for the ‘Black Lives Matter’ movement,” the legal documents allege.
READ MORE: Medina Islam Denies Claudia Jordan’s Allegations That He Abused Her [VIDEO]
Imagine losing ownership in a brand you were given a piece of because you spoke out AGAINST unarmed black folks getting murdered. Why does that offend you? We should ALL be outraged over it. #TimesUp
— Claudia Jordan (@claudiajordan) September 21, 2020
She also claims the company called her social media posts “too slanted” and noted that they “did not agree with Jordan’s political views on racial issues in 2018.”
“Jordan contends that race placed a part in Biagio’s actions. We will see what a jury has to say about it,” Jordan’s attorney, Christopher Brown, said in a statement. “Attempting to terminate contracts in support of African-Americans against police brutality is not something I think the public will tolerate.”
Biagio claims they parted ways with Jordan because it was an “at will” contract.
Attorneys for Biagio said they will “vigorously defend against the false claims asserted” by Jordan and will take any legal actions “associated with false and defamatory statements published” by her.
Jordan is suing for breach of contract and seeking more than $500,000 in damages.
Wendy Williams Says ‘Don’t Believe’ the Hype About NeNe Leakes’ ‘RHOA’ Departure
*Wendy Williams has shared her thoughts about NeNe Leakes’ exit from “The Real Housewives of Atlanta.”
During Monday’s episode of her eponymous TV show, Williams said MONEY is the root reason for Leakes’ decision to walk away from the Bravo show that made her famous, Page Six reports.
“It’s a money thing,” said Williams, who has a close relationship with NeNe. “She said she can’t do it. She knows what she’s worth and she can’t be there. There’s not enough filming time for her to make sense and there’s not enough money in it for her to make sense.”
Wendy went on to note that “NeNe will always be the queen bee and I don’t believe she won’t be back,” she said. “I think she likes a lot of attention and I think Bravo likes to boil the pot and bring them back.”
READ MORE: Bravo Responds to NeNe Leakes’ RHOA Exit: ‘We Wish Nene All the Best’ [VIDEO]
The daytime diva said when she texted “Housewives” executive producer Andy Cohen about NeNe “he texted [her] back and said [there will be] ‘a lot of surprises this season.’”
“In conclusion, I don’t believe anything about the NeNe thing,” Williams said.
EURweb previously reported… in a video posted to her YouTube channel last week, Leakes confirmed that she will not be returning to the hit Bravo franchise.
“I have been on an extremely, extremely long, exhausting, tiring, emotional negotiation,” she said. “There’s been a lot of emotion flying from both sides. It has been hard, and I have made the very hard and very difficult decision to not be a part of ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta,’ Season 13. It wasn’t an easy decision for me. It was hard.”
Leakes went on to reminisce over her time on the series, which began during the show’s debut season in 2008. She took a break from the show during Seasons 8 and 9 only to return for Seasons 10-12.
