Vanessa Bryant Fires Back At Her Mother’s ‘AUDACITY to Speak ‘Negatively of Me!’

*As many of you know, over the weekend, EURweb was one of the first news outlets to report that Kobe Bryant‘s mother-in-law, Sofia Blaine had gone on a Spanish TV show and accused her daughter Vanessa of basically abandoning her.

Sofia Blaine told Univision’s ‘El Gorda y La Flaca’ show that Vanessa Bryant told her to “get out” of the house after NBA star’s death.

On top of that she claims Vanessa ordered her to give a vehicle back.

“She told me, ‘I need you to get out of this house.’ She also told me that she wanted her car and she wants it now.”

OK, there you have it straight from mom’s mouth, but Vanessa ain’t havin’ it. She provided a statement to the program in response to her mother’s claims.

“My husband and daughter passed away unexpectedly, and yet my mother had the audacity to do a television interview speaking negatively of me while shedding tears for a car and a house that were not in her name,” she wrote.

“She has removed all her diamond jewellery, emptied the apartment I provided, and put away the furniture to make it look like she doesn’t have my support.

“My husband and I have supported her financially for the past 20 years, and continue to do so, in addition to her monthly alimony.

“Contrary to previous reports, she has not been physically present or emotionally supportive of my daughters and me after my husband and daughter passed away.

“Now I see what is most important to my mother and it’s more than painful. I hope that everything that is coming out about our personal relationship ends here.”

Obviously SOMETHING has gone done between mother and daughter and it ain’t pretty. And it’s playing out in public. Not a good look.

We can only wonder what he real story is between these two