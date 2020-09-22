Arts & Culture
Tony Walk: ‘Suddenly’ There is Music! / WATCH
*Tony Walk has finally graced center stage with an entrancing voice, magnetic charm and bodacious determination.
Tony has seized the moment to share with the world his gift of music. Tony is a pure song stylist who has released a series of remakes that are worthy of the same praise as the originals.
Experience songs such as Turn Your Love Around, Going In Circles, Love Won’t Let Me Wait and the very latest, Suddenly.
Tony has been around stars his whole life.
He’s seen the music industry from the inside out. The expertise that he has garnered, coupled with his vocal artistry explains how he has been able to capture not only a great performance but five star execution in his songs and videos.
Tony (aka Sir Tony) is one of Hollywood’s most sought after groomers and personal stylists.
He has demonstrated his excellence on Chaka Khan, Beyonce’, En Vogue, Sheryl Lee Ralph and many more.
After having been strongly encouraged by Miki Howard and the late Vesta Williams, Tony has captured this moment as his moment to sing, shine and dazzle the world with music.
Tony Walk’s new music is available on all digital platforms. Click here to download.
LaRita “Jazzy Rita” Shelby is a writer & entertainer and Director of Digital Strategy & Sales for EURweb.com, newly branded Everything Urban & Radioscope. Winner of MIMPA’S 2020 Entertainment Journalist of the Year Award & Proud member of Sigma Gamma Rho. LaRita is the author of The Brand Beside the Brand and On My Father’s Side. Chat, swap ideas & vision at [email protected]
Emmy Awards: Tyler Perry’s Viral ‘Quilt’ Speech & Oprah Winfrey’s Introduction (Watch)
*In case you missed it, here is Tyler Perry’s buzzed about acceptance speech for the TV Academy’s prestigious Governors Award during Sunday’s Emmy telecast, including the introduction by Oprah Winfrey, featuring an appearance by Chris Rock.
The mogul’s heartfelt speech was about a quilt given to him at age 19 by his grandmother. “It was something that I didn’t really care for, and I was quite embarrassed by it,” he said when it was first given to him. He would use it for household chores, including a rag when he changed the oil in his car. Later, when he noticed a similar quilt in an antique shop, he learned about its origins. And suddenly his grandmother’s quilt hit different.
“It was made by an African-American woman who was a former slave,” the salesperson told him. “Each patch in the quilt she put in represented a different part of her life. One part was from a dress that she was wearing when she found out that she was free. Another part was from her wedding dress.”
Perry said he realized he “dismissed her work and her story because it didn’t look like what I thought it should.”
Expanding the metaphor, he said, “Whether we know it or not, we’re all sewing our own quilts with our behaviors, our experiences and our memories.”
Winfrey said in her taped introduction, “He dreamed the impossible dream.”
“He did it all by himself,” Rock added, noting Perry’s arrival as the ultimate Hollywood outsider. “He’s both talented and crazy.”
Watch Winfrey’s introduction and Perry’s full acceptance speech for the Governors Award below:
Los Angeles’ Corey Helford Gallery Presents Arinze Stanley’s ‘Paranormal Portraits’ / LOOK!
*Downtown Los Angeles’ Corey Helford Gallery is proud to announce their next major solo show with world renowned Nigerian painter Arinze Stanley, entitled Paranormal Portraits, will premiere on Saturday October 3rd in Gallery 2.
Inspired by his personal experiences growing up in Nigeria and the current state of society around him, Stanley is driven by creating drawings that trigger a degree of emotional connection between the viewers and his artworks. Using his works as a form of social and political activism, Stanley hopes to use his art to speak for those who can’t speak out for themselves.
In their artist profile, CNN’s Emmy and Cannes Lions-winning global media company, Great Big Story, shared: “You’re not alone if you do a double-take when you see one of Arinze Stanley’s drawings—his portraits are so lifelike, they are often mistaken for photographs. The Nigerian-born artist has no formal training and works with charcoal and graphite pencils, capturing everyday people and their emotions in extraordinary detail. Arinze uses his art to comment on issues affecting Nigeria as well as the rest of Africa, speaking for people who can’t speak for themselves.”
MORE NEWS: Anti-Masker Buffoonery: Target Dance Mob; South Dakota School Board; Dr. Phil Grills ‘Trader Joe’s Karen’ (Watch)
Regarding his new series, Stanley shares: “My art is born out of the zeal for perfection both in skill, expression and devotion to create positive changes in the world. I draw inspiration from life experiences and basically everything that sparks a feeling of necessity. I find myself spending countless hours working on an artwork to stimulate deep and strong emotions, in order to connect more intimately with my viewers. Most times, it’s almost like I lose control of my pencils and the art flows through me to the paper. I work with my Principle of the Three P’s: Patience, Practice, and Persistence. These have guided me over the years towards perfecting my craft.”
He adds, “When viewers approach my artworks, I usually get asked how I chose my subjects and the expressions they depict, but the more these questions are asked, the more I realize that I don’t have the answers, rather my art is a reflection of how I perceive the realities in my society ─ a simple language of my feelings. In my opinion, artists are custodians of time and reality, hence why I try to inform the future about the reality of today and through these surreal portraits seen in my new body of work, Paranormal Portraits, navigate my viewers into what is almost a psychedelic and uncertain experience of being black in the 21st century.”
Paranormal Portraits opens Saturday, October 3rd in Gallery 2, alongside a group show featuring Handiedan, Hikari Shimoda, Ian Francis, and Kai and Sunny in the Main Gallery and a two-artist show featuring Mayuka Yamamoto and Erika Sanada in Gallery 3. Corey Helford Gallery is located at 571 S. Anderson St. Los Angeles, CA 90033 and normal hours are Tuesday – Saturday, from 12:00 pm – 6:00 pm.
Please note: In order to keep our family of artists, collectors and staff safe, and in compliance with the COVID-19 state-wide mandate, the physical gallery will remain closed until further notice but can be reached via email at [email protected].
About Arinze Stanley:
Arinze Stanley Egbengwu was born in Lagos, Nigeria in 1993 and graduated from Imo State University with a Bachelor of Engineering in Agricultural Engineering. Starting at the early age of six, Stanley had always been enthusiastic about drawing realistic portraits on paper. Being exposed to his family’s paper conversion business, Stanley grew to love and use paper and pencils as his toys at a very tender age. Over the years he gradually taught himself how to master both pencils and paper in harmony, as a medium to express himself through what he calls his three P’s: Patience, Practice, and Persistence. The three P’s have guided him throughout his journey as an artist.
Working in a genre of art known as Hyper-realism and drawing from personal experiences growing up in Nigeria, Stanley is driven by creating art that triggers a degree of emotional connection between viewers and his works. Also, gearing his works toward social and political activism, he hopes to use his art to speak for those who can’t speak out for themselves.
Stanley’s debut group show was held in Nigeria in 2016 and since then he has exhibited internationally, both in the UK and all around the U.S., plus he’s participated in notable art fairs around the world including: ART MIAMI, SCOPE ART FAIR and 1-54 Contemporary African Art Fair.
Stanley’s work has been profiled by CNN’s Great Big Story, BBC News, VICE, Huffpost, Juxtapoz, Afropunk, and This Is Colossal, among many others.
About Corey Helford Gallery:
Corey Helford Gallery (CHG) was first established in 2006 by Jan Corey Helford and her husband, television producer and creator, Bruce Helford (The Conners, Anger Management, The Drew Carey Show, George Lopez) and has since evolved into one of the premier galleries of New Contemporary art. Its goals as an institution are the support and growth of young and emerging, to well-known and internationally established artists. CHG represents a diverse collection of international artists, primarily influenced by today’s pop culture and collectively encompassing style genres such as New Figurative Art, Pop Surrealism, Neo Pop, Graffiti and Street Art. CHG is located in Downtown Los Angeles in a robust 12,000 square foot building presenting new exhibitions approximately every six weeks. For more info and an upcoming exhibition schedule, visit CoreyHelfordGallery.com and connect on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube.
###
source:
Aaron Feterl
@ChummyPress FB/IG/TW
[email protected]
The Tupac Amaru Shakur Foundation Hosts Memorial Plantings in Honor of Tupac’s Passing
*Los Angeles, CA – To honor loved ones who’ve passed on, including the anniversary of Tupac Shakur’s death, the Tupac Amaru Shakur Foundation hosted a National memorial planting ceremony in Marin City, CA, Queens, NY, Trainer, PA and Fayetteville, NC on Sunday, September 13th.
TASF’s President and Tupac’s sister, Sekyiwa Shakur, expanded the Memorial Planting ceremony and made it available to the public so everyone could collectively take time to cherish those who are no longer here with us.
The Memorial Plantings Program is below:
- Introduction / Greeting led by Community Leader(s) included Sekyiwa ‘Set’ Shakur, Felecia Gaston, Pastor Keith Collins, Carolyn Dixon, Atisa Smith, Dr Fatima Hafiz, Jamilah Barnes and Paul Austin amongst others in various cities.
- Community Leader personal message or prayer offered by Councilwoman Adrienne Adams, Queens Borough President Sharon Lee, Commissioner Charles Evans, Calandra Hartwell, Donna Barrett, Larry Washington and Ty Shakur.
- Moment of Silence
- Libation
- Calling of the Names: Legacy Recognition
- Calling of Afeni Shakur’s name
- Calling of Tupac Shakur’s name
- All Together: Everyone called out names of their loved ones at the same time
- All Together Memorial Planting: Everyone placed the flowers/seeds into the Earth together, to symbolize that we are all on solid ground together
- Drumming / Dance / Poetry / Words of Expression by Youth
- Ceremony Ends
In 2005, TASF founder, Afeni Shakur began this tradition at the TASF center in Stone Mountain, Georgia, to honor loved ones who’ve passed on, including her son Tupac Shakur. TASF President and Tupac’s sister, Sekyiwa Shakur, has expanded this Memorial Planting event and opened it up to the public nationwide so everyone can collectively take time to cherish those no longer with us.
PHOTO CREDIT:
Getty Images – Photographer (Steve Jennings)
TASF Event Gallery – (TASF Photographer Credit is listed in photo description)
If you would like to host your own planting memorial, details are provided at TASF.org/memorial. For additional details on the memorial plantings, please contact [email protected]. And to support with a donation please text SHAKUR to 44321.
ABOUT THE TUPAC AMARU SHAKUR FOUNDATION
The mission of the Tupac Amaru Shakur Foundation is to address mental health conditions and to eradicate the effects of trauma on our community by providing access to therapeutic resources designed to support mental health, physical wellness and overall development. Founded in 1997 by Afeni Shakur, mother of the multi-talented Tupac Shakur and visionary daughter Sekyiwa Shakur, the Tupac Amaru Shakur Foundation, Inc. (TASF) originally began as the Shakur Family Foundation. Afeni formed the Foundation to bring quality arts training to young people. Today, under the leadership of Sekyiwa Shakur, the Foundation has expanded its mission to leverage the arts as a healing tool to support mental health and wellness. With a core focus around addressing mental-health challenges caused by trauma, TASF has partnered with several organizations to bring resources to many underserved communities across the country, including rapper YoYo’s School Of Hip Hop; Safe Places International; Where Do We Go From Here; Marin City School District; PACs Kids; Performing Stars and Play Marin (Feeding Marin City).
# # #
source:
Michelle Huff Elliott | Simone Smalls
Strategic Heights Media
[email protected]
The CultureCalendar: What's New & Black on TV
