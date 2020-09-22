Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip
This is True: Rapper Kodak Black Sues Prison Bureau for TORTURE!
*Kodak Black previously spoke out from prison about the poor treatment he has been receiving at the Kentucky facility, claiming he was tortured and humiliated. Now, he has decided to take legal action to put a stop to the madness.
According to TMZ, the Florida rapper is suing the Federal Bureau of prisons along with its director and the warden of the Big Sandy maximum-security prison, saying he had his rights violated ever since he was transferred there in October 2019.
Kodak claims Big Sandy guards put a “gang beating” on him shortly after he arrived, allegedly as retaliation for the injured Miami prison guard, TMZ reports. He claims the guards even embarrassed him after they “flicked” his testicles during the big beatdown.
The rapper says he has been routinely punished and mistreated for absolutely no reason, revealing he has been being placed by guards in a backless paper gown on a 4-point restraint for more than 6 hours … with no access to a bathroom. In documents obtained by the news site, this has forced Kodak to urinate and defecate on himself while the guards make jokes. He also claims medical records even show that this treatment resulted in his mouth bleeding, lacerations, and vomiting.
THE REAL: Ray J Talks Staying Together with Princess Love / WATCH
*On Tuesday, Sept. 22, The Real welcomes Ray J, who discusses his new album, RAYdiation X, his marriage to Princess Love and why he would be open to counseling now when he hasn’t been in the past. He also reveals that, although he didn’t tell his wife that he was filing for divorce, he now wants to get back together with her!
Co-host Garcelle Beauvais shares that since NeNe Leakes is leaving The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Garcelle would love to have her on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, because she needs some “backup!”
And later, Leader Stacey Abrams stops by to talk about her new Amazon documentary, All In: The Fight for Democracy, and her voter rights organization, “Fair Fight.” She explains why it’s actually so difficult for voters to register in the U.S., and whether she thinks the country will have a winner decided on election night.
Why Ray J Would Be Open To Marriage Counseling Now
Ray J Didn’t Tell Princess Love He Was Filing For Divorce – But Now He Wants to Get Back Together!
Ray J Didn't Tell Princess Love He Was Filing For Divorce – But Now He Wants to Get Back Together!
Garcelle Beauvais: Princess originally filed for divorce back in May. And then she dismissed it. Now this time around, you filed. Did you tell her?
Ray J: No, I didn’t, but…
Garcelle: Why?
Ray J: Well, I mean, again, I mean, when you’re in your own relationship, sometimes, you know, sometimes you do things, you know, spontaneously, sometimes you move too fast, sometimes you make mistakes, you know what I mean? And so… I’m not saying that that’s what I did, or I made a mistake, but I don’t know if I did make a mistake. I don’t know, you know what I mean, you know, I have every right to just not know, you know, and still just try to figure it out. But again, I feel like me and her could be our own little world together and just live in our world as opposed to this world outside of it, you know, we’ll just, we’ll be in a better place.
Loni Love: That’s why you need counseling, Ray J. That’s what all this works through. I mean, it seems like you want to get back together. Do you want to get back together with Princess?
Ray J: I mean, I just, I want to be with my family.
Garcelle: Well, that says it right there.
Jeannie May: You wanna be – yes, but I want to know – do you want to be married? The kids, yes, but you have to have a happy family from a happy, stable, loyal marriage. Do you want a happy, stable, loyal marriage?
Ray J: Yes.
Jeannie: That’s the happy family part.
Ray J: Yes. Don’t, don’t…
Adrienne Houghton: Clarification, thank you, Jeannie.
Garcelle: We’re not trying to beat you.
Jeannie: What I want to say – we want to help you, ‘cause I can feel the heaviness on you, I can see it right now, but I also want to say, that remember, counseling is not about picking sides. You guys are on the same team, so you shouldn’t be looking for someone to win. It’s about giving you the tools to communicate. What you just said right there – explosiveness, not knowing how to speak to one another – that comes from your childhood. You’ve got to rectify that and change that, but counseling gives you those tools.
Cicely Tyson: Hollywood Icon to Release Memoir in 2021
*Hollywood icon Cicely Tyson is releasing a book about her life that is slated to hit bookshelves in 2021.
The memoir, titled “Just As I Am,” will chronicle her early life in Harlem, performing arts training, her career as a dancer and transition into acting, per NewsOne.
“The accolades, the lights, the glamour and glitter—they’re all just ornaments on a tree. It is only a tree’s roots, its origins beneath the soil, that can reveal its entire story,” Tyson said in a statement, according to the news outlet. “Every one of my experiences on the public stage has been rooted in my upbringing, those years spent at my mother’s elbow and in the pews of my church. That was my world. That foundation, that core, led me to a lifetime of growth—a wondrous journey that has made me who I am.”
Publisher HarperCollins announced the title on Tuesday, which was penned in collaboration with Oprah Magazine founding editor Michelle Burford.
READ MORE: Cicely Tyson Honored with Hand and Footprint Ceremony with Tribute by Tyler Perry
Here’s more from Essence:
The book will detail not only her friendships with iconic actors such as Sidney Poitier, Harry Belafonte, Ossie and Ruby Davis, Richard Pryor and James Earl Jones, but will also shed light on her moments with other luminaries, including Maya Angelou, Nelson and Winnie Mandela, Aretha Franklin and even Quincy Jones.
“At 95, I’m only beginning to fully understand my identity,” Tyson said in a statement. “The accolades, the lights, the glamour and glitter—they’re all just ornaments on a tree. It is only a tree’s roots, its origins beneath the soil, that can reveal its entire story.”
“Every one of my experiences on the public stage has been rooted in my upbringing, those years spent at my mother’s elbow and in the pews of my church. That was my world. And that foundation, that core, led me to a lifetime of growth—a wondrous journey that has made me who I am,” she continued.
“Just As I Am” will be released on January 26, 2021.
Gabrielle Union to Host ‘Friends’ Table Read with All Black Actors
*Gabrielle Union is giving “Friends” a reimagining with an all-Black cast.
On Tuesday evening, the actress will host a live table read of an episode of the hit NBC sitcom, that will feature Uzo Aduba, Ryan Bathe, Aisha Hinds, Sterling K. Brown, Kendrick Sampson and Jeremy Pope.
For the reading, Aduba will play Phoebe, Bathe will play Rachel, Hinds will portray Monica, Brown will appear as Ross, Sampson will take on Joey, and Pope will be Chandler.
According to PEOPLE, the actors will re-enact “The One Where No One’s Ready” epsiode from season 3.
“Friends” originally starred Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer.
READ MORE: Gabrielle Union Has A Powerful Message For Young Girls – STEVE on Watch / LOOK
Schwimmer previously addressed the lack of diversity on the beloved sitcom. He told the Guardian in January that he pushed for more inclusive casting, even suggesting that his character Ross date women of color.
“I was well aware of the lack of diversity and I campaigned for years to have Ross date women of color,” Schwimmer said. “One of the first girlfriends I had on the show was an Asian-American woman, and later I dated African American women. That was a very conscious push on my part.”
Ross dated Aisha Tyler’s character, Charlie Wheeler. Tyler is the only person of color to appear in more than three episodes in the series’ 10-season run. The comedian/actress appeared in nine episodes, while Phill Lewis, who played Chandler’s boss, appeared in three.
Schwimmer caught heat on Twitter after he proposed an all-black version of “Friends.”
Folks were quick to remind him that “Friends” is basically the all-white reboot of the Fox sitcom “Living Single.”
In June, “Friends” co-creator Marta Kauffman acknowledged the sitcom’s lack of diversity diversity during the 2020 ATX TV From the Couch virtual panel this week.
“I wish I knew then what I knew today, I would have made very different decisions,” Kauffman said. “I mean we’ve always encouraged people of diversity in our company, but I didn’t do enough and now all I can think about is, what can I do? What can I do differently? How can I run my show in a new way? And that’s something I not only wish I knew when I started showrunning, but I wish I knew all the way up through last year.”
Meanwhile, Lisa Kudrow, who played Phoebe on the show, said that if the series were given the reboot treatment it “would not be an all-white cast, for sure.”
To watch Gabrielle Union’s hour-long “Friends” table read, sign up here ahead of the 6 p.m. PT / 9 p.m. ET start time on Tuesday, Sept. 22.
The virtual event is taking place on National Voter Registration Day.
