RadioScope-OldSchool
The ‘Rumble in the Jungle’ Was Postponed, But Not Its Three-Day Promotional Concert ‘Zaire 74’ [EUR Video Throwback]
*The Muhammad Ali vs. George Foreman boxing match in Zaire, a.k.a. the “Rumble In The Jungle,” was originally scheduled to go down on Sept. 24, with an all-star concert featuring top local acts and soul superstars from the States set for two days before. But Foreman suffered a cut above his eye while sparring and the fight had to be pushed back six weeks.
The concert, however – featuring James Brown, B.B. King, Sister Sledge, The Spinners, Bill Withers, and a host of local African talent – went on as scheduled, kicking off 46 years ago today.
The three-day music festival, known as Zaire 74, took place from Sept. 22 to 24, 1974 at the 20th of May Stadium in Kinshasa. It was organized by the fight’s promoter, Don King, and conceived by legendary South African trumpeter Hugh Masekela along with record producer Stewart Levine. The idea was to use the powerhouse lineup to promote the heavyweight championship bout, as well as cultural unity between Africans and African Americans.
A documentary about the concert, the Jeffrey Levy-Hinte-directed “Soul Power,” was released in 2009 and contains the following performance footage, seen below:
BB King, The Thrill Is Gone – Zaire 74
Sister Sledge, On and On – Zaire 1974
James Brown, Soul Power – Zaire 1974
Bill Withers, Hope She’ll Be Happier – Zaire 1974
The Spinners, One of a Kind (Love Affair) – Zaire 1974
Among the 31 acts who performed over the three-days were 17 prominent African stars, including Miriam Makeba, TPOK Jazz and Tabu Ley Rochereau. Other performers included Celia Cruz and the Fania All-Stars. [The entire film can be seen at the top of the page.]
When the fight finally took place on October 30, Ali knocked out Foreman in the eighth round.
Africa
Violent Video of Killing Amps Up Cameroon’s Anglophone Conflict
*Margaret Lum Timasam, 62, was working on her farm in Muyuka, in Southwest Cameroon, when her daughter died. Comfort Timasam, a 33-year-old mother of two, was killed by suspected separatists demanding independence from Cameroon.
“I was working on my farm when, suddenly, other farmers approached,” said Timasam. “They told me my daughter was killed by amba [separatist fighters] because she was a blackleg [a traitor]. How…she did nothing wrong?’’
Violence has torn through the Anglophone regions of Cameroon since lawyers and teachers went on strike in 2016 in peaceful protest against a government they charge is attempting to wipe out cultural values of the community, namely, Common Law and Anglo-Saxon Sub-System of education.
HERE WE GO AGAIN: ‘Racist’ White Bar Owner Charged in Fatal Shooting of Black Protester in Omaha
The Yaounde regime, led by President Paul Biya, 87, in power for 38 years, took the demonstrations as an act of rebellion to be crushed by the military. Timasam’s death is a painful reminder of the many gruesome killings in the escalating Anglophone conflict.
In April, Cameroon acknowledged the army’s role in the killing of at least 13 civilians after initially denying responsibility. In a video that went viral on social media, Timasam’s hands are tied as she is brutalized and beheaded by suspected armed separatists who accused her of conniving with the Cameroon military.
Minister of Communication Rene Emmanuel Sadi said the Cameroon government “strongly condemns these heinous acts committed by secessionist terrorist gangs who, for absurd, illegitimate and unacceptable motives, continue to kill honest and innocent citizens all around.”
The Cameroon military launched a manhunt for the separatists, resulting in the arrest of dozens of suspects. Territorial Administration Minister Paul Atanga Nji restricted weapons, including machetes and iron rods, in English-speaking regions.
Timasam’s gruesome Aug. 11 murder sent shock waves throughout the country. Stephane Dujarric, spokesman for the United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, in a statement, said the UN “unequivocally condemns this atrocious act of violence,” calling on the authorities to “swiftly launch an investigation into these allegations and ensure that those responsible are brought to justice.”
The secessionist forces who took up arms against the state to defend their people number between 2,000 and 4,000 armed fighters. They are splintered into two rival so-called Ambazonia interim governments.
One is led by Sisiku Julius Ayuk Tabe, the self-proclaimed president of Ambazonia, the state the revolution sought to create. He is currently serving a life sentence for terrorism and secession charges at a maximum-security prison in Yaounde.
The other group is headed by Samuel Ikome Sako, a U.S.-based former pastor, and the interim president of the unrecognized Federal Republic of Ambazonia. The split in the movement followed the arrest of Ayuk Tabe in Nigeria, along with nine other senior officials on their extradition to Cameroon.
Cameroon was once a single entity before and during German colonial rule from 1884-1916. The English-speaking people of Cameroon, who currently live in the northwest and southwest regions of the country, became distinct after British rule. Following a 1961 UN-organized plebiscite, these Cameroonians formed a federation with the Francophones, also a separate people after French rule. (In 1919, Britain and France divided the country; each administered their own territory. The territories achieved independence in 1961 and 1960, respectively.)
The Federal State structure later changed to a unitary state in 1972 after an organized referendum. Since then, Anglophone Cameroonians have been in a constant war to assert themselves and protect their cultural identity in a Francophone-dominated, centralized Cameroon.
Experts attribute the escalation of the war to other factors, as well.
“The conflict is the consequence of the lack of political will on the part of the government and her international partners to carry out a genuine and deep analysis of the conflict in order to understand its intricacies and be able to adapt interventions that respond to its deep-seated historical and structural causes,” said Dr. William Hermann Arrey, senior lecturer and chair of the Department of Peace and Development Studies at the Protestant University of Central Africa.
Cameroon has undertaken a number of initiatives to end the war, including the organization of a national forum to solve the conflict internally code-named the Major National Dialogue.
“The President of the Republic had said there is some pertinence in the demands made by the lawyers and teachers, and the government did a lot through dialogue to come to terms with more than what they asked for,” said Professor Elvis Ngolle Ngolle, political scientist and member of the Central Committee of the Cameroon People’s Democratic Movement.
Such measures may not be enough.
“The government should establish a national action plan for genuine talks with leaders of the population. The Anglophone non-state armed groups should participate with goodwill in genuine dialogue should the government launch it,” Arrey said.
(Edited by Blake French and Fern Siegel)
The post Violent Video of Killing Amps Up Cameroon’s Anglophone Conflict appeared first on Zenger News.
Africa
Sexual Assault Rate Climbs during Nigeria Covid-19 Lockdowns and Police Are Helpless to Intervene
*Covid-19 isn’t the only plague hitting Nigeria. Sexual assaults are on the rise as lockdowns freeze men out of work and keep women and children trapped indoors.
Nigerian police reported a total of 717 rape cases between January and May, a dramatic increase over the same period in 2019 but a small fraction of what broader statistics suggest: In Nigeria 25% of girls and 10% of boys report experiencing sexual assault before age 18, according to a 2014 UNICEF study.
All 36 of the West African nation’s governors declared a state of emergency over the number of rapes and other sexual assaults. The brutal rape and murder of a 22-year-old university student, Uwavera Omozuwa, inside a Benin church in June also sparked street protests and the Twitter hashtag #WeAreTired.
“Before the Covid-19 pandemic, we used to receive about two to three cases of men raping underage girls, or men raping underaged boys, or rapes among adults on a weekly basis, but now we have that number on a daily basis,” said Hajia Rabi Salisu, founder of Arrida Relief Foundation of Nigeria (ARFON), based in Kaduna state.
She said physical distancing measures, office closures and movement restrictions during the global pandemic have made it even more difficult for social workers and police to respond to cases.
“Even if I receive an urgent call of a case, I cannot go there immediately, neither can I deploy my staff because nobody wanted to be close to people,” Rabi Salisu told Zenger News. “Especially those you don’t know, even with the face mask, there was also the challenge of no-movement policy, so all these made the fighting the cases weak and some offenders just fled.”
In the southesastern Anambra state alone, more than 80 cases of fathers allegedly raping their daughters were reported to the Federal Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development between March and May of this year. Eleven men were arrested in June for allegedly raping a 12-year-old girl in Jigawa state, in the northwestern part of the country.
One of the victims was 18-year-old Jennifa Ayuba, who said she was gang raped in March after visiting the home of a man she considered a friend. Several other men were also present.
‘‘He offered me a drink, but I declined,” said Ayuba. “At some point they forced me to take the drink, after taking the drink that was the last thing I knew… I can’t remember much but I know I was being raped, I think I passed out.” She woke up in the hospital several hours later and was told that she was raped by six different men. So far police have arrested three men in connection to the assault.
The International Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA) Nigeria also tracks cases of sexual violence. is also sounding the alarm about the sharp rise in assaults. “Cases of minors, gang rapes of minors is becoming common like we have never seen before,” said FIDA official Zainab Atobe.
The Nigerian legal system has faced criticism for making it difficult to convict suspected rapists, and for blaming female victims of sexual assault. The problem has only been exacerbated during the crisis, as courthouses have been shut down.
“Since the courts closed it became difficult for the prosecution to secure convictions and sentences, and it is only when we are successful in securing convictions that it will serve as deterrent to would-be perpetrators,” lawyer Barr Zainab told Zenger. Family members, religious and traditional leaders often pressure victims to drop legal action, she said.
“The sad thing about these sexual abuses against children is the perpetrators are normally fathers, family members and neighbors,” said Zainab. “The will to pursue legal actions normally dies … after family members and community leaders start wading in.”
Child Protection Network Nigeria spokesperson Diji Obadiah said the closure of brothels, too, has made rape more commonplace.
“When people who are in the habits of patronizing prostitutes and brothels can not have access to them due to the lockdown,” she said, “after a while they can’t control themselves, and they are now at home with the children [and] started having sex with the children.”
(Edited by Andrew Fleming and David Martosko.)
The post Sexual Assault Rate Climbs during Nigeria Covid-19 Lockdowns —and Police Are Helpless to Intervene appeared first on Zenger News.
#BlackLivesMatter
VIDEO: White Woman Pulls Gun on Black South African Protesters / WATCH
*PORT ELIZABETH, South Africa — A pair of ads on the website of a major South African pharmacy-retailer have sparked protests at many of the chain’s outlets, including one where a white woman was videotaped pointing a gun at two black protesters.
The website of Clicks, the retailer under fire, had carried an advertisement showing a black woman’s hair labeled as “frizzy and dull,” while a white woman’s blond locks were described as “fine, flat and normal.” TRESemmé, an American brand of hair-care products, placed the advertisements, which have since been pulled from the site.
Economic Freedom Fighters, a far-left pan-Africanist political party, has organized demonstrations across South Africa, targeting Clicks shops with claims of racial insensitivity. The company says the rallies took place at 37 of its stores in KwaZulu-Natal, Gauteng and the Western Cape, and that seven of those shops were damaged.
During a Sept. 8 protest at the Walmer Park Shopping Centre in Port Elizabeth, police removed three people from near a Clicks store. A video of that clash shows a white woman pulling a gun on black EFF protesters outside the shop. On camera, Security guards escort her away.
The video shows a small group of protesters, a gray-haired white woman and her elderly companion along with four security guards standing among them. Although it’s unclear what started the argument, one woman is heard shouting: “Go back to Europe,” while another woman says, “Take out your gun, take out your gun.”
That’s when the gray-haired woman pulled a gun and pointed it at the protesters. A voice is heard saying: “Shoot! shoot!” No shots were fired.
Police took three people pictured in the footage to a nearby station, but no one, including the woman who brandished the handgun, is being charged with a crime.
Police spokesperson Sandra Janse van RensburgVan Rensburg said, “The parties all declined to press charges. No arrests were made and no cases are being investigated in the absence of complaints.”
Race-related protests have been taking place around the world since the death of an African American named George Floyd at the hands of white police officers in the U.S. state of Minnesota on May 25. In addition to focusing on complaints of police brutality, protest leaders have targeted businesses with what they say are outdated, stereotypical portrayals of minorities.
A day after the Sept. 8 incident, Clicks shuttered all its stores—more than 700 of them—for a day devoted to staff counseling and racial sensitivity training.
Other steps include suspending, for an undisclosed period of time, every employee involved in publishing the hair care ads that led to the protests. The company also accepted the resignation of the senior executive responsible, but has not identified the person.
CEO Vikesh Ramsunder said all suspended employees will go through “a fair and unbiased disciplinary hearing, overseen by an independent outside chairperson.”
Ramsunder said Clicks is removing all TRESemmé products from its shelves, instead selling what he described as a range of locally sourced brands. Clicks also said it has been involved in extensive discussions with the South African departments of labor and trade/industry to find ways to help further develop markets for locally sourced beauty products across the nation.
“We recognize this event has had a significant impact on our people and our customers,” said Ramsunder.
(Edited by Matthew Hall and Judy Isacoff.)
The post VIDEO: White Woman Pulls Gun on Black South African Protesters appeared first on Zenger News.
Search
The CultureCalendar: What's New & Black on TV
Trending
- Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip3 months ago
Vanessa Bryant: Pro Athletes Sliding in DMs of Kobe Bryant’s Widow
- Slider5 months ago
Clutch My Peaches!: Cynthia Bailey Reportedly Out and Offered Reduced #RHOA Role to Make Room for Phaedra Parks
- Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip4 months ago
Mike Pence Invites Candace Owens to White House for Talks on Race Relations
- George Floyd4 months ago
Jacob Pederson: St. Paul Police Officer Accused of Starting #GeorgeFloyd Riot [WATCH]
- Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip4 months ago
Trapped in the Closet? Fans Suspect Diddy’s New Girlfriend is Transgender [VIDEO]
- #BlackLivesMatter3 months ago
B(l)ack Stabbing Candace Owens Raising Funds for Cop who Killed Rayshard Brooks – Wants ATL Mayor Fired
- News3 months ago
Ms. Robbie of ‘Welcome to Sweetie Pies’ Claims Son’s Ex Won’t Allow Her to See Grandson [VIDEO]
- Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip4 months ago
Yasmine Jackson: Granddaughter of Joe Jackson Stabbed in Racially Charged Attack [PHOTOS]