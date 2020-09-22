Politics
Oprah Winfrey & NAACP Voting Town Hall – OWN Your Vote: Our Lives Depend on It
*WASHINGTON, D.C. – Oprah Winfrey and OWN have joined together with the NAACP and national voting rights leaders to host “OWN Your Vote: Our Lives Depend On it,” a virtual conversation aimed to inspire and equip thousands of voters and community leaders with specific steps they can take to register to vote, request their absentee ballots, and mobilize voters throughout their community.
Slated to take place on September 24, 2020, at 8:00 PM EST, the hour-long conversation will include remarks from leaders in the fight for voting rights, including Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley, Stacey Abrams (Fair Fight), Minyon Moore (Power Rising), Tiffany Dena Loftin (NAACP Youth and College), Judith Browne Dianis, and other key leaders. Join this conversation by visiting bit.ly/OprahZoom and registering today!
“We are excited to work with OWN, Ms. Winfrey and other key voting rights leaders as we engage our members, activists, and community leaders around the country about the importance of this election and their vote,” said Derrick Johnson, president and CEO, NAACP. “Her voice during this critical time when communities not only need reassurance in their ability to affect change but encouragement and enlightenment on how to do so with clear impact cannot be overstated.”
As the nation reels from the effects of COVID-19, racial injustice, and voter suppression, OWN Your Vote seeks to shed light on the solution through a bipartisan registration and a get-out-the-vote campaign aimed at providing OWN’s audience of Black women with tools and resources to overcome voter suppression in the November election. The pro-social campaign connects people to urgent political actions and gives their concerns a powerful microphone by placing a spotlight on crucial community issues.
“OWN is proud to partner with the NAACP and prominent voting rights leaders to hold this important conversation to energize and engage our community to vote this November,” said Tina Perry, president of OWN. “This is a critical time in our history to come together and raise our voices.”
Along with shedding light on why this moment is paramount for Black women to use their voice, Ms. Winfrey will also moderate a panel discussion that will bring attention to barriers to voting, what everyone should know about this election, and how they can overcome voter suppression in their community.
The OWN Your Vote campaign has been informed by a study OWN conducted with over 700 Black women of voting age to identify critical issues affecting them. The political impact tracking study determined that affordable health care and racism/discrimination are the two most relevant issues to Black women this election season.
MUST READ/VIEW: The ‘Rumble in the Jungle’ Was Postponed, But Not Its Three-Day Promotional Concert ‘Zaire 74’ [EUR Video Throwback]
OWN Your Vote Partner Organizations include:
Advancement Project National Office
Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated
AME Church Social Action Commission
Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Incorporated
Fair Fight Action
Higher Heights Leadership Fund
Joseph and Evelyn Lowery Institute for Justice and Human Rights
The Kapor Center
The King Center (Martin Luther King, Jr. Center for Nonviolent Social Change, Inc.)
Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law
The Links, Incorporated
National Association for the Advancement of Colored People
NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund, Inc. (LDF)
National Council of Negro Women
National Urban League
Power Rising
Power to the Polls
Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Incorporated
Sistahs in Business Expo
Vote Run Lead
Vote.org
VoteAsIf.org
When We All Vote
Woke Vote
Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Incorporated
Link to OWN YOUR VOTE Website:
Social Media Handles:
FB: @OWNTV // http:// facebook.com/owntv
IG: @OWNYourVote // https://www.instagram.com/ownyourvote/
TW: @OWNYourVote // https://twitter.com/OWNYourVote
About NAACP
Founded in 1909 in response to the ongoing violence against Black people around the country, the NAACP (National Association for the Advancement of Colored People) is the largest and most pre-eminent civil rights organization in the nation. We have over 2,200 units and branches across the nation, along with well over 2M activists. Our mission is to secure the political, educational, social, and economic equality of rights to eliminate race-based discrimination and ensure the health and well-being of all persons.
The NAACP is a c4 organization (contributions are not tax-deductible), and we have a partner c3 organization known as NAACP Empowerment Programs (contributions are fully tax-deductible as allowed by the IRS).
NOTE: The Legal Defense Fund – also referred to as the NAACP-LDF was founded in 1940 as a part of the NAACP, but separated in 1957 to become a completely separate entity. It is recognized as the nation’s first civil and human rights law organization and shares our commitment to equal rights.
About OWN Your Vote
The OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network OWN YOUR VOTE initiative is a bipartisan registration and get-out-the-vote campaign partnering with national and local grassroots and voting rights organizations to provide tools and resources that will empower Black women to vote this November. Black women powerfully influence election outcomes, and OWN YOUR VOTE will support this group of voters to show up to the polls and help friends, family, and their community to do the same.
OWN Your Vote is designed to help Black women make a voting plan for this critical 2020 election cycle, by recognizing obstacles to voting including challenges around COVID-19, mail-in ballots, voter suppression, transportation, and changing protocols and poll locations; connecting the everyday issues critical to Black women to the issues appearing on the ballot; empowering this key voting block to own their voting story, and make a plan to ensure success at the polls; encouraging local community activism and leveraging personal networks; and collaborating with the voting rights partnership community to support mail-in voting, voter registration, volunteerism, transportation, and safety procedures.
About OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network
OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network is the first and only network named for, and inspired by, a single iconic leader. Oprah Winfrey’s heart and creative instincts inform the brand and the magnetism of the channel. OWN is a leading destination for a premium scripted and unscripted programming from today’s most innovative storytellers. The network’s robust lineup features original scripted cable series for African American women including popular dramas “Queen Sugar,” “Greenleaf,” “The Haves and the Have Nots,” “David Makes Man” and “Cherish the Day.” OWN is also #1 on Saturday nights for unscripted programming including “Iyanla: Fix My Life,” “Ready to Love,” “Love & Marriage: Huntsville,” “Family or Fiancé,” “Black Women OWN the Conversation,” “Girlfriends Check In” and “Black Love.” OWN connects with its audience wherever they are, inspiring conversation among a global community of like-minded viewers on social media and beyond. Launched on January 1, 2011, OWN is a joint venture between Harpo, Inc. and Discovery, Inc. The venture also includes award-winning digital platform Oprah.com. Access OWN anytime on WatchOWN.tv or across mobile devices and connected TVs.
source:
Kristin Silady / own.tv
News
Old Navy Will Pay Employees to Work Election Polls in November: ‘Every Voice Matters’
*Old Navy is offering to pay its 50,000 employees paid time off to work at the polls in November’s presidential election.
Employees will be paid for eight hours of work on Nov. 3 and would still “be eligible for compensation from their local jurisdiction,” the retailer announced earlier this month, CBS reports.
“Every voice in this country matters and deserves to be heard at the polls, and if we at Old Navy can be even a small part of making that process more accessible to the communities we call home, we are on board,” Nancy Green, the president of Old Navy, said in a statement.
READ MORE: Twitter Trolls React to Old Navy Ad Featuring Interracial Family
.@MarkRuffalo Thx for the shout-out! America needs 250K poll workers to help ensure a safe & fair election and we’d 💙 your followers to help us power the polls! Register to serve here 👉 https://t.co/JsTnx9oMHG. At @oldnavy, we do more than make cute clothes ✊🏻✊🏼✊🏽✊🏾✊🏿#itsuptoWE
— Old Navy Official (@OldNavy) September 3, 2020
The retailer has partnered with the Civic Alliance and Power the Polls to “ensure polling sites stay open and operate efficiently across the country,” the company said.
“Because it’s so important that we all can vote (and that we all do vote!),” Old Navy wrote on Facebook.
“Power the Polls will be a part of the solution by addressing the need for low-risk and diverse poll workers who can staff in-person voting locations during early voting and on Election Day,” the organization says on its site.
According to the report, Power the Polls aims to have 250,000 Americans sign up and that it is focusing on “healthy, low-risk candidates to ensure that those workers most susceptible to the coronavirus are given the space to take care of their health.”
The press release notes that “The brand will be inviting eligible consumers to participate at the polls as well.”
Old Navy customers can sign-up to apply to serve at a polling station in their local area here.
Education
Ushers’ New Look Announces National Voting Registration Initiative for High School/College Students
*ATLANTA – With one in 10 eligible voters now between the ages of 18 and 23 – an estimated 73 million voters of color, and as millions of children and young adults across the nation prepare to return to school in the face of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and the new protocols it necessitates, Usher’s New Look (UNL) today announced its fall 2020 educational programming that marks its most extensive back-to-school initiative since the Foundation launched 21 years ago.
A major highlight of the robust fall curriculum and programs is the relaunch of UNL’s groundbreaking I Can’t, But You Can campaign, a youth-led voter registration and awareness initiative designed to equip young people between the ages of 12-19 with educational insights about democracy and the democratic process. I Can’t, But You Can also offers youth various opportunities to impact upcoming elections, with the goal of impacting policies and positive outcomes in their communities across the country.
In light of the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, the campaign has been reimagined into a predominantly virtual experience, launching on Thursday, September 24 (Registration Link). Among the topics to be covered are: the definition of democracy and how it is exercised in the U.S.; a review of voting rights and the Constitution; the importance and impact of voting on federal, local, and state levels; a thorough review and explanation of the Presidential election process; and an analysis of how technology and social media platforms can be leveraged to increase awareness and voter turnout. The launch event will also feature live performances and opportunities for participants to engage in virtual fellowship and collaborative activities.
Originally launched in 2008, UNL’s I Can’t, But You Can campaign harnesses the power and energy of young people to increase the number of registered voters around the country. In 2008, youth-led rallies were held in nine cities (Atlanta, Boston, Cleveland, Denver, Detroit, New Orleans, Los Angeles, New York, and Oakland).
THIS IS INTERESTING: Ben Crump and Geo. Clinton Hold News Conference Outside Sony Music HQ on ‘Let’s Get It On’ Copyright Case
“Usher’s New Look is proud to re-launch our I Can’t, But You Can campaign to help our young people become better informed about democracy and the democratic process,” says Careshia Moore, president and CEO of Usher’s New Look.” “Now more than ever, young people have the power to impact change. So in keeping with UNL’s mission to activate, motivate and inspire the power within our young people, we are pleased to be at the forefront of the conversation and to be driving that conversation into action.
And this is just the tipping point, as our programming calendar for the fall and through the rest of the year is more robust than ever.”
Adds Geoff Streat, COO of Usher’s New Look, “We designed this campaign to allow participants to engage with speakers, performers and experts all gathered to collaboratively unpack the history of voting and voting rights, the importance of voting, and how elections are conducted in the U.S. This virtual summit will be followed in subsequent weeks by a series of virtual sessions with content experts on voter mobilization, voting rights, and other related topics to facilitate expanded dialogues around the I Can’t, But You Can curriculum. Additionally, youth will have the opportunity to participate in voter outreach efforts, including through socially distanced events and digital platforms.”
This year, UNL will also offer new content and expanded developmental and educational avenues for students to learn and engage virtually. Highlights include a new Disruptivator Club concept, modeled after Debate or other high school clubs where students will have the opportunity to, learn and demonstrate leadership skills, collaborate and “disruptivate” issues such as access, voting, mental health, racial injustice and more. The Disruptivator Clubs will also provide safe and positive environments for teens to discuss the effects of racism, socioeconomic inequality and the COVID-19 pandemic on their mental health and overall well-being. The Clubs will allow more students throughout the world to engage with the Usher’s New Look curriculum that currently serves over 150 students each year.
“Developing effective solutions to complex issues like racial injustice, climate change, and public health crises requires leadership that represents the interests of the people that put them in office. While we are seeing unprecedented numbers of citizens (including youth under the age of 18) taking to the streets to voice their outrage and desire for change, it is imperative that we also express our voice through voting. Even though voting is reserved for individuals 18 and over, youth can share their voices and impact elections outside of casting ballots,” concludes Ms. Moore.
About Usher’s New Look
Usher’ New Look was founded 21 years ago by musical performer Usher Raymond as a young man barely out of his teens. Since then, the Foundation has been at the forefront of driving conversation into action and mobilizing communities – including the private sector – and the public to work together around the issues of community empowerment, youth development, economic disparities and health. Over the course of 21 years, the organization has served more than 50,000 young people and has galvanized a movement towards positive change in how young people of color perceive themselves and the world around them.
UNL offers comprehensive programming that develops passion-driven, global leaders from middle school through college. Throughout the summer of 2020, UNL hosted 300 high school and college-level students for its annual Summer Leadership Academy, as well as a landmark UNL Disruptivate Racial Inequity & Mental Health Trauma Summit.
UNL is on a mission to transform the lives of underserved youth through a 10-year comprehensive program that develops passion-driven, global leaders. UNL’s peer-to-peer program model and curriculum provides Access, Awareness and Empowerment to youth in underserved communities, in order to guide them on a pathway to leadership and help them make educational and career choices that match their passions.
source:
Helen Shelton
[email protected]
Entertainment
‘Trump Eviscerates Trump’: A ‘Daily Show’ Montage of #45 Being Mocked By His Own Words (Watch)
*”The Daily Show” posted video Friday of President Trump being destroyed by the very words that he repeatedly uses to mock his Democratic presidential rival, Joe Biden.
For example, Trump’s claims about Biden “hiding in his basement” during quarantine was met with video of news reports about Trump literally hiding in his bunker during Black Lives Matter protests outside the White House. His claims that Biden is getting “slower and slower” were countered by the famous video of Trump lumbering gingerly down a ramp following a speech.
Also, video of Trump claiming that Biden must be on drugs, “doesn’t know where the hell he is,” “doesn’t know what’s going on,” “can’t put two sentences together” and is “playing politics with the virus” were brilliantly and hilariously met with receipts of Trump exhibiting the very behavior that he’s barking about.
Watch below:
Search
The CultureCalendar: What's New & Black on TV
