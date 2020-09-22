Kanye Responds to Mase Saying Rapper Owes Him a Public Apology

*Kanye West has responded to Mase for criticizing him on the track “Devil in a New Dress,” over his decision to quit rap and turn his life over to Christ.

West has been on a crusade lately against the music industry, comparing it to “slavery” over the suffocating contracts that artists choose to sign. Ye claims to be a God warrior these days, but he previously criticized Mase for stepping away from spotlight at the height of his career.

In 1999, Mase announced he was donen with music and opted to instead go off and pursue “a calling from god.”

Last week, the hip-hop-star-turned-pastor posted a message to Kanye, calling on him to apologize over his previous comments about Mase answering God’s call.

“Much of what you are feeling has been expressed before. But when I was saying it, the same system and mindset that you are fighting against today, used you to shame me for leaving the very same system!” Mase wrote on Instagram on Friday .

Ma$e is right about that line … I always felt funny about that line … Ma$e is one of my favorite rappers and I based a lot of my flows off of him … I’m the king of “ooh can I get away with this bars” so I reap what I sow when the next generation does the same to me. — ye (@kanyewest) September 21, 2020

He then noted the line in Kanye’s 2010 record “Devil In a New Dress,” in which he rapped: “Don’t leave while you’re hot, that’s how Mase screwed up.”

“… I know today you may see it very differently so… You owe me (and my family) a public #apology and then some, if anyone owes you one,” Mase continued. “For alluding to the fact that me following God at the height of my career was a bad decision.”

Mase’s response comes as Kanye expresses his frustrations on Twitter over his ongoing battle to obtain ownership of his masters.

We previously reported, Kanye is back on Twitter following a temporary ban after he posted legal documents related to his record contracts.

A Twitter user with the handle @lavidaNOTA, allegedly a South African record label owner who read over the contracts, claimed Jay Z sold the masters to Kanye’s first six albums to Def Jam just so he could get his own masters back.

Ye responded in a post, writing “Don’t let the system pit us against each other … JAY IS MY BROTHER.”

Apparently, Jay sold Kanye’s masters to Def Jam knowing the label wouldn’t sell them back to the rapper.

“I have eternal love for all artist that have been through and are still trapped [in] this crooked system,” Kanye added. “Jay still doesn’t get his own masters back for ten years. I will see to it that we all get our masters.” In a follow-up tweet less than an hour later, he continued, “We will change the paradigm.”