Claudia Jordan Sues Just Peachy Wine for Terminating Her Contract Over BLM Support

*Claudia Jordan is firing back at the parent company of Just Peachy wine after she was curbed for supporting Black Lives Matter.

According to Page Six, the former “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star began working with Biagio Cru and Estate Wines in 2016, but two years later, the company terminated her contract over her public support Black people seeking fair justice under America’s system of white supremacy.

Jordan claims she was hired to promote and market Just Peachy and in return receive three percent ownership/and three percent of all the money earned, according to the report. But in 2018, Biagio stopped paying her and attempted to “terminate the contract due to Jordan’s alleged support for the ‘Black Lives Matter’ movement,” the legal documents allege.

Imagine losing ownership in a brand you were given a piece of because you spoke out AGAINST unarmed black folks getting murdered. Why does that offend you? We should ALL be outraged over it. #TimesUp — Claudia Jordan (@claudiajordan) September 21, 2020

She also claims the company called her social media posts “too slanted” and noted that they “did not agree with Jordan’s political views on racial issues in 2018.”

“Jordan contends that race placed a part in Biagio’s actions. We will see what a jury has to say about it,” Jordan’s attorney, Christopher Brown, said in a statement. “Attempting to terminate contracts in support of African-Americans against police brutality is not something I think the public will tolerate.”

Biagio claims they parted ways with Jordan because it was an “at will” contract.

Attorneys for Biagio said they will “vigorously defend against the false claims asserted” by Jordan and will take any legal actions “associated with false and defamatory statements published” by her.

Jordan is suing for breach of contract and seeking more than $500,000 in damages.