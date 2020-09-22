Entertainment
Alicia Keys Performs in ‘Late Late Show’ Parking Lot for Show’s First Drive-In Concert (Watch)
*Alicia Keys made some history with her performance on “The Late Late Show” Monday night.
The singer-songwriter and her piano set up shop outside of the Television City studio to perform “Love Looks Better” off her new album ALICIA for the show’s first ever drive-in concert in the parking lot.
Audience members literally drove up to and around the stage and kept socially distant from other cars while taking in the concert.
Watch below:
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip
Gabrielle Union to Host ‘Friends’ Table Read with All Black Actors
*Gabrielle Union is giving “Friends” a reimagining with an all-Black cast.
On Tuesday evening, the actress will host a live table read of an episode of the hit NBC sitcom, that will feature Uzo Aduba, Ryan Bathe, Aisha Hinds, Sterling K. Brown, Kendrick Sampson and Jeremy Pope.
For the reading, Aduba will play Phoebe, Bathe will play Rachel, Hinds will portray Monica, Brown will appear as Ross, Sampson will take on Joey, and Pope will be Chandler.
According to PEOPLE, the actors will re-enact “The One Where No One’s Ready” epsiode from season 3.
“Friends” originally starred Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer.
READ MORE: Gabrielle Union Has A Powerful Message For Young Girls – STEVE on Watch / LOOK
Schwimmer previously addressed the lack of diversity on the beloved sitcom. He told the Guardian in January that he pushed for more inclusive casting, even suggesting that his character Ross date women of color.
“I was well aware of the lack of diversity and I campaigned for years to have Ross date women of color,” Schwimmer said. “One of the first girlfriends I had on the show was an Asian-American woman, and later I dated African American women. That was a very conscious push on my part.”
Ross dated Aisha Tyler’s character, Charlie Wheeler. Tyler is the only person of color to appear in more than three episodes in the series’ 10-season run. The comedian/actress appeared in nine episodes, while Phill Lewis, who played Chandler’s boss, appeared in three.
Schwimmer caught heat on Twitter after he proposed an all-black version of “Friends.”
Folks were quick to remind him that “Friends” is basically the all-white reboot of the Fox sitcom “Living Single.”
In June, “Friends” co-creator Marta Kauffman acknowledged the sitcom’s lack of diversity diversity during the 2020 ATX TV From the Couch virtual panel this week.
“I wish I knew then what I knew today, I would have made very different decisions,” Kauffman said. “I mean we’ve always encouraged people of diversity in our company, but I didn’t do enough and now all I can think about is, what can I do? What can I do differently? How can I run my show in a new way? And that’s something I not only wish I knew when I started showrunning, but I wish I knew all the way up through last year.”
Meanwhile, Lisa Kudrow, who played Phoebe on the show, said that if the series were given the reboot treatment it “would not be an all-white cast, for sure.”
To watch Gabrielle Union’s hour-long “Friends” table read, sign up here ahead of the 6 p.m. PT / 9 p.m. ET start time on Tuesday, Sept. 22.
The virtual event is taking place on National Voter Registration Day.
Africa
The ‘Rumble in the Jungle’ Was Postponed, But Not Its Three-Day Promotional Concert ‘Zaire 74’ [EUR Video Throwback]
*The Muhammad Ali vs. George Foreman boxing match in Zaire, a.k.a. the “Rumble In The Jungle,” was originally scheduled to go down on Sept. 24, with an all-star concert featuring top local acts and soul superstars from the States set for two days before. But Foreman suffered a cut above his eye while sparring and the fight had to be pushed back six weeks.
The concert, however – featuring James Brown, B.B. King, Sister Sledge, The Spinners, Bill Withers, and a host of local African talent – went on as scheduled, kicking off 46 years ago today.
The three-day music festival, known as Zaire 74, took place from Sept. 22 to 24, 1974 at the 20th of May Stadium in Kinshasa. It was organized by the fight’s promoter, Don King, and conceived by legendary South African trumpeter Hugh Masekela along with record producer Stewart Levine. The idea was to use the powerhouse lineup to promote the heavyweight championship bout, as well as cultural unity between Africans and African Americans.
A documentary about the concert, the Jeffrey Levy-Hinte-directed “Soul Power,” was released in 2009 and contains the following performance footage, seen below:
BB King, The Thrill Is Gone – Zaire 74
Sister Sledge, On and On – Zaire 1974
James Brown, Soul Power – Zaire 1974
Bill Withers, Hope She’ll Be Happier – Zaire 1974
The Spinners, One of a Kind (Love Affair) – Zaire 1974
Among the 31 acts who performed over the three-days were 17 prominent African stars, including Miriam Makeba, TPOK Jazz and Tabu Ley Rochereau. Other performers included Celia Cruz and the Fania All-Stars. [The entire film can be seen at the top of the page.]
When the fight finally took place on October 30, Ali knocked out Foreman in the eighth round.
News
Michael Jordan and Denny Hamlin Form NASCAR Team with Bubba Wallace as Driver
*Michael Jordan has joined forces with three-time Daytona 500 winner Denny Hamlin to create a new single-car NASCAR Cup Series team that will feature Bubba Wallace as its driver.
The NBA legend will reportedly serve as principal owner of the team with Hamlin a minority partner while he continues to drive for Joe Gibbs Racing, per MSN.com.
The opportunity comes at just the right moment for Wallace, 26, who announced a week ago that he will be leaving Richard Petty Motorsports after the 2020 season.
“This was not an easy decision as I have nothing but the utmost respect for Richard Petty and his family, but I believe it’s time for someone else to take over the reins of the No. 43,” Wallace, who has raced with Richard Petty Motorsports for three seasons, wrote on Twitter.
“Thank you to the King and everyone at Richard Petty Motorsports for giving me the opportunity to start my Cup Series career. I’ve grown so much as a driver and as a person since joining them. We’ve got nine more races together, and I hope we can finish the 2020 season on a high note,” his post continued.
READ MORE: Bubba Wallace: NASCAR Driver Leaving Richard Petty Motorsports
This is a unique, once-in-a-lifetime opportunity that I believe is a great fit for me at this point in my career. I’m grateful and humbled that they believe in me and I’m super pumped to begin this adventure with them.
🤘🏾
— Bubba Wallace (@BubbaWallace) September 22, 2020
The announcement comes less than three months after Wallace — the only top-tier Black NASCAR driver — was at the center of a noose controversy.
On June 21, NASCAR notified him that a noose was found hanging in his garage stall at the Talladega Superspeedway.
After an investigation into the incident, the FBI declined to file any federal charges.
According to a statement from U.S. Attorney Jay E. Town and FBI Special Agent in Charge Johnnie Sharp, the noose had been in the garage since last fall, per USA Today.
Wallace “was not the target of a hate crime,” NASCAR said in a statement.
“Historically, NASCAR has struggled with diversity and there have been few Black owners,” Jordan said in a statement. “The timing seemed perfect as NASCAR is evolving and embracing social change more and more.”
Jordan said his new team with Wallace is a chance to “educate a new audience and open more opportunities for Black people in racing.”
The team will start racing in the 2021 season. Details about the name, car number, manufacturer and sponsors will be announced at a future date.
“This is a unique, once-in-a-lifetime opportunity that I believe is a great fit for me at this point in my career,” said Wallace.
