White Bar Owner Indicted in Fatal Shooting of James Scurlock Dies by Suicide [VIDEO]
*Jake Gardner, the white bar owner who fatally shot a 22-year-old Black man during a Black Lives Matter protest in Omaha on May 30, has reportedly died by suicide.
An earlier report on EURweb noted that the alleged white supremacist had been charged with multiple felonies, including manslaughter in the killing of James Scurlock.
In a press release shared on Sunday, the Hillsboro Police Department stated:
Hillsboro Police Department officers responded to the 300 block of Southeast Ninth Avenue after a body was found outside a medical clinic. They discovered 38-year-old Jacob Gardner of Omaha, Nebraska dead.
The cause of death is under investigation, but officers are not seeking any suspects and there is no danger to the community.
Gardner was indicted by a Douglas County, Nebraska grand jury last week on charges stemming from the May 30 shooting death of James Scurlock in Omaha.
The grand jury rejected Gardner’s claims that he acted in self-defense. He also faced charges of attempted first-degree assault and making terroristic threats.
Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine refused to bring any charges against Gardner, citing self-defense. The case was then presented to a grand jury led by special prosecutor Fredrick D. Franklin..
“There was evidence that was gathered and presented to the grand jury about activity that Jake Gardner was engaged in prior to even coming in contact with James Scurlock,” Franklin said. “Evidence to reasonably be construed as an intent to use a firearm for purposes of killing someone. You will want to know what it is, and I can’t tell you about it. But what I can tell you is that that evidence comes primarily from Jake Gardner himself.”
A Yahoo News exclusive story outlined how a rushed investigation overlooked signs of Gardner’s racist past.
The quick decision to initially not file charges was viewed by many in the community as an example of the ingrained racism within the criminal justice system that has been the subject of nationwide protests.
Attorney Stu Dornan said Gardner “took his own life at his own hand.”
“Unfortunately there are two men who have died in a terrible tragedy,” Dornan said at a news confernece, Complex reports. “It’s a terrible tragedy for the Omaha community. It’s a terrible tragedy for James Scurlock and his family. Our condolences are with them and the condolences are with the Gardner family. It’s a terrible tragedy for the Gardner family and a terrible tragedy for this community.”
Gardner was reportedly facing 95 years in prison for the slaying of James Scurlock.
VIDEO: Police Dodge Bullets to Make Arrest
*TAMPA, Fla.—Police responding to a shooting at a Tampa nightclub found themselves under fire by a drive-by shooter.
The altercation, which was captured on video, took place outside a nightclub in the Jackson Heights neighborhood of Tampa in the early hours of Sept. 13. The Tampa Police Department arrested Michah Omari Dozier, 22, in connection with the shootings at Club 1828.
The suspect faces 10 counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on a law enforcement officer, aggravated battery with a firearm, and felon in possession of a firearm, police said.
Here’s how police said the shooting unfolded: At around 12.40 a.m., officers responded to reports of a gunfire inside the club that resulted in three patrons and a security guard being hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries. While investigating, police said gunshots were fired at officers, a security guard and patrons from a vehicle traveling north toward Hillsborough Avenue. With police vehicles in pursuit, the suspect’s car crashed a few blocks away. Its three occupants fled on foot and were subsequently captured.
The trio of suspects have been identified, and two were released pending the investigation. Dozier, who the police say was driving, remains in custody.
The Tampa gunfire is one of 453 mass shootings that have taken place thus far this year across the U.S. according to the Gun Violence Archive. (The archive defines mass shootings as any in which four or more people are shot and/or killed.)
(Edited by Stephen Gugliociello and Matthew Hall)
The post VIDEO: Police Dodge Bullets to Make Arrest appeared first on Zenger News.
Witnesses Claim Rushed Investigation Overlooked Signs of Black Protester's Killer's Racist Past
The White Bar Owner Who Killed Black Lives Matter Protester James Scurlock Has Been Charged
Adam Dowdell, Missing Ala. College Student Found Dead a Week After Going Missing
*Nearly a week after an Alabama State University student went missing on campus, police discovered his body Monday afternoon.
Adam Dowdell was last seen Tuesday night (Sept. 8) leaving his dormitory to get money from an ATM, according to Al.com. His family and friends became worried when he never returned and they couldn’t reach him on his cellphone.
On Saturday evening, ASU spokesman Ken Mullinax released the following statement:
“The Alabama State University Police Department received notification on Wednesday of a male student who was possibly missing. The student is from the Alabaster, Alabama, area and has not been seen since Tuesday afternoon,” the statement said. “ASUPD has opened an active, ongoing investigation with help from Central Alabama Crime Stoppers and assistance from surrounding law enforcement agencies.”
An Alabama State University sophomore Adam "Belle" Dowdell left his dorm last Tuesday to go to the ATM—and hasn't been seen or heard from since
— The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) September 14, 2020
Dowdell’s mother, Toya Cohill, said it’s not like her son to disappear.
“He always talks to all of us,” she said after he was confirmed missing. “From my mama to my daughter to my son, somebody’s going to talk to him every day.”
Few details have been released about the killing, and no suspect has been arrested, TV station WVTM reports.
The public is being encouraged to call with tips or information to the ASU Police Department at 334-229-4400 or CrimeStoppers at 215-7867. Tips can also be submitted through the P3-tips app, per MSN.
WATCH:
