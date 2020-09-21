Watch Trailer for Steve McQueen’s ‘Small Axe’ Anthology Starring John Boyega and Letitia Wright [VIDEO]

*Season 7 kicks off welcoming the show’s newest co-host, Garcelle Beauvais, and her fellow co-hosts have a special surprise for her from her longtime friend Jamie Foxx!

Then co-host Loni Love addresses how important Season 7 of The Real is in today’s changing world.

The ladies welcome The Bold and the Beautiful actress Denise Richards, who discusses her decision to leave The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, and how Garcelle’s friendship helped to get her through a difficult season. In addition, Garcelle answers the question of whether she’ll return to RHOBH next season!

The hosts share their opinions on the recent monetary settlement in Louisville, KY between the city and the family of Breonna Taylor, who was fatally shot in her apartment in March. While it includes changes to police policy and there remains an ongoing investigation, the ladies discuss how it’s only a first step in changes that are needed.

Later, the hosts talk to Janaya Khan, International Ambassador For Black Lives Matter, who clarifies some topical issues under discussion recently, including “defunding” the police.

And if you discovered your significant other was cheating on you, how many times would you be willing to forgive before you would end the relationship? Garcelle shares about the time she discovered her husband was cheating on her and why she made the decisions.

Loni Love: Welcome to The Real! We are back, and we are so excited to kick off our seventh season!

Jeannie Mai: Woo-hoo!

Loni: Ladies, can you believe seven seasons? Oh my goodness!

Adrienne Houghton: Whoo! Crazy.

Loni: But you know what’s even better, ladies? That we have a brand-new co-host! Oh, we are so excited…

Jeannie and Adrienne: Yay!!

Loni: Our new co-host…

Garcelle Beauvais: Yay!!

Loni: …recently made history when she was cast as the first Black female member of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. She’s also a actress, a model, a mom… and she’s our really good friend. Everybody, please give it up for the wonderful Garcelle Beauvais! Garcelle!

Garcelle: Thank you so much!

[VIRTUAL CONFETTI STARTS TO SPRAY ACROSS THE SCREEN, WHILE LONI, ADRIENNE AND JEANNIE OPEN CONFETTI STICKS AND CHEER]

Jeannie: Yaaay! Make it rain, make it rain!!

Garcelle: You’re going to make me cry.

Loni: We love us some confetti round here at The Real, and we want, you know, everyone to be welcoming to you… just let us know – tell us about you! We know about you, but tell America about yourself!

Adrienne: Yes!

Garcelle: Oh my god. Well, first of all, I want to say, I am beyond excited to be with you guys. I’m a mom, I’m an actress, I’m a host. I’ve done a bunch of different things, but what I’m really happy about – now more than ever, we need our sisterhood. We need our sisterhood, we want to support each other, uplift each other, have amazing conversations. Even if we disagree, we’re gonna disagree respectfully, and I am thrilled for the opportunity.

