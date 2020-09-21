Today’s Video
Video: Ellen Talks Controversy in Return: ‘I’ve Been Looking Forward to Addressing it All Directly.’ tWitch Promoted to EP.
*Ellen DeGeneres wasted no time addressing a summer full of sexual harassment allegations among her producers in today’s Season 18 premiere of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.”
“If you’re watching because you love me, thank you. If you’re watching because you don’t love me, welcome,” she told a virtual audience of TV screens featuring people’s faces due to social distancing. As previously reported, BuzzFeed published two articles alleging a toxic work environment on the set, as well as allegations of sexual harassment and misconduct by producers. At the time, DeGeneres wrote in an email to employees that she intended for her show to be a place where “no one would ever raise their voice, and everyone would be treated with respect” and that she was “disappointed to learn that this has not been the case.” Production company Warner Bros. launched an internal investigation, and a month later three of the show’s top producers were fired. Variety reported that DeGeneres then apologized to staff on a video call and was “emotional to the point of tears” as she promised changes on set.
After sarcastically saying how “great” her summer was, she got down to business. “There are a lot of things I want to talk about, I’ve been looking forward to addressing it all directly, and, unfortunately, talking to people has been illegal for six months.”
She continued: “I learned that things happened here that never should have happened. I take that very seriously, and I want to say I am so sorry to the people who are affected. I know that I’m in a position of privilege and power, and I realize that with that comes responsibility. And I take responsibility for what happens at my show.”
She said there have been “a lot of conversations” with her employees about their workplace and how to fix it. “We have made the necessary changes, and today, we are starting a new chapter.” That drew applause from her remote crowd.
Addressing more personal claims of not practicing the “kindness” that she preaches, DeGeneres reminded everyone why she started using her daily “be kind to one another” catchphrase: In 2010, college student Tyler Clementi took his own life after he was bullied for being gay. “I thought the world needed more kindness, and it was a reminder that we all needed that. And I think we need it more than ever right now,” she said.
DeGeneres explained: “The truth is, I am that person you see on TV. I am also a lot of other things. Sometimes I get sad, I get mad, I get anxious, I get frustrated, I get impatient. And I am working on all of that. I am a work in progress.” (She noted that impatience is the hardest challenge, because it’s not happening fast enough, which drew a chuckle from the screen audience.)
“I’ve played a straight woman in movies, so I’m a pretty good actress,” DeGeneres said, to more laughs, “But I don’t think that I’m that good that I could come out here every day for 17 years and fool you. This is me.”
“My intention is to always be the best person I can be. And if I’ve ever let someone down, if I’ve ever hurt their feelings, I am so sorry for that. If that’s ever the case, I’ve let myself down and I’ve hurt myself as well,” she continued, adding that she got into show business to make people laugh and feel good, which is her favorite thing to do besides play Jenga. Now, as the boss of 270 employees who put together her shows, “all I want is for every single one of them to be happy and to be proud to work here.”
She then asked for a drum roll and announced that her dancer/DJ, Stephen “tWitch” Boss, has been promoted to co-executive producer. “You’re such an important part of this show,” she said
Watch all of the above in the clip of “Ellen’s” Season 18 premiere below:
LaToya Tonodeo (‘Power Book II: Ghost’) Spills About The Power Universe & How Mary J Blige Inspired Her
*LaToya Tonodeo is a rising star who has officially joined the Power Universe. Debuting as her break out role character Diana Tejada in new hit spin-off Power Book II: Ghost.
“I love that we get to see her [Diana Tejada] trying to navigate and to find her independence, her footing, and her voice, but still making sure that everything she does is in the best interest of her family.”
EURweb’s correspondent Monique Loveless did a one on one with Tonodeo discussing what she loves most about her character, how Mary J. Blige inspired her, and falling into her new part.
WE’VE LOST ANOTHER ONE: WE REMEMBER: Pamela Hutchinson (The Emotions) Dies at 61
“I admire how calm and laid back she is. I think it’s dope she has so much swag.” LaToya says excitedly while talking about working with Mary J. Blige. “I remember we had this one scene and it felt like she was giving me the real game and how to maneuver the industry because she’s been in it for so long.”
Power Book II: Ghost follows Tariq St. Patrick who is going to school and hustling to get his mom out of jail. When Tariq runs out of options he turns to the familiar drug game in which his family has become accustomed to. The sequel is the spin-off of the hit STARZ show Power, and if you haven’t seen Power you must’ve just arrived on earth, so welcome and go binge watch it during this quarantine. Trust you’ll thank us.
Tonodeo’s character Diana is the daughter of Monet Tejada played by Mary J. Blige. Monet now runs the family business since her husband Lorenzo has gone to jail. The drama gets deeper as Diana has her eye on Tariq. Tonodeo admits that Michael Rainey Jr not only welcomed her but also gave her some inside on how to be herself and navigate her character as well.
Catch the drama series now every Sunday on STARZ as it began on September 6th and definitely a sequel to fall in love with.
Ben Crump and Geo. Clinton Hold News Conference Outside Sony Music HQ on ‘Let’s Get It On’ Copyright Case
*CULVER CITY, Cal. — Nationally renowned civil rights and personal injury attorney Ben Crump, funk legend George Clinton, and co-counsels in the copyright lawsuit against Sony Music and Ed Sheeran will hold a news conference outside of Sony Music headquarters to highlight the music industry’s history of stealing intellectual property from Black artists and the loss of generational wealth for their families.
They will be joined by the daughter of the late Ed Townsend, who co-wrote “Let’s Get It On” with Marvin Gaye, to discuss the lawsuit, which is scheduled to go to trial in November.
MORE NEWS: The Real’s Season 7 Premieres TODAY with New Co-host Garcelle Beauvais / WATCH
WHO:
Attorney Ben Crump
Attorney Patrick Frank
Attorney Keisha Rice
Attorney Katherine Viker
Singer/Songwriter George Clinton
Kathryn Griffin, daughter of Ed Townsend
WHEN:
September 22, 2020, at 2 p.m. ET/11 a.m. PT
WHERE:
4080 Overland Ave.
Culver City, California 90232
About Ben Crump Law
Nationally renowned civil rights and personal injury attorney Ben Crump and his national network of specialized attorneys have spearheaded a legal movement to better protect the rights of marginalized citizens. He has led landscape-changing civil rights cases and represented clients in a wide range of areas including civil rights, personal injury, labor and employment, class actions, and more. Ben Crump Law is dedicated to holding the powerful accountable. For more, visit BenCrump.com or call (800) 935-8111.
Chris Rock: Comedian Reveals He Has a Nonverbal Learning Disorder
*Chris Rock has revealed that he struggles with a nonverbal learning disorder, and spends several hours a week in therapy.
In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the comedian recalled his process during his early days in stand-up.
“I had this great combination of big ego and low self-esteem,” he said of his early career. “And the ego gets you out onstage, but the low self-esteem is the thing that makes you practice so much because you don’t believe in yourself at all.”
“You think you’re a total f–king fraud,” Rock continued. “You don’t think anybody could love you for being you, so you have to be good at this thing.”
Rock said the COVID-19 lockdown has forced him work on himself, including finally learning how to swim.
READ MORE: Chris Rock Slams Dems, Nancy Pelosi and Compares Trump to a Heartless ‘Landlord’
Respect is earned. The all-new #FargoFX is coming soon to FX and #FXonHulu pic.twitter.com/v2cbFR3qLW
— Chris Rock (@chrisrock) August 4, 2020
“Do you know how f–king hard it is for a grown-up to learn how to swim? You’ve got to not be scared to die.”
The star of the upcoming FX series “Fargo” went on to describe a recent swimming lesson.
“The other day, this guy says to me, ‘OK, you’re going to dive into the deep end and swim to the other side,’ and I’m like, ‘Are you fucking crazy?'” Rock said. “But then I dove into the deep end and I swam to the other side, and it’s a metaphor for what I’ve been trying to do during this time.”
Rock said he followed up on a friend’s tip that he may have Asperger’s, so he got tested. That’s when he learned he has problems picking up on non-verbal cues in communication. He was diagnosied with a nonverbal learning disorder (NVLD).
“All I understand are the words,” he said, which leads to him taking people more literally than they intended and what he described as an all-or-nothing mentality. “All of those things are really great for writing jokes,” he added. “They’re just not great for one-on-one relationships.”
You can catch Chris Rock on “Fargo” when the series premieres Sunday, September 27 on FX.
