Video: Ellen Talks Controversy in Return: ‘I’ve Been Looking Forward to Addressing it All Directly.’ tWitch Promoted to EP.

*Ellen DeGeneres wasted no time addressing a summer full of sexual harassment allegations among her producers in today’s Season 18 premiere of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.”

“If you’re watching because you love me, thank you. If you’re watching because you don’t love me, welcome,” she told a virtual audience of TV screens featuring people’s faces due to social distancing. As previously reported, BuzzFeed published two articles alleging a toxic work environment on the set, as well as allegations of sexual harassment and misconduct by producers. At the time, DeGeneres wrote in an email to employees that she intended for her show to be a place where “no one would ever raise their voice, and everyone would be treated with respect” and that she was “disappointed to learn that this has not been the case.” Production company Warner Bros. launched an internal investigation, and a month later three of the show’s top producers were fired. Variety reported that DeGeneres then apologized to staff on a video call and was “emotional to the point of tears” as she promised changes on set.

After sarcastically saying how “great” her summer was, she got down to business. “There are a lot of things I want to talk about, I’ve been looking forward to addressing it all directly, and, unfortunately, talking to people has been illegal for six months.”

She continued: “I learned that things happened here that never should have happened. I take that very seriously, and I want to say I am so sorry to the people who are affected. I know that I’m in a position of privilege and power, and I realize that with that comes responsibility. And I take responsibility for what happens at my show.”

She said there have been “a lot of conversations” with her employees about their workplace and how to fix it. “We have made the necessary changes, and today, we are starting a new chapter.” That drew applause from her remote crowd.

Addressing more personal claims of not practicing the “kindness” that she preaches, DeGeneres reminded everyone why she started using her daily “be kind to one another” catchphrase: In 2010, college student Tyler Clementi took his own life after he was bullied for being gay. “I thought the world needed more kindness, and it was a reminder that we all needed that. And I think we need it more than ever right now,” she said.

DeGeneres explained: “The truth is, I am that person you see on TV. I am also a lot of other things. Sometimes I get sad, I get mad, I get anxious, I get frustrated, I get impatient. And I am working on all of that. I am a work in progress.” (She noted that impatience is the hardest challenge, because it’s not happening fast enough, which drew a chuckle from the screen audience.)

“I’ve played a straight woman in movies, so I’m a pretty good actress,” DeGeneres said, to more laughs, “But I don’t think that I’m that good that I could come out here every day for 17 years and fool you. This is me.”

“My intention is to always be the best person I can be. And if I’ve ever let someone down, if I’ve ever hurt their feelings, I am so sorry for that. If that’s ever the case, I’ve let myself down and I’ve hurt myself as well,” she continued, adding that she got into show business to make people laugh and feel good, which is her favorite thing to do besides play Jenga. Now, as the boss of 270 employees who put together her shows, “all I want is for every single one of them to be happy and to be proud to work here.”

She then asked for a drum roll and announced that her dancer/DJ, Stephen “tWitch” Boss, has been promoted to co-executive producer. “You’re such an important part of this show,” she said

Watch all of the above in the clip of “Ellen’s” Season 18 premiere below: