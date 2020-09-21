Civil Rights
Upon This Rock: Archaeologists Are Excavating One of America’s Oldest Black Churches (Video)
*Earlier this month, archaeologists in Colonial Williamsburg broke ground on a project set to unearth the history of First Baptist Church, one of America’s oldest black congregations.
The Virginia house of worship traces its roots to 1776, when a group of enslaved and free black people gathered to pray and sing at Green Springs, a plantation located a few miles outside of the colonial city. At the time, the United States had just declared its independence from Great Britain. African American individuals were forbidden from gathering in large groups, but they defied the law by conducting secret meetings in a brush arbor. According to Michael E. Ruane of the Washington Post, black preacher Reverend Moses was regularly whipped for leading such gatherings.
By 1791, enslaved tavern worker and preacher Gowan Pamphlet had grown the congregation to as many as 500 members, according to historian Linda H. Rowe. The church expanded even further after local white businessman Jesse Cole stumbled upon one of its outdoor services; Cole was reportedly so moved by the meeting that he offered the group use of his carriage house on Nassau Street. By 1828, notes NBC News, the physical church established at the site boasted more than 600 members.
A tornado destroyed this original structure—known as the Baptist Meeting House—in 1834. But a new brick building was constructed in 1856, and in 1863, the congregation was renamed the First Baptist Church. Throughout the 1860s, the church also served as a school for young black students. After Colonial Williamsburg purchased the property in 1955, the congregation relocated to a new building on Scotland Street, where it resides today. The original 19th-century structure was torn down, and the site was paved over.
Now, the church and its Let Freedom Ring Foundation, which is dedicated to preserving the congregation’s history, are leading the charge to investigate the centuries-old site. Their work is all the more important because narratives about African Americans have long been left out of the city’s history, says Let Freedom Ring President Connie Matthews Harshaw.
“There’s a noticeable absence of the story of early African Americans in Williamsburg,” Harshaw tells the Post.
For many years, she adds, the tourist site “basically erased everything that has to do with African Americans.”
In May, archaeologists scanned the area with ground-penetrating radar (GPR) and found encouraging evidence of structures hidden below ground. Excavations are scheduled to last seven weeks and may be extended another year and a half depending on what the researchers discover.
Below, a video about the history of First Baptist Church.
#BlackLivesMatter
New Biden/Harris Ad Addresses the Police Killing of Black People (Watch)
*Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden released a new ad Thursday that deals with police brutality and the systemic racism within the criminal justice system.
The ad will begin airing digitally on Thursday in the key battleground states of Michigan, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, as well as on top cable TV networks beginning over the weekend.
The 60-second ad begins with the former vice president asking: “Why in this nation do Black Americans wake up knowing they could lose their life in the course of just living their life?”
“Part of the point of freedom is to be free from brutality, from injustice, from racism and all of its manifestations,” says Biden’s running mate, Sen. Kamala Harris.
The ad goes on to highlight some of the ticket’s policy proposals, including the slashing of qualified immunity for police officers in an attempt to hold them accountable for misconduct.
Watch below:
#BlackLivesMatter
Teyana Taylor Channels Malcolm X, Breonna Taylor, George Floyd and More for New Video ‘Still’ (Watch)
*Teyana Taylor channels Breonna Taylor, George Floyd, Trayvon Martin, Elijah McClain and the mother of Emmitt Till in the poignant video for her new song, “Still.”
Taylor also directs the clip, which mixes real footage from Civil Rights marches, Black Panther demonstrations and Black Lives Matter protests with images of the singer dressed as the aforementioned notable figures who have either died or been affected by police killings. There are also shots of her dressed as Black Panther co-founder Huey Newton and late civil rights figure Malcolm X.
Malcolm X’s voice begins the video before names of recent Black and brown victims of police violence fil the screen in rapid succession.
Taylor sings: “I keep crying for love/ But it won’t wipe, won’t wipe my tears.”
The video ends with a black screen and the voice of Floyd calling out for his deceased mother.
Watch below:
Civil Rights
Long Overdue: Pioneering Black Iwo Jima Marine Awarded Liberty Medal for 95th Birthday (Watch)
*A military veteran who served as one of the nation’s first Black U.S. Marines received a medal and a car parade from the New York Senate as a 95th birthday present.
Sen. Jim Tedisco (R,C,I,REF-Glenville) on Friday presented the New York State Liberty Medal, the Senate’s highest honor for service and valor, to Ambrose “Cowboy” Anderson of Gloversville, who served during the Battle of Iwo Jima during World War II.
Tedisco joined Anderson’s family and friends to present the Liberty Medal outside his Gloversville home. Noting the many African Americans who served at the time but never get the recognition they deserved due to racial discrimination. Sen. Tedisco said: “I am proud and honored to help rectify that in some way with this long-overdue heartfelt recognition by the state of New York for Ambrose Anderson’s courageous service.”
Watch below, and scroll down to read about his incredible story.
Corporal Anderson, a star football player at Gloversville High School, served in the 8th Ammunition Company. He joined the U.S. Marine Corps in 1943 and was assigned to the segregated Camp Montford Point in Jacksonville, N.C., where about 20,000 African American Marines served from 1942 to 1949, enduring terrible prejudice and racism.
While on a battleship sailing to Iwo Jima, Anderson’s ship was attacked by Japanese kamikaze pilots. Anderson crawled into a hole and started feeding a gunner machine gun ammunition. The next day, he looked out and saw the bodies of Marines floating in the sea and entwined with driftwood on the beach. On Iwo Jima, Anderson hauled ammunition and supplies from incoming ships to the shore and delivered them to white infantry units on the front lines, often amid rounds flying around their heads.
After Iwo Jima, Anderson served in the occupation of Japan at Sasebo.
Sadly, Corporal Anderson received no recognition after World War II and had difficulty finding work. Eventually, he went to work in his brother’s junkyard. Ultimately, he worked as a truck mechanic, retiring from Ryder in 1986.
Fortunately, in recent years our country has begun to recognize and express its deep gratitude and respect for the service and sacrifice of Corporal Anderson and his colleagues as the Montford Point Marines were awarded the Congressional Gold Medal.
Anderson has six children, including four with his second wife, Betty, who he was with for 47 years until her passing in 2004.
Search
The CultureCalendar: What's New & Black on TV
Trending
- Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip3 months ago
Vanessa Bryant: Pro Athletes Sliding in DMs of Kobe Bryant’s Widow
- Slider5 months ago
Clutch My Peaches!: Cynthia Bailey Reportedly Out and Offered Reduced #RHOA Role to Make Room for Phaedra Parks
- Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip4 months ago
Mike Pence Invites Candace Owens to White House for Talks on Race Relations
- George Floyd4 months ago
Jacob Pederson: St. Paul Police Officer Accused of Starting #GeorgeFloyd Riot [WATCH]
- Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip4 months ago
Trapped in the Closet? Fans Suspect Diddy’s New Girlfriend is Transgender [VIDEO]
- #BlackLivesMatter3 months ago
B(l)ack Stabbing Candace Owens Raising Funds for Cop who Killed Rayshard Brooks – Wants ATL Mayor Fired
- News3 months ago
Ms. Robbie of ‘Welcome to Sweetie Pies’ Claims Son’s Ex Won’t Allow Her to See Grandson [VIDEO]
- Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip4 months ago
Yasmine Jackson: Granddaughter of Joe Jackson Stabbed in Racially Charged Attack [PHOTOS]