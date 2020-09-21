Today’s Video
‘Trump Eviscerates Trump’: A ‘Daily Show’ Montage of #45 Being Mocked By His Own Words (Watch)
*”The Daily Show” posted video Friday of President Trump being destroyed by the very words that he repeatedly uses to mock his Democratic presidential rival, Joe Biden.
For example, Trump’s claims about Biden “hiding in his basement” during quarantine was met with video of news reports about Trump literally hiding in his bunker during Black Lives Matter protests outside the White House. His claims that Biden is getting “slower and slower” were countered by the famous video of Trump lumbering gingerly down a ramp following a speech.
Also, video of Trump claiming that Biden must be on drugs, “doesn’t know where the hell he is,” “doesn’t know what’s going on,” “can’t put two sentences together” and is “playing politics with the virus” were brilliantly and hilariously met with receipts of Trump exhibiting the very behavior that he’s barking about.
Watch below:
** FEATURED STORY **
LaToya Tonodeo (‘Power Book II: Ghost’) Spills About The Power Universe & How Mary J Blige Inspired Her
*LaToya Tonodeo is a rising star who has officially joined the Power Universe. Debuting as her break out role character Diana Tejada in new hit spin-off Power Book II: Ghost.
“I love that we get to see her [Diana Tejada] trying to navigate and to find her independence, her footing, and her voice, but still making sure that everything she does is in the best interest of her family.”
EURweb’s correspondent Monique Loveless did a one on one with Tonodeo discussing what she loves most about her character, how Mary J. Blige inspired her, and falling into her new part.
WE’VE LOST ANOTHER ONE: WE REMEMBER: Pamela Hutchinson (The Emotions) Dies at 61
“I admire how calm and laid back she is. I think it’s dope she has so much swag.” LaToya says excitedly while talking about working with Mary J. Blige. “I remember we had this one scene and it felt like she was giving me the real game and how to maneuver the industry because she’s been in it for so long.”
Power Book II: Ghost follows Tariq St. Patrick who is going to school and hustling to get his mom out of jail. When Tariq runs out of options he turns to the familiar drug game in which his family has become accustomed to. The sequel is the spin-off of the hit STARZ show Power, and if you haven’t seen Power you must’ve just arrived on earth, so welcome and go binge watch it during this quarantine. Trust you’ll thank us.
Tonodeo’s character Diana is the daughter of Monet Tejada played by Mary J. Blige. Monet now runs the family business since her husband Lorenzo has gone to jail. The drama gets deeper as Diana has her eye on Tariq. Tonodeo admits that Michael Rainey Jr not only welcomed her but also gave her some inside on how to be herself and navigate her character as well.
Catch the drama series now every Sunday on STARZ as it began on September 6th and definitely a sequel to fall in love with.
Music
Ben Crump and Geo. Clinton Hold News Conference Outside Sony Music HQ on ‘Let’s Get It On’ Copyright Case
*CULVER CITY, Cal. — Nationally renowned civil rights and personal injury attorney Ben Crump, funk legend George Clinton, and co-counsels in the copyright lawsuit against Sony Music and Ed Sheeran will hold a news conference outside of Sony Music headquarters to highlight the music industry’s history of stealing intellectual property from Black artists and the loss of generational wealth for their families.
They will be joined by the daughter of the late Ed Townsend, who co-wrote “Let’s Get It On” with Marvin Gaye, to discuss the lawsuit, which is scheduled to go to trial in November.
MORE NEWS: The Real’s Season 7 Premieres TODAY with New Co-host Garcelle Beauvais / WATCH
WHO:
Attorney Ben Crump
Attorney Patrick Frank
Attorney Keisha Rice
Attorney Katherine Viker
Singer/Songwriter George Clinton
Kathryn Griffin, daughter of Ed Townsend
WHEN:
September 22, 2020, at 2 p.m. ET/11 a.m. PT
WHERE:
4080 Overland Ave.
Culver City, California 90232
About Ben Crump Law
Nationally renowned civil rights and personal injury attorney Ben Crump and his national network of specialized attorneys have spearheaded a legal movement to better protect the rights of marginalized citizens. He has led landscape-changing civil rights cases and represented clients in a wide range of areas including civil rights, personal injury, labor and employment, class actions, and more. Ben Crump Law is dedicated to holding the powerful accountable. For more, visit BenCrump.com or call (800) 935-8111.
Humor/Comedy
Chris Rock: Comedian Reveals He Has a Nonverbal Learning Disorder
*Chris Rock has revealed that he struggles with a nonverbal learning disorder, and spends several hours a week in therapy.
In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the comedian recalled his process during his early days in stand-up.
“I had this great combination of big ego and low self-esteem,” he said of his early career. “And the ego gets you out onstage, but the low self-esteem is the thing that makes you practice so much because you don’t believe in yourself at all.”
“You think you’re a total f–king fraud,” Rock continued. “You don’t think anybody could love you for being you, so you have to be good at this thing.”
Rock said the COVID-19 lockdown has forced him work on himself, including finally learning how to swim.
READ MORE: Chris Rock Slams Dems, Nancy Pelosi and Compares Trump to a Heartless ‘Landlord’
Respect is earned. The all-new #FargoFX is coming soon to FX and #FXonHulu pic.twitter.com/v2cbFR3qLW
— Chris Rock (@chrisrock) August 4, 2020
“Do you know how f–king hard it is for a grown-up to learn how to swim? You’ve got to not be scared to die.”
The star of the upcoming FX series “Fargo” went on to describe a recent swimming lesson.
“The other day, this guy says to me, ‘OK, you’re going to dive into the deep end and swim to the other side,’ and I’m like, ‘Are you fucking crazy?'” Rock said. “But then I dove into the deep end and I swam to the other side, and it’s a metaphor for what I’ve been trying to do during this time.”
Rock said he followed up on a friend’s tip that he may have Asperger’s, so he got tested. That’s when he learned he has problems picking up on non-verbal cues in communication. He was diagnosied with a nonverbal learning disorder (NVLD).
“All I understand are the words,” he said, which leads to him taking people more literally than they intended and what he described as an all-or-nothing mentality. “All of those things are really great for writing jokes,” he added. “They’re just not great for one-on-one relationships.”
You can catch Chris Rock on “Fargo” when the series premieres Sunday, September 27 on FX.
Search
The CultureCalendar: What's New & Black on TV
Trending
- Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip3 months ago
Vanessa Bryant: Pro Athletes Sliding in DMs of Kobe Bryant’s Widow
- Slider5 months ago
Clutch My Peaches!: Cynthia Bailey Reportedly Out and Offered Reduced #RHOA Role to Make Room for Phaedra Parks
- Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip4 months ago
Mike Pence Invites Candace Owens to White House for Talks on Race Relations
- George Floyd4 months ago
Jacob Pederson: St. Paul Police Officer Accused of Starting #GeorgeFloyd Riot [WATCH]
- Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip4 months ago
Trapped in the Closet? Fans Suspect Diddy’s New Girlfriend is Transgender [VIDEO]
- #BlackLivesMatter3 months ago
B(l)ack Stabbing Candace Owens Raising Funds for Cop who Killed Rayshard Brooks – Wants ATL Mayor Fired
- News3 months ago
Ms. Robbie of ‘Welcome to Sweetie Pies’ Claims Son’s Ex Won’t Allow Her to See Grandson [VIDEO]
- Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip4 months ago
Yasmine Jackson: Granddaughter of Joe Jackson Stabbed in Racially Charged Attack [PHOTOS]