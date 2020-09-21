‘Trump Eviscerates Trump’: A ‘Daily Show’ Montage of #45 Being Mocked By His Own Words (Watch)

*LaToya Tonodeo is a rising star who has officially joined the Power Universe. Debuting as her break out role character Diana Tejada in new hit spin-off Power Book II: Ghost.

“I love that we get to see her [Diana Tejada] trying to navigate and to find her independence, her footing, and her voice, but still making sure that everything she does is in the best interest of her family.”

EURweb’s correspondent Monique Loveless did a one on one with Tonodeo discussing what she loves most about her character, how Mary J. Blige inspired her, and falling into her new part.

“I admire how calm and laid back she is. I think it’s dope she has so much swag.” LaToya says excitedly while talking about working with Mary J. Blige. “I remember we had this one scene and it felt like she was giving me the real game and how to maneuver the industry because she’s been in it for so long.”

Power Book II: Ghost follows Tariq St. Patrick who is going to school and hustling to get his mom out of jail. When Tariq runs out of options he turns to the familiar drug game in which his family has become accustomed to. The sequel is the spin-off of the hit STARZ show Power, and if you haven’t seen Power you must’ve just arrived on earth, so welcome and go binge watch it during this quarantine. Trust you’ll thank us.

Tonodeo’s character Diana is the daughter of Monet Tejada played by Mary J. Blige. Monet now runs the family business since her husband Lorenzo has gone to jail. The drama gets deeper as Diana has her eye on Tariq. Tonodeo admits that Michael Rainey Jr not only welcomed her but also gave her some inside on how to be herself and navigate her character as well.

Catch the drama series now every Sunday on STARZ as it began on September 6th and definitely a sequel to fall in love with.