Peacock Drops Trailers for Larry Wilmore and Amber Ruffin Late-Night Shows [WATCH]
*Comedians Larry Wilmore and Amber Ruffin are set to lead weekly shows on NBC’s new streaming platform Peacock, and now titles, premiere dates, and trailers have been released.
Peacock has ordered 11 episodes of “Wilmore,” which debuted Friday, Sept. 18.
In a trailer for the show, he is having a conversation with himself about what to call the series and explains what viewers can expect — check out the trailer above.
Meanwhile, “The Amber Ruffin Show” will launch Sept. 25.
“Having a late-night show on Peacock is so exciting! We can’t wait to write sketches, songs and jokes about this terrible time we call now,” said Ruffin of her series.
Here’s more from THR:
The Amber Ruffin Show will feature her signature smart and silly take on the week’s news, and no matter what’s happening in the world, she’ll respond to it with a mix of seriousness, nonsense and evening gowns.
Wilmore’s untitled show will feature the host having real conversations with high-profile people from the worlds of sports, politics and entertainment. Each episode will cover the election and engage in the important conversations of the week and be funny, sometimes serious, potentially awkward and definitely honest.
Wilmore’s show will feature him having candid conversations with influencers from the worlds of sports, politics and entertainment.
Ruffin Show will feature her signature smart and silly take on the week’s news, Peacock says. Watch the trailer below.
Watch Trailer for Steve McQueen’s ‘Small Axe’ Anthology Starring John Boyega and Letitia Wright [VIDEO]
*The new trailer for Steve McQueen‘s anthology series “Small Axe,” has dropped, which is a collection of five films, all co-written and directed by the “12 Years a Slave” director.
The stories of “Small Axe” focus on London’s West Indian community, whose lives are impacted by racism and discrimination. The trailer features footage from all five entries.
“I dedicate these films to George Floyd, and all the other black people that have been murdered, seen or unseen, because of who they are, in the U.S., U.K. and elsewhere. ‘If you are the big tree, we are the small axe.’ Black lives matter,” McQueen said earlier this year.
Check out the trailer via the YouTube clip above.
So if you are the big tree, we are the small axe. Ready to cut you down, cut you down.
Here’s a breakdown of the other films via EW:
Mangrove stars Letitia Wright as British Black Panther leader Altheia Jones-LeCointe, who, along with eight other Black activists, was arrested and charged with inciting a riot after a peaceful protest in 1970.
Lovers Rock tells a fictional story of young love at a Blues party in 1980, in an ode to the titular romantic reggae genre.
Education is a coming-of-age tale centered around 12-year-old Kingsley (Kenyah Sandy), who is subjected to an unofficial segregation policy preventing many Black children from receiving the education they deserve.
Alex Wheatle tells the true story of award-winning writer Alex Wheatle (Sheyi Cole), as he finds a sense of community for the first time and is later imprisoned during 1981’s Brixton Uprising.
Red, White and Blue tells another true story, that of Leroy Logan (John Boyega), who at a young age saw his father assaulted by two policemen, motivating him to join the Metropolitan Police and change their racist attitudes from within.
“These are very much British stories that have never been told,” McQueen told EW of the films. “Some of these stories have shaped the environment that we live in now. I wanted to tell what was necessary, important, and urgent.”
The series will debut on Amazon Prime Video on Nov. 20.
The Real’s Season 7 Premieres TODAY with New Co-host Garcelle Beauvais / WATCH
*Season 7 kicks off welcoming the show’s newest co-host, Garcelle Beauvais, and her fellow co-hosts have a special surprise for her from her longtime friend Jamie Foxx!
Then co-host Loni Love addresses how important Season 7 of The Real is in today’s changing world.
The ladies welcome The Bold and the Beautiful actress Denise Richards, who discusses her decision to leave The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, and how Garcelle’s friendship helped to get her through a difficult season. In addition, Garcelle answers the question of whether she’ll return to RHOBH next season!
The hosts share their opinions on the recent monetary settlement in Louisville, KY between the city and the family of Breonna Taylor, who was fatally shot in her apartment in March. While it includes changes to police policy and there remains an ongoing investigation, the ladies discuss how it’s only a first step in changes that are needed.
Later, the hosts talk to Janaya Khan, International Ambassador For Black Lives Matter, who clarifies some topical issues under discussion recently, including “defunding” the police.
And if you discovered your significant other was cheating on you, how many times would you be willing to forgive before you would end the relationship? Garcelle shares about the time she discovered her husband was cheating on her and why she made the decisions.
The Real Welcomes New Co-Host Garcelle Beauvais!
Loni Love: Welcome to The Real! We are back, and we are so excited to kick off our seventh season!
Jeannie Mai: Woo-hoo!
Loni: Ladies, can you believe seven seasons? Oh my goodness!
Adrienne Houghton: Whoo! Crazy.
Loni: But you know what’s even better, ladies? That we have a brand-new co-host! Oh, we are so excited…
Jeannie and Adrienne: Yay!!
Loni: Our new co-host…
Garcelle Beauvais: Yay!!
Loni: …recently made history when she was cast as the first Black female member of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. She’s also a actress, a model, a mom… and she’s our really good friend. Everybody, please give it up for the wonderful Garcelle Beauvais! Garcelle!
Garcelle: Thank you so much!
[VIRTUAL CONFETTI STARTS TO SPRAY ACROSS THE SCREEN, WHILE LONI, ADRIENNE AND JEANNIE OPEN CONFETTI STICKS AND CHEER]
Jeannie: Yaaay! Make it rain, make it rain!!
Garcelle: You’re going to make me cry.
Loni: We love us some confetti round here at The Real, and we want, you know, everyone to be welcoming to you… just let us know – tell us about you! We know about you, but tell America about yourself!
Adrienne: Yes!
Garcelle: Oh my god. Well, first of all, I want to say, I am beyond excited to be with you guys. I’m a mom, I’m an actress, I’m a host. I’ve done a bunch of different things, but what I’m really happy about – now more than ever, we need our sisterhood. We need our sisterhood, we want to support each other, uplift each other, have amazing conversations. Even if we disagree, we’re gonna disagree respectfully, and I am thrilled for the opportunity.
Beyoncé Cracks ‘Corny Joke’ with Blue Ivy for Wearable Art Gala [WATCH]
*Beyoncé surprised fans over the weekend when she made a virtual appearance with daughter Blue Ivy while supporting the 2020 Wearable Art Gala.
The event was hosted by the singer’s mother Tina Knowles Lawson and her husband Richard Lawson.
In a hilarious video, Beyoncé appears dressed down, with no make-up on and she attempts to crack a funny joke with the help of Blue. The joke starts with the singer asking “Why does Snoop Dogg need an umbrella?”
“No, that voice,” Blue Ivy says from behind the camera, clearly not satisfied with Bey’s delivery style. Beyonce continues without taking her daughter’s suggestion, but Blue holds her hand up to her face.
Mama Tina also responds with her own suggestions.
“Hi B, I really appreciate you doing a joke because I know how busy you are but can’t you, will you just put on some makeup and get in some good light?” Tina teased in a recorded message. “I mean it’s the gala, girl. Alright, call me back.”
READ MORE: Tina Knowles-Lawson Reveals ‘Beyoncé is Actually Her ‘Weird’ Maiden Name
The video then cuts to another clip of Bey all glammed up and she repeats the joke. “It’s corny joke time,” she said. “Why does Snoop Dogg need an umbrella? For drizzle, my nizzle.”
Check out the moment via the IG clip above.
Beyoncé’s video was shared by Tina’s Waco Theater Center on Instagram. Other stars who took part in the celebrity edition of “corny jokes” for the gala included Yara Shahidi, Marsai Martin, Kerry Washington, Issa Rae and Solange (see her clip below).
“WACO was created to stand at the intersection of Black culture and art. For the past three years, we have worked to create a safe space for students to be nourished, grow, and learn,” Knowles Lawson said ahead of the event.
“This year, our gathering will feel and look different, but the mission unequivocally remains the same,” added her husband Richard, who is co-artistic director. “We are looking forward to continuing the tradition of celebrating art and Black culture to create meaningful change for our children.”
The virtual celebration included a silent auction to raise money for WACO Theater and to help vulnerable families impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.
View this post on Instagram
Solange’s (@saintrecords) #CornyJokeTime was OUT OF THIS WORLD (get it?) 🪐 We love seeing the support & heartfelt bond between @mstinalawson and her daughters — we’re so warmed by their relationship 🖤 Who else’s #CornyJokeTime do you wanna see again!? • #WearableArtGala #WhereArtCanOccur #WACOtheater
