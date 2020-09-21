** FEATURED STORY **
LaToya Tonodeo (‘Power Book II: Ghost’) Spills About The Power Universe & How Mary J Blige Inspired Her
*LaToya Tonodeo is a rising star who has officially joined the Power Universe. Debuting as her break out role character Diana Tejada in new hit spin-off Power Book II: Ghost.
“I love that we get to see her [Diana Tejada] trying to navigate and to find her independence, her footing, and her voice, but still making sure that everything she does is in the best interest of her family.”
EURweb’s correspondent Monique Loveless did a one on one with Tonodeo discussing what she loves most about her character, how Mary J. Blige inspired her, and falling into her new part.
“I admire how calm and laid back she is. I think it’s dope she has so much swag.” LaToya says excitedly while talking about working with Mary J. Blige. “I remember we had this one scene and it felt like she was giving me the real game and how to maneuver the industry because she’s been in it for so long.”
Power Book II: Ghost follows Tariq St. Patrick who is going to school and hustling to get his mom out of jail. When Tariq runs out of options he turns to the familiar drug game in which his family has become accustomed to. The sequel is the spin-off of the hit STARZ show Power, and if you haven’t seen Power you must’ve just arrived on earth, so welcome and go binge watch it during this quarantine. Trust you’ll thank us.
Tonodeo’s character Diana is the daughter of Monet Tejada played by Mary J. Blige. Monet now runs the family business since her husband Lorenzo has gone to jail. The drama gets deeper as Diana has her eye on Tariq. Tonodeo admits that Michael Rainey Jr not only welcomed her but also gave her some inside on how to be herself and navigate her character as well.
Catch the drama series now every Sunday on STARZ as it began on September 6th and definitely a sequel to fall in love with.
It’s International Peace Day!
*The world is in need of good vibes and The Shift Network is on the case.
A three day peace and love fest aka The Shift Summit & Music Festival (which included Louis Gossett, Jr., Marianne Williamson, Caroline Myss, Michael Beckwith, Shiva Rea & many more) culminates on Monday, September 21st 2020, which has been declared an International Day of Peace.
The day long online event delivers offerings from major speakers like Deepak Chopra, Dr. Bernard Lafayette and Jane Goodall. Chopra describes it as; “The online event of the year to uplift consciousness and redesign our future.” Registration is free.
Musical artists like Michael Franti & Nattali Rize will also be featured, along with important lessons from 30 of today’s top peacebuilders — as well as voices of amazing children peacebuilders from around the world! This is the good stuff, an international collection of conscious thought leaders and healers who are committed to creating a peaceful, sustainable, and healthy future.
Be among the people who believe that there is hope in our world. There is a collective spirit among those who are willing to put forth their best to endure the present and endear the days ahead, despite the unprecedented challenges of 2020. Help the Shift Network reach one million people by sharing this link and join the virtual activities for the International Day of Peace. To register: Click here.
LaRita “Jazzy Rita” Shelby is a writer & entertainer and Director of Digital Strategy & Sales for EURweb.com, newly branded Everything Urban & Radioscope. Winner of MIMPA’S 2020 Entertainment Journalist of the Year Award & Proud member of Sigma Gamma Rho. LaRita is the author of The Brand Beside the Brand and On My Father’s Side. Chat, swap ideas & vision at [email protected]
Tongayi Chirisa is Compelling in ‘Antebellum’ / EUR Exclusive
*Rising star Tongayi Chirisa has had quite a ride, with TV movies and series, including ‘Palm Springs’ and ‘The Jim Gaffigan Show.’
Now adding to his impressive repertoire is the compelling alternate reality film, “Antebellum.” In an exclusive interview with EUR, Chirisa related just how relevant the movie is, and how little things have changed with respect to racism.
Tongayi, explain your character’s motivation in the ‘Antebellum’?
I can’t say too much without spoiling it for the rest of the people that will read this, but Eli has seen the brutality that happened to him and others that he loves. It gets to a point where he feels like he now needs to try and figure out a way to get out of that hell hole.
Needless to say, ‘Antebellum’ is among the most relevant films released this year. Can you speak on this?
Oh, my God. It is a carbon copy. It is the mirror of what is happening today. It is no different to what was taking place in the 1960s with the civil rights movement, with the slaves, with underground railroads, with people trying to fight for freedom and liberty. The same theme is recurring 400 years later, which is, give us our freedom. Give us the equality that you so spoke about. Give us the privileges that you are so enjoying, and yet somehow you keep suppressing us from having those same benefits. Give us our equality!
What was your initial reaction when you received the script to this fantastic film?
As I read it, there was that moment when the world was turned upside down. I jumped up out of my chair, threw the script down, and hollered. I was like, ‘No way.’ I hadn’t seen something like this in a movie. So I had to be a part of this. And when they told me Janelle (Monáe) was going to be the lead in it, I was like, ‘Wow, this is writing itself.’
Janelle is a pop icon and the center of everything that is cultural, everything that is about the movement, and the improvement of Black consciousness. I love who she is, what she stands for and what she advocates for. So to be a part of this film with this dynamic woman, this goes down in the history books for me.
There are so many truths and great messages in ‘Antebellum,’ but is there any one particular thought you want viewers to walk away with?
That’s a very multilayered question because there’s so many things that one can walk away with. Are you for equal or are you not? And if you’re not, why? If we say that we’re created equally in the eyes of God, is that being reflected and represented today? And if that’s not the case, what needs to be addressed to make sure that everyone gets the same treatment regardless of race or color.
Directed by Gerard Bush and Christopher Renz, “Antebellum” also stars Gabourey Sidibe, Eric Lange, Jena Malone, Jack Huston, and Kiersey Clemons.
Veteran, syndicated Entertainment journalist Marie Moore reports on mainstream media and the Black diaspora. Facebook.com/TheFilmStrip Twitter: @thefilmstrip Instagram.com/thefilmstriptm
Vanessa Bryant Kicked Her Mother OUT After Kobe’s Death and Now Sofia Laine is Talking / VIDEO
*As you can imagine, Vanessa Bryant has been going through a lot since her husband, Kobe, and daughter, Gianna, were killed in that now infamous helicopter crash this past January. It is a time like this that you would think that widow Bryant would want her dear mother, Sofia Laine, by her side. Well, apparently NOT. At least not anymore.
That’s because Sofia revealed during a recent interview that her daughter kicked her to the curb after the tragic death of the NBA super star.
In the interview (in Spanish) that’s set to air on Univision on Monday (09-21-20), Sofia Laine claims that her relationship with her daughter is on the rocks. However, in the sneak peek shared to Instagram, Sofia was seen saying that Kobe Bryant has been laid to rest in a private cemetery. Then she started crying, saying that Vanessa not only told her to leave get out of the house, but she also demanded that she return her car, as well.
The mom of four allegedly told Sofia, “You need to leave my house and give me my car.”
Something tells us a lot of people – even those that don’t speak Spanish – will be tuned in to that Univision broadcast on Monday.
In the meantime, check out the clip below.
This revelation is no doubt shocking to some, considering that Vanessa and her mom have always seemed close. Even after the helicopter crash that claimed Kobe and Gianna’s lives, it was reported that Sofia and Vanessa grew even closer. Well, obviously something changed.
As we reported, Kobe died on January 26, when the helicopter that he and Gianna rode crashed in Calabasas, California while en route from John Wayne Airport to Camarillo Airport. Including Kobe and his daughter, everyone else was killed in the accident. His death sparked multiple remembrances and tributes, including a memorial outside of the Kobe Bryant Gymnasium at Lower Merion High School in Ardmore, Pennsylvania, which Kobe attended from 1992 to 1996.
Kobe and Gianna were buried in a private funeral in Pacific View Memorial Park in the Corona del Mar neighborhood of Newport Beach, California on February 7. A public memorial service was held on February 24 at the Staples Center, where’s Kobe’s team, the LA Lakers, play.
