Dr. Dre Drama: His Studio Accuses Estranged Wife of Draining Business Account!
*Whew! We’ve seen our fair share of divorces, but this one just gets messier and messier as the days go on!
We previously reported that #DrDre‘s estranged wife, #NicoleYoung, is suing him as the co-owner of the trademark to his name, and now, she’s being accused of some criminal activity!
According to @TMZ_tv, a letter sent to Nicole from attorneys for Record One recording studio alleges that Nicole drained the primary business account for the studio by writing a check to herself for more than $350,000. The letter claims that she “decimated” the company’s bank account, and the lawyers even attached a photo of the check she allegedly wrote to herself.
THIS ONE YOU”VE GOT TO HEAR … OR NOT: Beyoncé Cracks ‘Corny Joke’ with Blue Ivy for Wearable Art Gala [WATCH]
Candace Owens Accuses Amazon Employees of Stomping on Her Books Before Being Delivered
*Here we go again. Candace Owens, referred to as a “Republican Nuisance” by blogger Love B. Scott, tweeted on Saturday that 1,000 people or so contacted her saying that copies of her book ‘Blackout’ are getting stomped on by Amazon employees, before they are shipped out.
“I know it must have pained you to ship out all 90,000 copies you had in stock— but this is unacceptable,” Owens said in her tweet direct at Amazon.
On top of that, she also alleged a smear campaign — including a picture of a book copy that she said was rubbed with Vaseline before it was sent.
Owens, 31, and Trump boot licker has pushed to grow the Black conservative movement. Her book is subtitled: “How Black America Can Make its Second Escape from the Democratic Plantation.”
She has around 2.6 million followers on Twitter.
So far Amazon hasn’t responded one way or the other.
IT’S ABOUT TIME! Eddie Murphy Wins FIRST Ever Emmy for His ‘SNL’ Hosting Stint / WATCH
Dear @amazon. About 1,000 people have written to let me know that your employees appear to be stomping on and in this case, smearing Vaseline on my books before mailing them. I know it must have pained you to ship out all 90,000 copies you had in stock— but this is unacceptable. pic.twitter.com/ADwXmhJDn5
— Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) September 19, 2020
It’s Gettin’ Ugly: Nicole Young Accuses Dr. Dre of Hiding Assets in Divorce Drama
*Nicole Young says her estranged husband Dr. Dre has been secretly transferring his assets including his trademarks without her knowledge.
Legal documents filed by Young claims the hip hop mogul has created a new “holding company and transferred his assets such as his trademarks for “Dr. Dre” and “The Chronic” after he kicked her out of his home and threatened to divorce her back in June. However two days after the alleged threat, Young filed for divorce on the 22nd of June. The paperwork also states Dr.Dre filed the trademarks in 1997, a year after their wedding.
Sources close to Dr. Dre called the move an “act of a desperate woman who finally realized that the iron-clad prenup she signed doesn’t win her the lottery” as reported by TMZ. Young also claimed Dr. Dre ripped up the prenup several years into their marriage but the mogul has denied those claims.
WHAT HAPPENED?! Vanessa Bryant Kicked Her Mother OUT After Kobe’s Death and Now Sofia Lane is Talking / VIDEO
HU Staff: Deja Monet @dejvmonet Nicole Young says her estranged husband Dr. Dre has been secretly transferring his assets including his trademarks without her knowledge. ——————————————————————————————— Legal documents filed by Young claims the hip hop mogul has created a new “holding company and transferred his assets such as his trademarks for “Dr. Dre” and “The Chronic” after he kicked her out of his home and threatened to divorce her back in June. However two days after the alleged threat, Young filed for divorce on the 22nd of June. The paperwork also states Dr.Dre filed the trademarks in 1997, a year after their wedding. ——————————————————————————————— Sources close to Dr. Dre called the move an “act of a desperate woman who finally realized that the iron-clad prenup she signed doesn’t win her the lottery” as reported by TMZ. Young also claimed Dr. Dre ripped up the prenup several years into their marriage but the mogul has denied those claims. ——————————————————————————————— Read more at hollywoodunlocked.com @gettyimages ——————————————————————————————— If you have a tip or suggestion, or want to talk to us about this story, Text the word “TIP” to 1-310-388-6463
Vanessa Bryant Kicked Her Mother OUT After Kobe’s Death and Now Sofia Laine is Talking / VIDEO
*As you can imagine, Vanessa Bryant has been going through a lot since her husband, Kobe, and daughter, Gianna, were killed in that now infamous helicopter crash this past January. It is a time like this that you would think that widow Bryant would want her dear mother, Sofia Laine, by her side. Well, apparently NOT. At least not anymore.
That’s because Sofia revealed during a recent interview that her daughter kicked her to the curb after the tragic death of the NBA super star.
In the interview (in Spanish) that’s set to air on Univision on Monday (09-21-20), Sofia Laine claims that her relationship with her daughter is on the rocks. However, in the sneak peek shared to Instagram, Sofia was seen saying that Kobe Bryant has been laid to rest in a private cemetery. Then she started crying, saying that Vanessa not only told her to leave get out of the house, but she also demanded that she return her car, as well.
The mom of four allegedly told Sofia, “You need to leave my house and give me my car.”
Something tells us a lot of people – even those that don’t speak Spanish – will be tuned in to that Univision broadcast on Monday.
In the meantime, check out the clip below.
MORE NEWS: President Obama’s Statement on the Passing of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg
This revelation is no doubt shocking to some, considering that Vanessa and her mom have always seemed close. Even after the helicopter crash that claimed Kobe and Gianna’s lives, it was reported that Sofia and Vanessa grew even closer. Well, obviously something changed.
As we reported, Kobe died on January 26, when the helicopter that he and Gianna rode crashed in Calabasas, California while en route from John Wayne Airport to Camarillo Airport. Including Kobe and his daughter, everyone else was killed in the accident. His death sparked multiple remembrances and tributes, including a memorial outside of the Kobe Bryant Gymnasium at Lower Merion High School in Ardmore, Pennsylvania, which Kobe attended from 1992 to 1996.
Kobe and Gianna were buried in a private funeral in Pacific View Memorial Park in the Corona del Mar neighborhood of Newport Beach, California on February 7. A public memorial service was held on February 24 at the Staples Center, where’s Kobe’s team, the LA Lakers, play.
The CultureCalendar: What's New & Black on TV
