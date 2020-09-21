Humor/Comedy
Chris Rock: Comedian Reveals He Has a Nonverbal Learning Disorder
*Chris Rock has revealed that he struggles with a nonverbal learning disorder, and spends several hours a week in therapy.
In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the comedian recalled his process during his early days in stand-up.
“I had this great combination of big ego and low self-esteem,” he said of his early career. “And the ego gets you out onstage, but the low self-esteem is the thing that makes you practice so much because you don’t believe in yourself at all.”
“You think you’re a total f–king fraud,” Rock continued. “You don’t think anybody could love you for being you, so you have to be good at this thing.”
Rock said the COVID-19 lockdown has forced him work on himself, including finally learning how to swim.
“Do you know how f–king hard it is for a grown-up to learn how to swim? You’ve got to not be scared to die.”
The star of the upcoming FX series “Fargo” went on to describe a recent swimming lesson.
“The other day, this guy says to me, ‘OK, you’re going to dive into the deep end and swim to the other side,’ and I’m like, ‘Are you fucking crazy?'” Rock said. “But then I dove into the deep end and I swam to the other side, and it’s a metaphor for what I’ve been trying to do during this time.”
Rock said he followed up on a friend’s tip that he may have Asperger’s, so he got tested. That’s when he learned he has problems picking up on non-verbal cues in communication. He was diagnosied with a nonverbal learning disorder (NVLD).
“All I understand are the words,” he said, which leads to him taking people more literally than they intended and what he described as an all-or-nothing mentality. “All of those things are really great for writing jokes,” he added. “They’re just not great for one-on-one relationships.”
You can catch Chris Rock on “Fargo” when the series premieres Sunday, September 27 on FX.
Entertainment
‘Trump Eviscerates Trump’: A ‘Daily Show’ Montage of #45 Being Mocked By His Own Words (Watch)
*”The Daily Show” posted video Friday of President Trump being destroyed by the very words that he repeatedly uses to mock his Democratic presidential rival, Joe Biden.
For example, Trump’s claims about Biden “hiding in his basement” during quarantine was met with video of news reports about Trump literally hiding in his bunker during Black Lives Matter protests outside the White House. His claims that Biden is getting “slower and slower” were countered by the famous video of Trump lumbering gingerly down a ramp following a speech.
Also, video of Trump claiming that Biden must be on drugs, “doesn’t know where the hell he is,” “doesn’t know what’s going on,” “can’t put two sentences together” and is “playing politics with the virus” were brilliantly and hilariously met with receipts of Trump exhibiting the very behavior that he’s barking about.
Watch below:
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip
The Real’s Season 7 Premieres TODAY with New Co-host Garcelle Beauvais / WATCH
*Season 7 kicks off welcoming the show’s newest co-host, Garcelle Beauvais, and her fellow co-hosts have a special surprise for her from her longtime friend Jamie Foxx!
Then co-host Loni Love addresses how important Season 7 of The Real is in today’s changing world.
The ladies welcome The Bold and the Beautiful actress Denise Richards, who discusses her decision to leave The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, and how Garcelle’s friendship helped to get her through a difficult season. In addition, Garcelle answers the question of whether she’ll return to RHOBH next season!
The hosts share their opinions on the recent monetary settlement in Louisville, KY between the city and the family of Breonna Taylor, who was fatally shot in her apartment in March. While it includes changes to police policy and there remains an ongoing investigation, the ladies discuss how it’s only a first step in changes that are needed.
Later, the hosts talk to Janaya Khan, International Ambassador For Black Lives Matter, who clarifies some topical issues under discussion recently, including “defunding” the police.
And if you discovered your significant other was cheating on you, how many times would you be willing to forgive before you would end the relationship? Garcelle shares about the time she discovered her husband was cheating on her and why she made the decisions.
The Real Welcomes New Co-Host Garcelle Beauvais!
Loni Love: Welcome to The Real! We are back, and we are so excited to kick off our seventh season!
Jeannie Mai: Woo-hoo!
Loni: Ladies, can you believe seven seasons? Oh my goodness!
Adrienne Houghton: Whoo! Crazy.
Loni: But you know what’s even better, ladies? That we have a brand-new co-host! Oh, we are so excited…
Jeannie and Adrienne: Yay!!
Loni: Our new co-host…
Garcelle Beauvais: Yay!!
Loni: …recently made history when she was cast as the first Black female member of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. She’s also a actress, a model, a mom… and she’s our really good friend. Everybody, please give it up for the wonderful Garcelle Beauvais! Garcelle!
Garcelle: Thank you so much!
[VIRTUAL CONFETTI STARTS TO SPRAY ACROSS THE SCREEN, WHILE LONI, ADRIENNE AND JEANNIE OPEN CONFETTI STICKS AND CHEER]
Jeannie: Yaaay! Make it rain, make it rain!!
Garcelle: You’re going to make me cry.
Loni: We love us some confetti round here at The Real, and we want, you know, everyone to be welcoming to you… just let us know – tell us about you! We know about you, but tell America about yourself!
Adrienne: Yes!
Garcelle: Oh my god. Well, first of all, I want to say, I am beyond excited to be with you guys. I’m a mom, I’m an actress, I’m a host. I’ve done a bunch of different things, but what I’m really happy about – now more than ever, we need our sisterhood. We need our sisterhood, we want to support each other, uplift each other, have amazing conversations. Even if we disagree, we’re gonna disagree respectfully, and I am thrilled for the opportunity.
Entertainment
Eddie Murphy Wins FIRST Ever Emmy for His ‘SNL’ Hosting Stint / WATCH
*It took a looooong time, but Saturday night it all came together for non-other than Eddie Murphy who won his FIRST ever Emmy!
Yes, it’s pretty hard to believe, but before last night it hadn’t happened. So what did he get the elusive Emmy for you ask? Well, he was nominated for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series for his appearance on “Saturday Night Live,” last year.
What kinda makes it memorable as well is the fact that it was Murphy’s first “SNL” appearance was the first time in 35 years since he last hosted. If you watched that show, you’ll remember that he reprieved some of his classic characters, including Buckwheat, Mister Robinson and Gumby.
Eddie appeared to be quite grateful for the honor, too. He gave thanks to the Academy and props to SNL head man Lorne Michaels. He was gracious, thanking the cast, writers and crew.
“Thank you to everybody at the Emmys. Thank you so much for giving me an Emmy. I don’t have an Emmy. This is 40 years since I started Saturday Night Live, this is my first Emmy, so thank you so much. I want to thank Lorne Michaels for putting this whole thing together, and making this happen. And I want to thank, the cast, the writers and the crew at SNL. This was a very, very special thing for me to come back and have the show turn out the way it did. I’m still floating from it. And thank you to everybody for giving me an Emmy.”
Oh yeah, there’s this. Eddie is promising to to do more comedy going forward. He said if it wasn’t for the pandemic he’s already be out there in front of live audiences. And once he gets the go-ahead, that’s the plan.
Congratulations on your long awaited Emmy, Eddie! 🙂
