Candace Owens Accuses Amazon Employees of Stomping on Her Books Before Being Delivered

*As you can imagine, Vanessa Bryant has been going through a lot since her husband, Kobe, and daughter, Gianna, were killed in that now infamous helicopter crash this past January. It is a time like this that you would think that widow Bryant would want her dear mother, Sofia Laine, by her side. Well, apparently NOT. At least not anymore.

That’s because Sofia revealed during a recent interview that her daughter kicked her to the curb after the tragic death of the NBA super star.

In the interview (in Spanish) that’s set to air on Univision on Monday (09-21-20), Sofia Laine claims that her relationship with her daughter is on the rocks. However, in the sneak peek shared to Instagram, Sofia was seen saying that Kobe Bryant has been laid to rest in a private cemetery. Then she started crying, saying that Vanessa not only told her to leave get out of the house, but she also demanded that she return her car, as well.

The mom of four allegedly told Sofia, “You need to leave my house and give me my car.”

Something tells us a lot of people – even those that don’t speak Spanish – will be tuned in to that Univision broadcast on Monday.

In the meantime, check out the clip below.

This revelation is no doubt shocking to some, considering that Vanessa and her mom have always seemed close. Even after the helicopter crash that claimed Kobe and Gianna’s lives, it was reported that Sofia and Vanessa grew even closer. Well, obviously something changed.

As we reported, Kobe died on January 26, when the helicopter that he and Gianna rode crashed in Calabasas, California while en route from John Wayne Airport to Camarillo Airport. Including Kobe and his daughter, everyone else was killed in the accident. His death sparked multiple remembrances and tributes, including a memorial outside of the Kobe Bryant Gymnasium at Lower Merion High School in Ardmore, Pennsylvania, which Kobe attended from 1992 to 1996.

Kobe and Gianna were buried in a private funeral in Pacific View Memorial Park in the Corona del Mar neighborhood of Newport Beach, California on February 7. A public memorial service was held on February 24 at the Staples Center, where’s Kobe’s team, the LA Lakers, play.