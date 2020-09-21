Events
Apple Music Presents Rap Life Live feat. Performances by Nas, Lil Baby, Rapsody, and Wale / WATCH
*Over the weekend Apple Music presented Rap Live Live featuring live performances by Nas, Lil Baby, Rapsody, and Wale captured at Howard University in Washington, DC.
The exclusive live-streamed event aims to further extend the discussion around the many important issues impacting the Black community through open dialogue, important conversations, and the power of music.
The presentation also featured sit down interviews with Howard University students – including student association president Rachel Howell, Miss Howard University Taylor Davis and president of the 10for10 organization Peter Lubembela – providing a global platform to empower the next generation of leaders as they discuss how they are working to inspire, educate, unite and uplift their communities.
Watch Rap Life Live in full above
Events
Beyoncé, Jay-Z, Sam Jackson Join WACO Theater Center’s Virtual Celebration on Sept. 19
*Los Angeles, CA – WACO (Where Art Can Occur) Theater Center, Los Angeles’s premiere non-profit gallery and cultural center, announced it will host a Virtual Celebration to raise funds for its programs and families impacted by COVID-19.
The event, which is a free and open public benefit program, will stream on WACO’s Facebook and YouTube channels on Saturday, September 19th, at 5:00 pm (PDT). A virtual art auction preview can be viewed by texting WACO2020 to 243-725. Virtual art gallery will be available until Sunday, September 27.
WACO Theater Center proudly welcomes back global beauty and personal care brand SheaMoisture as the Presenting Sponsor for the 2020 Virtual Celebration. The brand has been a consistent supporter of WACO programs since 2016, working closely with the Center to passionately foster art and education initiatives for underserved youth.
The Virtual Celebration will celebrate various forms of art that uplift the community, empower entrepreneurship, and sow back into local programs.
The online event will be hosted by WACO Co-Artistic Directors Richard Lawson and Tina Knowles Lawson, champions of art and culture who founded the non-profit gallery and performance complex.
“WACO was created to stand at the intersection of Black culture and art. For the past three years, we have worked to create a safe space for students to be nourished, grow, and learn,” said Tina Knowles Lawson. “This year, our gathering will feel and look different, but the mission unequivocally remains the same,” said Co-Artistic Director Richard Lawson. “We are looking forward to continuing the tradition of celebrating art and Black culture to create meaningful change for our children.”
The Virtual Celebration will benefit the performing arts, visual art, education and mentorship programs within WACO Theater Center, focusing on providing support to selected families affected by COVID-19. The evening will be filled with surprises, including highlights from the Wearable Art Gala and a special celebrity version of “Ms. Tina’s Corny Jokes.” The highly anticipated art auction will be in a virtual format, with proceeds going to the featured artists and WACO families affected by the pandemic and Covid-19 virus. A preview and registration for the auction can be completed by texting WACO2020 to 243-725.
Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, Jay-Z, Solange Knowles, Samuel L. Jackson, Kelly Rowland, Octavia Spencer, Tiffany Haddish, Angela Bassett, Lynn Whitfield, Issa Rae, Yara Shahidi, Megan Thee Stallion, Vanessa Bell Calloway, Lena Waithe, Cynthia Erivo, and Lil Rel Howery are confirmed to participate with music provided by DJ Millie.
Beyoncé Knowles Carter, Solange Knowles, Bianca Lawson, Kelly Rowland, and Michelle Williams will serve as Honorary Chairpersons for the Virtual Celebration.
ART AUCTION
WACO’s Virtual Celebration will include an online virtual silent auction. The preview began August 25th, and features fine art works by artists such as Robert Pruitt, ‘The Pretty Artist’ Tiffanie Anderson, Chaz Guest, Ron Bass, Samuel Levi Jones, Harry Adams,Tyler Clark, Quiana Parks, Toni Scott, Gherdai Hassell, Charis Kelley, A. Nichel, Erica Puckett and designer Lorraine Schwartz among others.
The auction will raise money for WACO Theater Center programs which consist of enrichment and leadership initiatives that empower inner-city students ages 12-14, exposing children to all aspects of art and life that they would otherwise not have the opportunity to experience. Money raised will also help families affected by COVID-19.
WACO has received a variety of art pieces from luminaries Kehinde Wiley, Lauren Halsey, Barnette, Bethany Collins, Genevieve Gagnaird, Eduardo Sarbia, and Radcliffe Bailey. The virtual art gallery will be available for viewing until Sunday, September 27th.
Business and entertainment industry leaders serving on WACO’s 2020 Virtual Celebration Host Committee include Kawanna Brown, Vanessa Bell Calloway, Cheryl Creuzot, Babe Evans, Melba Farquhar, Lela Rochon Fuqua, Mai Lassiter, Holly Robinson-Peete, Robi Reed, Eula Smith and Jo-An Turman. WACO’s Board of Directors include Glynn Turman, Ralph and Melba Farquhar, Angeliki G. Jack, John Wiseman, and Steve Pamon.
The Celebration will be part of WACO’s virtual Theatrical Season 2020-21, which will include a myriad of productions including spoken word, stage readings, and celebrating award-winning playwrights.
Since its inception, WACO has presented the Wearable Art Gala as its annual fundraising event. The Gala will return to the Barker Hangar next year on Saturday, June 5, 2021.
ABOUT WACO THEATER CENTER
The Lawson’s state-of-the-art cultural center in Los Angeles, which houses Richard Lawson Studios, recently presented the 50th-anniversary production of the Pulitzer Prize-winning play, No Place to be Somebody, by Charles Gordone. Lawson served as Director and Knowles Lawson as Hair and Makeup Designer. The pair is committed to providing a creative center where art can occur and empower actors, artists, and youth within a diversified pool of LA communities to celebrate their own talent and artistry. For programs, classes, and upcoming productions and events, visit www.WACOTheaterCenter.com and follow @WacoTheater on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.
AUCTION PREVIEW, REGISTRATION, DONATIONS AND SPONSORS
For more information, visit www.wacotheatercenter.com. WACO Theater Center is a registered 501 (c)(3) non-profit organization.
ABOUT SHEAMOISTURE
SheaMoisture is committed to serving those who have been underserved. Shea butter is one of the brand’s core ingredients, praised for its hydrating, nourishing, and repairing properties, and is ethically sourced from women’s co-ops in Northern Ghana as part of SheaMoisture’s purpose-driven Community Commerce business model. Built on the core belief that commerce can bring true economic independence to communities and empower women to break the cycles of poverty, the brand directly reinvests in the communities it serves throughout the US. SheaMoisture continues to create economic opportunities for women and other minority entrepreneurs in its ecosystem with engaging events, investment funds and educational programs. SheaMoisture is a global beauty leader in the hair care, bath, body, skin care, baby and men’s categories, and is distributed in retailers throughout the world. SheaMoisture is a subsidiary of Unilever.
Entertainment
SHERYL LEE RALPH 2020 Creative and Political Projects
*COVID-19 has wreaked havoc on our day to day lives – but Tony nominated and Spirit Award winning actress/activist Sheryl Lee Ralph is booked and busy with her ongoing slate of dynamic TV, literary, political and entrepreneurial projects, revealing the incredible truth that it can’t stop the flow of creative determination and LOVE. “Love should not be quarantined.”
In addition to an audio update of her bestselling critically acclaimed 2016 book “Redefining Diva: Life Lessons from the Original Dreamgirl,” Sheryl Lee is making her directorial debut for BET her TV, “serving” as the 45th President of the USA on the Disney-owned Freeform networks supernatural drama “Motherland: Fort Salem” and streaming her popular digital talk show “Divas Simply Quarantined” on Facebook Live. Sheryl is also pleased to announce that ABC has greenlit her pilot “Harlem’s Kitchen,” a heated drama starring Sheryl Lee and Delroy Lindo.
In December, Sheryl Lee will produce the 30th Annual DIVAS Simply Singing!, the longest consecutive running musical AIDS benefit in the United States. The virtual event will be airing for the first time on KTLA Los Angeles and other Nexstar stations on Saturday, December 5 from 7-9 p.m.
The politically engaged Sheryl Lee recently launched the website www.shopwithsheryllee.com for her for her stunning, bling-adorned VOTE masks she designed in addition to a line of VOTE and POWER T-shirts for men and women in a multitude of colors and designs. With her designer mask, she wants people to “Spread the Message, Not the Virus.” A passionate supporter of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, she is married to Senator Vincent Hughes (D), representing the 7th Senatorial District of Philadelphia. He is currently the Democratic chair of the Senate Appropriation Committee, the first African-American to hold that position.
“I want people to exercise their right to vote,” Sheryl Lee says. “I believe in hope and change, and right now Joe Biden and Kamala Harris represent just that. To paraphrase Joe Biden, ‘who we’ve been these past few years can’t be who we are. The country must move forward. We cannot go backwards to an unjust society where racism and hatred are the norm.’ Black people have been under terrorist harm for years, and that has to stop before we can live up to our ideals as a just society where all people are created and treated equal. VOTE!”
SHE’s DONE: Nene Leakes Posts YouTube Video Saying She’s Not Returning to ‘RHOA’ / WATCH
Sheryl Lee was inspired to record an audio update of her book “Redefining Diva” because of the promising new developments and opportunities for African American actresses since the release of the original version. “People need to be aware of from whence we came,” she says. “These encouraging shifts in attitude and the expanded number of roles that have resulted didn’t just happen overnight. They are the result of a lot of groundwork laid by previous creative generations.”
REDEFINING DIVA 2.0 will be available in Audible. At home in a TV, film or Broadway stage, Sheryl Lee is very excited about her transition to director with “Like Comment Subscribe,” debuting October 17 on BET Her TV. The powerful script showcases the life of a beautiful young social media influencer who in the midst of planning her wedding is diagnosed with Stage 3 breast cancer. The story hit home with Sheryl Lee because a month before she was given the script, her sister in law was diagnosed with Stage 3 breast cancer. The week before she started shooting, her sister in law lost her battle to stage 4 metastatic breast cancer. “Black women’s pain is not taken as seriously as others,” Sheryl Lee says. “This film is an opportunity to launch much needed conversations. Cancer Matters.”
The COVID-19 lockdown hit Hollywood just as the cameras were set to roll on the ABC pilot “Harlem’s Kitchen,” an intense hour-long family drama starring Sheryl Lee and Delroy Lindo. The show is about a Harlem restaurateur and community hero whose deeper truths become self-evident after his sudden death by heart attack. His widow, played by Sheryl Lee, rises to a new level of family leadership. “If you like ‘Grey’s Anatomy,’ ‘Scandal’ and ‘How to Get Away with Murder,’” she promises, “this show is the answer to your TV prayers.”
And if that’s not enough, devoted TV viewers can now enjoy more of Sheryl Lee’s onscreen charisma on Netflix. In August, the streaming platform added all six seasons of “Moesha,” where she played stepmom to the title character (played by singer/actress Brandy). Moesha immediately hit the Netflix Top Ten. “I’m encouraged by the renewed support I’m getting from young people on social media as a result,” she says. “So many of them tell me how they hated Dee when they were young but they LOVE her now that they are parents themselves. Good Mothers get better with the aging for their children.”
In March 2020, the Freeform network launched the debut season of “Motherland: Fort Salem,” which features Sheryl Lee as President Kelly Wade, the United States’ indomitable African American female President, described by the actress as “Kamala Harris on steroids.”
While working on these and other self-generated projects, Sheryl Lee has been hosting “Divas Simply Quarantined,” a digital series on Facebook Live every Sunday at 7 p.m. EST. In support of her non-profit D.I.V.A Foundation, which has raised funds and awareness on behalf of HIV/AIDS and other life-threatening diseases for over 30 years, the show is an opportunity to engage people and offer hope during this anxious, stressful year.
“These are difficult times for everybody,” she says. “People are looking to be uplifted, inspired and feel good. I called many of the DIVAS who have been part of our annual gala over the years. We talk about how they’re feeling and how their lives have changed since the Corona lockdown. We also talk about career and where they see themselves in the future. I’m thrilled to have a few thousand dedicated consumers tuning in every week – and growing!”
Arts & Culture
Los Angeles’ Corey Helford Gallery Presents Arinze Stanley’s ‘Paranormal Portraits’ / LOOK!
*Downtown Los Angeles’ Corey Helford Gallery is proud to announce their next major solo show with world renowned Nigerian painter Arinze Stanley, entitled Paranormal Portraits, will premiere on Saturday October 3rd in Gallery 2.
Inspired by his personal experiences growing up in Nigeria and the current state of society around him, Stanley is driven by creating drawings that trigger a degree of emotional connection between the viewers and his artworks. Using his works as a form of social and political activism, Stanley hopes to use his art to speak for those who can’t speak out for themselves.
In their artist profile, CNN’s Emmy and Cannes Lions-winning global media company, Great Big Story, shared: “You’re not alone if you do a double-take when you see one of Arinze Stanley’s drawings—his portraits are so lifelike, they are often mistaken for photographs. The Nigerian-born artist has no formal training and works with charcoal and graphite pencils, capturing everyday people and their emotions in extraordinary detail. Arinze uses his art to comment on issues affecting Nigeria as well as the rest of Africa, speaking for people who can’t speak for themselves.”
MORE NEWS: Anti-Masker Buffoonery: Target Dance Mob; South Dakota School Board; Dr. Phil Grills ‘Trader Joe’s Karen’ (Watch)
Regarding his new series, Stanley shares: “My art is born out of the zeal for perfection both in skill, expression and devotion to create positive changes in the world. I draw inspiration from life experiences and basically everything that sparks a feeling of necessity. I find myself spending countless hours working on an artwork to stimulate deep and strong emotions, in order to connect more intimately with my viewers. Most times, it’s almost like I lose control of my pencils and the art flows through me to the paper. I work with my Principle of the Three P’s: Patience, Practice, and Persistence. These have guided me over the years towards perfecting my craft.”
He adds, “When viewers approach my artworks, I usually get asked how I chose my subjects and the expressions they depict, but the more these questions are asked, the more I realize that I don’t have the answers, rather my art is a reflection of how I perceive the realities in my society ─ a simple language of my feelings. In my opinion, artists are custodians of time and reality, hence why I try to inform the future about the reality of today and through these surreal portraits seen in my new body of work, Paranormal Portraits, navigate my viewers into what is almost a psychedelic and uncertain experience of being black in the 21st century.”
Paranormal Portraits opens Saturday, October 3rd in Gallery 2, alongside a group show featuring Handiedan, Hikari Shimoda, Ian Francis, and Kai and Sunny in the Main Gallery and a two-artist show featuring Mayuka Yamamoto and Erika Sanada in Gallery 3. Corey Helford Gallery is located at 571 S. Anderson St. Los Angeles, CA 90033 and normal hours are Tuesday – Saturday, from 12:00 pm – 6:00 pm.
Please note: In order to keep our family of artists, collectors and staff safe, and in compliance with the COVID-19 state-wide mandate, the physical gallery will remain closed until further notice but can be reached via email at [email protected].
About Arinze Stanley:
Arinze Stanley Egbengwu was born in Lagos, Nigeria in 1993 and graduated from Imo State University with a Bachelor of Engineering in Agricultural Engineering. Starting at the early age of six, Stanley had always been enthusiastic about drawing realistic portraits on paper. Being exposed to his family’s paper conversion business, Stanley grew to love and use paper and pencils as his toys at a very tender age. Over the years he gradually taught himself how to master both pencils and paper in harmony, as a medium to express himself through what he calls his three P’s: Patience, Practice, and Persistence. The three P’s have guided him throughout his journey as an artist.
Working in a genre of art known as Hyper-realism and drawing from personal experiences growing up in Nigeria, Stanley is driven by creating art that triggers a degree of emotional connection between viewers and his works. Also, gearing his works toward social and political activism, he hopes to use his art to speak for those who can’t speak out for themselves.
Stanley’s debut group show was held in Nigeria in 2016 and since then he has exhibited internationally, both in the UK and all around the U.S., plus he’s participated in notable art fairs around the world including: ART MIAMI, SCOPE ART FAIR and 1-54 Contemporary African Art Fair.
Stanley’s work has been profiled by CNN’s Great Big Story, BBC News, VICE, Huffpost, Juxtapoz, Afropunk, and This Is Colossal, among many others.
About Corey Helford Gallery:
Corey Helford Gallery (CHG) was first established in 2006 by Jan Corey Helford and her husband, television producer and creator, Bruce Helford (The Conners, Anger Management, The Drew Carey Show, George Lopez) and has since evolved into one of the premier galleries of New Contemporary art. Its goals as an institution are the support and growth of young and emerging, to well-known and internationally established artists. CHG represents a diverse collection of international artists, primarily influenced by today’s pop culture and collectively encompassing style genres such as New Figurative Art, Pop Surrealism, Neo Pop, Graffiti and Street Art. CHG is located in Downtown Los Angeles in a robust 12,000 square foot building presenting new exhibitions approximately every six weeks. For more info and an upcoming exhibition schedule, visit CoreyHelfordGallery.com and connect on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube.
