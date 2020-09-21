EURweb Original Content
A Conversation with ABFF ‘Emerging Director’ Star Victoria About Her Migrant Film ‘La Ruta’ [EUR Exclusive]
The story is a timely look at the migrant journey from Mexico into the United States, and centers on a young Guatemalan mother desperate to flee her homeland.
The synopsis for the film is as follows:
Mexico’s Route of Death is as perilous as it is risky. It is a journey no one should ever have to endure alone. Lucia is a desperate mother fleeing from her Guatemala homeland, determined to keep her young daughter safe. A new life is promising and she risks embarking on an uncertain journey across Mexico’s rugged Route of Death. Lucia must be resourceful to survive the expedition, in hopes of finding sanctuary in America. While traveling, she meets Matias, an off-handed father, making the trek with his son, Nicolas. Lucia and Matias are two different parents on one courageous journey to freedom.
They will work together through challenges, and endure the rising tides of hopelessness, to make it safely to the border, but when the harsh realities of LA RUTA push them to a breaking point, their survival instincts kick in, forcing them to make unimaginable choices. Together, they will sacrifice everything they hold close to their hearts, in order to reach the United States.
and Victoria tells us her deeply personal connection to the narrative.
Victoria, a director mentee in Ryan Murphy’s HALF initiative, tells us she has a deeply personal connection to the narrative.
“Well, I was not a migrant, I’m actually from Syracuse, New York. But it is personal in a sense to me because I was raised in a foster home from one to eight years old, with one single family living in Lafayette, New York. I was taken from them at the age of eight because my biological mother wanted to get us back. I don’t know what my life would have been like if I would have still remained with them,” she tells EURweb.
Read more of our conversation below.
Talk about what you hope viewers are left thinking and talking about after they watch this. You hear about the migrant journey in the news, and especially since Trump has been in office, and I’m often left with wondering about the children. What happens to the kids? And this film really leaves you thinking about that.
Star Victoria: I hope that they take away the heavy feeling that the characters, the mother and the daughter, felt when they were torn apart, and that it sticks with the audience member to get them to act and to do something, whether it’s research more about the migrants’ journey here and the zero tolerance policy that existed earlier, so that they will try to reach out and find organizations that are dealing with migrants’ journeys and organizations who are trying to help the journey be safer.
Because the journey itself coming from Central America through Mexico is just very dangerous. The actual route in Mexico, it’s a true route called the Route of Death, which originally was going to be the name of the movie. I was going to call it La Ruta de la Muerte, but I just felt like having the word Route of Death in it gave a little bit too much negative incantation to the overall film, and I didn’t want that to be the main focus. I really wanted people to relate with the characters’ journey in general and the bonding of parents and children so that when the ending does hit them, they really are stunned and they just kind of sit there for a moment and take it all in and say, “What can I do to help fix this situation? How do we act to make sure that this doesn’t happen again? And the kids that are currently in cages and the parents that are currently in cages, how do we help get them together?”
We’ve all heard the stories that these kids were ripped away from their parents without even any type of system to pinpoint who the parent of the child is once they were torn apart. And then some of them go into these foster homes for a few months and stuff like that while they’re here trying to figure out what they’re going to do with the kids, and they just don’t know how to get these kids back to their parents, and it’s just horrible. They’re just creating this whole … it’s not so much of a genocide because it’s death, but it’s a genocide of the family because they’re killing the family when they’re pulling two people apart, or three or four people apart and not being able to put them back together. And what gives us the right to do that? You know what I mean?
Is this story, are these characters personal for you in any way?
Star Victoria: Well, I was not a migrant, I’m actually from Syracuse, New York. But it is personal in a sense to me because I was raised in a foster home from one to eight years old, with one single family living in Lafayette, New York, which is right outside of Syracuse, and this was the only family I knew as a kid. I mean, from one years old I was in this foster family, and they raised me and they were wonderful parents. I was taken from them at the age of eight because my biological mother wanted to get us back. I was happy and content, and I don’t know what my life would have been like if I would have still remained with them.
My life after going and living with my mother was a struggle. It was an abusive relationship. She was an alcoholic, she was dealing drugs, she was in an abusive relationship herself. All my sisters and brothers, my biological sister and brothers, they pretty much all ran away, and I just had to remain in a very abusive house verbally and physically and mentally, because I don’t know how I knew, I just knew that I had to find a way to get to college, to better myself, to break the cycle of this life that I was living.
I was very reminiscent about the foster family that I had, although when I was torn from them, I never reached back out to them because I don’t know, I just … you feel some type of way when you’re eight years old, you don’t know what to do. You’re just kind of like okay, this is my life, I’m a part of the system. The system has dictated that these people are no longer a part of my life but this person is, even though I don’t know this person, I’ve never met this person, or met them sporadically when I had to go to those social service buildings and have an hour, you meet your parents for an hour in a room with people who are standing over your shoulder making sure and watching you interact with your biological parents.
And it’s just, that’s the lifestyle I had from one to actually 10. I was in a separate foster home from eight to 10. But the first one is like, I think the point is that this is the family I grew up with. These are my parents, my brothers and sisters, this is who I knew as a kid, and then I was ripped away from them by the system. So that’s another reason why I was able to really have a very intimate connection with the story because of that.
Are there common misconceptions about the migrant journey?
Star Victoria: Yeah, absolutely. So it may be a little naive, but the kind of stuff that floats around, or the misconception that’s floating around at least from my perspective that I’ve heard of, was that you see these Americans that are upset about how these migrants coming over here and they’re coming over to take our jobs. That seems to be the main issue that people had. like, “It’s America, it’s our country. If they take our jobs, we’re not going to be able to work,” and blah, blah, blah.
So it was interesting to me… the idea that Americans believe that. That was what made me really want to research further into why these migrants are traveling and especially in 2018 when I saw these 6,000 migrants coming over. I mean, it was a whole massive influx of people from Central America. And you get a couple of people here and there, you don’t really think too much about it. You’re just kind of like, “You know what, they just are coming over here for whatever,” but when you get 6,000 people coming at once, getting ready to bust down the door, you have to ask yourself, why are all these people fleeing their country?
So I started doing more research into the Central American countries, especially Guatemala, and you find out that their country is just riddled with so much turmoil and extortion, and people are being just abused. Kids are being sold into slavery, used as mules, and parents are being threatened and killed if they don’t allow their kid to work for some of the cartels. And then the government itself is just a mess because of again, America butting in and trying to instill their own leaders in that country and then that fell apart, and it’s just been a rebellion ever since from the early ’70s.
And so you start to understand that they’re not coming over here for a job, they’re coming over here for the opportunity to live, to have a life without living with fear, to have a life where they can actually grow and be happy and their kids can be safe and they can prosper and just live a life without fear and turmoil. And I don’t blame them. I really don’t blame them.
What’s been most rewarding about having your short film compete in a major festival like ABFF?
Star Victoria: It’s been wonderful getting the notice that I have been struggling to get as a filmmaker. I’ve been directing films since 2004, and so I’m finally starting to get noticed by certain agents, managers, news sources, just people in general. They’re starting to see that I can direct and tell a good story that gets the audience to really pontificate about life in general.
ABFF is such a highly reputable festival. I’ve had friends who’ve attended it and had their projects in it and their careers have taken off, and so I was extremely ecstatic to get into ABF. I wish we could have actually went in person because I have gone … 2018 for another film that I actually was the assistant director on, actually it’s called Lalos House. It won the student Oscar, the director Kelley Kali, another fellow USC student. And so I mean, it was just a great time. They really champion their filmmakers. They really do everything that they can to try to help push the filmmakers to get noticed. Being an emerging director at ABFF, so far we’ve had meetings with Meet the Press, we’ve been able to have pitch sessions with the press to try to pitch our new projects. And the press includes agents, managers and whoever else is looking at these emerging directors for whatever purpose. So we’ve done that.
Even today later on, I’m actually doing … meet the executives of Netflix, another opportunity for these emerging directors to just listen to Netflix executives about pitching our stories to Netflix, and what Netflix looks for in a story that they’re trying to produce and so on and so forth. So they are really putting forth the effort to push us to get noticed and help traject our careers to the next level, and I totally appreciate that. A lot of festivals don’t do that. A lot of festivals, it’s kind of like they have a few functions and networking parties with other filmmakers. But ABFF, with the strong reputation that they have as being a very highly respectable black filmmaking festival, they are really going to bat for us. So I’m completely appreciative and ecstatic about being a part of them, and I look forward to seeing what comes out of the opportunity.
Where can people follow you or follow the journey of this film to stay updated about when it’s going to be available to the public?
Star Victoria: The easiest way for them to find out where La Ruta is going is to follow us on Instagram, which is La Ruta Film on Instagram, or they can follow me, Star Victoria Director on Instagram, or they can just go to the website, larutafilm.com, and they will find out everything about me as a director and about the film. We have a page about the screening dates and what festivals dates.
They can also follow the Facebook page which is Facebook La Ruta Film on Facebook. So there’s a bunch of ways to keep up with us to make sure they’re in the know when it comes down to La Ruta, and if they want to keep up with me and know what I’m doing with my career as I continue to move forward.
The Journal of Steffanie Rivers: Kentucky AG Is Not Fit For the Fight
The good news is the city of Louisville has agreed to pay $12 million to Breonna Taylor’s family. It’s the largest wrongful death payment ever against the Louisville Metro Police Department. Taylor’s family and loved ones deserve it! Nobody would argue that after learning about how and why she was killed. Yet, the civil case award could be bad news for the criminal case. Keep reading to understand how.
She was killed in March 2020. Kentucky’s Attorney General Daniel J. Cameron appointed himself special prosecutor back in June. Since then he claims to have been conducting a thorough investigation. Instead he stalled the case.
Ninety-nine percent of us know the story. For the one percent who don’t know here’s a recap: Louisville police lied to a judge to get approval for a no-knock warrant at Taylor’s residence. Taylor was not the target of the warrant. The person who was the target – her ex boyfriend – already had been arrested across town. But these bully, liar, killer cops showed up at Taylor’s residence anyway and broke down the door.
Police claimed they announced themselves as cops. Neighbors said they didn’t. Some of those neighbors and Taylor’s boyfriend, Kenneth Walker who was at home with her, called police about the break-in. Walker shot at the people coming through the door. He’s licensed to carry a weapon and used it to legally defend himself and Taylor. Police unloaded a barrage of bullets into the apartment on the way in shooting Taylor. One of the cops stationed outside blindly shot into Taylor’s apartment. Some of his bullets were found in neighboring apartments where other innocent people could have died. Walker was arrested and charged with attempted murder of police – who didn’t announce themselves. Nobody offered Taylor medical assistance that might have saved her life. And that’s why Taylor’s family deserves the settlement money.
RELATED NEWS: ‘Trump Eviscerates Trump’: A ‘Daily Show’ Montage of #45 Being Mocked By His Own Words (Watch)
But there’s more to the story that makes Taylor’s murder even more egregious. Taylor’s boyfriend called her mom before he was arrested. When Taylor’s mother, Tamika Palmer, showed up at the scene she was given the runaround about where her daughter was. Police sent her to a hospital telling her Breonna was there, knowing she wasn’t. After an hour, Palmer came back to the scene and that’s when police asked her about any domestic violence issues between her Breonna and her boyfriend. They tried to get her to make a statement that could later be used to blame Walker for Breonna’s death!
Of the officers involved in Taylor’s murder and subsequent cover-up none of them has been charged with a crime. Only one of them – the one who stood outside and blindly shot into her apartment – has been fired. The others are still getting paid for the legalized genocide of Black people. We should demand the system to dish out fair punishment to bully, liar, killer cops the same as it does for everyone else.
That’s where Attorney General Cameron should have stepped in. The aforementioned details are enough evidence for charges already to have been filed. Any other attorney general with a backbone would have done so already. Dan Cameron has no backbone. He’s afraid to bring charges against police, because they helped get him elected. He thanked the Fraternal Order of Police in his acceptance speech when he was elected to the AG position last year. The FOP has Cameron in their back pocket. They own him!
For three months Cameron claimed he had been conducting a thorough investigation of Taylor’s case. It was a stall tactic. He had hoped he could take control of the investigation and never file charges against the police involved. But then George Floyd’s modern-day lynching video sparked world-wide protests and brought attention to Taylor’s case.
That’s when Cameron realized the case wouldn’t go away because all eyes are on Louisville! Even though Taylor’s family deserves the $12 million settlement, the civil case could compromise the criminal case.
Typically the criminal case is decided first. The civil case is decided later. Since the money already has been awarded the grand jury might not feel obligated to indict Sgt. Jonathan Mattingly, Det. Myles Cosgrove or now fired officer Brett Hankinson. Criminal justice is different than civil justice. We want both
Even though they are not supposed to act on emotion when it comes to the law, the grand jury might feel as if criminal indictments against police and civil justice is too much justice for one case! Also, the attorney general can sway the grand jury’s decision based on how and what evidence he presents. It doesn’t look good for criminal prosecution. I know it and people in Louisville know it. That’s why federal buildings in the city have been boarded up and are closed for business this week in anticipation of what’s to come.
Daniel Cameron is not fit for the fight we as Black people in America are engaged in against bully, liar, killer cops! He claimed to be for law and order, but when it comes to holding crooked cops accountable, he doesn’t have the guts for it. He’s not fit to be attorney general.
Steffanie Rivers is a freelance journalist living in the Dallas-Ft. Worth metroplex. Email her at [email protected] with comments, questions or speaking inquiries. Friend her on Facebook.com/StefanieRivers. Follow her on Twitter @tcbstef and on Instagram @tcbstef
Alfre Woodard on ‘Opening Up a Conversation’ About Criminal Justice with Movie ‘Clemency’
*Alfre Woodard recently opened up about her acclaimed film “Clemency,” in which she stars as a death row warden facing her 12th execution.
Directed by Chinonye Chukwu , “Clemency” won the Grand Jury Prize at the Sundance Film Festival in 2019, making her the first Black woman to receive the honor.
Chukwu has now signed on to direct a new film about Emmett Till.
“Clemency” premiered amid the civil unrest over the American justice system.
Woodard spoke to Vulture about how the timely film adds to the national conversation about police violence against unarmed Black Americans.
Below are excerpts from the conversation.
READ MORE: Despicable! Police Group Places Gun Target on Image of Black Elected Official (Reggie Jones-Sawyer)
. @AlfreWoodard and @AldisHodge star in #Clemency. Own the film that @Voguemagazine calls “devastatingly powerful” and is Certified Fresh on @RottenTomatoes.
DVD & Digital 3/24 https://t.co/a0j9xAo7HN pic.twitter.com/BBwSeCR6zu
— clemencythefilm (@clemencythefilm) March 5, 2020
While talking to different people about what happens on death row and immersing yourself in this world, was there anything you heard that surprised you?
Everything surprised me. Absolutely everything. Bronwyn Cornelius is our intrepid producer. She told me that she had this really gifted young filmmaker, a woman who wanted to bring forward the life of a prison warden. And I was wondering, Okay, well how do I fit into this story? She said, “You’re the warden.” I went, what? Because I had never thought of a woman as a prison warden. I had all these draconian images of what we’ve seen on film before, and I thought a prison warden must be a bit of a sadist. What is that? And what kind of little girl says that’s, you know, what I want to do? Once I take these ribbons out of my hair, I want to be a death row prison warden.
So what I learned right off — at least with the people I met: the wardens, he director of corrections, and a man who has put more people through the process than anybody in the world, who has been a warden in three of the most active death row states — was that people come to those positions from the mental-health professions. They come to it from social services or public-health administration. The women I met — they were all African American women — they would be in my book club or go to a church or a synagogue that you go to. They’re the type of people that you’d want in an emergency. Not me. Not an artist. Because we start either screaming or laughing depending on what the thing is that we’re reacting to.
But if you are someone who is trained and has experience working with people in traumatic or dire situations, it makes sense that you’re the person to oversee people who are enduring traumatic experience of being incarcerated, who have death hanging over them. If there is going to be a law that people are put to death in the state’s name with our money, then somebody is going to be doing that job. And I realized that who is doing that job matters a whole lot. Yes, we work to abolish it. Yes, we work toward more civilized ways of resolving our appeal system. And, frankly, we hope to get it right when we do. But is it reformation or is it just penalizing people?
Until we change that, then the kind of people that I met are the people that we want in charge.
What was it like working with Chinonye as a director, and how did this experience differ from others you’ve had in Hollywood?
Well, every experience is different if you have a good director. And I’ve had a lot of good directors. It’s like lovers. The experience is you’re making love, but they’re all really different. Filmmaking and being directed is the same way. And I’m not talking about the directors who are fine; I’m talking about the exceptional people. And she is one. She has her history; she is a Nigerian American woman, the daughter of grad students who — crazily enough —lived in Norman, Oklahoma. They were petroleum engineers at the University of Oklahoma. I also came from Oklahoma, from Tulsa, years before.
She spent her formative years in Norman — mind you, with Nigerian parents who were traditional, and so they were keeping that culture alive. But then she spent years in Alaska, of all places. In Alaska, from the ages of 8 to to 18, experiencing the culture there. Everything about her shaped the way that she looks at the world.
Aside from her skill and ability, Chinonye cackles and laughs so loudly. She is one of the most ridiculously joyous people. We lost a couple of guys who got triggered during our [shoot], even as we were just setting up and learning the protocol in our execution scene. Everybody on that set in every department … it was hard for them. It was very hard. But there’s Chinonye. She’d come in just full of brightness and energy every day and cackling. I know I kept myself away from her, because I had somewhere else to be during all this.
She is such a great collaborator; our trip together solidified our friendship for life. And it actually gave us a shorthand for working on set as well. I’ve been around; I don’t have to be told what to do. It’s good for me when a director who is younger than I am instinctively knows how to set a situation up and allow me to do what I instinctively know — what part of my skills to bring to a moment. So we had a good partnership that way. I’m usually excited about a person who some would call “not as experienced,” because that means that they don’t even know what the rules are. They don’t even know they’re breaking rules. And that’s the way every artist should work.
How do you feel this movie intersects with considerations we’re having right now about defunding the police and just taking stock of the racial discrimination intrinsic to the American justice system?
Well, we wanted people to be able to look at this film and have a conversation that they hadn’t had before, have a piece of information to put on the table of conversation. Yea or nay to state-sponsored murder — you can’t make a decision if you don’t have all of the components. And so this is something that we thought was missing. How it affects the people doing it. We wanted people to know: Even if you think you have nothing to do with it, if you paid your taxes, then you have something to do with it. Unless you’re one of those people who is signing petitions, writing letters, trying to stop it.
So it’s opening up a conversation about our criminal justice system. Right now, people have been working for decades trying to kick the doors open about the fact that our criminal justice system is just an industry. It is an industry for unpaid labor. It is not intended to rehabilitate anyone. It is intended to house and warehouse especially Black and brown bodies, but also poor white bodies and poor bodies of other colors. Because it at least started out for us, African Americans, as policing us on the continent. That’s how you kept slaves.
And so people don’t see how it just goes all the way up, through Jim Crow, through the decades, to where we are now — where they’re just housing people on cots in huge gymnasiums. The majority of the people are [incarcerated] for offenses that, if they were from the dominant culture — if they were Caucasian — they might have been slapped on the wrist for. “Boys will be boys,” or whatever. But we have here in California three strikes. You could steal a slice of pizza, break a window, and then punch somebody who punched you first, and then you’re put away for life. It is all those things.
If we had people responding to the vast number of police calls where people call in saying, “My neighbor is acting strangely, but it’s because he’s bipolar,” or: “My son is hallucinating, I’m not sure if it’s undiagnosed mental illness.” If you have a person who goes to that situation, who is trained, who is going to look at it from that perspective rather than somebody who is showing up like the Terminator to answer the call about a child who is basically freaking out. We want people to answer those calls [in a way] that increases the safety of our community, not increases the bloodshed and the trauma.
Read Alfre’s full Vulture interview here.
Get Read for LOVECRAFT COUNTRY: Sanctum VR Event 2 | Sept 24
*To celebrate the highly anticipated new series Lovecraft Country, HBO and The Mill created Lovecraft Country: Sanctum, a series of first-of-their-kind virtual reality events transporting guests into a world inspired by the show.
The second event ‘An American Dream’ premieres on Thursday, September 24 and you can watch the livestream on YouTube!
100 select influential voices will experience the event via the Oculus Quest headset. The event will be simultaneously run on the social VR platform VR Chat, which allows guests to talk and interact with each other in real-time within the environment, and streamed to the world via YouTube Live.
Viewers on the YouTube Live stream will be able to interact in real-time, solving riddles to trigger spells that directly impact the experience.
Travelers to “An American Dream” will experience an immersive theatrical performance inspired by the words of James Baldwin, created by Lovecraft Country writer Shannon Houston, and performed by star Jurnee Smollett.
WORTH WATCHING: Emmy Awards: Tyler Perry’s Viral ‘Quilt’ Speech & Oprah Winfrey’s Introduction (Watch)
You can view Sanctum via YouTube Live Stream during the following dates and times this Fall:
Event #2: An American Dream
Thursday, September 24
10:00 PM ET/ 7:00 PM PT
For more information on Sanctum, visit http://lovecraftsanctum.com. Lovecraft Country, from executive producers Misha Green, Jordan Peele, and J.J. Abrams, is all-new Sundays at 9PM on HBO and streaming on HBO Max. #LovecraftSanctum #LovecraftCountry
