Family - Parenting - Births
19 Black Families Starting ‘Freedom’ Community in Georgia Working on Reality Show [VIDEO]
*Several Black families have joined forces to buy more than 96 acres near Toomsboro, Georgia – about two hours outside Atlanta, and now they might soon be getting the reality TV treatment.
We previously reported… Renee Walters and Ashley Scott, the two women who spearheaded the operation. said they were moved to take action following the police killings of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor.
The families purchase nearly 97 acres of unincorporated land near the town of Toomsboro, located about 130 miles south of Atlanta. The area has been dubbed Freedom, Georgia, and overtime the they intend to turn it into a safe haven for Black people.
“We’ve done the Facebook activism, protesting, sign the petition, everything. That’s not working for us. So it’s time for us to action, action, action,” said Walters.
Meanwhile, sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ that the group have been bombarded with inquires from production companies looking to get their stories on camera.
Walters and Scott are said to be quite interested in television offers.
READ MORE: 19 Black Families Buy Over 90 Acres in Georgia Dubbed ‘Freedom’ Safe Haven for Black People [VIDEO]
Here’s more from TMZ:
Here’s the kicker … we’re told that the folks working to bring Freedom, GA to fruition are coming in with some terms of their own — namely, they want to OWN this content and the rights behind it, not to mention control how it’s edited and aired to the masses.
Our sources say Walters, Scott and co. feel it’s important to have a say in how they’re portrayed.
And, as far as story lines … there’s A LOT. Scott works in real estate and home renovations — while balancing family life — and Walters does the same while working in the special needs community. Plus, there are 15 other families willing to participate … 2 have opted out.
The families want Black parents to be able to raise their children in a space that is free of police brutality, as Walters and Scott previously explained to TMZ. Once fully operational, the pro-Black town will not exclude other groups of people from living there.
“This is our answer to breaking generational curses,” said Scott who is also a real estate agent.
“We’re planning on recycling our Black dollar between the 19 families that are a part of our organization, that’s really what Black Wall Street was about it was about that local economy, that hyper-local economy where the dollar continuously circulated before it exited,” she added.
Scroll up and learn more about the Freedom project via the YouTube clip above.
Family - Parenting - Births
Chrissy Teigen Accidentally Reveals Gender of Third Child She’s Expecting with Hubby John Legend [VIDEO]
*Chrissy Teigen has accidentally revealed that she and husband and John Legend are expecting another boy!
Teigen, 34, announced last month that she’s pregnant with her third child. She later shared on Twitter that she is on “official 2 week bed rest,” but she did not reveal why.
On Thursday, however, she addressed the complications that led to her bedrest in a video shared to her Instagram Stories. That’s when she referred to her unborn child as a “he,” saying, “It’s so weird because the baby’s really really healthy. He’s big. He’s probably, oops! That was stupid.”
Realizing that she accidentally spilled the tea, Teigen covers her mouth before adding, “hahahahaha might as well tell you,” she captioned the post.
In her video, Teigen also spoke about her prior pregnancy complications with daughter Luna Simone, 4, and son Miles Theodore, 2.
“My placenta sucks,” she told fans. “It’s always been kind of the bad part of my pregnancies with Luna,” Teigen said. “With Miles, it just stopped feeding him. It stopped taking care of him. I was stealing all his food because I was getting huge but he wasn’t getting big at all, so he had to come out early and Luna had to come out early. I was induced both times.”
READ MORE: Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Are Expecting Baby Number Three!
She went on to say that “my placenta’s really, really weak and it’s causing me to really bleed a lot. So basically, it’s just pretty high risk.”
“This poor thing has been through so much already,” she continued. “We just have to get my placenta healthy again, and that means not moving so I’m on complete and total ‘don’t get out except to pee-pee’ bed rest.”
Meanwhile, Teigen recently opened up about the time she and Legend were targeted and harassed by racists in Virginia.
In an interview with Marie Claire, Teigen said they were in Fredericksburg, Virginia in 2010 to visit the singer’s godmother when two “neighborhood-watch-type” white men in a pickup truck began tailing them.
“We were in a nicer neighborhood at night, driving slowly, looking for John’s godmother’s home. These two guys were in a pickup truck slowly tailing us, flashing their lights and trying to speak to us,” Chrissy Teigen said. “When we pulled over, they were like, ‘What are you guys looking for?’ and we gave them the address. They literally said, ‘Get your asses out of here!’ and proceeded to follow us all the way into her driveway. They got out of the car and stared at us as we knocked on the door and went inside. It was a terrible, scary experience.”
Teigen said the encounter left her in tears after they got into the house, but Legend wasn’t fazed by it.
“That was my first taste of seeing what happens to Black men everyday,” she added. “It was horrifying and could have gone wrong so quickly. I was sobbing afterward for hours, and I noticed John wasn’t emotional about it. Seeing that he wasn’t very thrown by it was really upsetting because he obviously had experienced it before.”
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip
Tia Mowry-Hardrict Says Parents Have Duty to Teach Kids to Be ‘Anti-Racist’
*Tia Mowry-Hardrict says parents should be teaching their children about “different cultures” starting “at a young age.”
On Tuesday’s premiere episode of the Dear Media podcast Being Bümo, the mother of two opens up to host Chriselle Lim about the responsibility that parents have to talk to their children about being anti-racist.
“It starts at home,” she said. “What people have to understand is this behavior is learned, so it’s about communication. It’s about bringing awareness. It’s about sharing stories. It’s about teaching your child about different cultures, at home, at a young age.”
The actress added, “I think what’s important, and how you can be anti-racist, is not running away from the problem and saying, ‘Oh, gosh, you know what? This is a little much. I’m not even gonna talk to my child about this.’ No, I think we all should have this conversation,” she adds.
READ MORE: Tia Mowry Recalls Discrimination She Faced as Teen Star: ‘I Wish I Would Have Spoken Up’
Can you believe my Cree only has one year left until DOUBLE DIGITS? https://t.co/KI82waseFR @TiaMowryQuickFix #CreesBirthday #TiaMowrysQuickFix pic.twitter.com/JHOpWhnR3E
— Tia Mowry (@TiaMowry) September 11, 2020
She went on to encourage parents to embrace “communicating and talking to your child and knowing that you have that responsibility — it’s your responsibility — instead of putting that responsibility on other people. So not waiting for someone else to have that conversation with your child.”
View this post on Instagram
🔈 SOUND ON 🔈 You guys!!! The first episode of @beingbumo (yes, also launched a new IG for it too!) just dropped and omg I was almost in tears when speaking with the one & only @tiamowry ! I met her a few months back ( we were speaking on a panel together) and I instantly knew we had to be friends! Her light, positivity, & grace is just contagious. Her positivity is what we need in a time like this! With that said I knew I had to have her as my first guest on my podcast! Tia opens up and shares with me her personal struggles these past few months and the emotional rollercoaster she has been on during these times. She also talks about dealing with working mom guilt, managing screen time in her household, and how we can raise truly inclusive anti-racist kids. 🙌 This episode will leave you feeling truly inspired & hopeful. Listen and subscribe!! Let me know what you thought of the first episode!!! LINK IN BIO #BeingBümo ❤️ @bumoparent @dearmediastudio
Mowry-Hardrict says she is reading books to her children – daughter Cairo Tiahna, 2, and son Cree Taylor, 9, about “pivotal people that had a huge impact within the movement,” such as Rosa Parks and Martin Luther King Jr.
“You can even do it through clothes — expressing yourself through fashion,” Mowry-Hardrict shares. “Getting them dressed, you’re having a conversation about it.”
“The other thing is through television, especially during this time,” she continues. “I was just having my children watch a whole bunch of [things] that starred a lot of African American actors, and one of them is [The] Wiz. You had Michael Jackson, Diana Ross. It was just such a great story. And my son … he loved it, [and] it’s important.”
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip
Tina Knowles-Lawson Reveals ‘Beyoncé is Actually Her ‘Weird’ Maiden Name
*Tina Knowles-Lawson has revealed the surprising origin of Beyoncé‘s name.
During Tuesday’s premiere episode of the podcast In My Head with Heather Thomson podcast, the singer’s mother said “Beyoncé” is actually her maiden name.
“A lot of people don’t know that Beyoncé is my last name. It’s my maiden name,” she said, per PEOPLE. “My name was Celestine Beyoncé, which at that time was not a cool thing to have that weird name. I wanted my name to be Linda Smith because those were the cool names.”
She went on to say that only a few people in her family have the “Beyoncé” last name, while others have “Beyincé” due to a clerical error.
“I think me and my brother Skip were the only two that had B-E-Y-O-N-C-E,” she said.
READ MORE: Beyoncé’s Pastor Kicks Off Book Release with Sept. 17th Tina Knowles Lawson IG Live Interview
View this post on Instagram
With my beautiful niece and nephew Larry Beyince’ and Angie Beyince’❤️❤️❤️
“It’s interesting — and it shows you the times — because we asked my mother when I was grown. I was like, ‘Why is my brother’s name spelled B-E-Y-I-N-C-E? You know, it’s all these different spellings,’ ” Knowles-Lawson added. “And my mom’s reply to me was like, ‘That’s what they put on your birth certificate.’ “
“So I said, ‘Well, why didn’t you argue and make them correct it?’ ” she continued. “And she said, ‘I did one time. The first time, and I was told be happy that you’re getting a birth certificate because, at one time, Black people didn’t get birth certificates.”
The fashion designer also noted that it “must’ve been horrible” for her mother to “not to even be able to have her children’s names spelled correctly.”
“So we all have different spellings,” she said. “People don’t even put the two together and know that’s the same name.”
Knowles-Lawson recently opened up to PEOPLE about being away from her grandchildren amid the COVID pandemic. She said “every day” she calls or FaceTimes Beyonce’s kids, daughter Blue and her 3-year-old twin siblings Sir and Rumi.
“My granddaughter Rumi, who’s 3, yesterday her mom called me on a home phone. She had never seen a [landline] phone in her life, so she didn’t even know what it was,” she recalled. “Beyoncé said, ‘Oh, Mama, she’s looking at that like … ‘ And she keeps saying, ‘I can’t see you!’ “
“That’s the hard part,” she added. “But up until about six weeks ago, I was seeing them every day because we all got tested and we weren’t in contact with anyone, so I got to go over there every day. So when they left it was like withdrawal. And my oldest granddaughter told her mom, ‘Grandma is hugging us too much,’ when I first went around them. Because you just wanna touch ’em and you wanna hug ’em, so I’m going through that.”
Search
The CultureCalendar: What's New & Black on TV
Trending
- Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip3 months ago
Vanessa Bryant: Pro Athletes Sliding in DMs of Kobe Bryant’s Widow
- Slider5 months ago
Clutch My Peaches!: Cynthia Bailey Reportedly Out and Offered Reduced #RHOA Role to Make Room for Phaedra Parks
- Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip4 months ago
Mike Pence Invites Candace Owens to White House for Talks on Race Relations
- George Floyd4 months ago
Jacob Pederson: St. Paul Police Officer Accused of Starting #GeorgeFloyd Riot [WATCH]
- Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip4 months ago
Trapped in the Closet? Fans Suspect Diddy’s New Girlfriend is Transgender [VIDEO]
- #BlackLivesMatter3 months ago
B(l)ack Stabbing Candace Owens Raising Funds for Cop who Killed Rayshard Brooks – Wants ATL Mayor Fired
- News3 months ago
Ms. Robbie of ‘Welcome to Sweetie Pies’ Claims Son’s Ex Won’t Allow Her to See Grandson [VIDEO]
- Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip4 months ago
Yasmine Jackson: Granddaughter of Joe Jackson Stabbed in Racially Charged Attack [PHOTOS]