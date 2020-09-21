19 Black Families Starting ‘Freedom’ Community in Georgia Working on Reality Show [VIDEO]

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

*Several Black families have joined forces to buy more than 96 acres near Toomsboro, Georgia – about two hours outside Atlanta, and now they might soon be getting the reality TV treatment.

We previously reported… Renee Walters and Ashley Scott, the two women who spearheaded the operation. said they were moved to take action following the police killings of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor.

The families purchase nearly 97 acres of unincorporated land near the town of Toomsboro, located about 130 miles south of Atlanta. The area has been dubbed Freedom, Georgia, and overtime the they intend to turn it into a safe haven for Black people.

“We’ve done the Facebook activism, protesting, sign the petition, everything. That’s not working for us. So it’s time for us to action, action, action,” said Walters.

Meanwhile, sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ that the group have been bombarded with inquires from production companies looking to get their stories on camera.

Walters and Scott are said to be quite interested in television offers.

Here’s the kicker … we’re told that the folks working to bring Freedom, GA to fruition are coming in with some terms of their own — namely, they want to OWN this content and the rights behind it, not to mention control how it’s edited and aired to the masses.

Our sources say Walters, Scott and co. feel it’s important to have a say in how they’re portrayed.

And, as far as story lines … there’s A LOT. Scott works in real estate and home renovations — while balancing family life — and Walters does the same while working in the special needs community. Plus, there are 15 other families willing to participate … 2 have opted out.

The families want Black parents to be able to raise their children in a space that is free of police brutality, as Walters and Scott previously explained to TMZ. Once fully operational, the pro-Black town will not exclude other groups of people from living there.

“This is our answer to breaking generational curses,” said Scott who is also a real estate agent.

“We’re planning on recycling our Black dollar between the 19 families that are a part of our organization, that’s really what Black Wall Street was about it was about that local economy, that hyper-local economy where the dollar continuously circulated before it exited,” she added.

