COVID-19
Rancic and Fox Cancel Hosting Emmys Red Carpet After Testing Positive for COVID!
If you were watching E!’s “Live From the Red Carpet” Emmys pre-show today it was immediately obvious that the hosting team was not Giuliana Rancic and Vivica A. Fox.
So why were Brad Goreski and Nina Parker greeting folks, you’re no doubt asking? The answer is COVID-19.
In a video shared by E!, a few minutes into the show, Rancic explained the situation.
“Hey, everyone. As I go into my 20th year on the E! red carpet I have to say I do not take missing an award show lightly, but unfortunately this year is just so different,” Rancic shared with fans. “As part of E! and NBCUniversal’s very strict testing guidelines, especially before an event like this, I did find out that I tested positive for COVID-19. Now as much as I didn’t want to hear that, I’m very thankful I heard it before I traveled and possibly could have exposed other people. So for that, I’m thankful.”
Rancic continued, “As far as my health, I’m doing well. My husband Bill and our son [Duke] also did test positive, but we’re all doing well and taking care each other so I’m going to get back to doing that. But I just want to say I’m wishing you all the best and please protect yourselves and protect those around you. Take good care and I’ll see you on the next red carpet.”
As far as Vivica A. Fox is concerned, E!’s co-host Brad Goreski read a statement from the actress saying that she had to miss the broadcast because she was quarantining at home out of “an abundance of caution after testing positive for COVID-19, too.
According to sources, the hosts’ positive test result came within the past 24 hours, triggering last-minute changes in the network’s plans. Along with Ryan Seacrest, Rancic has been the face of E!’s red carpet coverage for the past two decades.
All we can say is WOW. Get well, ladies.
Coronavirus
Alicia Keys Surprises Frontline Workers with New Music on ‘GMA’ (Watch)
*On Thursday’s “Good Morning America” Alicia Keys thanked essential workers on the frontline of America’s ongoing COVID-19 pandemic with a trio of songs at a safe social distance.
During the event in New York City to honor nurses Charles Alfred and Chinyere Okoro, the 15-time Grammy winner sang a trio of songs, “Good Job” and “Love Looks Better” from her new album, “Alicia,” and her NYC anthem “Empire State of Mind.”
Keys, 39, also spoke about her upcoming album — her first since 2016 — as well as her new book, “More Myself,” which she considers a “companion piece” to the self-titled album, out Friday. She said on GMA, “The book takes you up to today and the music takes you from today on. It’s definitely about all sides of us as people.
“I have so many sides to myself — we all do — and I’ve been embracing that on this music, so you’re going to love it,” she added. “It’s going to take you to many places and many reflections.”
Watch her interview and performances below or view here at goodmorningamerica.com.
“Good Job” and “Empire State of Mind”
“Love Looks Better”
Coronavirus
Anti-Masker Buffoonery: Target Dance Mob; South Dakota School Board; Dr. Phil Grills ‘Trader Joe’s Karen’ (Watch)
*A flurry of anti-masker antics have gone viral in recent days, from the “Trader Joe’s Karen” who now tells Dr. Phil that she is not a Karen, to the man who had to be dragged out of a South Dakota school board meeting, to the “flash mob” dancing maskless through the aisles of a Florida Target.
The Target Tomfoolery involved a bunch of maskless demonstrators – some in MAGA gear – barreling through the store while hollering, “This is America!” and yelling at customers to take off their masks – as Twisted Sister’s “We’re Not Gonna Take It” blared from someone’s phone. According to HuffPost, the video, “apparently taken by someone shopping in the store, popped up on Reddit, and later on Twitter.”
Swinging West to South Dakota, police physically dragged this maskless man out of a school board meeting about the district’s mask mandate. According to the Mitchell Republic, the man has been identified as Reed Bender, a local resident who has spoken out against mask mandates in the past. He refused to wear a mask during the meeting, even after district officials offered him one. So Superintendent Joe Graves called the cops.
And then there’s this lady, who went viral in June after having a mask meltdown at her local Trader Joe’s in North Hollywood, Calif. She’s gone viral again after appearing on Dr. Phil to explain herself. “I am not a Karen,” she said on the show.
Coronavirus
Activists Walk Underground Railroad Route Traveled by Harriet Tubman (Watch)
*A woman feeling the weight of being confined to her home during the pandemic decided to do something drastic to “free” herself.
“We had the pandemic, we had all the killings and the social unrest and the divisiveness, and it was driving me crazy, making me very sad, very depressed, and I honestly did not feel free,” said Linda Harris. “So I thought of Harriet and her walk to freedom.”
At the time of her interview with Fox 5 DC, Harris and seven other women were 116 miles into the path taken nearly 200 years ago by former slave Harriet Tubman on the Underground Railroad.
“We are just about a mile and a half outside of Kennett Square,” Harris said Thursday afternoon. “It’s where Harriet Tubman crossed the line to freedom.”
The idea came to Harris several months back. She posted a message on Facebook, asking if anyone wanted to join her in following Tubman’s route, from Cambridge, Maryland, to Kennett Square, Pennsylvania. “I said, ‘hey, I want to walk the Underground Railroad,” she recalled.
Via FOX 5:
By last Saturday, the women – who didn’t know each other previously – were off. They walked about 20 miles per day, sleeping in hotels, and spreading that feeling of freedom all over the route. They met Jen, who baked for them. They met Curtis, who gave one of the women a knee brace. And they danced and sang almost the whole time – “we’ve got Prince, we’ve got Ray Charles, we’ve got all kinds of music that we dance to,” Harris said.
Watch their story below, or view here. https://www.fox5dc.com/news/local-group-of-women-retrace-harriet-tubmans-route-to-freedom
Search
The CultureCalendar: What's New & Black on TV
Trending
- Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip3 months ago
Vanessa Bryant: Pro Athletes Sliding in DMs of Kobe Bryant’s Widow
- Slider5 months ago
Clutch My Peaches!: Cynthia Bailey Reportedly Out and Offered Reduced #RHOA Role to Make Room for Phaedra Parks
- Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip4 months ago
Mike Pence Invites Candace Owens to White House for Talks on Race Relations
- George Floyd4 months ago
Jacob Pederson: St. Paul Police Officer Accused of Starting #GeorgeFloyd Riot [WATCH]
- Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip4 months ago
Trapped in the Closet? Fans Suspect Diddy’s New Girlfriend is Transgender [VIDEO]
- #BlackLivesMatter3 months ago
B(l)ack Stabbing Candace Owens Raising Funds for Cop who Killed Rayshard Brooks – Wants ATL Mayor Fired
- News3 months ago
Ms. Robbie of ‘Welcome to Sweetie Pies’ Claims Son’s Ex Won’t Allow Her to See Grandson [VIDEO]
- Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip4 months ago
Yasmine Jackson: Granddaughter of Joe Jackson Stabbed in Racially Charged Attack [PHOTOS]